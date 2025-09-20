Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified
The post Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gary Gensler Insists His Crypto Enforcement Actions Were Justified Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/gary-gensler-insists-his-crypto-enforcement-actions-were-justified/
COM
$0.017174
-1.20%
SIGN
$0.0779
-10.52%
COOK
$0.010795
-8.03%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:32
Kongsi
Altcoins Under $5 Make Moves: SUI, ZX, ADA & VET Grab Attention Amid Rising PayFi Interest
Sui (SUI), Zexpire (ZX), Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) all logged brisk activity in the past 24 hours, outpacing several […] The post Altcoins Under $5 Make Moves: SUI, ZX, ADA & VET Grab Attention Amid Rising PayFi Interest appeared first on Coindoo.
SUI
$3.3675
-3.98%
VET
$0.02281
-4.32%
ADA
$0.818
-4.17%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/20 12:30
Kongsi
Hedera Unleashes HEAT Team to Supercharge Enterprise Blockchain Adoption
Hashgraph has unveiled a new initiative called the Hedera Enterprise Adoption Team (HEAT). This professional services unit is designed to accelerate the adoption of the network by helping Council Members scale their projects from proof of concept to full enterprise solutions. The move marks a step forward in the network’s strategy to strengthen its position […]
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.34%
FORWARD
$0.0002268
-14.76%
Kongsi
Tronweekly
2025/09/20 12:30
Kongsi
Bank of Japan's Historic ETF Unwind Sparks Market Sell-Off, Dip in Crypto
The post Bank of Japan's Historic ETF Unwind Sparks Market Sell-Off, Dip in Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) spooked markets Friday by announcing it will begin unwinding its $250 billion in exchange traded funds (ETFs) and Japanese Real Estate Investment Trusts (JREITs), assets it accumulated since 2010 as part of its ultra-loose monetary policy. Under the plan, the central bank will sell ETFs with a book value of ¥330bn ($2.2 billion) annually, equivalent to ¥620bn ($4.2 billion) at market prices. BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda stressed the pace would be deliberately slow, noting it would take more than a century to fully dispose of the holdings. The announcement came alongside a decision to hold the bank's benchmark rate at 0.5% by a 7-2 split vote. Uncertainty over the next rate decision, with two members pushing for an immediate hike, has raised expectations of tightening as soon as October. Japan’s core CPI rose to 2.7% in August, well above the BOJ’s 2% target. The Nikkei fell over 1% on Friday, while Japan’s 10-year JGB climbed to 1.64%. Crypto dipped alongside, with bitcoin falling back to just above $116,000 after threatening the $118,000 hours earlier. The move comes against a fragile backdrop. As CoinDesk has reported, Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio sits near 240%, with bond yields at multi-decade highs. Rising borrowing costs could pose a serious risk to fiscal sustainability. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/bank-of-japan-s-historic-etf-unwind-sparks-market-selloff-dip-in-crypto
NEAR
$2.899
-2.45%
1
$0.01508
+65.84%
REAL
$0.05963
-3.35%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:14
Kongsi
Chainlink, BullZilla, And Toncoin Shine As Top New Presales In September 2025
The post Chainlink, BullZilla, And Toncoin Shine As Top New Presales In September 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What makes September 2025 a pivotal month for crypto investors seeking the top new presales? The market is witnessing a perfect storm of events that highlight Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin as standout opportunities. Vitalik Buterin has addressed criticism over Ethereum’s 43-day unstaking delay, insisting the slow release of $5B worth of ETH is essential for security. This drawn-out exit process has triggered discussions about staking efficiency and opened the door for fresh crypto projects with staking rewards to capture investor attention. Amid this backdrop, the Chainlink price forecast 2025 remains at the center of investor speculation. Currently trading at $24.20 with a 24-hour volume of $2.29 billion and a market cap of $16.41 billion, Chainlink shows growing dominance as the go-to oracle network. Analysts predict the next few months could be transformative as decentralized data services expand and DeFi ecosystems seek reliable off-chain data feeds. Meanwhile, the new crypto presales arena in September 2025 is being electrified by BullZilla’s meme coin presale ecosystem. Now in Stage 3 (Phase C) with the banner “404: Whale Signal Detected,” Bull Zilla boasts a price of $0.00007241, over $500k raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and more than 1,700 holders. Its viral momentum is sparking conversations about coins with exponential upside, especially as whales accumulate ahead of the next price surge. Adding to the excitement is Toncoin’s adoption growth, with the token priced at $3.18 and climbing 3.67% in 24 hours. Toncoin’s integration into popular messaging platforms is accelerating mainstream crypto use. Combined with projects offering crypto projects with staking rewards, these three assets, Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin, are redefining the top new presales in September 2025 narrative. Chainlink Price Forecast 2025: Oracle Network in the Spotlight The Chainlink price forecast for 2025 indicates sustained demand as decentralized applications increasingly rely on trustworthy real-world data.…
1
$0.01508
+65.84%
C
$0.21348
-17.83%
REAL
$0.05963
-3.35%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:05
Kongsi
Bribery Scandal Highlights How Crypto Fraudsters Target Social Media Platforms
X has disclosed that organized scam networks offered bribes through middlemen to reinstate accounts previously banned for crypto-related fraud, highlighting […] The post Bribery Scandal Highlights How Crypto Fraudsters Target Social Media Platforms appeared first on Coindoo.
SCAM
$0.000019
+2.70%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/20 12:05
Kongsi
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $223 million yesterday, with only BlackRock's IBIT ETF achieving net inflows.
PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 19, Eastern Time) was US$223 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$246 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$60.645 billion. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Grayscale ETF GBTC, with a single-day net outflow of US$23.4955 million. The current historical total net outflow of GBTC has reached US$24.079 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$152.306 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.63%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.717 billion.
NET
$0.00008568
--%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 12:00
Kongsi
Unveiling A Strategic $10.7M ENA And IMX Accumulation
The post Unveiling A Strategic $10.7M ENA And IMX Accumulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Arca Crypto Investments: Unveiling A Strategic $10.7M ENA And IMX Accumulation Skip to content Home Crypto News Arca Crypto Investments: Unveiling a Strategic $10.7M ENA and IMX Accumulation Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/arca-crypto-investments-unveiled/
COM
$0.017174
-1.20%
IMX
$0.6616
-11.17%
ENA
$0.5961
-5.30%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:57
Kongsi
Solana Co-founder: Everything that generates income should have a token
PANews reported on September 20th that in response to Helius CEO Mert's question about why wallets need tokens, Solana co-founder Toly responded that all profitable businesses should have tokens. This way, profits can be returned to token holders.
TOKEN
$0.01197
-6.11%
WHY
$0.00000003298
+1.50%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 11:50
Kongsi
Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential
The post Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Revolutionary Move: Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential Skip to content Home Crypto News Revolutionary Move: Faraday Future Crypto Partnership Unlocks Web3 Potential Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/faraday-future-crypto-web3/
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.34%
COM
$0.017174
-1.20%
FUTURE
$0.13288
-2.75%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:48
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia