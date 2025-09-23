2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Forbes Top Lawyers Nominations FAQ

Forbes Top Lawyers Nominations FAQ

The post Forbes Top Lawyers Nominations FAQ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Q: How were candidates selected for the recognition? A: Candidates were selected through nominations as well as independent editorial review and research. Please see our Methodology posts for more details. Q: Are those selected to the list required to pay to publicize results? A: As with all Forbes lists, there is no payment required to participate in the nomination process, to be on the list, to publicize the fact that you have been selected for the list, or any other point in the process. Lawyers cannot pay to be on the list and our lists are not sponsored. Q: Will there be a write up for all attorneys on the list, or just their names and firms? A: The list will include basic information on all the attorneys including firm, practice area, city, state, and bullet points of accomplishments. Q: Is there a limit on how many lawyers a firm can submit? A: We are looking for the superstars so best practice would be no more than five submissions per firm. Q: Will there be any limit on the number of individuals you may recognize from one firm? A: We don’t have a limit, but as we are only acknowledging a fraction of elite attorneys from across the country we are seeking to produce a balanced list. Q: Could you confirm whether the nomination and information submitted will be considered on the record? A: Please mark any information that is sent for our team to utilize for evaluation and consideration that is confidential as such. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lianejackson/2025/09/22/forbes-top-lawyers-nominations-faq/
Quack AI
Q$0.023696-12.76%
Threshold
T$0.01542-4.04%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9509-4.38%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:39
Kongsi
Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs

Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs

The post Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Press Releases are sponsored content and not a part of Finbold’s editorial content. For a full disclaimer, please . Crypto assets/products can be highly risky. Never invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. Seoul, South Korea, September 22nd, 2025, Chainwire Seoul Exchange, One of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized RWAs Partnership set to bring programmable assets to Korea’s $450b crypto market, the world’s second largest by trading volume Strategic collaboration to bring all of Seoul Exchange’s Trading Activity for Tokenized assets on Story.  Seoul Exchange, one of only two licensed platforms for trading unlisted securities, will be choosing Story’s blockchain as an exclusive infrastructure partner focused on real-world assets (RWAs), unlocking a new class of compliant, investable digital securities. For the first 3 years, Seoul Exchange will use Story’s Layer-1 blockchain as the exclusive infrastructure for registering and settling tokenized assets. Transactions will be powered by Story’s native token ($IP), creating a fully on-chain marketplace for previously illiquid cultural and financial assets. The collaboration will focus on tokenizing Korean content IP, including K-pop royalties, K-drama rights, webtoons, games, and patents, making these global cultural phenomena investable for the first time. Notable IP already registered on Story includes BLACKPINK, BTS, Psy, and Pinkfong (Baby Shark) Seoul Exchange and Story Protocol have entered into an agreement to build Korea’s first dedicated blockchain exchange for tokenized cultural and intellectual property assets. The collaboration outlines how Seoul Exchange will launch a regulated RWA trading platform powered entirely by Story’s blockchain infrastructure for the next 3 years. Seoul Exchange is a fintech company that provides brokerage services for unlisted stocks of startups and venture companies through its unlisted securities trading platform “Seoul Exchange.” It is one of only two platforms officially selected by…
1
1$0.015228+65.55%
Sidekick
K$0.1779+2.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05965-3.33%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:12
Kongsi
Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $112,000 – What’s Next For Crypto?

Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $112,000 – What’s Next For Crypto?

The post Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $112,000 – What’s Next For Crypto? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $112,000 – What’s Next For Crypto? Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Bitcoin Price Plunges Below $112,000 – What’s Next for Crypto? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/urgent-bitcoin-price-plunge/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.25%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 06:02
Kongsi
European Law Panel Addresses The Role Of Legal Community In Environmental Issues

European Law Panel Addresses The Role Of Legal Community In Environmental Issues

The post European Law Panel Addresses The Role Of Legal Community In Environmental Issues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Forum on Conservation, Trade, and Industry for a Sustainable Future at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting in Vienna. (L-R) Virpi Stucki, Pascal Pichonnaz, Adil Najam, Anna Veneziano. Franz Pfluegl – European Law Institute In September, the European Law Institute held its annual meeting in Vienna, Austria. The meeting brings together judges, attorneys, professors, and policy experts from throughout Europe to discuss issues facing the European Union. This year, the meetings focused heavily on climate change policy and its impact on the legal field. The opening forum at the Austrian Academy of Sciences addressed climate change policy and environmental law. These issues were the subject of a panel at the European Law Institute’s annual meeting. ELI is an independent legal think tank funded, in part, by the European Union to draft model laws and provide guidance on emerging topics, focusing on European legal development in a global context. ELI was founded in 2011 and is based at the University of Vienna. ELI Fellows gather in the fall for annual meetings that alternate between Vienna and other host countries in the EU. The 2024 annual meeting was hosted in Dublin, Ireland. The Forum on Conservation, Trade, and Industry for a Sustainable Future was moderated by Pascal Pichonnaz, President of ELI. Christiane Wedehorst, President of the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences at the Austrian Academy of Sciences, provided the welcome message. The panel consisted of Anna Veneziano, Deputy Secretary General of UNIDROIT; Adil Najam, President of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF); and Virpi Stucki, Chief of the Division for Fair Production, Sustainability Standards and Trade, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO). Najam started the forum by addressing what he thinks the legal community needs to hear from the conservation community. He called for leadership on this issue. Leadership…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175639-1.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.25%
THINK Token
THINK$0.01176-1.91%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:51
Kongsi
US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation

  TLDR The US and UK create a task force to explore crypto regulations and digital assets innovation. A report on crypto collaboration will be released in 180 days, focusing on innovation and regulation. The task force involves industry leaders from major crypto companies, including Coinbase and Circle. The US and UK aim for closer [...] The post US and UK Launch Joint Task Force to Explore Crypto Regulation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Major
MAJOR$0.13271-15.36%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/23 05:16
Kongsi
Bakkt shares spike 40% after Mike Alfred joins the company

Bakkt shares spike 40% after Mike Alfred joins the company

Bakkt shares rose over 40% after hiring crypto investor Mike Alfred to its Board.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02628-7.49%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 04:50
Kongsi
Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-rate-cuts-impact/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.25%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:40
Kongsi
Millionaire Investor Scaramucci Shares His Year-End Bitcoin Price Prediction! “It Could Go Below $100,000, Or…”

Millionaire Investor Scaramucci Shares His Year-End Bitcoin Price Prediction! “It Could Go Below $100,000, Or…”

SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci has shared a new analysis of what he expects regarding the Bitcoin price. Continue Reading: Millionaire Investor Scaramucci Shares His Year-End Bitcoin Price Prediction! “It Could Go Below $100,000, Or…”
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:38
Kongsi
Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.2322-15.15%
XRP
XRP$2.852-1.69%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00003398-3.19%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Kongsi
Stocks Party, Gold Shines, and Crypto Slumps: September’s Brutal 3-Way Split

Stocks Party, Gold Shines, and Crypto Slumps: September’s Brutal 3-Way Split

In the past 24 hours, Wall Street’s been strutting like it owns the runway. The S&P 500 has climbed nearly 30% from its April slump, flexing new record highs with the Nasdaq and Dow right behind it. Gold, never one to miss the spotlight, glittered its way to an all-time high of $3,746 per ounce. […]
Wink
LIKE$0.008267+4.21%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:30
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia