The post Bitcoin to Go Boring, Claims Saylor amid ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Michael Saylor says Bitcoin will feel boring as volatility fades. Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $223M on September 19, led by BlackRock. Altcoin rotation is slowing, with attention shifting back to Bitcoin. . Bitcoin might be losing some of its thrill, according to MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor. As big institutions pour into the market, the extreme volatility that once defined Bitcoin is starting to fade. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor said on the Coin Stories podcast. But he admitted it’s a “conundrum,” less volatility makes Bitcoin stronger, but also less exciting. “It’s like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they’re a little bearish,” he added. Bitcoin Stuck in Neutral Bitcoin hit a record high of $124,100 on Aug. 14 but has since cooled off, now trading around $115,760. Some, like Arthur Hayes, think it could still rocket to $250,000 this year, making it one of the best coins to buy in 2025. Others see a slower climb or even a sharp pullback ahead. The market is clearly divided. Following the Feb rate cut earlier this week by 25 basis points from 4.50% to 4.25%, Bitcoin has found support at $115K. The cryptocurrency is up 82% in the past year and needs to break above $117K to set up a run to a new ATH. Institutions Step In On September 19, US spot Bitcoin ETFs generated $223 million, with nearly all of it flowing into BlackRock’s IBIT. Ethereum ETFs also saw activity, led by BlackRock’s ETHA. On Sept 19, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $223M net inflows, with only BlackRock’s IBIT posting inflows of $246M. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw $47.75M net inflows, driven solely by BlackRock’s ETHA, which recorded $144M…