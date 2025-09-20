Mercury Eliminate Defending Champs Liberty With Gritty Game 3 Win

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Satou Sabally #0 of the Phoenix Mercury celebrates a three pointer she makes during the second quarter against the New York Liberty during Game Three of the first round of the WNBA playoffs at PHX Arena on September 19, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Phoenix Mercury take game three in their matchup with last year's champions, the New York Liberty, 79-73. The final matchup of the opening round of the WNBA playoffs had just as much action and excitement as the previous games earlier in the week, again pointing to the parity across the league. Physical Play Defines First Half as Mercury and Liberty Battle for Playoff Edge In the first half, the Phoenix Mercury muscled their way to a four point halftime lead, 45-41, thanks in large part to veteran player Alyssa Thomas who had 12 points and Satou Sabally who had 14. The Mercury also out rebounded the Liberty 28-15. PHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 14: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty makes a lay up during the first quarter against the Phoenix Mercury at PHX Arena on September 14, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. For the Liberty, guard Sabrina Ionescu who had struggled in the previous two games (25% in game one, and 12.5% in game two from beyond the arc), went 6-for-10 from the field with 14…