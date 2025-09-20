Bursa MEXC
DOGE May Regain Hype, but Traders Look Toward MUTM Just Crossing $16M as the Top Crypto for 700% ROI
Mutuum Finance raises $16M+ in presale, offering overcollateralized lending, P2P markets & Chainlink oracles, targeting 700% ROI for early buyers.
HYPE
$46.45
-7.26%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
MAY
$0.03979
-6.48%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 16:30
Lyno AI Presale Momentum Builds as Whales Accumulate Early
Lyno AI presale heat surges as whales accumulate in early September 2025. Investors have already bought 641,010 tokens, raising 32,050 at the Early Bird stage at a price of 0.050 each token. The presale moves toward a final price of 0.10 with the next round raising the price of the token to 0.055. Whales Are […] The post Lyno AI Presale Momentum Builds as Whales Accumulate Early appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
TOKEN
$0.01197
-6.11%
AI
$0.1238
-10.28%
LIVE
$0.0188
+1.62%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 16:02
5 Years Left: Solana Co-Founder Urges Bitcoin Community To Brace For Quantum Threat
(0:00) Introducing Solana Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko(0:55) Crypto under Trump vs Biden, stablecoin boom, what it means for US treasuries(5:56) Traditional ...
TRUMP
$7.597
-7.80%
BOOM
$0.007688
-11.09%
QUANTUM
$0.002961
-5.27%
Bitcoinist
2025/09/20 16:00
DIA Brings Verifiable $MNT Price Feeds to Mantle Network to Boost Transparency and DeFi Growth
DIA and Mantle Network ally to deliver verifiable $MNT price feeds to enhance transparency, collateral valuation, and risk management in the DeFi space.
DEFI
$0.001711
-4.94%
BOOST
$0.10148
+2.68%
MNT
$1.6994
+11.80%
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 16:00
Elon Musk says X’s algorithm will run fully on AI by November
xAI CEO Elon Musk has said that by November, the algorithm powering his social media platform X will run entirely on artificial intelligence (AI). Musk was responding to a post by Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, who said the social platform is trying to help users move away from “the mainstream algo and the […]
ALGO
$0.2119
-5.48%
XAI
$0.04326
-8.71%
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.26%
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 15:59
Lyno AI Presale Hits Investor Radar: Best Opportunity in 2025?
Lyno AI presale is on the investor radar in September 2025. Having sold 641,010 tokens priced at 0.05 each, and raised a total of 32,050, this Early Bird stage has really triggered a lot of attention. The second price increment will be to $0.055 and investors will need to move at a fast rate. Why […] The post Lyno AI Presale Hits Investor Radar: Best Opportunity in 2025? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.26%
LOT
$0.01788
-6.09%
AI
$0.1238
-10.28%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 15:55
SOL Price Prediction: $250 in September, But Early Ozak AI Investors Could See 1,150% Upside
Solana is showing signs of strong performance in September 2025, while Ozak AI continues to attract investor interest with its presale progress. Market watchers are closely monitoring both developments, as they highlight different aspects of growth in the digital asset sector. Solana Price Outlook Solana is trading at $245.09 after a 3.18% rise in the […] The post SOL Price Prediction: $250 in September, But Early Ozak AI Investors Could See 1,150% Upside appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
$0.0151
+69.81%
SOL
$215.7
-6.93%
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/20 15:46
A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem
When equations shipwreck, a Google AI comes to the rescue. Result: stunned mathematicians and a scientific future that looks like science fiction. L’article A Google AI solves a famously impossible mathematical problem est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
LOOKS
$0.0138
-0.26%
RESCUE
$0.3121
-0.38%
LIKE
$0.008266
+4.19%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:44
Record Hashrate And Difficulty Reshape Mining Landscape
The Bitcoin network has never been stronger. Its mining difficulty has just reached an all-time high at 142.3 trillion, up 29.6% since January. This figure reflects both the rise in hashrate power and the growing pressure on mining companies. While the blockchain strengthens against potential attacks, technical and economic requirements impose an increasingly tough selection among sector players. L’article Record Hashrate And Difficulty Reshape Mining Landscape est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:16
Missed Dogwifhat? MoonBull’s Whitelist Unlocks the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025
Crypto history is full of missed chances. Think back to the early days of Ethereum or Solana, when tokens could be scooped up for pennies. Those who hesitated are still kicking themselves. The same story applies to meme coins that flipped culture upside down overnight. Dogecoin was once a joke before it created millionaires. Shiba […]
SHIBA
$0.000000000596
-2.29%
THINK
$0.01176
-1.91%
MEME
$0.002329
-7.06%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 15:15
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia