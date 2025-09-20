2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Orderly Network’s Monumental Announcement: What’s Brewing Next Week?

Orderly Network’s Monumental Announcement: What’s Brewing Next Week?

The post Orderly Network’s Monumental Announcement: What’s Brewing Next Week? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Orderly Network’s Monumental Announcement: What’s Brewing Next Week? Skip to content Home Crypto News Orderly Network’s Monumental Announcement: What’s Brewing Next Week? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/orderly-network-monumental-announcement/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.24%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:42
Kongsi
Dogecoin and XRP Ride ETF Speculation; Zexpire’s $ZX Token Adds Fresh Angle to Prediction Markets

Dogecoin and XRP Ride ETF Speculation; Zexpire’s $ZX Token Adds Fresh Angle to Prediction Markets

Dogecoin and XRP surge amid ETF speculation, capturing investor interest, while Zexpire’s $ZX token introduces a novel twist to blockchain-based prediction markets.
holoride
RIDE$0.000888-7.50%
XRP
XRP$2.8514-1.64%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01197-6.11%
Kongsi
Cryptodaily2025/09/20 16:42
Kongsi
Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call

Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call

TLDR Trump confirms Xi Jinping approved TikTok deal; final signatures pending for US-China resolution. TikTok deal: ByteDance to sell US ops to American investors, with China’s approval. Trump and Xi to meet at APEC summit to discuss trade, security, and Ukraine conflict. US retains control over TikTok’s algorithm as part of deal addressing national security [...] The post Trump Confirms TikTok Deal Approved by Xi Jinping in High-Stakes Call appeared first on CoinCentral.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.594-7.83%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000152-6.74%
Xi Token
XI$0.000931-23.18%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/20 16:41
Kongsi
Elon Musk’s X to run algorithm purely on AI by November

Elon Musk’s X to run algorithm purely on AI by November

The post Elon Musk’s X to run algorithm purely on AI by November appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. xAI CEO Elon Musk has said that by November, the algorithm powering his social media platform X will run entirely on artificial intelligence (AI). Musk was responding to a post by Nikita Bier, X’s head of product, who said the social platform is trying to help users move away from “the mainstream algo and the political crusades.” In an X post late Friday, Musk, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion in 2022 and rebranded it as X, said that the company plans to “open source the algorithm every two weeks or so” to help build it up into what users prefer.  “By November or certainly December, you will be able to adjust your feed dynamically just by asking Grok,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote. Bier says X is working on improving the algorithm Product head Bier had posted about the company’s plan to make the X timeline reflect users’ genuine interests instead of divisive content.  “The goal for your X timeline is to get out of the mainstream algo and the political crusades and find your niche,” Bier wrote. “If you’re seeing gas station fight videos, your account is not ramped up yet. We are working every day to fix this.” He reiterated that the company wants users to post about their passions and engage with “friendly, relevant people.” “Show me the posts from the people I’m following, and don’t show me the posts from the people I’m not following.” How hard is it? Why is there even a follow button if an algo is just going to decide what gets seen or not? Will you let Grok do that very simple thing if I ask? 😒 — Adam Gaertner 🇺🇸 (@veryvirology) September 19, 2025 The current “For You” feed algorithm rides on several signals to determine what appears in a…
MemeCore
M$2.59005+5.47%
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.86%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2118-5.53%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:16
Kongsi
Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits

Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits

The post Whales Sell PUMP Tokens for Major Profits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Whales 6AkVuG and 58teLV sold PUMP for sizeable gains. PUMP saw increased volatility post-large sales. No official commentary from PUMP’s founding or core team. Two significant cryptocurrency wallets, labeled “6AkVuG” and “58teLV,” recently disposed of substantial quantities of PUMP tokens, realizing notable profits, as tracked on-chain. These sales highlight potential market volatility, with increased sell-side liquidity challenges influencing PUMP’s stability. Whale Transactions Drive PUMP Market Volatility Two major wallets, 6AkVuG and 58teLV, rapidly unloaded PUMP holdings, resulting in million-dollar profits. Observers noted that 6AkVuG sold 466.74 million PUMP for $3.27 million, while 58teLV divested 272.24 million PUMP to secure $1.95 million. Profit-taking by these whales instigated heightened market volatility. The cumulative effect added more than $8.25 million in realized volume, shifting liquidity dynamically within the exchange ecosystem as observed. Learn more about similar dynamics in the market by checking out how the wealth of the Trump family increased through cryptocurrencies. Community discussions surged, yet official sources, including the Pump.fun team, remained silent on the specifics of these transactions. Market analysts speculate on potential short-term corrections, lacking definitive comments from leading industry players. PUMP Price Decline Amid Whale Activity and Market Speculation Did you know? Large-scale whale activities in PUMP often lead to either rapid corrections or quick rebounds, depending on buyer engagement. This contrasts with the more gradual movements of other, less volatile cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap data reveals PUMP’s value stood at $0.01, reflecting recent gains, with market capitalization reduced to $2.49 billion. A recent downturn saw a 4.80% price fall within 24 hours, while a 30-day increase marked its climb at 135.42%. Pump.fun(PUMP), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Expert analysis from Coincu suggests future PUMP dynamics depend heavily on continued whale behavior, having consistently influenced its price trajectory via…
1
1$0.0151+69.81%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008646-2.37%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.594-7.83%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:12
Kongsi
Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details

Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details

The post Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu-focused account with the X handle Susbarium has issued a crucial warning at this time to Telegram crypto users. There is an ongoing trend of scammers wanting to buy trusted usernames on Telegram, which might come with dangerous consequences. According to Susbarium, scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames, but selling a trusted handle may not be only risky — it can be dangerous.   🚨SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT🚨 Scammers are offering big money for Telegram usernames but selling a trusted handle isn’t just risky, it can be dangerous. 🛑 If your username is recognised and respected in the community, transferring it means someone else can impersonate you.… — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) September 19, 2025 For user names recognized and respected in the crypto community, transferring it might result in impersonation from someone else, who could scam others by posing as the individual, spread misinformation using the user name and undermine the reputation and trust that have been built. In light of this, crypto users have been warned never to sell their user names through private messages or off-platform deals. Even though selling through Fragment might be legal and secure, they should still exercise caution, weighing the decision properly before acting. Warnings issued In recent weeks, new warnings have been shared by Susbarium to crypto users. One such is a warning from Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet, who warns crypto users who use a hardware wallet without a clear understanding of accompanying risks, urging them to always review every transaction before signing. In a separate warning, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to beware of fake Shibarium accounts, citing a wave of impersonator accounts mimicking the official Shibarium account. These fake accounts are spreading scam links intended to steal user assets or mislead them into connecting wallets…
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.86%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004728-5.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017163-1.24%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:11
Kongsi
Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines?

Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines?

The post Which Top Cryptos Stand to Gain from the SEC’s New ETF Listing Guidelines? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing new generic listing standards that could change how crypto ETFs launch. At present, each ETF application takes months of scrutiny, often without approval.  A generic standard would allow issuers to bring new ETFs to market under predefined rules. As a result, approval time may shorten to as …
Union
U$0.010793-18.50%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175586-1.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
CoinPedia2025/09/20 16:04
Kongsi
XRP News: Enosys Loans Brings XRP Into DeFi for the First Time

XRP News: Enosys Loans Brings XRP Into DeFi for the First Time

The post XRP News: Enosys Loans Brings XRP Into DeFi for the First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post XRP News: Enosys Loans Brings XRP Into DeFi for the First Time appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Enosys has announced the upcoming launch of Enosys Loans, a friendly fork of Liquity V2 deployed on the Flare Network. This marks a historic milestone, XRP (via FXRP) can now be used as collateral to mint a stablecoin. A second audit is already underway, highlighting the team’s commitment to safety and reliability before the platform goes live. Why Enosys Loans Unlocks DeFi for XRP and Bitcoin Until now, XRP’s lack of native smart contract functionality has kept it outside the broader DeFi world. With Enosys Loans, XRP holders can lock their assets in a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) and mint a stablecoin while keeping exposure to XRP. At launch, the protocol will support FXRP and wrapped FLR (wFLR) as collateral. The roadmap is even more ambitious, with plans to add staked XRP (stXRP) and FBTC (Bitcoin bridged to Flare). “This isn’t just about XRP—it’s about Bitcoin and other major assets finding a new role in DeFi.” Built on Liquity V2, Optimized for Flare Network Enosys Loans leverages the proven Liquity V2 framework, trusted for its low fees and user-controlled rates on Ethereum. By deploying on Flare, it combines Liquity’s reliability with Flare’s scalable, secure, and interoperable infrastructure. This fusion enables a DeFi platform designed specifically for non-smart contract assets like XRP and Bitcoin. Flare Oracle Power: Accurate and Decentralized Collateral Pricing A standout feature is Enosys Loans’ use of the Flare Time Series Oracle (FTSO) to ensure accurate collateral pricing. Unlike centralized oracles, FTSO aggregates price data from many independent providers, making it tamper-resistant and highly precise. This guarantees stable collateral-to-debt ratios and protects users from volatility. “With FTSO V2 scaling to thousands of data feeds, collateral pricing will remain…
Flare
FLR$0.02351-3.68%
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08393-4.85%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 16:02
Kongsi
Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About

Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About

The presale of the year in 2025 is Lyno AI, which draws attention because of its new AI-driven arbitrage platform. Owing to the mounting market enthusiasm over the peak of Bitcoin at around 120K and huge inflows of ETFs, Lyno AI has already generated over 32,050 dollars in sales of unit tokens at the Early […] The post Best Crypto Presales in 2025: Why Lyno AI Is the Most Talked About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238-10.28%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0188+1.62%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003298+1.50%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 15:58
Kongsi
Best memecoins to buy now: Top 5 picks to build generational wealth in 2025

Best memecoins to buy now: Top 5 picks to build generational wealth in 2025

Memecoins remain popular among the investors in 2025 as traders seek high growth in their […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00538-0.18%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 15:15
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia