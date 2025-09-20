2025-09-23 Tuesday

Momo.Fun Partners with Okratech to Power Real Web3 Applications into Its Meme Asset Network

By integrating Okratech, Momo.Fun brings a scalable and interoperable ecosystem into its platform, which is beneficial for engaging the user experience.
BlackRock purchases $390M in Bitcoin and Ethereum

The post BlackRock purchases $390M in Bitcoin and Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BlackRock bought $390 million worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum, strengthening its position as a major institutional crypto holder. The firm’s crypto portfolio has rapidly expanded following the introduction of Bitcoin ETFs in 2024. BlackRock, a major American investment management corporation overseeing trillions in assets, purchased $390 million in Bitcoin and Ethereum on Friday, continuing its aggressive expansion into digital assets. The latest acquisition adds to BlackRock’s substantial crypto holdings, which have grown rapidly since the firm began offering cryptocurrency ETFs. The investment management giant now holds nearly 765,000 BTC following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in early 2024. BlackRock’s growing digital asset portfolio reflects broader institutional adoption trends, with traditional finance firms increasingly allocating portions of their portfolios to crypto assets through exchange-traded funds. Since launching its cryptocurrency investment products, BlackRock has accumulated billions in value across Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings, establishing itself as one of the largest institutional holders in the space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/blackrock-purchases-390m-bitcoin-ethereum/
Clayton Kershaw Says Thank You For A Historic Career At Dodger Stadium

Cardano Foundation and Token Terminal Sign an Institutional-Coverage Agreement

Cardano Foundation is collaborating with Token Terminal to offer professional investors 300K+ with institutional-grade analytics of native tokens.
MiCA Faces Early Test EU Regulators Clash Over Passporting

The post MiCA Faces Early Test EU Regulators Clash Over Passporting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the European Union rolls out its landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) framework, the law’s key promise of a unified market is already under pressure. In the latest episode of Byte-Sized Insight, Cointelegraph explored whether MiCA can live up to its promise.  Promises vs reality The regulation was designed to simplify operations for crypto firms by introducing a single licensing system across all 27 member states. Once licensed in one country, companies would be able to “passport” their services across the bloc without navigating a patchwork of local rules. But less than a year into implementation, national regulators in countries including France, Italy, and Austria are voicing concerns that passporting could encourage firms to choose jurisdictions with lighter oversight, a practice known as regulatory arbitrage. “Regulatory competition in Europe is nothing new,” said Jerome Castille, head of compliance and regulatory affairs for Europe at CoinShares.  “We saw retail trading platforms flock to Cyprus and Malta under MiFID. With MiCA, the expectation was that this time it would be different. But again, we kind of see firms choosing jurisdictions seen as more accommodating. And if people start thinking that not all licenses are equal, then the whole single market promise goes away.” The issue, according to Castille, is not a lack of rules but a lack of consistent implementation. “Europe already has a very high level of investor protection and probably the highest globally,” he explained.  “The real issue right now is ensuring that MiCA is fully implemented. Without formal guidance, national regulators are making their own call. That’s where divergence or even regulatory arbitrage comes from. If we get that right, the market becomes both safe and attractive for global players. If we don’t, innovation will look elsewhere.” Related: BitGo secures license to launch regulated crypto trading in Europe Little…
U.S. Treasury Takes Next Step in Turning GENIUS Act Into Stablecoin Regulations

The post U.S. Treasury Takes Next Step in Turning GENIUS Act Into Stablecoin Regulations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Treasury Department is pushing forward with a narrow comment window on its preliminary, formal efforts to solidify the recently established stablecoin law into a set of regulations. This arm of President Donald Trump’s administration has opened what’s known as an “advance notice of proposed rulemaking” on Friday, which is an early step taken to gather information that will be used to put together an actual proposal. In this case, the government is asking for data on building out its requirements under the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act (GENIUS) Act, including prohibitions on issuers, sanctions obligations, anti-money laundering compliance, the balance between state and federal oversight, tax matters and any further need from the industry for clarity. A one-month period is now open in which the public — and crypto businesses — can weigh in on these complex issues before it closes on October 20. The notice posted dozens of questions, such as, “Is additional clarity necessary regarding the extent to which reserve assets are required to, or should, be held in custody?” and “Are there foreign payment stablecoin regulatory or supervisory regimes, or regimes in development, that may be comparable to the regime established under the GENIUS Act?” The Treasury Department’s role in GENIUS is varied, including requirements to address sanctions compliance, tax treatments and how foreign jurisdictions will interact with U.S. regulations. The Friday action is meant to build on a less formal effort announced last month to start gathering input on how best to detect illicit activity in crypto. The GENIUS Act was the first major U.S. crypto legislation to become law, and it marked a huge win for the industry, which has shifted focus now onto an even bigger legislative effort to establish rules for the wider industry. That market structure…
Over $153M Longs Wiped Out Across ETH, BTC, SOL

The post Over $153M Longs Wiped Out Across ETH, BTC, SOL appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Liquidations: Over $153M Longs Wiped Out Across ETH, BTC, SOL Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Liquidations: Over $153M Longs Wiped Out Across ETH, BTC, SOL Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-liquidations-impact/
3 Crypto Hacks Every Investor Should Know

The post 3 Crypto Hacks Every Investor Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the crypto world, it’s rarely just about luck. Savvy traders know that simple yet effective strategies can mean the difference between chasing hype and achieving real wealth. Meanwhile, new projects, like MAGACOIN FINANCE, are about to pick up traction as analysts shed light on what could be one of the top opportunities next year. For speculators, a blend of tested strategies and access to fledgling developments could be a successful blend. Master the Art of Dollar-Cost Averaging One of the most underrated tactics is also one of the strongest: dollar-cost averaging (DCA). Rather than make such a large commitment at one price point, investors spread their purchases over time. This relieves you of the burden of nailing market bottoms (a challenge that even professionals can’t meet). Investors get the added benefit of smoothing volatility by building a position slowly. When markets take a dip, you accumulate more tokens at lower prices – creating potential long-term gain when the market bounces back.  Focus on Utility, Not Just Hype Every cycle introduces hype tokens that are pushed higher before crashing. The actual “winners” are projects with real use cases. While it showed promise in enabling DeFi and NFTs, Ripple found success in cross-border payments. The next generation of superstars will also come from projects that solve real-world problems. It’s those who focus on adoption, partnerships, and developer activity rather than memes who will more often than not enjoy long-term gains. One such utility-focused example is MAGACOIN FINANCE. Unlike the many tokens primarily driven by speculation, its roadmap is built on actual use cases and further utility for holders. This young project is building an ecosystem where its tokens will provide access to financial tools, community incentives, and decentralized services of tomorrow, enhancing the end-user’s experience with friendly rewards for its token…
BitGo’s Bold Leap: Fourfold Revenue Surge Fuels IPO Ambitions

Crypto custody leader BitGo has revealed a staggering jump in revenue, nearly quadrupling in the first half of 2025, as it files for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The move positions the firm as one of the most significant crypto companies to step into public markets this year. The California-based firm disclosed in its […]
Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

BitcoinWorld Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with exciting news as Spot ETH ETFs continue to capture significant investor attention. For the second consecutive day, these innovative investment vehicles have seen substantial positive flows, reinforcing confidence in the Ethereum ecosystem. This consistent performance signals a growing appetite for regulated crypto exposure among traditional investors. What’s Fueling the Latest Spot ETH ETF Inflows? On September 19, U.S. Spot ETH ETFs collectively recorded a net inflow of an impressive $48 million. This marked another day of positive momentum, building on previous gains. Such figures are not just numbers; they represent tangible capital moving into the Ethereum market through accessible investment products. BlackRock’s ETHA Leads the Charge: A standout performer was BlackRock’s ETHA, which alone attracted a staggering $140 million in inflows. This substantial figure highlights the significant influence of major financial institutions in driving the adoption of crypto-backed ETFs. Institutional Confidence: The consistent inflows, particularly from prominent asset managers like BlackRock, suggest increasing institutional comfort and conviction in Ethereum’s long-term potential. Why Are Consecutive Spot ETH ETF Inflows So Significant? Two consecutive days of net inflows into Spot ETH ETFs are more than just a fleeting trend; they indicate a strengthening pattern of investor interest. This sustained positive movement suggests that initial hesitancy might be giving way to broader acceptance and strategic positioning within the digital asset space. Understanding the implications of these inflows is crucial: Market Validation: Continuous inflows serve as a strong validation for Ethereum as a legitimate and valuable asset class within traditional finance. Liquidity and Stability: Increased capital flowing into these ETFs can contribute to greater market liquidity and potentially enhance price stability for Ethereum itself, reducing volatility over time. Paving the Way: The success of Spot ETH ETFs could also pave the way for other cryptocurrency-based investment products, further integrating digital assets into mainstream financial portfolios. Are All Spot ETH ETFs Experiencing the Same Momentum? While the overall picture for Spot ETH ETFs is overwhelmingly positive, it’s important to note that individual fund performances can vary. The market is dynamic, and different funds may experience unique flow patterns based on investor preferences, fund structure, and underlying strategies. Mixed Performance: On the same day, Fidelity’s FETH saw net outflows of $53.4 million, and Grayscale’s Mini ETH recorded outflows of $11.3 million. Normal Market Fluctuations: These outflows, while notable, are a normal part of market dynamics. Investors might be rebalancing portfolios, taking profits, or shifting capital between different investment vehicles. The net positive inflow across the entire sector indicates that new money is still entering faster than it is leaving. This nuanced view helps us appreciate the complex interplay of forces shaping the market for Spot ETH ETFs. What’s Next for Spot ETH ETFs and the Ethereum Market? The sustained interest in Spot ETH ETFs suggests a potentially bright future for Ethereum’s integration into traditional financial markets. As more investors gain access to ETH through regulated products, the demand for the underlying asset could increase, influencing its price and overall market capitalization. For investors looking to navigate this evolving landscape, here are some actionable insights: Stay Informed: Keep an eye on daily inflow and outflow data, as these can provide early indicators of market sentiment. Understand Diversification: While Spot ETH ETFs offer exposure, remember the importance of a diversified investment portfolio. Monitor Regulatory Developments: The regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies is constantly evolving, which can impact the performance and availability of these investment products. Conclusion: A Promising Horizon for Ethereum The consistent positive net inflows into Spot ETH ETFs for a second straight day underscore a significant shift in how institutional and retail investors view Ethereum. This growing confidence, spearheaded by major players like BlackRock, signals a maturing market where digital assets are increasingly seen as viable components of a modern investment strategy. As the ecosystem continues to develop, these ETFs will likely play a crucial role in shaping Ethereum’s future trajectory and its broader acceptance in global finance. It’s an exciting time to watch the evolution of these groundbreaking financial instruments. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a Spot ETH ETF? A Spot ETH ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund) is an investment product that directly holds Ethereum. It allows investors to gain exposure to Ethereum’s price movements without needing to buy, store, or manage the actual cryptocurrency themselves. Q2: Why are these recent inflows into Spot ETH ETFs important? The recent inflows signify growing institutional and retail investor confidence in Ethereum as an asset. Consistent positive flows can lead to increased market liquidity, potential price stability, and broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies in traditional financial portfolios. Q3: Which funds are leading the inflows for Spot ETH ETFs? On September 19, BlackRock’s ETHA led the group with a substantial $140 million in inflows, demonstrating strong interest from a major financial institution. Q4: Do all Spot ETH ETFs experience inflows simultaneously? No, not all Spot ETH ETFs experience inflows at the same time. While the overall sector may see net positive flows, individual funds like Fidelity’s FETH and Grayscale’s Mini ETH can experience outflows due to various factors such as rebalancing or profit-taking by investors. Q5: What does the success of Spot ETH ETFs mean for Ethereum’s price? Increased demand through Spot ETH ETFs can potentially drive up the price of Ethereum by increasing buying pressure on the underlying asset. However, numerous factors influence crypto prices, so it’s not a guaranteed outcome. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Spread the word and help others understand the exciting developments in Spot ETH ETFs! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
