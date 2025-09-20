Bursa MEXC
Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices?
The post Crypto ETF Floodgates Open With SEC Listing Standards. What Does It Mean For Prices? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared a path for a flood of new crypto exchange-traded products to hit the market, a move analysts say could reshape how money flows into digital assets. On Wednesday, the agency approved generic listing standards for “commodity-based trust shares” across regulated exchanges Nasdaq, Cboe BZX and NYSE Arca. Read more: SEC Makes Spot Crypto ETF Listing Process Easier, Approves Grayscale’s Large-Cap Crypto Fund The new rules remove the need for each crypto ETP to undergo its own individual rule filing under Section 19(b) of the Exchange Act. Instead, an offering whose underlying assets satisfy certain objective eligibility tests — for example, if the crypto trades on a market that is a member of the Intermarket Surveillance Group (ISG), or if the underlying asset’s futures contract is listed on a CFTC-regulated designated contract market for at least six months — can be listed using these generic standards. What’s next? The regulatory shift marks a watershed for the crypto industry, removing much of the procedural drag that has historically slowed getting new crypto products to the market, analysts said. “[The] crypto ETF floodgates are about to open,” said Nate Geraci, a well-followed ETF analyst and president of NovaDius Wealth Management. “Expect an absolute deluge of new filings and launches,” he said. “You may not like it, but crypto is going mainstream via the ETF wrapper.” Matt Hougan, chief investment officer of digital asset management firm and ETF issuer Bitwise, said the SEC’s move is a “coming of age” moment for crypto. “[It’s] a signal that we’ve reached the big leagues,” he wrote. “But it’s also just the beginning.” History backs up predictions that the number of new crypto ETF launches will accelerate under the new regime. When the SEC approved generic listing standards for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:14
SEC Considers Shifting Financial Disclosures to Semi-Annual Reports
The post SEC Considers Shifting Financial Disclosures to Semi-Annual Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: SEC considering semi-annual disclosure reform, aligning with Trump’s proposal. Potential shift from quarterly to semi-annual reports. Impact on public companies and investor communication approaches. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins announced on Friday a reform plan for investor disclosure rules, amidst Donald Trump’s call for semi-annual financial reports. The shift could impact transparency, aiding long-term corporate strategies but challenging short-term investors reliant on quarterly updates. SEC Pushes Towards Semi-Annual Reporting Overhauls Paul Atkins, the former SEC Commissioner, announced the SEC’s intention to reevaluate investor disclosure rules, suggesting semi-annual reports could replace quarterly filings. This move aligns with Donald Trump’s recent comments advocating for similar changes. According to Atkins, many shareholders find more value in earnings calls than traditional reports. This reform aims to shift away from a focus on short-term profits and encourage a long-term investment outlook. The SEC also plans to explore various channels and methods to enhance the relevance of disclosed information. “We must examine various channels for information acquisition, methods of information dissemination, and what type of disclosure meets actual needs.” — Paul Atkins, Former SEC Commissioner Market and Crypto Implications of Reporting Reforms Did you know? Trump’s suggestion to shift from quarterly to semi-annual reporting echoes his administration’s similar proposals, emphasizing long-term growth over short-term gains. Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $4,477.81 with a market cap of $540.49 billion, constituting 13.39% market dominance. Recent declines include a 1.31% drop over 24 hours, a 5.20% decrease over 7 days, while gaining 95.76% over 90 days (CoinMarketCap). Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts indicate that while immediate market shifts for cryptocurrencies remain minimal, broader financial reforms could encourage crypto’s transparency. However, changes to disclosure regulations might indirectly impact market sentiment, reflecting in traditional…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:12
Whales Make Big Moves in $ASTER, Investing $10.87M
The post Whales Make Big Moves in $ASTER, Investing $10.87M appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Three major whales have scooped up a total of 14.36 million $ASTER tokens, investing $10.87 million in recent hours. Notably, wallet 0x04EA withdrew 7.04 million $ASTER ($4.66M), while 0xe1Da took out 5.1 million $ASTER ($4.1M). Meanwhile, 0x841D swapped in 2.22 million $APX, then withdrew 2.22 million $ASTER ($2.11M). This intense whale accumulation is fueling speculation …
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 14:11
Oracle in talks with Meta on $20B AI cloud deal
The post Oracle in talks with Meta on $20B AI cloud deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle Corporation is reportedly negotiating a roughly $20 billion cloud computing agreement with Meta Platforms Inc. People with knowledge of the matter said the deal would see Oracle provide Meta with infrastructure to build and roll out AI models over several years. They added that the agreement’s size could grow, with terms still under negotiation. Shares of Oracle Corp. closed 4% higher Friday after reports of the deal surfaced. It rose to $308.66 in New York. If completed, the agreement would see Oracle supply Meta with massive computing firepower for training and deploying artificial intelligence models, to complement Meta’s existing cloud infrastructure capabilities. Oracle’s stock has jumped over 80% in 2025 Oracle’s latest move follows its agreement to deliver 4.5 gigawatts of data center capacity for OpenAI, enough energy to power several hundred thousand homes per gigawatt. Shortly after the partnership was announced, the Wall Street Journal, citing sources, even reported that the project could be worth as much as $300 billion over five years. Overall, the company’s stock has climbed more than 80% in 2025, lifted by surging AI infrastructure demand from customers, including OpenAI and Meta. The bulk of that rally followed last week’s earnings, where the company reported a 359% year-over-year jump in total remaining performance obligations, reaching $455 billion. The figure represents more than a fourfold increase from last year’s level and is roughly four times larger than Google’s backlog. Bloomberg Intelligence even noted it could be a sign that Oracle’s cloud growth could soon outpace Google’s. CEO Safra Catz had even commented, saying, “It was an astonishing quarter, and demand for Oracle cloud infrastructure continues to build.” She added that over the quarter, Oracle inked four multibillion-dollar contracts with three clients, and more deals are expected in the near future, setting the stage for obligations…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:10
Top 3 Altcoins to Watch for Millionaire-Making Potential
The post Top 3 Altcoins to Watch for Millionaire-Making Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 09:00 Discover the top altcoins that could deliver life-changing returns in the next five years, with insights into community growth, scalability, and long-term potential. Every crypto cycle brings its share of surprises. In one season, Bitcoin and Ethereum defined the landscape. In the next, Solana and meme-driven tokens like DOGE and PEPE captured the imagination of traders. For long-term investors, the real challenge is spotting the projects that can turn modest positions into life-changing gains before they’re household names. The next five years are expected to be no different. Analysts say the conditions are ripening for a wave of altcoins to surge from niche communities into global recognition, creating the kind of multiples that transform portfolios. Three names stand out in this conversation: MAGACOIN FINANCE, Hyperliquid, and Pyth. Hyperliquid: Reshaping Perpetual Trading If MAGACOIN FINANCE thrives on culture and community, Hyperliquid is making its case with infrastructure. Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) designed for perpetual futures, offering the kind of liquidity and order book depth that once seemed exclusive to centralized platforms. For traders, this matters. Perpetual swaps are the lifeblood of crypto speculation, and volumes often eclipse spot markets. Hyperliquid’s promise is to deliver the same smooth execution and leverage tools without forcing users to trust a single custodian. Its architecture runs on-chain, ensuring transparency and security while still maintaining the speed professional traders demand. In recent months, Hyperliquid has gained traction with power users, influencers, and DeFi funds who see it as the future of non-custodial derivatives. As regulators push harder on centralized exchanges, the case for decentralized trading grows stronger. If that trend accelerates, Hyperliquid could stand to capture a significant slice of the market, rewarding long-term believers in both adoption and token value. MAGACOIN FINANCE: Presale Momentum Meets Credibility…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:07
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA : SEC Greenlights MultiCrypto ETP As Pepeto Being The Best Crypto Investment
The post BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL & ADA : SEC Greenlights MultiCrypto ETP As Pepeto Being The Best Crypto Investment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News SEC Greenlights First U.S. MultiCrypto ETP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Many Digital Large Cap Fund, making it the first multiasset crypto ETP that bundles together Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. This approval falls under the new “generic listing standards” meant to speed up how fast crypto products can go live …
CoinPedia
2025/09/20 14:03
MetaMask Moves Beyond Storage With Plans for Derivatives Access
The post MetaMask Moves Beyond Storage With Plans for Derivatives Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 20 September 2025 | 09:00 The line between wallets and exchanges is blurring, and MetaMask may soon accelerate that shift. Industry chatter and fresh GitHub code suggest the wallet is preparing to integrate Hyperliquid’s perpetual futures, a move that could transform the way millions of users interact with crypto. Why This Matters For most of its history, MetaMask has been a gateway to decentralized apps — a tool for storing tokens, signing transactions, and connecting to protocols. But the rumored integration would pull a key exchange function directly into the wallet: derivatives trading. That shift could challenge centralized exchanges by removing one of DeFi’s biggest frictions — forcing users to juggle separate platforms for storage and trading. Signs of What’s Coming Developers appear to be testing functionality that lets users deposit USDC from MetaMask straight into Hyperliquid accounts. The timing is telling: the wallet only recently launched its own mUSD stablecoin, while speculation swirls around a native token release and potential points campaign. Together, these signals paint a picture of a wallet evolving into a complete trading hub. A Growing Trend MetaMask wouldn’t be alone. Rival Phantom integrated Hyperliquid perpetuals earlier this year, giving Solana users access to leverage and 100+ markets without leaving the app. Analysts expect MetaMask to follow a similar path but at far greater scale, given its reach across multiple blockchains. Meanwhile, Hyperliquid itself is gathering momentum. Circle recently invested in the project and launched native USDC on HyperEVM, strengthening the rails that make in-wallet perpetuals feasible. Market Speculation Observers are already gaming out the impact. Market commentator Ryan believes daily trading on Hyperliquid — currently around $8–10 billion — could double if MetaMask rolls out perpetuals to its massive user base. Others, like fund manager Ricardo Amatto, argue the bigger story is structural: wallets…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 14:01
Top 3 Altcoins That Could Make You a Millionaire in 5 Years
Every crypto cycle brings its share of surprises. In one season, Bitcoin and Ethereum defined the landscape. In the next, […] The post Top 3 Altcoins That Could Make You a Millionaire in 5 Years appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/20 14:00
Cheongju City’s Bold Move To Recover Unpaid Taxes
The post Cheongju City’s Bold Move To Recover Unpaid Taxes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Seized Crypto: Cheongju City’s Bold Move To Recover Unpaid Taxes Skip to content Home Crypto News Seized Crypto: Cheongju City’s Bold Move to Recover Unpaid Taxes Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cheongju-seized-crypto-sales/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 13:57
Beginner Crypto Strategies for Long-Term Success
The crypto market can feel like a storm to new investors: exhilarating highs, sharp corrections, endless noise. Beginners often struggle to separate hype from substance, which makes it tempting to chase every breakout headline. Yet the investors who tend to thrive over years, not months, are those who enter with a strategy. That means focusing […] Continue Reading: Beginner Crypto Strategies for Long-Term Success
Coinstats
2025/09/20 13:00
