Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform S&P 500 for Decades

Michael Saylor Predicts Bitcoin Will Outperform S&P 500 for Decades

TLDR Saylor forecasts Bitcoin will surpass the S&P 500 by 29% annually. Bitcoin is expected to become a foundational asset for new financial products. Saylor believes Bitcoin's stability will attract institutional investors. Bitcoin's lack of cash flow makes it a perfect asset for long-term wealth. Michael Saylor, co-founder of Strategy, has made a bold prediction [...]

Coincentral2025/09/20 15:39
Coincentral2025/09/20 15:39
Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra's Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale

Trump Crypto Endorsements May Soon Include XRP Tundra's Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale

Donald Trump's public embrace of digital assets has altered the tone of crypto policy in Washington. Earlier this year, he announced the creation of a crypto strategic reserve that would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The signal placed XRP alongside the most established cryptocurrencies and elevated it in conversations about national financial infrastructure.

CoinPedia2025/09/20 15:38
CoinPedia2025/09/20 15:38
Trump Unveils Gold Card Immigration Program with Residency Benefits

Trump Unveils Gold Card Immigration Program with Residency Benefits

Key Points: Donald Trump announces the Gold Card immigration program, replacing the EB-5 investment scheme. US residency available with significant financial deposits. No official mention of cryptocurrency payments accepted. On September 19, 2025, President Donald Trump launched the Trump Gold Card immigration program, offering three tiers of residency options through substantial financial contributions. This program's initiation replaces the previous EB-5 investment program, affecting U.S. immigration policy without official links to cryptocurrency payments or market impacts. Official sources confirm there is currently no crypto link to any card type. Market responses remain muted, with no major industry figures commenting publicly. The program's reception is monitored, though initial government reactions focus on potential fiscal gains. Bitcoin (BTC) is valued at $115,759.62 with a market cap of $2.31 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. Dominating the market at 57.15%, it experienced a 0.90% decrease in 24 hours. In the last 90 days, BTC rose by 12.65%. The current circulating supply is 19,923,296 against a max supply of 21 million. "President Donald J. Trump Launches the Gold Card Program" – Donald J. Trump Comparative Analysis with EB-5 and Market Projections Did you know? The previous EB-5 program, similar in goal to the Gold Card initiative, influenced segments of stablecoin flows, though no direct crypto tie-in currently exists for the new Gold Card program. Coincu analysts note the Gold Card's debut signals a shift in U.S. immigration tactics, potentially reshaping financial flows. However, its lack of a crypto payment channel leaves blockchain impacts uncertain. Historical data of similar policy shifts suggest nuanced investment responses. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 07:06 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Experts are tracking changes in investment flows as potential ripple effects through related markets. With no comments from major industry figures, initial government reactions have focused on potential…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:12
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:12
Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum Devs Disclose New Fusaka Upgrade For December 3: What You Need to Know

Ethereum (ETH) is set to introduce its latest upgrade, dubbed the Fusaka upgrade, on December 3, 2025, a timeline that has been accelerated from previous expectations of a 2026 launch. This announcement comes from Christine Kim, a researcher monitoring Ethereum's development progress.  The confirmation of the mainnet activation date was made during the recent All […]

Bitcoinist2025/09/20 15:00
Bitcoinist2025/09/20 15:00
FORM fell below the closing price on the first day after the token swap, wiping out the gains of nearly six months.

FORM fell below the closing price on the first day after the token swap, wiping out the gains of nearly six months.

PANews reported on September 20 that market data showed that FORM fell 12.5% in 24 hours and 38.6% in 7 days, currently trading at $1.61. This has fallen below the closing price of $1.74 on the first day after the BNX token swap to FORM, wiping out the gains of the past six months.

PANews2025/09/20 14:58
PANews2025/09/20 14:58
Ripple's hoofdadvocaat geeft update over XRP ETF

Ripple's hoofdadvocaat geeft update over XRP ETF

Ripple's Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty sprak zich deze week voor het eerst uit over de eerste exposure naar XRP op de markten via een spot ETF en noemt het een belangrijke stap richting verdere institutionele adoptie. SEC keurt nieuwe standaarden goed Alderoty reageerde op nieuws van de National Cryptocurrency Association, dat meldde dat de SEC nieuwe regels heeft goedgekeurd. Deze maken het eenvoudiger voor beurzen zoals Nasdaq en NYSE om crypto ETF's te noteren. Voorheen moest iedere ETF apart door een complex goedkeuringsproces, maar dankzij de nieuwe standaarden kunnen beurzen één framework volgen. Dit brengt crypto dichter bij traditionele beleggingsinstrumenten en verlaagt de drempel voor miljoenen beleggers. Volgens Alderoty is dit niet alleen "goede regelgeving," maar vooral een maatregel die vertrouwen schept.  "Regulatory clarity bouwt vertrouwen voor Amerikanen." Eerste XRP ETF breekt records De timing is opvallend, want vlak daarvoor lanceerde Rex Osprey de eerste Amerikaanse spot ETF's voor XRP (XRPR) en Dogecoin (DOJE). De vraag was direct groot: XRPR had op de eerste dag $37,7 miljoen handelsvolume, volgens Bloomberg analist Eric Balchunas het hoogste dag-één-volume van alle ETF lanceringen in 2025. Binnen 90 minuten draaide de XRP ETF al $24 miljoen om, vijf keer meer dan de futures ETF's voor XRP ooit op hun openingsdag wisten te behalen. Balchunas ziet de sterke start als een positief teken voor de bredere markt:  "Dit kan een voorbode zijn voor de golf aan '33 Act ETF's die er binnenkort aankomt." Grayscale breidt uit Naast Rex Osprey kondigde ook Grayscale nieuwe stappen aan. De bestaande Digital Large Cap Fund, waarin XRP onderdeel van is, krijgt een nieuwe ticker en zal verdergaan als de Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF. Daarmee wordt een bredere crypto basket onder de nieuwe regels genoteerd. Volgens analisten gaat het snel: met de goedkeuring van de SEC voor general listing standaarden, kunnen straks naar verwachting 12 tot 15 munten die al futures contracten op Coinbase hebben, via spot ETF's toegankelijk worden gemaakt. Belang voor XRP en de markt De combinatie van een recordbrekende lancering en heldere regelgeving geeft XRP een stevige duw in de rug. Voor Ripple is dit ook een symbolische overwinning, na jaren van juridische strijd met de SEC. Dat juist XRP (samen met Dogecoin) één van de eerste altcoins is die in de VS een spot ETF krijgt, onderstreept de groeiende legitimiteit van de munt. Voor de bredere markt kan dit momentum een belangrijke katalysator zijn. Waar Bitcoin en Ethereum al langer institutionele aandacht trekken, opent de goedkeuring van XRP ETF's de deur voor meer diversiteit in beleggingsproducten. Dit zou niet alleen liquiditeit, maar ook vertrouwen kunnen vergroten.

Coinstats2025/09/20 14:46
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:46
Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action

The cryptocurrency world is constantly evolving, and few voices carry as much weight as Michael Saylor, the visionary co-founder of MicroStrategy. Recently, Saylor shared a fascinating perspective that could redefine how we view Bitcoin institutional adoption and its impact on future price movements. His insights suggest a significant shift on the horizon, one that promises both stability and perhaps a touch of unexpected calm for the often-turbulent crypto market. What Does Increased Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Mean for Volatility? During a recent appearance on the CoinStories YouTube channel, Michael Saylor elaborated on a crucial trend: the growing involvement of institutional investors in the Bitcoin ecosystem. He believes this influx of capital from large financial entities will fundamentally alter Bitcoin's market behavior. Saylor explained that as institutions commit more capital, the market naturally becomes more robust and less susceptible to the dramatic price swings retail investors have grown accustomed to. This isn't just a theory; it's a natural progression for any maturing asset class. Essentially, more money from stable, long-term players means fewer sudden spikes and crashes driven by speculative fervor. Decreased Price Swings: Institutional capital tends to be 'sticky,' meaning it's less likely to panic sell during minor corrections. Enhanced Market Depth: Larger orders from institutions provide greater liquidity, making it harder for single events to drastically move the price. Increased Stability: A more stable market is often seen as a prerequisite for even wider Bitcoin institutional adoption. This shift, while beneficial for long-term growth and legitimacy, might present a different experience for day traders who thrive on high volatility. Is Market Maturation a Disappointment for Some Investors? While the idea of a more stable Bitcoin might sound appealing to many, Saylor acknowledged that it could be a bittersweet development for a segment of the investor community. Specifically, those who have profited immensely from Bitcoin's notorious volatility might find a subdued market less exciting. He described this as a natural part of Bitcoin's maturation process. Think of it like a wild frontier slowly becoming a developed city; the excitement of the untamed wilderness gives way to established infrastructure and predictable routines. For Bitcoin institutional adoption to truly flourish, a certain level of predictability is necessary. However, this doesn't mean Bitcoin will become boring. Instead, it suggests a transition from a speculative asset to a more recognized store of value and potentially a global reserve asset. The focus might shift from rapid, short-term gains to sustained, long-term appreciation, mirroring traditional financial assets that have undergone similar transformations. Bitcoin has indeed shown signs of this evolution, trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August. This consolidation around higher levels suggests a foundational strength building up, rather than wild, unpredictable movements. Navigating the New Landscape of Bitcoin Institutional Adoption Understanding this evolving market dynamic is crucial for all participants. For institutions, a less volatile Bitcoin offers a more attractive risk profile, making it easier to justify larger allocations and integrate it into diversified portfolios. This further fuels Bitcoin institutional adoption. For retail investors, the strategy might need to adapt. Instead of chasing quick pumps and dumps, a long-term hodling strategy focused on Bitcoin's fundamental value proposition could become even more paramount. The benefits of this maturation are clear: Greater Legitimacy: Institutions bring credibility and regulatory clarity. Reduced Risk: Less volatility means a safer asset for broader investment. Long-Term Growth Potential: A stable foundation supports sustainable value appreciation. The challenge, however, lies in managing expectations. Those accustomed to parabolic surges might need to adjust to more modest, albeit consistent, growth. This isn't a signal to abandon Bitcoin, but rather to recognize its evolution into a more sophisticated financial instrument. Michael Saylor's perspective highlights that while the ride might become smoother, the destination – a globally adopted, robust digital asset – remains incredibly compelling. The path to mainstream acceptance often involves shedding some of the wildness that initially attracted many, in favor of stability that appeals to the masses. Michael Saylor's insights offer a powerful glimpse into Bitcoin's future. The increasing tide of Bitcoin institutional adoption is set to transform its market dynamics, potentially ushering in an era of more subdued price action. While this might temper the excitement for some, it signifies a profound maturation, solidifying Bitcoin's role as a legitimate and enduring asset class. This evolution is not a setback but a necessary step towards its ultimate potential, inviting a new wave of investors seeking stability alongside innovation. Frequently Asked Questions About Bitcoin's Market Evolution Q1: What does Michael Saylor mean by "subdued BTC price action"? A1: Saylor suggests that as more institutional investors enter the Bitcoin market, its price swings (volatility) will likely decrease. This means fewer extremely large daily percentage gains or losses, leading to a more stable and predictable price trajectory. Q2: Why would institutional investors lead to less Bitcoin volatility? A2: Institutional investors typically operate with larger capital, longer investment horizons, and more rigorous risk management strategies. Their presence adds significant liquidity and depth to the market, making it less susceptible to rapid price movements caused by smaller, speculative trades. Q3: Is decreased volatility a good thing for Bitcoin? A3: For the long-term health and widespread acceptance of Bitcoin, yes. Lower volat A4: Retail investors might consider shifting their focus from short-term trading to long-term investment strategies, often referred to as “hodling.” Emphasizing Bitcoin’s role as a store of value and a hedge against inflation could become even more pertinent in a less volatile market. Q5: Has Bitcoin shown signs of this maturation already? A5: Yes, the article mentions Bitcoin trading around the $115,000 level since reaching a new all-time high in August, suggesting a period of consolidation rather than extreme volatility, which aligns with Saylor’s observations. What are your thoughts on Michael Saylor’s predictions for Bitcoin? Do you welcome a more subdued market, or will you miss the wild rides? Share this article with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spark a conversation about the future of Bitcoin institutional adoption! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:40
Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Bitcoin may go ‘boring’ as institutional interest ramps up: Michael Saylor

Strategy's Michael Saylor said that lower Bitcoin volatility benefits “mega institutions” but disappoints thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings. Bitcoin becoming more appealing to institutional investors may come at the cost of the thrill that attracts retail investors, according to Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor.“You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” Saylor told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast published to YouTube on Friday.“The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it’s boring for a while, people’s adrenaline rush is going to drop,” Saylor explained. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:12
Justin Baldoni Taps SBF’s Lawyer Amid Blake Lively Legal Saga

Justin Baldoni Taps SBF’s Lawyer Amid Blake Lively Legal Saga

Justin Baldoni has tapped disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) lawyer to represent him as his legal fight against Blake Lively intensifies, court documents obtained by People on Thursday reveal. Alexandra Shapiro Set To Rep Baldoni In Landmark Lively Case The “It Ends With Us” director has brought in Alexandra Shapiro to represent him ahead of his March 2026 trial against his former co-star, per a notice of appearance filed by Shapiro and verified by People. A former clerk for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Shapiro is currently representing Bankman-Fried as he appeals his November 2023 conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy charges tied to FTX’s stunning collapse back in 2022. Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs – who previously was a cellmate of Bankman-Fried in New York federal prison – also hired Shapiro in the lead-up to his July 2025 partial acquittal on racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Taylor Swift Shakes Off Justin Baldoni Deposition News of Baldoni’s latest legal move comes just one week after Judge Lewis Liman rejected his team’s request for an extension to depose Taylor Swift – a longtime friend of Lively’s, though their current relationship status remains unclear. Liman argued that Baldoni’s lawyers waited too long to depose Swift and noted that Baldoni’s camp had withdrawn a subpoena sent to the pop star this past spring after voluntarily being provided information by Swift’s legal team. “Discovery has been going on in this case for approximately six months,” Liman said. “They have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift… Having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied.” SBF Awaits Key Appeal Date Meanwhile, Bankman-Fried is serving his 25-year sentence for orchestrating the massive crypto scheme behind bars at FCI Terminal Island, a low-security prison in his home state of Southern California. Oral arguments for his appeal are scheduled for November 4 at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York. However, with the average criminal appeal success rate historically low, it remains to be seen if Shapiro will be successful in overturning Bankman-Fried’s conviction
CryptoNews2025/09/20 13:58
Oracle is in talks with Meta over a $20 billion cloud computing agreement

Oracle is in talks with Meta over a $20 billion cloud computing agreement

Oracle is in talks with Meta over a $20 billion cloud computing agreement.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 13:49
