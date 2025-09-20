2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
The blockchain revolution should be invisible

The blockchain revolution should be invisible

The post The blockchain revolution should be invisible appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial. When it comes to money, every person ultimately has the same basic needs: we need to be able to save it, send it, and spend it, safely and simply. But even in 2025, billions of people are still left out by the formal financial system. And this happens not just in the emerging markets, but ironically, also in the world’s leading nations.  Summary Tens of millions remain underbanked in developed markets, but blockchain has yet to deliver practical, everyday solutions due to poor UX and complexity. Adoption depends on relatability — successful models like Nubank in Brazil, GCash in the Philippines, and Telegram’s TON payments show that people embrace tech when it’s simple, embedded, and solves daily problems. Blockchain must prioritize utility over ideology — clumsy rollouts like El Salvador’s Bitcoin experiment show the risks, while stablecoins and tokenized assets offer a clearer path to usability and trust. Mass adoption requires simplicity — crypto must become as effortless as existing apps, making saving, sending, and spending natural; otherwise, blockchain risks staying niche for decades. According to recent surveys, over 36 million consumers remain underbanked in North America alone, while there are over 20.2 million adults who are underserved in the United Kingdom. Whether it be due to a lack of infrastructure or a mistrust in banking, this financial exclusion continues to stifle economic mobility and limit access to basic opportunities. Many still see blockchain as a revolutionary solution, offering faster, cheaper, and borderless financial services to the world. However, in practice, we haven’t yet delivered on that promise for everyday users. Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, more broadly, are perceived as speculative ways to extract value, rather than…
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.04%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004721-5.99%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0839-4.90%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:15
Kongsi
Snowball Money and ENI Set Stage for Scalable and Enterprise-grade Web3 Adoption

Snowball Money and ENI Set Stage for Scalable and Enterprise-grade Web3 Adoption

Snowball Money and ENI set to simplify identities in order to enhance on-chain reputation, and drive scalable, enterprise-grade Web3 adoption at a global level.
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2944-7.12%
Stage
STAGE$0.000041-6.81%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 17:00
Kongsi
Vancouver firefighter mental health fund to accept Bitcoin

Vancouver firefighter mental health fund to accept Bitcoin

The post Vancouver firefighter mental health fund to accept Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vancouver mayor Ken Sim has launched a fund dedicated to supporting the mental health of firefighters. According to new revelations, the fund, which the Vancouver Firefighter Charities administer, is set to accept both cash donations and digital assets, particularly Bitcoin. In the statement released by the Mayor’s office, the development comes from figures released by the Canadian Mental Health Association that show that suicide rates among firefighters are 30% higher than those of the general public, due to the trauma they face on the job. “To date, donors have pledged a combined total of 3.5 bitcoin to the fund, a value equivalent to approximately C$550,000,” said a statement from the mayor’s office. Vancouver mayor floats firefighter mental health fund Initially, the Vancouver Fighter Charities had raised about 2.7 million Canadian dollars last week during a fundraiser. It was during the fundraiser that Sim announced the fund, explaining to the audience how it would help victims. According to the Mayor’s office, the pledges will be added to the raised funds, noting that it will go a long way to help victims of mental health issues among the firefighters in Vancouver. Eric Himmelman, the executive director of the Vancouver Firefighter Charities, said that the organization will do its best to distribute the funds meaningfully. “Any funding and awareness going towards delivering more mental health support for firefighters who are struggling is greatly appreciated and necessary now more than ever before,” he added. A report is expected to be presented by staff this fall. This initiative is coming at a time when there is increased volatility in the crypto market. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, the Federal Reserve recently announced its first interest rate cut for 2025, leading analysts and experts to speculate that it could trigger bears in the short term. In…
Chainbase
C$0.21411-17.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0839-4.90%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.25%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:58
Kongsi
Solana Co-Founder Urges Bitcoin Community To Brace For Quantum Threat

Solana Co-Founder Urges Bitcoin Community To Brace For Quantum Threat

The post Solana Co-Founder Urges Bitcoin Community To Brace For Quantum Threat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 5 Years Left: Solana Co-Founder Urges Bitcoin Community To Brace For Quantum Threat Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/5-years-left-solana-co-founder-urges-bitcoin-community-to-brace-for-quantum-threat/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.25%
Sign
SIGN$0.07792-10.15%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.010859-7.29%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:56
Kongsi
Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

Crypto custody firm Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve

PANews reported on September 20 that according to a post published by crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett on X, cryptocurrency custody company Anchorage Digital has applied for a master account with the Federal Reserve.
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 16:43
Kongsi
EU Finalizes Roadmap for Digital Euro to Challenge US Payment Dominance

EU Finalizes Roadmap for Digital Euro to Challenge US Payment Dominance

The European Union is moving forward with plans for a digital euro, with the primary goal of helping the bloc reduce its dependence on foreign financial systems. EU Approves Roadmap for Digital Euro European Union (EU) finance ministers have agreed on a roadmap for a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) intended to […]
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002268-14.80%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08941-6.19%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:30
Kongsi
Metamask token ‘will come sooner,’ confirms Consensys founder

Metamask token ‘will come sooner,’ confirms Consensys founder

MetaMask is facing intense competition as wallets fight for dominance.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01196-6.19%
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005272-8.72%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 16:30
Kongsi
Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

Orderly Network: Preparing for a big event next week

PANews reported on September 20 that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that it is preparing for a major event next week.
Major
MAJOR$0.13271-15.36%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 16:26
Kongsi
Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase pledges major improvements to customer support after backlash

Coinbase’s support team has promised to improve their customer services after being heavily criticized for taking unreasonable amounts of time to solve account issues. Jonathan Wes Griffith, the customer experience lead at Coinbase, said it is “consistently improving” and “wants to bring customers along the way.” Griffith wrote an X post on Friday, trying to […]
Major
MAJOR$0.13271-15.36%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 16:19
Kongsi
Traders Abandon Shiba Inu Predictions, Pivoting Into Pepeto Presale’s 100× Potential Gains

Traders Abandon Shiba Inu Predictions, Pivoting Into Pepeto Presale’s 100× Potential Gains

Yet, for the shiba inu price prediction in 2025, the question is simple: are the legends still the path, or is it time to explore fresh grounds?
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000596-2.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02341-4.79%
Kongsi
The Cryptonomist2025/09/20 15:00
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia