Chainlink, BullZilla, And Toncoin Shine As Top New Presales In September 2025

What makes September 2025 a pivotal month for crypto investors seeking the top new presales? The market is witnessing a perfect storm of events that highlight Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin as standout opportunities. Vitalik Buterin has addressed criticism over Ethereum's 43-day unstaking delay, insisting the slow release of $5B worth of ETH is essential for security. This drawn-out exit process has triggered discussions about staking efficiency and opened the door for fresh crypto projects with staking rewards to capture investor attention. Amid this backdrop, the Chainlink price forecast 2025 remains at the center of investor speculation. Currently trading at $24.20 with a 24-hour volume of $2.29 billion and a market cap of $16.41 billion, Chainlink shows growing dominance as the go-to oracle network. Analysts predict the next few months could be transformative as decentralized data services expand and DeFi ecosystems seek reliable off-chain data feeds. Meanwhile, the new crypto presales arena in September 2025 is being electrified by BullZilla's meme coin presale ecosystem. Now in Stage 3 (Phase C) with the banner "404: Whale Signal Detected," Bull Zilla boasts a price of $0.00007241, over $500k raised, 27 billion tokens sold, and more than 1,700 holders. Its viral momentum is sparking conversations about coins with exponential upside, especially as whales accumulate ahead of the next price surge. Adding to the excitement is Toncoin's adoption growth, with the token priced at $3.18 and climbing 3.67% in 24 hours. Toncoin's integration into popular messaging platforms is accelerating mainstream crypto use. Combined with projects offering crypto projects with staking rewards, these three assets, Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin, are redefining the top new presales in September 2025 narrative. Chainlink Price Forecast 2025: Oracle Network in the Spotlight The Chainlink price forecast for 2025 indicates sustained demand as decentralized applications increasingly rely on trustworthy real-world data.