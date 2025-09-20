FTX gaat 1,6 miljard terugbetalen aan schuldeisers

Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram FTX staat op het punt deze maand 1,6 miljard dollar uit te keren aan schuldeisers. Daarmee zet het failliete handelsplatform opnieuw een stap in de afwikkeling van het langdurige faillissementsproces, dat sinds de ineenstorting in 2022 wereldwijd onder een vergrootglas ligt bij investeerders en toezichthouders. Achtergrond van het FTX faillissement De val van FTX in 2022 was een schok voor de hele cryptomarkt. Het bedrijf, ooit een van de grootste en meest invloedrijke beurzen ter wereld, ging kopje onder door een tekort aan liquiditeit en wanbeheer van klantentegoeden. Het gevolg: miljoenen gebruikers zagen hun tegoeden bevriezen en de totale schuldenlast liep in de miljarden. Sindsdien staat het proces onder streng toezicht van de rechtbank, die samen met toezichthouders moet zorgen voor een eerlijke verdeling van wat er nog over is. How did FTX – the largest exchange trusted by millions – collapse? Fraud, debts and the crash that changed the entire crypto market. ⚠️ Don’t make the same mistakes – keep your assets safe. Subscribe to learn more! pic.twitter.com/dK2qW2vnoZ — DuoSchool AI (@duo_school_ai) July 6, 2025 Hoe de terugbetalingen aan schuldeisers worden geregeld De uitbetaling van 1,6 miljard dollar wordt gezien als een nieuwe stap in de richting van een groter proces. Onder de schuldeisers bevinden zich zowel grote handelsfirma’s als individuele beleggers die al lange tijd wachten op hun geld. De verdeling gebeurt volgens de rangorde die in de faillissementsprocedure is vastgelegd. Voor veel betrokkenen betekent dit dat er eindelijk iets tastbaars terugvloeit. Toch blijft het een schrale troost: het bedrag vertegenwoordigt slechts een fractie van de totale schuld. (2/3) Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds from their selected distribution service provider within 1 to 3 business days from September 30, 2025. Additional details are available in FTX’s press release here: https://t.co/dZsUL5Eegr — FTX (@FTX_Official) September 19, 2025 De rol van activa en teruggevorderde fondsen in het herstelplan De middelen voor deze uitbetaling zijn bijeengebracht door activa te verkopen en fondsen terug te halen die eerder waren weggesluisd. Dankzij deze stappen wist FTX miljarden veilig te stellen, waarvan nu gedeeltelijke betalingen kunnen worden gedaan. Hoewel de schuldenberg nog enorm is, geeft de huidige uitkering van 1,6 miljard een signaal dat de afwikkeling vooruitgaat. Voor schuldeisers is dit een eerste concreet herstelmoment na jaren van onzekerheid en frustratie. Wat de afwikkeling van FTX betekent voor de cryptomarkt De manier waarop het faillissement van FTX wordt afgehandeld, gaat verder dan alleen de betrokken schuldeisers. Het proces wordt wereldwijd gevolgd als voorbeeld voor hoe grote faillissementen in de cryptosector moeten worden aangepakt. Voor toezichthouders is het een testcase voor vertrouwen en transparantie, in een markt die vaak onder vuur ligt vanwege gebrekkige regulering en ondoorzichtige structuren. De huidige stap laat zien dat er ondanks alles mogelijkheden zijn om orde te scheppen, al blijft de weg naar volledig herstel lang en hobbelig. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht FTX gaat 1,6 miljard terugbetalen aan schuldeisers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.