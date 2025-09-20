Bursa MEXC
World Liberty Financial Approves 100% Treasury Fee Allocation for Token Buybacks
The post World Liberty Financial Approves 100% Treasury Fee Allocation for Token Buybacks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial passes governance proposal with 99.8% community support Platform will use all treasury liquidity fees for WLFI token buybacks and burns Token remains down 28% from launch despite previous burning of 47 million tokens World Liberty Financial has passed a governance proposal directing 100% of treasury liquidity fees toward token buybacks and permanent burns following disappointing price performance since its September launch. The Trump family-backed cryptocurrency project secured overwhelming community approval with 99.8% voting in favor while only 0.06% opposed the measure. The approved mechanism aims to reduce circulating supply and create additional demand through systematic token removal from markets. According to the governance proposal, this strategy “removes tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders.” Multi-Chain Implementation Targets Supply Reduction The buyback program will collect fees from WLFI liquidity positions across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana networks. These accumulated fees will fund open market purchases of WLFI tokens, which are subsequently sent to burn addresses for permanent removal from circulation. However, the proposal lacks specific estimates regarding fee generation amounts, making it difficult to assess the potential market impact of the buyback operations. The platform has not disclosed projected revenues or timelines for meaningful supply reduction through this mechanism. The governance vote occurred nearly three weeks after WLFI’s September 1 token launch, which resulted in a 40% price decline within the first three trading days. This sharp correction caused substantial losses for early investors and whales who participated in the initial distribution. Current market data shows WLFI trading at $0.2223, representing a 28% decline from launch levels according to CoinMarketCap. The continued price weakness persists despite the project’s previous attempt to support valuation through a 47 million token burn executed on September 3.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:39
SUI, ZX, ADA & VET Grab Attention Amid Rising PayFi Interest
The post SUI, ZX, ADA & VET Grab Attention Amid Rising PayFi Interest appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 07:30 Altcoins priced below five dollars are pushing higher as trading volumes tilt toward payment-focused finance projects. Sui (SUI), Zexpire (ZX), Cardano (ADA) and VeChain (VET) all logged brisk activity in the past 24 hours, outpacing several larger-cap peers and drawing interest from market trackers who note a shift toward low-cost assets tied to real-world settlement themes. Rising adoption of PayFi applications is being cited as a key driver, with developers emphasizing faster transaction speeds, reduced fees and expanding merchant integrations. Data dashboards show double-digit percentage gains for SUI since Monday, while ADA and VET reclaimed multi-week highs amid fresh staking inflows and network upgrades. Analysts point to the combination of affordable entry prices and clear payment narratives as the catalyst pulling attention toward this group of sub-five-dollar tokens. Sui (SUI) Surges After Early Peaks, Tests New Resistance Levels Sui and SUI soared from under 1 to above 2 in late 2023 and early 2024, hitting 2.18 on Mar 27. A lull came in summer, yet by Oct 14 the token reached 2.36. Rapid growth in total value locked then drove a year end close of 5.35 as deposits passed 2b. Christian Williams at the Sui Foundation said the platform has advanced the sector and praised strong community and DeFi work. By Jan 6 SUI hovered near 5.20, showing both volatility and steady interest, setting the stage for the latest price action. Source: TradingView Currently SUI trades between 3.41 and 3.93, below the 10 day average of 3.81 but above the 100 day line at 3.63. The token gained almost 7% over the week and month and more than 70% in six months. RSI at 76.37 and stochastic near 95 flag overbought conditions. Near term resistance stands at 4.16 with a higher cap at…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:31
Mercury Eliminate Defending Champs Liberty With Gritty Game 3 Win
The post Mercury Eliminate Defending Champs Liberty With Gritty Game 3 Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates a three pointer she makes during the second quarter against the New York Liberty during Game Three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at PHX Arena on September 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Aryanna Frank/Getty Images) Getty Images The Phoenix Mercury take game three in their matchup with last year’s champions, the New York Liberty, 79-73. The final matchup of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs had just as much action and excitement as the previous games earlier in the week, again pointing to the parity across the league. Physical Play Defines First Half as Mercury and Liberty Battle for Playoff Edge In the first half, the Phoenix Mercury muscled their way to a four point halftime lead, 45-41, thanks in large part to veteran player Alyssa Thomas who had 12 points and Satou Sabally who had 14. The Mercury also out rebounded the Liberty 28-15. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty makes a lay up during the first quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Aryanna Frank/Getty Images) Getty Images For the Liberty, guard Sabrina Ionescu who had struggled in the previous two games (25% in game one, and 12.5% in game two from beyond the arc), went 6-for-10 from the field with 14…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:13
BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode
The post BlockDAG Presale Growth vs BlockchainFX and Pepenode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 07:00 Discover how BlockchainFX’s $7M raise and Pepenode’s mine-to-earn buzz compare to BlockDAG’s almost $410M presale, strong miner feedback, and 2900% ROI. The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. BlockchainFX (BFX) is drawing notice with its plan for a multi-asset super app, while Pepenode (PEPENODE) is pushing a mine-to-earn system to stand apart from meme coins. Both approaches reflect different paths attracting community attention. Still, the gap between bold concepts and actual delivery matters most for long-term confidence. BlockchainFX is closing in on $7 million raised, and Pepenode’s deflationary mining setup adds a twist to its story. Yet neither effort compares to BlockDAG (BDAG), now at Batch 30, with almost $410M raised. Clear miner reviews and measurable use prove BlockDAG’s adoption is real. BlockchainFX Super App Gains Traction BlockchainFX (BFX) is building its image as one of 2025’s standout presale crypto coins. The project is moving closer to the $7 million raised mark. Its coin is priced at $0.022 in presale, set to list later at $0.05, giving early buyers a direct entry point with clear upside. Its appeal comes from being promoted as crypto’s first true super app. The system blends trading across coins, stocks, and forex, bringing multiple markets under one platform. BFX also highlights rewards tied to staking, which are supported through trading fees and buybacks. This creates ongoing activity that aims to support value. Even with these plans, BlockchainFX is still in the development stage. The real question is whether people prefer betting on future growth or trusting proof of adoption. BlockDAG already shows proof through hardware, usage, and a global base, making it stand apart. Pepenode Pushes Mine-to-Earn Scarcity Pepenode (PEPENODE) is working to be seen…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:07
Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats
The post Hyperliquid Lists Aster Token ($ASTER) as DeFi Competition Heats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi protocol decentralized perpetual swap protocol Hyperliquid has added Aster’s native token ($ASTER) to its exchange, sparking buzz from traders and the DeFi community. The listing is a sign that decentralized protocols are growing more competitive in their pursuit of market share, liquidity, and validator support. Aster Trading Now Live on Hyperliquid In its X release, Hyperliquid stated that clients now have the ability to short or long ASTER by up to 3x leverage, also warning clients about low liquidity and sudden volatility hazards. The listing represents a landmark for Aster, which entered the market relatively recently but has already made waves with its rapid growth. The Aster token went live on the BNB chain last month and rapidly picked up steam. In the first 24 hours, Aster’s platform recorded $345 million in trading volume, $1 billion worth of TVL, and 330,000 new users. Even (CZ) praised the rollout, making the undertaking all the more legitimate. Market Responses to the Listing Having begun its inaugural on Hyperliquid, ASTER had more than $14 million of trading volume** and peaked at $0.63 in writing. Not only does the listing make Aster more visible but also makes Hyperliquid a good contender in bringing in new projects and their supporters. In the meantime, Hyperliquid’s native token, $HYPE, also reached its all-time high of $59.36, an 8% increase within one day, with market capitalization at $18 billion. The trend indicates that investors are having confidence in the growth of the platform to go on. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/hyperliquid-lists-aster-token-aster-as-defi-competition-heats-up/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 12:03
Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $47.7524 million yesterday, with only BlackRock ETF ETHA achieving net inflows
PANews reported on September 20 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$47.7524 million yesterday (September 19, US Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock's ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$144 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.399 billion. The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net outflow of US$53.3993 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.874 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$29.636 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.920 billion.
PANews
2025/09/20 12:02
BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Surpasses BlockchainFX and Pepenode: Key Insights for 2025 Growth
The race for top presale crypto coins in 2025 is heating up as people weigh proven adoption against new ideas. […] The post BlockDAG’s Almost $410M Presale Surpasses BlockchainFX and Pepenode: Key Insights for 2025 Growth appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/20 12:00
‘Justice for Celeste’ tokens spark outrage: Tribute or exploitation?
The post ‘Justice for Celeste’ tokens spark outrage: Tribute or exploitation? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez has gripped social media after her decomposed body was discovered in the trunk of singer D4vd’s car. Screenshots circulating online allege the artist had been grooming her since she was 12, causing widespread outrage and calls for justice. As police continue investigating and have yet to confirm the case as homicide, the crypto world hit a new low. Source: DexScreener Dozens of “Justice for Celeste” memecoins have appeared on decentralized exchanges, with some climbing to nearly $1 million in market cap and millions in daily trading volume. The top token crossed a $432K market cap at press time, with over $3 million in 24-hour volume, surging 348% despite dropping 16% in the last hour. Other versions had market caps ranging from $340K to $463K, though some experienced sharp intraday losses exceeding 24%. One newer variant surged 615% in a single day, backed by $275K in trading volume, while another recorded a staggering $1.7 million in trades within just 33 minutes of its launch. Is it really the thought that counts? Not everyone sees these tokens as a tribute, and rightly so. After news spread that one CELESTE team had tracked down the victim’s mother in Mexico to arrange donations, social media reactions turned sharply divided. Supporters framed it as a genuine way to provide financial help, while critics accused the project of doxxing and exploiting grief for profit. Source: X One user called the entire effort “slimey and gross,” arguing it was more about marketing and trading gains than justice. Memecoin market ends the week in green Stepping back from the controversy, the broader memecoin market has actually had a strong week. Heavyweights like Dogecoin [DOGE], Shiba Inu [SHIB], and Pepe [PEPE] all posted steady gains, while newer names like MemeCore [M] and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:56
EU Includes Cryptocurrencies in Sanctions Against Russia
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/eu-sanctions-russia-cryptocurrency-ban/
Coinstats
2025/09/20 11:40
NEAR’s price surges – But will sell-offs derail its rally?
NEAR sees a massive rally, driven by on-chain users.
Coinstats
2025/09/20 11:00
