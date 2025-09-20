Elon Musk’s X to run algorithm purely on AI by November

xAI CEO Elon Musk has said that by November, the algorithm powering his social media platform X will run entirely on artificial intelligence (AI). Musk was responding to a post by Nikita Bier, X's head of product, who said the social platform is trying to help users move away from "the mainstream algo and the political crusades." In an X post late Friday, Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and rebranded it as X, said that the company plans to "open source the algorithm every two weeks or so" to help build it up into what users prefer. "By November or certainly December, you will be able to adjust your feed dynamically just by asking Grok," the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. Bier says X is working on improving the algorithm Product head Bier had posted about the company's plan to make the X timeline reflect users' genuine interests instead of divisive content. "The goal for your X timeline is to get out of the mainstream algo and the political crusades and find your niche," Bier wrote. "If you're seeing gas station fight videos, your account is not ramped up yet. We are working every day to fix this." He reiterated that the company wants users to post about their passions and engage with "friendly, relevant people." "Show me the posts from the people I'm following, and don't show me the posts from the people I'm not following." How hard is it? Why is there even a follow button if an algo is just going to decide what gets seen or not? Will you let Grok do that very simple thing if I ask? 😒 — Adam Gaertner 🇺🇸 (@veryvirology) September 19, 2025 The current "For You" feed algorithm rides on several signals to determine what appears in a…