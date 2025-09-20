Bursa MEXC
Berita Kripto
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will $BTC Hit $150,000 by Year-End if ETF Inflows Accelerate?
Explore expert analysis on Bitcoin's potential to reach $150,000 by year-end amid accelerating ETF inflows, market trends, and investor sentiment.
BTC
$112,404.46
-1.77%
EXPERT
$0.000977
-7.65%
Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 16:25
Massive Losses for These Altcoins as BTC Slips Below $116K: Weekend Watch
The total crypto market cap is down by over $50 billion since yesterday.
BTC
$112,404.46
-1.77%
CAP
$0.14073
-2.75%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/20 16:09
Two whales sold PUMP they bought two months ago, making a combined profit of over $3 million.
PANews reported on September 20 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, two smart whales are selling PUMP purchased two months ago to lock in profits: Address 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP (worth $3.27 million) 6 hours ago, making a profit of $1.96 million (+149%). Address 58teLV sold 272.24 million PUMP (worth $1.95 million) 11 hours ago, making a profit of $1.16 million (+133%).
1
$0.015228
+71.25%
PUMP
$0.005611
-10.87%
SMART
$0.004849
-2.80%
PANews
2025/09/20 16:04
Ethereum Price Analysis: Will ETH Crash to $4K or Rocket to $5K Next?
Ethereum’s price has been consolidating for over a month now and is yet to push through the key $5,000 mark. This consolidation has come following a significant rally since April, pushing the asset past multiple resistance levels, and will likely continue if the market is able to break through the $4,800 level in the coming […]
PUSH
$0.03209
-3.37%
ETH
$4,178.35
-2.66%
NOW
$0.0054
+0.18%
CryptoPotato
2025/09/20 15:55
Cardano’s $5 Prediction Looks Strong, Yet Ozak AI Presale Prediction Highlights Much Bigger Gains
Crypto markets are alive with optimism as major altcoins continue their climb. Cardano (ADA), currently trading near $0.90, is once again attracting investor attention with bold predictions of reaching $5 in the upcoming bull cycle. Such a move would mark a more than 5x increase from today’s levels, a strong return for long-term holders who […] The post Cardano’s $5 Prediction Looks Strong, Yet Ozak AI Presale Prediction Highlights Much Bigger Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
NEAR
$2.904
-2.05%
LOOKS
$0.013801
-0.25%
MORE
$0.08393
-4.85%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 15:51
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
Lord Miles was challenged to fast for 40 days in a desert — but the man sponsoring the quest claimed on X that he has died in Saudi Arabia.
MAN
$0.00612
-7.41%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:44
SUI Market Faces Critical Movements
The cryptocurrency sphere is experiencing a wave of unpredictability as SUI attempts to carve its path. Presently, its price variations are under scrutiny, with indicators showing a consolidation pattern underway.Continue Reading:SUI Market Faces Critical Movements
SUI
$3.3688
-3.94%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:43
Best Crypto to Buy Before Next Bitcoin Halving – Solana and CRO Dominate Analyst Picks
Since Bitcoin halving is expected to happen in mid-2026, investors are already figuring out how to position for it. In the past, the halving events have led to a decrease in miner rewards and a tightening of supply. As a result, this often brings forth a bull run that spreads throughout the entire market. Although […] Continue Reading: Best Crypto to Buy Before Next Bitcoin Halving – Solana and CRO Dominate Analyst Picks
CRO
$0.20725
-1.31%
FORTH
$2.459
-6.18%
BULL
$0.001897
-13.45%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:30
BitGo files for US IPO with $90B in assets under custody
BitGo files to go public with $90.3 billion in assets under custody, targeting NYSE listing as institutional crypto adoption accelerates under new US policies. Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US initial public offering (IPO), aiming to capitalize on the renewed institutional demand for digital asset infrastructure under the Trump administration. The firm aims to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “BTGO,” according to its Form S-1 registration with the SEC dated Friday. The Palo Alto-based company reported approximately $90.3 billion in assets on its platform as of June 30, 2025. Its client base spans over 4,600 entities and more than 1.1 million users across 100 countries. Read more
1
$0.015228
+71.25%
TRUMP
$7.597
-7.80%
MORE
$0.08393
-4.85%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:18
FTX gaat 1,6 miljard terugbetalen aan schuldeisers
Snelle crypto updates? Connect op Instagram! Check onze Instagram FTX staat op het punt deze maand 1,6 miljard dollar uit te keren aan schuldeisers. Daarmee zet het failliete handelsplatform opnieuw een stap in de afwikkeling van het langdurige faillissementsproces, dat sinds de ineenstorting in 2022 wereldwijd onder een vergrootglas ligt bij investeerders en toezichthouders. Achtergrond van het FTX faillissement De val van FTX in 2022 was een schok voor de hele cryptomarkt. Het bedrijf, ooit een van de grootste en meest invloedrijke beurzen ter wereld, ging kopje onder door een tekort aan liquiditeit en wanbeheer van klantentegoeden. Het gevolg: miljoenen gebruikers zagen hun tegoeden bevriezen en de totale schuldenlast liep in de miljarden. Sindsdien staat het proces onder streng toezicht van de rechtbank, die samen met toezichthouders moet zorgen voor een eerlijke verdeling van wat er nog over is. How did FTX – the largest exchange trusted by millions – collapse? Fraud, debts and the crash that changed the entire crypto market. ⚠️ Don’t make the same mistakes – keep your assets safe. Subscribe to learn more! pic.twitter.com/dK2qW2vnoZ — DuoSchool AI (@duo_school_ai) July 6, 2025 Hoe de terugbetalingen aan schuldeisers worden geregeld De uitbetaling van 1,6 miljard dollar wordt gezien als een nieuwe stap in de richting van een groter proces. Onder de schuldeisers bevinden zich zowel grote handelsfirma’s als individuele beleggers die al lange tijd wachten op hun geld. De verdeling gebeurt volgens de rangorde die in de faillissementsprocedure is vastgelegd. Voor veel betrokkenen betekent dit dat er eindelijk iets tastbaars terugvloeit. Toch blijft het een schrale troost: het bedrag vertegenwoordigt slechts een fractie van de totale schuld. (2/3) Eligible creditors should expect to receive funds from their selected distribution service provider within 1 to 3 business days from September 30, 2025. Additional details are available in FTX’s press release here: https://t.co/dZsUL5Eegr — FTX (@FTX_Official) September 19, 2025 De rol van activa en teruggevorderde fondsen in het herstelplan De middelen voor deze uitbetaling zijn bijeengebracht door activa te verkopen en fondsen terug te halen die eerder waren weggesluisd. Dankzij deze stappen wist FTX miljarden veilig te stellen, waarvan nu gedeeltelijke betalingen kunnen worden gedaan. Hoewel de schuldenberg nog enorm is, geeft de huidige uitkering van 1,6 miljard een signaal dat de afwikkeling vooruitgaat. Voor schuldeisers is dit een eerste concreet herstelmoment na jaren van onzekerheid en frustratie. Wat de afwikkeling van FTX betekent voor de cryptomarkt De manier waarop het faillissement van FTX wordt afgehandeld, gaat verder dan alleen de betrokken schuldeisers. Het proces wordt wereldwijd gevolgd als voorbeeld voor hoe grote faillissementen in de cryptosector moeten worden aangepakt. Voor toezichthouders is het een testcase voor vertrouwen en transparantie, in een markt die vaak onder vuur ligt vanwege gebrekkige regulering en ondoorzichtige structuren. De huidige stap laat zien dat er ondanks alles mogelijkheden zijn om orde te scheppen, al blijft de weg naar volledig herstel lang en hobbelig. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht FTX gaat 1,6 miljard terugbetalen aan schuldeisers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
$0.015228
+71.25%
T
$0.01542
-3.86%
LEARN
$0.01472
-1.93%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:17
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia