EU Finance Ministers Agree to limit Digital Euro Holdings

Finance ministers of European Union member states agreed Friday on a pathway to set limits on how much digital euro an individual can hold, moving the bloc closer to launching a central bank digital currency. The decision was announced during a Eurogroup press conference following the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday. Officials said they had reached a consensus on the "ceiling for holding limits and then ultimately on the issuance process itself for the digital euro." One official noted during the press conference that what had been discussed were the procedures for establishing holding limits, rather than the limits themselves. The statements follow United Kingdom-based cryptocurrency industry advocacy groups calling on the local central bank not to proceed with plans to enforce very similar limits on stablecoin holdings. A holding limit for the European Union's central bank digital currency (CBDC) was also discussed in the European Central Bank's (ECB) progress report on the digital euro, released at the end of 2024. According to a 2024 Politico report, holding limits have become a point of contention between the ECB and national central banks. Related: Bank of England mulls canning CBDC plan: Report EU moves forward with digital euro Despite a global shift toward stablecoins, the EU appears to be doubling down on its digital euro efforts. Earlier this month, the ECB renewed its push to issue a digital euro, drawing pushback from some EU members due to concerns over privacy and risks of damage to commercial banks. ECB board member Piero Cipollone said at the time that the system "will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions." He also claimed that the bank "will not know anything about…