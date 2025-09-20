2025-09-23 Tuesday

FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors by End of September

The post FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors by End of September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: FTX Recovery Trust’s $1.6 billion payout starts September 30, affecting all creditor classes. Distributions occur as part of a $15 billion liquidation plan. Frustration arises over fiat payout lower than current market asset values. FTX Recovery Trust is set to distribute $1.6 billion to creditors from September 30, 2025, amid finalizing bankruptcy processes affecting convenience and non-convenience classes. This payout underscores ongoing debate over fiat valuations versus potential crypto gains since the market’s resurgence post-pandemic. FTX to Release $1.6 Billion in September Payout FTX Recovery Trust confirmed that a $1.6 billion distribution would commence on September 30, affecting a wide range of creditors. This falls under the Chapter 11 Plan guidelines, following pre-distribution verifications. The move is part of a larger plan involving over $15 billion in assets aimed at resolving FTX’s bankruptcy. As the $1.6 billion payment will be distributed primarily in fiat currency, creditors are questioning its adequacy when compared to today’s crypto market values. The third distribution in this process not only aims to return assets to creditors but also highlights increasing tension between past asset liquidation values and current crypto growth. FTX Trading Ltd. (d/b/a. FTX.com) and the FTX Recovery Trust (collectively ‘FTX’) today announced that, consistent with FTX’s Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization (the ‘Plan’), FTX will commence distributions to holders of allowed claims in the Plan’s Convenience and Non-Convenience Classes that have completed the pre-distribution requirements on September 30, 2025 (the ‘Third Distribution’). While frustrations have surfaced, there are no significant statements from prominent crypto figures at this time. Bitcoin Price Soars Amid FTX Creditors’ Concerns Did you know? FTX’s structured payouts echo the Mt. Gox settlement challenges, where users also faced frustration over fiat repayments against rising asset prices post-market recovery. Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $115,804.25, with a market cap…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:42
Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever

The post Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s worst month?  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? Bitcoin is on track to have its best September ever in 2025, bucking its long-standing seasonal trend.  The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has so far surged by 7.39% this month, with bulls clearly remaining in the driver’s seat.  This September is so far on track to be a tad better compared to September 2024, when BTC added 7.29%. The cryptocurrency was also in the green in 2023, adding a rather modest 3.9%.  Bitcoin’s worst month?  This three-year streak of gains comes after September became known as the month of Bitcoin bears following six consecutive years of negative gains. In September 2019, for instance, Bitcoin nose-dived by more than 13%. The holders of the largest cryptocurrency also faced massive losses in 2020 and 2021.  You Might Also Like Even in 2017, Bitcoin somehow managed to plunge by more than 7% in September despite being in the middle of a massive headline-grabbing bull run. This was the case due to China’s harsh crackdown on initial coin offerings (ICOs) when they were all the rage. During the same month, Chinese authorities also clamped down on local crypto exchanges that accounted for a sizable share of the global trading volume.  However, based on the most recent performance, September might no longer belong to the bears.  Will Bitcoin reclaim $120,000? According to Polymarket users, there is currently a 50% chance of Bitcoin surpassing $120,000 this September.  The cryptocurrency came awfully close on Thursday, but it has since erased some of its gains, currently changing hands at $115,954, according to CoinGecko data.  At the same time, there is only a 13% chance of Bitcoin surging $125,000. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-on-verge-of-scoring-its-best-september-ever
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:32
Pi Network Faces User Transition to Mainnet; Ondo’s RWA Tokens Grow in Demand, Zexpire’s $ZX Joins Options Sector Buzz

The post Pi Network Faces User Transition to Mainnet; Ondo’s RWA Tokens Grow in Demand, Zexpire’s $ZX Joins Options Sector Buzz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 10:30 Pi Network is moving from its closed testing phase to a public mainnet, a shift that will require millions of users to complete identity checks and migrate balances before regular trading can begin. The project’s core team is adjusting timelines and adding verification partners to keep pace with sign-up traffic, while analysts track whether the community will retain momentum once the in-app mining ends. Alongside that transition, demand for Ondo’s real-world asset tokens is rising as more funds look for dollar-linked yields on-chain, with daily volumes reaching new highs this month. Attention is also turning to Zexpire, whose $ZX listing puts fresh spotlight on the growing market for on-chain options products, adding a new competitor to a trading segment that has expanded sharply since the start of the year. Pocket-Sized Mining: Why Pi Network Could Spark the Next Crypto Wave Picture a digital coin that slips into a phone as easily as a playlist. That’s Pi, a community-driven project launched in 2019 by a trio of Stanford graduates who wanted crypto to feel as simple as checking social media. Instead of bulky machines and high power bills, members earn coins by confirming daily presence in the app, then watch totals grow faster when trusted friends join. The process barely sips battery life and turns spare moments into a low-effort path toward digital money. Pi keeps the lights off on energy waste by swapping Bitcoin’s heavy puzzle-solving for a lightweight voting method first used by the Stellar network. Each member builds a “trust circle” of three to five reliable contacts, and these circles knit together into a worldwide web that keeps transactions honest without the need for megawatt server farms. Extra rewards flow to those who widen circles, run full nodes on computers, or…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:31
One Presale is Breaking Records Worldwide

The post One Presale is Breaking Records Worldwide appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What happens when memes mutate into million-dollar markets? The once-dismissed niche of meme coins now commands center stage in crypto, flipping market cycles and reshaping investor psychology. From Dogecoin’s joke beginnings to Shiba Inu’s global empire, the question on every trader’s lips is this: which are the top cryptos to join in September 2025 and which fresh contenders will roar hardest into the future? The hunt for the best new coins launching September 2025 has never been more intense, with social media buzz and early-entry strategies driving staggering gains in hours rather than months. At the heart of this frenzy stands BullZilla ($BZIL), a cinematic, Ethereum-based meme titan that’s turning heads with a blockbuster presale. Touted by analysts as one of the top cryptos to join in September 2025, BullZilla’s mechanics are built for excitement: its price rises every 48 hours or instantly once $100 K is raised, rewarding the earliest believers. The project combines myth, math, and market spectacle across a 24-chapter storyline, creating a narrative investors can rally behind.  BullZilla is in Stage 3 (404: Whale Signal Detected), Phase 3C, with a current price of $0.00007241, over $530 k already raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and 1,700+ holders. Current ROI stands at an eye-catching 7,179.94 % from Stage 3C to the planned listing price of $0.00527, with a 9.21 % surge projected for Stage 3D. For investors tracking BullZilla September presale momentum, this is a rare window to capture potentially exponential upside before the next price bump. But Bull Zilla isn’t charging alone. The broader September lineup of best new coins launching September 2025 includes meme coins with strong hype like Peanut the Squirrel, the beloved Pudgy Penguins, and culture-driven sparks such as Cheems, each carving its place in the list of top meme coin launches. These projects…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:24
‘American Sell-Out’: Trump Family Linked World Liberty Accused of Deals With US Adversaries

The post ‘American Sell-Out’: Trump Family Linked World Liberty Accused of Deals With US Adversaries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Accountable.us, a Washington D.C.-based watchdog, has accused the Trump’s family linked World Liberty Financial of its tokens to sanctioned entities connected to North Korea, Iran, and Russia. Russian and Iranian Connections Alleged A Washington D.C.-based watchdog, Accountable.us, has accused the Trump family-linked World Liberty Financial Inc. of selling hundreds of thousands of WLFI tokens to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/american-sell-out-trump-family-linked-world-liberty-accused-of-deals-with-us-adversaries/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 15:05
The future of secure blockchain applications

The post The future of secure blockchain applications appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amid growing interest in practical ways to scale and safeguard blockchains, hardware‑based approaches are coming into focus. The role of Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) in blockchain systems has gradually expanded from privacy-preserving projects to applications that improve scalability and enable secure offchain computation. Currently, over 50 teams are working on TEE-based blockchain projects. In this article, Cointelegraph Research explores the technical foundations of TEEs in blockchain systems and examines key use cases of this technology. Mechanics of TEEs in blockchains Most blockchain technology relies on cryptography and distributed computing to maintain security. TEEs add a different approach, namely, hardware-level trust. A Trusted Execution Environment is an isolated area within a device processor that is designed to keep data and code tamper-proof and confidential during execution. The resulting secure enclave is inaccessible to the rest of the operating system and can prove to third parties through remote attestation what instructions it is executing. To do this, the CPU measures the Trusted Computing Base, which includes the boot firmware, operating system kernel and application binaries and saves it into secure hardware registers. It then signs this measurement using a private attestation key embedded in the CPU. This produces a cryptographic attestation report that a remote verifier can check to confirm the enclave’s authenticity and integrity.  Leveraging this hardware-level trust for confidential smart contract execution requires that blockchain nodes use chips with a TEE. This requirement typically applies to nodes that are responsible for transaction as well as block validation and offchain computation. In a layer-1 setup, consensus nodes continue to replicate an encrypted version of each contract’s state as part of the global ledger. Each of the nodes contains a TEE that replicates the decryption, plaintext execution and reencryption of every transaction. This hardware dependence introduces a trade-off between enhanced privacy and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:56
US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead?

The post US XRP ETF Sinks 2.6% on Day Two After Record Launch: Is Hype Dead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The glow from Thursday’s blockbuster debut did not last long for the REX-Osprey XRP ETF as it slipped from a close around $25.75 straight down to $25.07 on Friday morning, wiping out 2.6% and putting a dent in the hype that carried it onto screens just a day ago. For XRP, the launch itself was history in motion. No futures-based product tied to the token had ever come close; those ETFs limped through their opening sessions with barely a fifth of XRPR’s debut turnover, and they took a full day to get there.  By contrast, XRPR generated $24 million volume in 90 minutes after lunch, instantly putting it in the same conversation as Bitcoin and Ethereum funds in terms of visibility, and making clear that investor appetite for altcoin exposure runs deeper than most expected. XRPR by TradingView Nonetheless, on the second day, XRPR did not carry the same heat. It ticked $25.13 at the bell, then bled lower as quick-money traders cashed out, leaving the chart red and the candles heavy.  Bottom line Dogecoin’s parallel debut under ticker DOJE gave the week another first — the world’s first listed meme coin ETF — but its $6 million in turnover showed where the real gravity was. XRP commanded the flows, and XRPR set the records, but sustaining them is a different task. The U.S. finally has an XRP ETF, but one headline day is not enough. The $25 line is now where the product has to prove whether it can move from spectacle to staying power. Source: https://u.today/us-xrp-etf-sinks-26-on-day-two-after-record-launch-is-hype-dead
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:50
Why Saylor Predicts A Crucial Shift In BTC Price Action

The post Why Saylor Predicts A Crucial Shift In BTC Price Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts A Crucial Shift In BTC Price Action Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Institutional Adoption: Why Saylor Predicts a Crucial Shift in BTC Price Action Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-institutional-adoption-saylor/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:45
Ethereum’s Supply Shrinks as Whales Accumulate

The supply dynamics of Ethereum (ETH) are undergoing a significant shift, with a notable increase in accumulation by large investors, commonly known as “whales.” According to on-chain data, the amount of ETH held by these accumulating addresses has more than doubled since June 2025, from approximately 13 million to almost 28 million ETH. This aggressive … Continue reading "Ethereum’s Supply Shrinks as Whales Accumulate" The post Ethereum’s Supply Shrinks as Whales Accumulate appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Coinstats2025/09/20 14:25
President Donald Trump unveils the $1M “Trump Gold Card” program

President Donald Trump on Friday unveiled the much-touted new immigration program, the Trump Gold Card, to give wealthy individuals and corporations the “gift” of US residency for up to $5 million. According to the trumpcard.gov website, individuals can pay $1 million to receive US residency after undergoing a vetting process and paying additional processing fees. […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 14:00
