Remarkable Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $222.7M Inflow Surge, BlackRock Leads

Remarkable Spot Bitcoin ETFs See $222.7M Inflow Surge, BlackRock Leads
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:33
ChatGPT and Grok Both Select XRP for Hypothetical $100 to $1,000 Investment Scenario

Two leading AI chatbots independently choose XRP among their cryptocurrency picks Grok pairs XRP with Solana while ChatGPT combines it with other tokens Both responses carry hypothetical disclaimers without investment advice guarantees Two artificial intelligence chatbots have independently selected XRP when asked to identify cryptocurrencies that could theoretically transform a $100 investment into $1,000 by 2026. Both OpenAI's ChatGPT and xAI's Grok included Ripple's native token in their speculative asset selections, though they paired it with different secondary options. The AI analysis occurs amid continued cryptocurrency market rallies and growing optimism about potential altcoin season developments. With Bitcoin dominance declining, traders have increased focus on alternative digital assets that might deliver outsized returns during the current market cycle. Grok Emphasizes Infrastructure and Institutional Adoption Grok selected Solana alongside XRP for its hypothetical portfolio, highlighting planned upgrades including Firedancer that could enhance network scalability. The AI cited growing institutional adoption and anticipated spot ETF approvals as catalysts that might drive Solana from current levels around $243 to over $2,400 by 2026. For XRP, Grok emphasized the token's role in global payments through RippleNet infrastructure and highlighted Ripple's banking partnerships. The AI suggested that improved regulatory clarity, combined with RLUSD stablecoin launch and potential ETF approval by late 2025, could trigger price appreciation from current $3.00 levels to approximately $31 by 2026. ChatGPT chose a different approach, pairing XRP with newer altcoins that appears frequently in "low-cap gems" discussions. The AI noted that coins with small market capitalization means limited capital inflows could generate sharp price movements, though it acknowledged liquidity constraints and regulatory uncertainties affecting such speculative assets. ChatGPT characterized XRP as the more stable option within its selection, citing established liquidity, proven use cases in cross-border payments, and potential benefits from regulatory improvements. Both chatbots emphasized that their responses represent…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:27
Pepe & Shiba Inu Long-term Outlook: Are $0.01 and $0.000020 Levels Achievable?

Pepe and Shiba Inu are two of the most talked-about meme coins in today's crypto market, each with a passionate community and ambitious price targets. While both tokens have enjoyed explosive rallies in the past, the question now is whether they can sustain momentum and reach new milestones. For Pepe, that means the elusive $0.01 level; for Shiba Inu, the much-discussed $0.000020 mark. But are these price points realistic in the long run? This article takes a closer look at market dynamics, adoption potential, and tokenomics to assess whether these goals are achievable—or if they remain a distant dream. Pepe (PEPE) Source: TradingView PEPE is trading near 0.00001150 after a lively week. The token gained 8.18% in 7 days and 6.56% over the past month. The 6-month chart shows a 58.13% climb, putting it ahead of many meme rivals. The current range, 0.000010025-0.00001289, shows buyers stepping in on dips. The 10-day average sits at 0.00001145, above the 100-day at 0.00001110, hinting at steady upside pressure. Momentum gauges are neutral to firm, with RSI at 57.9 and stochastic at 72.57. Bulls focus on the nearest ceiling at 0.00001422; bears watch the floor at 0.000008487. Volume clusters around the middle of this band, keeping price boxed in for now. A clean push through 0.00001422 would open a run to the next barrier at 0.00001709. That move would add roughly 24% and 49% from the mid-range level in turn. Failure to hold 0.000008487 could drag price down about 26% to the deeper support at 0.000005617. Given the positive short-term trend and rising averages, the path of least resistance still tilts upward, but the coin must punch through 0.00001422 soon to keep the momentum alive. Undervalued $XYZ Meme Coin Gears Up for Listing on a Major CEX XYZVerse ($XYZ) is the meme coin that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:22
Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues

The post Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues Skip to content Home Crypto News Spot ETH ETFs Surge: Remarkable $48M Inflow Streak Continues Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/spot-eth-etfs-inflow-3/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:21
Backed By CZ, Aster Token Ignites With 1,650% First-Day Rally

They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that's not just a metaphor, it's a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian's journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he's one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian's all work and no play? Not a chance! When he's not at his computer, you'll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:20
Rabby Wallet Explores Token Launch, Conducts Market Cap Survey

Key Points: Rabby Wallet polls on $RABBY token amid market speculation. DeFi community awaits potential token launch. Industry eyes result impacts on governance. DeBank's Rabby Wallet initiated a poll on X, teasing the potential launch of its native $RABBY token, following a point system rollout that began this year. The anticipated token launch could impact DeFi activities and enhance Rabby Wallet's position as a key player in decentralized finance solutions. Ethereum and DeFi Innovations Set the Stage for Wallet Growth The potential launch of the $RABBY token signals growing interest in the DeFi sector, highlighting Rabby Wallet's expanding capabilities. DeBank's crypto wallet, Rabby Wallet, initiated a user poll on the potential market cap of a yet-to-be-launched token, $RABBY. Developers are aligning audience engagement with a future token launch idea. As part of its strategy, the wallet has introduced a point system earlier this year, possibly laying the groundwork for token distribution. This move seeks to engage its existing user base and attract new participants. "The completion of independent audits strengthens our commitment to user security and transparency." — Rabby Wallet Team Statement, Developer, DeBank Market Data and Future Prospects Did you know? Rabby Wallet's point system and potential $RABBY token strategy resemble community rewards seen in MetaMask's ecosystem, which in the past triggered notable increases in user involvement and governance activity. Ethereum (ETH), currently priced at $4,466.53 with a market cap of 539.13 billion holds a market dominance of 13.38%, as per CoinMarketCap. Over the last 24 hours, its trading volume reached $30.84 billion, a decrease of 3.79%. Prices have shown a slight drop of 2.79% over the same period, with a noteworthy increase of 96.59% over 90 days. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:05 UTC on September 20, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates that a successful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:06
Miley Cyrus Shares 'Something Beautiful' Deluxe Album With Touching Fleetwood Mac Collab

Miley Cyrus' eighth studio album Something Beautiful arrived earlier this year complete with a visual album and a continuing evolution of the lifelong star's sound. The album, billed as her version of Pink Floyd's The Wall, was an offering from deep within Cyrus' soul as she explored the phenomenon of finding happiness amid life's dark moments. Today, Cyrus builds on Something Beautiful with the deluxe version of the album, and like with the original release, the singer further cements her spot as one of music's most dynamic pop stars and opens up her heart for all to see. The expanded album features two new tracks, including "Secrets," a rare collaboration with Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood. It's a full-circle moment for Cyrus, who previously sang alongside Stevie Nicks on the "Edge of Seventeen"-sampling "Edge of Midnight" from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts. "Secrets" is Cyrus' official olive branch to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from whom she was estranged after his divorce with her mother Tish in 2022. She confirmed earlier this year that they've patched their rift, and "Secrets" honors their new relationship. "This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved. In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same," Cyrus wrote on social media about the track. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad." On the extended Something Beautiful project, Cyrus also shares David Byrne collaboration "Lockdown," marking the longest song of her career clocking in at 13-and-a-half minutes. Cyrus previously shared the stage with the Talking Heads frontman in 2022 for Cyrus' New Year's Eve special, performing David Bowie's "Let's Dance" as well as Byrne's "Everybody's Coming To My…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 12:04
PayPal's PYUSD Stablecoin Now Available On 9 More Chains

The post PayPal’s PYUSD Stablecoin Now Available On 9 More Chains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PayPal’s PYUSD Stablecoin Now Available On 9 More Chains Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Keshav is a Physics graduate who has been employed as a writer with Bitcoinist since June 2021. He is passionate about writing and through the years, he has gained experience working in a variety of niches. Keshav holds an active interest in the cryptocurrency market, with on-chain analysis being an area he particularly likes to research and write about. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/paypal-pyusd-stablecoin-9-blockchains-layerzero/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 11:53
All Eyes on Fed as Crypto Traders Wait for the Historic Altcoin Boom

The United States Federal Reserve is primed to make a major move. With the September 17-18 FOMC meeting fast approaching, markets are almost unanimous: a 25 basis point rate cut is expected, with whispers of a more aggressive 50 bps move if labor data continues to soften. Inflation remains sticky, CPI held at 2.9% year-over-year […]
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:30
Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury

Steve Bannon wants Scott Bessent to run the two most powerful economic arms of the U.S. government at once — the Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department. In a podcast interview on Friday, Steve told Sean Spicer that Scott should take over from Jerome Powell as Fed chair next year but still stay on as Treasury Secretary. The episode's footage was obtained by CNBC's Eamon Javers. "I am a big believer that on an interim basis, that Scott Bessent should be both the head of the Federal Reserve and the secretary of Treasury, and maybe get through the midterm elections, step down at Treasury and take over the Federal Reserve," Steve said. Scott is already heading the search for Powell's replacement when his term ends in May 2026. He was once thought to be a candidate himself
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:48
