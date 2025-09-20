What to Expect in Crypto Markets

The post What to Expect in Crypto Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 06:30 Inflation at 2.9%, weak jobs data, rate cut hopes rise. Altcoins stir. MAGACOIN FINANCE emerges in presale spotlight. The economy of U.S. is sending mixed signals these days and crypto traders are watching every data point. In August 2025, the inflation rate rose to 2.9% compared to a year earlier, growing from July’s 2.7%. Core inflation, with volatile items food and energy stripped out, was 3.1%. The Fed targets 2%. At the same time, the number of people asking for jobless pay hit about 263,000 million the highest in years. And last week’s revisions also showed far weaker growth in jobs than thought before. This mix of sticky inflation and weakening labor seems to create a bind for the Fed. Traders expect a small rate cut in September (probably about 25 basis points) but only if inflation shows any signs of cooling. Interest is starting to move toward altcoins as people are now going after smaller riskier coins and are not only after Bitcoin and Ethereum. Despite the major altcoins falling down on 3rd October, MAGACOIN FINANCE is continuing to catch wind in presale talks as one of the projects that could profit from any spike in altcoin season. Inflation, Rate Cut Expectations & Market Tension Right now, the world is in a great rush to understand whether inflation is really bad and how long it will remain elevated. The CPI for August printed at 2.9% year-on-year. Core inflation stayed at 3.1%. There remains pressure in services and rents. The number of people claiming unemployment benefits for the first time each week rose to its highest level in several years which indicates that the employment market is turning weaker. Economists are saying Fed now has more reason to ease, but only if data…