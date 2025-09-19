Bursa MEXC
EU Finance Ministers Agree to limit Digital Euro Holdings
The post EU Finance Ministers Agree to limit Digital Euro Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Finance ministers of European Union member states agreed Friday on a pathway to set limits on how much digital euro an individual can hold, moving the bloc closer to launching a central bank digital currency. The decision was announced during a Eurogroup press conference following the Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting in Copenhagen, Denmark, on Friday. Officials said they had reached a consensus on the “ceiling for holding limits and then ultimately on the issuance process itself for the digital euro.” One official noted during the press conference that what had been discussed were the procedures for establishing holding limits, rather than the limits themselves. The statements follow United Kingdom-based cryptocurrency industry advocacy groups calling on the local central bank not to proceed with plans to enforce very similar limits on stablecoin holdings. A holding limit for the European Union’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) was also discussed in the European Central Bank’s (ECB) progress report on the digital euro, released at the end of 2024. According to a 2024 Politico report, holding limits have become a point of contention between the ECB and national central banks. Related: Bank of England mulls canning CBDC plan: Report EU moves forward with digital euro Despite a global shift toward stablecoins, the EU appears to be doubling down on its digital euro efforts. Earlier this month, the ECB renewed its push to issue a digital euro, drawing pushback from some EU members due to concerns over privacy and risks of damage to commercial banks. ECB board member Piero Cipollone said at the time that the system “will ensure that all Europeans can pay at all times with a free, universally accepted digital means of payment, even in case of major disruptions.” He also claimed that the bank “will not know anything about…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:38
HBAR Slides 3% as Selling Pressure Intensifies, Finds Support at $0.24
The post HBAR Slides 3% as Selling Pressure Intensifies, Finds Support at $0.24 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR faced steady downward pressure over the past 23 hours, sliding from $0.25 to $0.24—a 3.38% decline. The token initially attempted to build momentum on September 18, reaching $0.25 by 20:00, but sellers quickly overwhelmed demand near that resistance level. Trading activity spiked at 19:00 with volumes topping 55.91 million, underscoring the intensity of selling. By late evening, HBAR broke below key support zones at $0.25 and $0.24, testing the lower boundary before finding temporary stability. The retracement highlights fragile sentiment in the short term, with bears maintaining control as buyers failed to defend critical thresholds. The inability to reclaim lost ground indicates that market participants remain cautious, though consolidation near $0.24 suggests some stabilization. If the level continues to hold, traders may view it as a base for potential sideways movement before a clearer directional trend emerges. Broader market factors continue to shape HBAR’s outlook. While its energy-efficient Hashgraph technology is often cited as a competitive advantage over traditional blockchains, trading volumes still lag peers like Solana. Still, institutional endorsements from Google, IBM, and Boeing offer a degree of legitimacy that could appeal to investors seeking utility-driven blockchain projects. Its low-cost, high-speed transactions keep HBAR positioned as a contender in the evolving digital asset landscape. In the final hour of the observed session, HBAR showed signs of stabilization, hovering tightly around $0.24. The token formed a minor ascending triangle pattern, testing support multiple times while nudging slightly upward. Though modest, this recovery on volume of 2.08 million indicates buyers are tentatively stepping back in. Whether that consolidation evolves into sustained upside momentum remains contingent on overcoming immediate resistance near $0.24. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Technical Indicators Assessment HBAR breached multiple support levels including $0.25 and $0.24 throughout the bearish phase. Volume surge of 55.91 million during the 19:00 hour signalled intensified…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:35
Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account
Anchorage Digital Bank has formally applied for a Federal Reserve master account, according to a database update published Friday. The filing confirms months of speculation after Anchorage co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley declined to comment on the matter in June. According to the Crypto In America podcast host Eleanor Terrett, the crypto bank for institutions […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 15:31
Forward Industries (FORD)’s SOL Strategy Explained: The Largest Solana Treasury
The post Forward Industries (FORD)’s SOL Strategy Explained: The Largest Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. When most people think about Forward Industries (FORD), they picture a small Nasdaq-listed design company that has spent decades making cases for medical and tech devices. But in September 2025, Forward made a pivot that shocked both Wall Street and the crypto world. The company raised $1.65 billion and deployed nearly all of it into Solana (SOL). It instantly became the largest publicly traded Solana treasury. This was not a quiet experiment. Forward Industries bought more than 6.8 million SOL tokens, worth about $1.58 billion, and announced that building a Solana-based treasury is now its core business. In doing so, Forward Industries stock went from being a sleepy small-cap to a vehicle for investors who want direct exposure to Solana’s upside. Overnight, FORD stock became something like a Solana proxy. Let’s explain their move, the strategy for the future, and what this means for the overall crypto space! Key takeaways Forward Industries (FORD) raised $1.65 billion in a PIPE deal led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The company purchased 6.8 million SOL, making it the largest publicly traded Solana treasury. Its strategy centers on staking, DeFi participation, and SOL-per-share growth, guided by Kyle Samani. Forward Industries stock has effectively become a proxy for Solana exposure, rising sharply after the pivot. Future plans include a $4 billion ATM offering to expand the treasury and deepen its Solana integration. Background: from legacy manufacturer to crypto pivot For more than 60 years, Forward Industries (FORD) was a quiet presence on Nasdaq. The company built its business around designing and manufacturing carrying cases for medical devices, handheld electronics, and other consumer tech accessories. Revenue was modest, and Forward Industries stock traded like a small-cap with limited growth prospects. That’s why its September 2025 announcement stunned the market. Practically overnight, Forward pivoted…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:25
Whales add Dogecoin (DOGE), But traders eye 17% price crash
The post Whales add Dogecoin (DOGE), But traders eye 17% price crash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is Dogecoin’s price action currently in an uptrend despite a recent decline? Whales and short-term holders are accumulating DOGE, indicating strong market interest, but the price faces resistance at higher levels. What are the key price levels that traders are monitoring for DOGE? Traders are watching the $0.2698 support and $0.2914 resistance levels, with over-leveraged short positions dominating the market. Despite the price decline, whale and investor interest in Dogecoin [DOGE] has skyrocketed, suggesting that a potential recovery is on the horizon. A prominent crypto analyst shared on-chain Santiment data revealing that whales holding 1 million to 10 million DOGE have accumulated 158 million coins. DOGE accumulation soars, impact on price In addition, short-term holders (STHs) have begun accumulating DOGE, according to insights from crypto analytics platform Alphractal. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the platform noted that historically, when STHs’ accumulation of DOGE soars, a strong bull market has been recorded in the past. Source: X/Alphractal A similar pattern has emerged, prompting speculation about whether DOGE is gearing up for a major price surge or if the ongoing correction will deepen. At press time, DOGE was trading around $0.2756, reflecting a 1.65% decline over the past 24 hours. Notably, trader and investor activity during this drop was lower compared to the previous day. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE’s 24-hour trading volume fell by 32%, indicating that market participants may be less inclined to drive the price further down. Dogecoin price action and technical analysis According to AMBCrypto’s technical analysis, DOGE appears to be in an uptrend, but on the daily chart, it seems to be hovering within an ascending channel pattern between the upper and lower boundaries. Source: TradingView DOGE’s recent price uptick pushed it toward the upper boundary of its trading range, where it has started…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 15:17
BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH
The post BitMine Adds $69M in Ethereum, Now Holds Over 2.17M ETH appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News BitMine Immersion, led by Tom Lee, purchased an additional 15,427 Ethereum tokens valued at $69 million, bringing their total Ethereum holdings to about 2.17 million ETH, worth nearly $9.7 billion. This makes BitMine the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world. The company aims to accumulate 5% of Ethereum’s supply, doubling down on its …
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 15:05
Amerikaanse SEC wil regels rond rapportage versoepelen
De Amerikaanse beurstoezichthouder SEC wil bedrijven meer vrijheid geven om zelf te bepalen hoe vaak ze financiële cijfers publiceren. Volgens voorzitter Paul Atkins is het tijd dat markten, waaronder investeerders en banken, zelf gaan meebepalen wat het juiste ritme is voor deze rapportages. Zijn uitspraken volgen kort op een nieuwe... Het bericht Amerikaanse SEC wil regels rond rapportage versoepelen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 14:45
Crypto Market Correction Intensifies As S&P 500, Dollar Index Enter Dangerous Territory
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 14:34
Assessing how ALGO could breakout despite $21M whale pressure
Whale inflows and liquidation trends test Algorand’s resilience as a pennant breakout nears.
ALGO
$0.2118
-5.53%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 14:00
4 Coins in the Spotlight as Cboe Prepares to Launch Continuous Bitcoin and Ethereum Futures Trading
Cboe, one of the world’s top derivatives exchanges, will introduce continuous futures contracts for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, pending regulatory approval. This is a huge win for U.S. crypto markets, consistent with President Donald Trump’s moves to make the country the “crypto capital of the world.” The new products will expand Cboe’s lineup [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/09/19 22:25
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia