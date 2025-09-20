2025-09-23 Tuesday

NBA Star Strikes Gold In Forgotten Bitcoin Stash – Details

The post NBA Star Strikes Gold In Forgotten Bitcoin Stash – Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NBA Star Strikes Gold In Forgotten Bitcoin Stash – Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/nba-star-strikes-gold-in-forgotten-bitcoin-stash-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:32
3 Coins to Buy Now as US Digital Assets Director Calls Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ‘Top Priority’

The post 3 Coins to Buy Now as US Digital Assets Director Calls Creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve ‘Top Priority’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 09:20 A recent shift in U.S. policy, where Patrick Witt, Director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, affirmed that creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve is a top priority, suggests that digital assets are entering a new phase of institutional acceptance. This change likely signals that markets will broaden their focus toward assets that combine utility, compliance, and community strength. Within that context, three coins may present compelling cases now: Little Pepe (LILPEPE), Sei (SEI), and Ripple (XRP). Little Pepe is currently in presale stage 13, priced at $0.0022, having raised more than $25.3 million across all stages, and sold over 15.6 billion tokens. These numbers indicate strong demand. Presale stages before this one sold out rapidly, signaling community momentum. The project is building an Ethereum-compatible Layer-2 blockchain specifically tailored for meme culture, with features such as near-zero gas fees, anti-sniper bot protections, and zero transaction tax. These features may help it avoid many of the pitfalls that legacy meme coins have suffered when network congestion or manipulation degrades user experience. The timing of Little Pepe’s growth aligns with institutional interest in digital assets. As governments signal they will formalize Bitcoin holdings, assets that are structured to scale, deliver fairness, and offer strong tokenomics may stand to gain a relative advantage. Little Pepe has a roadmap toward centralized exchange listings, a meme-launchpad on its chain, and governance and staking rewards. These fundamentals make Little Pepe a compelling choice for investors looking to buy coins with potential. As assets like Bitcoin become integrated into national reserves and policy frameworks, blockchains that deliver scalable performance without compromising decentralization may receive increased attention. Sei’s architecture may appeal to developers and institutions seeking alternatives to congested chains or slower consensus mechanisms. While Sei does not ride…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:28
Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights

The post Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights Skip to content Home Crypto News Unveiling Crucial BTC Perpetual Futures Long/Short Ratio Insights Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-perpetual-futures-ratio-6/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:27
BREAKING: Date Set for FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors – Could Impact the Market

The post BREAKING: Date Set for FTX to Distribute $1.6 Billion to Creditors – Could Impact the Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced it will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors later this month. The third distribution, under the Chapter 11 reorganization plan being handled by the company’s bankruptcy estate, will begin on September 30. The new payments will cover both small investors and individual creditors, known as the “convenience class,” and larger, more complex claims, known as the “non-convenience class.” The convenience class consists of small investors, who make up approximately 99% of FTX’s creditor base. FTX’s previous two rollouts allowed individual users to receive refunds of approximately 120% of their balances at the time of the exchange’s collapse in November 2022. However, some users are frustrated that these payments were made in cash, arguing they received lower returns because they received cash payments instead of crypto assets that are now undervalued. Meanwhile, unsecured creditors have received a total repayment rate of 85% so far. This includes classes 6A General Unsecured Claims and 6B Digital Asset Credit Claims, which lent money to FTX and its sister company, Alameda Research. These groups are also expected to receive full repayment, according to the bankruptcy plan. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-date-set-for-ftx-to-distribute-1-6-billion-to-creditors-could-impact-the-market/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 14:08
Multiple whales bought ASTER, with a total value exceeding $10 million

According to PANews on September 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, multiple whales are accumulating ASTER. Among them: 0x04EA withdrew 7.04 million ASTER (worth $4.66 million) from Aster 13 hours ago. 0xe1Da withdrew 5.1M ASTER (worth $4.1M) from #Aster 10 hours ago. 0x841D deposited 2.22 million APX (worth $2.22 million) into Aster 2 hours ago, and subsequently withdrew 2.22 million ASTER (worth $2.11 million).
PANews2025/09/20 13:35
Solana Price Prediction: Can SOL Hit $300 While a High-ROI Meme Coin Joins the Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now

Solana trades near $244 with analysts eyeing $300–$400, while BullZilla’s $0.00007241 presale offers 7,179% projected ROI, staking rewards, and live burns, making it a top pick.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 13:15
YZi Labs Enhances Stake in Ethena to Boost USDe Adoption

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/yzi-labs-boosts-usde-investment/
Coinstats2025/09/20 12:39
CFTC Taps JPMorgan and Franklin Templeton Executives for Key Roles in Crypto Oversight

The CFTC is cementing its dominance in crypto oversight, appointing elite financial executives to its advisory ranks as it sharpens regulatory strategy under powerful new leadership. CFTC Drives Crypto Strategy Forward With JPMorgan and Franklin Templeton Executives at Helm The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Sept. 19 new members of the Global […]
Coinstats2025/09/20 12:30
Coinbase Integrates DeFi Lending With Morpho

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/coinbase-morpho-decentralized-lending-launch/
Coinstats2025/09/20 12:10
FTX to Repay $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Case This Month

Defunct crypto exchange FTX is preparing to distribute $1.6 billion in repayments to creditors this month, marking a significant step in its ongoing bankruptcy proceedings. The payout highlights progress in one of the most high-profile collapses in the digital asset industry. Court filings revealed that the repayments will primarily cover claims tied to customers and […]
Coinstats2025/09/20 11:59
Berita Sohor Kini

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia