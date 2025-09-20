2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bitcoin to Go Boring, Claims Saylor amid ETF Inflows

The post Bitcoin to Go Boring, Claims Saylor amid ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Michael Saylor says Bitcoin will feel boring as volatility fades. Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $223M on September 19, led by BlackRock. Altcoin rotation is slowing, with attention shifting back to Bitcoin. . Bitcoin might be losing some of its thrill, according to MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor. As big institutions pour into the market, the extreme volatility that once defined Bitcoin is starting to fade. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor said on the Coin Stories podcast. But he admitted it’s a “conundrum,” less volatility makes Bitcoin stronger, but also less exciting. “It’s like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they’re a little bearish,” he added. Bitcoin Stuck in Neutral Bitcoin hit a record high of $124,100 on Aug. 14 but has since cooled off, now trading around $115,760. Some, like Arthur Hayes, think it could still rocket to $250,000 this year, making it one of the best coins to buy in 2025. Others see a slower climb or even a sharp pullback ahead. The market is clearly divided. Following the Feb rate cut earlier this week by 25 basis points from 4.50% to 4.25%, Bitcoin has found support at $115K. The cryptocurrency is up 82% in the past year and needs to break above $117K to set up a run to a new ATH. Institutions Step In On September 19, US spot Bitcoin ETFs generated $223 million, with nearly all of it flowing into BlackRock’s IBIT. Ethereum ETFs also saw activity, led by BlackRock’s ETHA. On Sept 19, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $223M net inflows, with only BlackRock’s IBIT posting inflows of $246M. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $47.75M net inflows, driven solely by BlackRock’s ETHA, which recorded $144M…
2025/09/20
Unlocking ASTR’s Future Potential (2025-2030)

The post Unlocking ASTR’s Future Potential (2025-2030) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aster Price Prediction: Unlocking ASTR’s Future Potential (2025-2030) Skip to content Home Crypto News Aster Price Prediction: Unlocking ASTR’s Future Potential (2025-2030) Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aster-price-prediction-future/
2025/09/20
Bitcoin Price Targets Include a Return to Take $110,000 Liquidity

The post Bitcoin Price Targets Include a Return to Take $110,000 Liquidity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Bitcoin fails to close above $117,200, opening the door to support retests. A giant $4.9 trillion options expiry event adds further friction for Bitcoin bulls on Friday. Order-book liquidity shows bids massing at $110,000 and above, creating a “magnet” for price. Bitcoin (BTC) missed a key daily close into Friday as traders expected short-term BTC price losses. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView Bitcoin adds headwinds after daily close miss Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD narrowly avoided a daily close above $117,200. This had been one of the key lines in the sand on short timeframes — a reclaim would allow price to revisit $120,000, analysis said. #BTC Bitcoin is on the cusp of printing a Daily Close inside the Range to kickstart the reclaim process Bitcoin is one Daily Close above ~$117.2k away from preparing for a revisit of ~$120k+$BTC #Crypto #Bitcoin https://t.co/AMROY2kutn pic.twitter.com/EFi4CJTpOB — Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) September 18, 2025 “Once we gain this level the way to $120K is open in my opinion,” popular trader Crypto Caesar wrote Thursday in part of an X post on the topic alongside an explanatory chart.  “However: Last time we rejected this level and came all the way back to the light blue zone.” BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Crypto Caesar/X Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows predicted downward BTC price pressure continuing through the week’s options expiry event. “$BTC failed to reclaim the $117,200 level again. Today, $4.9 trillion in US stock futures and options will expire,” he told X followers.  “Historically, this has resulted in downside volatility and consolidation in the stock market. And because the crypto market follows US stocks, volatility will shift into Bitcoin and alts too. Be prepared.” BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Ted PIllows/X Trader bids create $113,000 BTC price “magnet”…
2025/09/20
Anchorage Digital’s Quest For A Federal Reserve Master Account

The post Anchorage Digital’s Quest For A Federal Reserve Master Account appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivotal: Anchorage Digital’s Quest For A Federal Reserve Master Account Skip to content Home Crypto News Pivotal: Anchorage Digital’s Quest for a Federal Reserve Master Account Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/anchorage-fed-master-account/
2025/09/20
Anchorage Digital applies for a Fed master account; what is it?

The post Anchorage Digital applies for a Fed master account; what is it? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, according to a database update published Friday. The filing confirms months of speculation after Anchorage co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley declined to comment on the matter in June.  According to the Crypto In America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the crypto bank for institutions submitted an application to federal regulators on August 28.  Another semi-interesting thing in this latest update: the Fed has rejected a request from a Tier 1 institution. Notable because under the Fed’s 2022 guidelines applications from Tier 1 institutions are “generally … subject to a less intensive and more streamlined review” pic.twitter.com/vn8uYkycui — Bank Reg Blog (@bank_reg) September 19, 2025 Anchorage is the only digital asset company that holds a national trust bank charter, a designation it received from the US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in 2021. That charter authorizes Anchorage to operate as a federally regulated trust bank but does not grant the same payment access that comes with a Fed master account.  What is a Fed master account? A master account is the operational foundation that allows banks to settle transactions directly with the central bank and hold balances with the Federal Reserve. Depository institutions use these accounts to hold reserves and access the Fed’s payment services, including settlement of wire transfers, check clearing, and other interbank transactions. Without such access, banks must use third-party intermediaries to route payments. If Anchorage Digital acquired the account, it could become the first and only crypto bank that could hold assets outside digital currencies, just like traditional financial institutions.  Anchorage became one of the first federally chartered digital-asset banks when the OCC conditionally approved its national trust bank charter in January 2021. However, a little over a year later, the OCC issued…
2025/09/20
Top 3 Cryptos Under $1 That Could Skyrocket 1500% in 2025

Q4 2025 is expected to be a strong phase for the crypto market as investors anticipate huge gains. Among cryptos most investors are watching are Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB). However the coin drawing the biggest attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), priced under a dollar at $0.035 in its ongoing presale.  With a dual […]
2025/09/20
Data: USDC circulation increased by approximately 1.9 billion in the past 7 days

PANews reported on September 20th that according to official data, in the seven days ending September 18th, Circle issued approximately 7.6 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 45.7 billion USDC, increasing the circulating supply by approximately 1.9 billion. The total circulating supply of USDC is 74.3 billion, with reserves of approximately $74.4 billion, including approximately $10.1 billion in cash and approximately $64.3 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
2025/09/20
Trump's "Gold Card" is now open for registration. The individual version costs $1 million and the corporate version costs $2 million.

PANews reported on September 20th that according to official information, Trump's "Gold Card" is now open for application, divided into personal gold card, platinum card and corporate gold card: Trump Gold Card: You only need to pay a processing fee and deposit $1 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security to obtain US residency with the Trump Gold Card. The Trump Platinum Card registration application is also open. Trump Platinum Card: By paying a processing fee and depositing $5 million after review by the Department of Homeland Security, you can reside in the United States for up to 270 days without paying U.S. taxes on non-U.S. income. Trump Corporate Gold Card: Issued to corporate sponsors for one or more of their employees. When applying, corporate sponsors must pay a non-refundable processing fee for each employee. Corporate sponsors may apply for multiple employees at once. After the employee review is complete, a $2 million donation per employee is required to demonstrate that the employee will provide substantial benefit to the United States. The advantage of the Trump Corporate Gold Card is that corporate sponsors can discontinue sponsoring an employee and use the donation associated with the previous application as the basis for sponsoring a new employee without having to make another $2 million donation. The Trump Corporate Gold Card is subject to a small annual maintenance fee and transfer fee. Earlier news , Trump launched a $5 million "Gold Card" plan to replace the EB-5 investment immigration program
2025/09/20
FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ftx-billion-creditor-distribution-2025/
2025/09/20
Cronos at $0.233, Hedera at $0.2441, While BullZilla Presale Surges Ahead With Explosive ROI for Market Makers

The crypto market in September 2025 has entered an unusually intense cycle. Institutional players, retail investors, and meme coin enthusiasts are hunting for the best crypto presales now to secure positions before the next big surge. The stage is set with multiple projects pushing boundaries, but three names stand out: Bull Zilla, Cronos, and Hedera. BullZilla […]
2025/09/20
