The blockchain revolution should be invisible
When it comes to money, every person ultimately has the same basic needs: we need to be able to save it, send it, and spend it, safely and simply. But even in 2025, billions of people are still left out by the formal financial system. And this happens not just in the emerging markets, but ironically, also in the world's leading nations. Summary Tens of millions remain underbanked in developed markets, but blockchain has yet to deliver practical, everyday solutions due to poor UX and complexity. Adoption depends on relatability — successful models like Nubank in Brazil, GCash in the Philippines, and Telegram's TON payments show that people embrace tech when it's simple, embedded, and solves daily problems. Blockchain must prioritize utility over ideology — clumsy rollouts like El Salvador's Bitcoin experiment show the risks, while stablecoins and tokenized assets offer a clearer path to usability and trust. Mass adoption requires simplicity — crypto must become as effortless as existing apps, making saving, sending, and spending natural; otherwise, blockchain risks staying niche for decades. According to recent surveys, over 36 million consumers remain underbanked in North America alone, while there are over 20.2 million adults who are underserved in the United Kingdom. Whether it be due to a lack of infrastructure or a mistrust in banking, this financial exclusion continues to stifle economic mobility and limit access to basic opportunities. Many still see blockchain as a revolutionary solution, offering faster, cheaper, and borderless financial services to the world. However, in practice, we haven't yet delivered on that promise for everyday users. Today, cryptocurrencies and blockchain, more broadly, are perceived as speculative ways to extract value, rather than…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 17:15