“Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance

“Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance

The post “Farewell to Westphalia” Mulls Use of Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Logos Press Engine is set to release “Farewell to Westphalia: Crypto Sovereignty and Post-Nation-State Governance”, a new book written by Jarrad Hope and Peter Ludlow. Available in print and online starting September 18, the book x-rays the historical foundations of the modern nation-state and argues that its 1648 governance model no longer suits contemporary digital realities. As an alternative, the authors recommend the concept of the “cyberstate”, which is a new political model powered by blockchain technology and voluntary digital communities. Jarrad Hope, Founder of Logos, a movement and technology stack dedicated to preserving digital freedom, and Peter Ludlow, Director of the Research Institute for Philosophy and Technology, see a future where cyberstates and communities are organised around blockchain, with new political entities tailored to the digital age, and the increasingly global issues we face today. Advertisement &nbsp These entities can then use blockchain to build trust, accountability, and civil liberties, while reducing corruption and the power of unelected intermediaries at all levels of human coordination.  The authors wrote: “Governance, whether it comes in the form of public governments or other forms of human governance, is absolutely critical to every aspect of our lives. The trouble is that it often seems to be broken. Crypto shines a bright light on activities that today take place behind curtains and in smoke-filled rooms with little to no accountability”, providing the “tools that make government activity transparent and immutable and our personal business personal and private.” First introduced by early cypherpunk communities, the concept of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:29
Fiji reiterates prohibition on VASPs, cites security and financial integrity concerns

The post Fiji reiterates prohibition on VASPs, cites security and financial integrity concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The National Anti-Money Laundering Council of Fiji has once again reaffirmed the prohibition on Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs). In its statement, the body cited several reasons, highlighting serious national security and financial integrity concerns as the major reasons. In its statement, the Council mentioned that virtual assets like cryptocurrencies pose huge risks of money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing due to the anonymous and decentralized nature of the assets. “Cryptocurrencies enable rapid, cross-border transactions that are difficult to trace, making them attractive to criminal networks and extremist groups,” the Council chairperson, Selina Kuruleca, said. Fiji remains adamant on the prohibition of VASPs According to Kuruleca, the stance of Fiji concerning digital assets is based more on the risks attached to them and is in line with international standards set by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). She mentioned that while most countries have opted to regulate their crypto space, the current enforcement and supervision capabilities in Fiji do not yet support safe oversight of a sector she describes as “complex.” “The Council’s priority remains the protection of Fiji’s financial system and the safety of its people, while promoting a secure and transparent environment that supports legitimate investment and economic growth,” Kuruleca said. The Council added that even though the regulation of virtual assets could offer benefits, regulation without the needed infrastructure will expose the country to serious vulnerabilities. The National Anti-Money Laundering Council is responsible for coordinating efforts against money laundering and financial crimes. It assembles top-level representatives from several industries, including the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the Fiji Police Force, Customs Services, the Financial Intelligence Unit, and Fiji Revenue. The prohibition on VASPs in Fiji will remain in place until the country strengthens its regulatory and technological capacity. Crypto-related…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:19
Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches

The post Grayscale CEO Speaks out as XRP, SOL, ADA Crypto ETP Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a recent tweet, Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg revealed that Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF, with the ticker GDLC and the first multi-asset crypto ETP, has launched in the US. The ETF kicked off trading on Friday on the NYSE and includes the five largest cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano. These five major cryptocurrencies account for more than 90% of the total market capitalization, according to Grayscale. Today, we’re proud to launch Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (Ticker: GDLC), the first multi-asset crypto ETP in the US. This launch is more than just another ETP – it’s a reflection of our decade-long commitment to being first, moving fast, and giving investors transparent… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 19, 2025 The long-awaited launch followed approval on Wednesday from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that allowed the digital asset manager to convert its Grayscale Digital Large Cap (GDLC) Fund into an ETF and allocate to various crypto assets. In his tweet, Grayscale CEO stated that the launch was more than just another ETP, as it reflects Grayscale’s commitment to being first, moving fast and giving investors transparent exposure to the cryptocurrency market. What’s happening? Grayscale’s multi-crypto-asset ETP launch coincides with a growing appetite among institutional and retail investors for diversified crypto exposure. The GDLC fund earmarks about 70% to Bitcoin and 20% to Ethereum and has existed in other forms since 2018, most recently trading over the counter. GDLC has increased by more than 40% in 2025 as many cryptocurrencies hit record highs. GDLC has surpassed Bitcoin by nearly 11% since June, as the four other cryptocurrencies in the fund (Ethereum, XRP, Solana and Cardano) outperformed BTC. In positive news shared by Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas, the SEC has approved the generic listings standards that might clear the way…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:17
The blockchain revolution should be invisible | Opinion

For blockchain technology to reach the masses, we need simple, practical projects that make crypto meaningful for everyday people.
Crypto.news2025/09/20 17:11
XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Accounts as Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin

The post XRP Ledger Surpasses 7 Million Accounts as Flare Launches First XRP-Backed Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain 20 September 2025 | 12:00 The XRP Ledger has crossed an adoption milestone with more than 7 million active accounts, and now a fresh development on the Flare Network could accelerate its role in decentralized finance: the launch of the first stablecoin backed directly by XRP. The new product is powered by Enosys Liquity V2, a reengineered version of the Liquity protocol adapted for Flare. Instead of Ethereum, XRP now serves as the core collateral, giving holders a way to generate a stable asset without cashing out of their long-term positions. Holders of FXRP, stXRP, wFLR, and other tokenized assets can lock them into the system’s Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs). In return, they mint stablecoins while still maintaining exposure to XRP. A DeFi Toolkit for XRP The design leans on Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) for pricing data and includes safety pools and locked asset loans to maintain stability. On top of that, users earn rFLR rewards, layering incentives over functionality. The appeal is clear: XRP investors can unlock liquidity while using stablecoins for payments, lending, trading, or even NFT purchases. As Flare CEO Hugo Philion put it, the model helps XRP integrate into the broader digital economy rather than just being a settlement asset. Institutional and Ecosystem Impact The system is already attracting attention. Everything Blockchain has begun using Flare’s XRP framework for treasury management, signaling that the model could resonate with corporate players as well as retail. By making XRP a viable collateral asset for stablecoins, Flare and Enosys are positioning it as part of a broader DeFi infrastructure rather than a stand-alone token. What It Means for XRP’s Future For the XRP community, the timing is significant. The ledger’s adoption metrics are trending higher, and this launch gives holders new reasons to stay engaged. Instead of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:01
Ukraine Gains Leverage With Strikes On Russian Refineries

The post Ukraine Gains Leverage With Strikes On Russian Refineries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Screen captures from a video posted on social media on September 13, 2025. The video claims to show a Ukrainian drone strike on the Novo-Ufa oil refinery in Russia. Social Media Capture Earlier this year, peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine stalled, with some claiming that Ukraine had entered the talks with “no cards” to play. Since then, Ukraine has strengthened its position, launching a series of successful drone strikes against Russian refineries, eroding one of Russia’s most important sources of revenue. At the same time, Russia is pouring increasing resources into its summer offensive and strategic drone strikes, while achieving minimal results. This combination creates a financially unfavorable situation for the Russians and provides Ukraine with much-needed leverage for the next round of peace negotiations. Ukraine’s Strategic Strikes Against Russian Oil Refineries Throughout this past summer, Ukraine has launched a coordinated series of long-range drone attacks against Russian oil refineries, causing major disruptions to the country’s fuel infrastructure. Reports indicate that more than ten refineries were struck during August, shutting down about 17 percent of Russia’s refining capacity, or approximately 1.1 million barrels per day. Repeated strikes on the Ryazan refinery in the Moscow area and the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region disabled several key distillation units. Meanwhile the Volgograd plant in southern Russia had to suspend processing oil after a recent strike. Other refineries across the country have also been targeted. These attacks have continued into September, with additional facilities hit and many struck multiple times. Long-range drones An-196 Liutyi of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stand in line before takeoff in undisclosed location, Ukraine, Feb. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Ukraine’s ability to strike deep targets in Russia stems from advances in its drone industry. Many of these…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:55
Nvidia insiders have executed 344 stock trades over the past six months, constituting sell orders only

Nvidia insiders have executed 344 stock trades over the past six months, constituting sell orders only.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:50
CFTC Adds Crypto Leaders to Global Advisory Committee

The CFTC has named some crypto leaders as new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS).
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:35
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu & XYZVerse: Three Meme Coin Paths — Stability, Gradual Growth & Explosive Upside?

Three meme tokens are taking unique routes in the market. One is holding firm, another is making slow gains, and a third is causing excitement with its big jumps. What sets these coins apart and makes each path interesting? The coming analysis looks at how these strategies could shape their future and what it might mean for traders. From Meme to Mainstream: Is Dogecoin Ready for Another Lift-Off? Dogecoin burst onto the scene in 2013 with a grinning Shiba Inu and a shrug. Its creators, Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer, wanted a light-hearted twist on serious crypto. They set no hard limit on coins; in fact 10,000 fresh DOGE roll out every minute. What began as a joke became a juggernaut. Social media rallies, led by Elon Musk, pushed its worth above $50 billion in 2021, planting it in the top ten. The surge proved one thing: an online crowd can turn a meme into a market force. Under the hood DOGE runs on the same proof-of-work idea as Bitcoin, yet blocks clear faster and fees stay tiny. That makes tipping gamers, streamers, and friends quick and cheap. The endless supply fuels spending but also keeps a lid on scarcity. In today’s cycle Bitcoin’s rebound has traders hunting for lagging plays. New meme coins flash brighter, yet many fade fast. Dogecoin still owns the biggest fan club and sits on every major exchange, giving it staying power. If utility grows—or another Musk tweet lands—momentum could return in a hurry. Shiba Inu: The Meme Dog That Sniffed Out a Spot on Ethereum Shiba Inu burst onto the scene in 2020, barking at Dogecoin’s heels. Built on Ethereum, it plugs into a huge network of apps and wallets. Its maker, known only as Ryoshi, unleashed one quadrillion tokens. Half went to Vitalik Buterin, who later gave much away and burned the rest. That bold move grabbed headlines and trust. At the same time, it showed the coin was more than a joke. Today, SHIB powers ShibaSwap, a place to trade tokens without a middleman. Soon, holders may vote on new changes and even mint art pieces called NFTs. This wider plan gives SHIB tools that Dogecoin still lacks. The market cycle now rewards coins with clear stories and active teams. Meme coins often ride big waves, and Ethereum-based ones get extra attention because they fit with popular chains like Uniswap and OpenSea. SHIB also has a huge, vocal fan base that can drive fast moves. Prices are still far below last year’s peak, so some see room for a fresh run if the next bull phase appears. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion DOGE offers steadiness, SHIB moves upward in steps, yet XYZVerse (XYZ) blends sports and memes, presale live, community-led, aiming to beat past 17,000% stars in the 2025 bull run. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse   Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:32
FTX Recovery Trust to Distribute Additional $1.6B to Creditors

The FTX Recovery Trust is preparing a third round of distributions to creditors, totaling $1.6 billion, as it continues efforts to return funds.
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:30
