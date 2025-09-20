2025-09-23 Tuesday

What to Expect in Crypto Markets

The post What to Expect in Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 06:30 Inflation at 2.9%, weak jobs data, rate cut hopes rise. Altcoins stir. MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges in presale spotlight. The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August 2025, the inflation rate rose to 2.9% compared to a year earlier, growing from July’s 2.7%. Core inflation, with volatile items food and energy stripped out, was 3.1%. The Fed targets 2%. At the same time, the number of people asking for jobless pay hit about 263,000 million the highest in years.  And last week’s revisions also showed far weaker growth in jobs than thought before.  This mix of sticky inflation and weakening labor seems to create a bind for the Fed. Traders expect a small rate cut in September (probably about 25 basis points) but only if inflation shows any signs of cooling. Interest is starting to move toward altcoins as people are now going after smaller riskier coins and are not only after Bitcoin and Ethereum.  Despite the major altcoins falling down on 3rd October, MAGACOIN FINANCE is continuing to catch wind in presale talks as one of the projects that could profit from any spike in altcoin season. Inflation, Rate Cut Expectations & Market Tension Right now, the world is in a great rush to understand whether inflation is really bad and how long it will remain elevated. The CPI for August printed at 2.9% year-on-year. Core inflation stayed at 3.1%. There remains pressure in services and rents. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits for the first time each week rose to its highest level in several years which indicates that the employment market is turning weaker. Economists are saying Fed now has more reason to ease, but only if data…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 11:31
Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect

The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August […] The post Bad Inflation, Rate Cuts and Altcoin Season: What to Expect appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/20 11:30
New Cryptocurrency Law with Significant Impact in the US Shows Progress

The post New Cryptocurrency Law with Significant Impact in the US Shows Progress appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department has initiated the regulatory process by taking the first official steps under the recently enacted stablecoin regulation GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act). The Department, part of President Donald Trump’s administration, today opened an early phase of the proposed rule change process called “advance notice.” This phase is intended to gather input from the public and industry representatives to form the basis for any future formal regulatory proposal. As part of a one-month feedback period, the public and cryptocurrency companies will have until October 20th to submit their opinions. The Treasury’s document addresses dozens of critical questions. Among these are: “Is there a need for additional clarity regarding the extent to which reserve assets should be held?” and “Are foreign payment stablecoin regulations or regimes currently under development comparable to the system established by the GENIUS Act?” The GENIUS Act, signed into law last month, is considered a historic milestone for the crypto industry in the US. While this legislation is the first comprehensive regulation the industry has long awaited, attention is now turning to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which would provide a broader framework. The bill, which has received bipartisan support in the Senate, is also being harmonized with the House of Representatives, which previously passed a similar version. Republicans and federal financial regulators are aiming to quickly implement friendly regulations that would make the United States the global crypto hub, under President Trump’s orders. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/new-cryptocurrency-law-with-significant-impact-in-the-us-shows-progress/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 11:29
CFTC Taps Crypto Experts as Advisors, Key Seats Still Vacant

The post CFTC Taps Crypto Experts as Advisors, Key Seats Still Vacant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on September 19 that it has added several new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, aiming to strengthen oversight of digital assets. The move highlights the agency’s efforts to keep up with the fast-evolving digital asset market. Only one active commissioner, Caroline Pham, serves as acting chair. CFTC Brings in Crypto Experts from Uniswap, Chainlink and Others The Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), focused on digital asset regulation and market policy, appointed four key industry figures: Katherine Minarik (Uniswap Labs), Avery Ching (Aptos Labs), James J. Hill (BNY Mellon), and Ben Sherwin (Chainlink Labs). Sponsored Sponsored Scott Lucas of JPMorgan and Sandy Kaul of Franklin Templeton were appointed as co-chairs. Their guidance is expected to bridge traditional and decentralized finance while tackling risk and policy challenges. Scott Lucas, co-chair of DAMS, said, “We look forward to collaborating with the Commission and industry partners to ensure a balanced, clear framework for digital assets.” Sandy Kaul stressed the importance of advancing innovation while protecting investors. Pham highlighted the committee’s impact, stating, “The GMAC continues to provide invaluable expertise that has not only shaped policy decisions at the CFTC, but has also added important context to global discussions about emerging trends in market structure and the regulatory treatment of digital assets.” Busy CFTC Faces Challenges, But Acting Leadership Continues Despite the expanded team, prolonged leadership vacancies remain a challenge, with four of the five CFTC commissioner seats still unfilled. Acting Chair Pham remains the sole leader, and some market participants have questioned the agency’s past ability to implement initiatives like the “crypto sprint” program and approve spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges. Legislation such as the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act seeks to broaden the CFTC’s authority…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 11:09
Unlocking Massive Opportunities As Index Soars To 76

The post Unlocking Massive Opportunities As Index Soars To 76 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season: Unlocking Massive Opportunities As Index Soars To 76 Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season: Unlocking Massive Opportunities as Index Soars to 76 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-76/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 11:03
Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 10:51
$270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth

The post $270B Market Tracking Crypto’s Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The $270 billion stablecoin sector has grown significantly but still accounts for less than 8% of crypto’s total market cap, a level it has held since 2020, according to a JPMorgan research note. That dynamic could turn the coming wave of U.S. stablecoin launches into a zero-sum contest, unless the crypto market itself expands significantly, analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou wrote. Tether, whose USDT is primarily used overseas, plans to debut a U.S.-compliant token, USAT. Unlike USDT, whose reserves are about 80% compliant with U.S. requirements, USAT’s backing would fully meet the new regulatory standards, the bank said. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin, followed by Circle’s (CRCL) USDC. The passage of U.S. stablecoin legislation in July has already spurred a fresh round of launches aimed at Circle’s USDC, which dominates the U.S. market, the report noted. While new players are jockeying for position ahead of regulatory implementation, the stablecoin market’s growth remains tied to crypto’s overall market cap, the analysts wrote. Circle is also losing ground to competitors like Hyperliquid, whose exchange alone accounts for nearly 7.5% of USDC usage, as well as fintech giants PayPal (PYPL), Robinhood (HOOD), and Revolut, which are rolling out their own tokens, JPMorgan said. In response, Circle is developing Arc, a blockchain tailored to USDC transactions, to improve speed, security, and interoperability and keep USDC central to crypto infrastructure. Without significant expansion, the new wave of stablecoin competition may simply redistribute market share rather than grow the pie, the report added. USDC supply has surged to $72.5 billion, 25% ahead of Wall Street firm Bernstein’s 2025…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 10:47
Bitcoin and alts set for Fed ‘jolt,’ market isn’t ready: Economist

Economist Timothy Peterson said that the US Federal Reserve's upcoming actions are likely to “jolt Bitcoin and alts up substantially.” Crypto market participants may be underestimating how aggressive the US Federal Reserve will be in the coming months in shifting its policy direction, according to an economist.“Markets are underpricing the likelihood of rapid rate cuts in the coming months on the part of the Federal Reserve,” Economist Timothy Peterson told Cointelegraph on Friday.“There has never been a gradual reduction in rates like that currently envisioned by the Fed,” Peterson said, explaining that he expects “the surprise effect” to kick in and potentially catch the market offside.Read more
Coinstats 2025/09/20 10:23
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
Coinstats 2025/09/20 10:10
The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 09:45
