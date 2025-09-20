Bursa MEXC
Quadruples Year-Over-Year In Astounding H1
The post Quadruples Year-Over-Year In Astounding H1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year In Astounding H1 Skip to content Home Crypto News BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitgo-revenue-h1-growth/
H1
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:39
Unveiling An Astounding $69M Transfer From Galaxy Digital
The post Unveiling An Astounding $69M Transfer From Galaxy Digital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitmain ETH Investment: Unveiling An Astounding $69M Transfer From Galaxy Digital Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitmain ETH Investment: Unveiling an Astounding $69M Transfer from Galaxy Digital Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitmain-eth-investment-galaxy/
ETH
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:30
8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Set To Skyrocket
The post 8 High ROI Tokens In 2025 Set To Skyrocket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can the right choice of meme coin turn a modest investment into life-changing wealth? As the crypto market heats up again, the quest for high ROI tokens in 2025 has intensified. Traders are asking sharper questions: which meme coins will truly outperform, and which projects have real potential to deliver staggering multipliers? With community-driven momentum, viral culture, and explosive upside, meme coins remain at the center of this pursuit. Amid this frenzy, MoonBull Whitelist is live, offering early supporters a first-mover edge alongside other major meme contenders, including Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Pepe (PEPE), Useless Coin (USELESS), Notcoin (NOT), ANDY (ANDY), and Tutorial (TUT). Each brings unique narratives, communities, and return potential that make them serious candidates for the best meme coins ROI in the coming year. MoonBull ($MOBU) Imagine missing out on an early-stage presale that later multiplies by 1000x. The frustration of watching others reap exponential rewards is precisely what the MoonBull Whitelist is designed to prevent. With only limited slots open and available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis, this is the gateway to join one of 2025’s most anticipated 1000x ROI projects in crypto. Whitelist members will: Get in at the lowest possible presale price. Unlock secret staking rewards. Receive exclusive bonus allocations. Gain private hints about the roadmap. Enjoy details hidden from the public until launch. Entry to Stage One of the presale is open to everyone, but those who whitelist gain exclusive early access and the exact launch date in advance. That timing advantage alone can define success. To secure a whitelist spot, simply submit an email using the project’s secure form. This ensures a private notification of Stage One timing before the public even hears the announcement. For anyone chasing meme coins with ROI hype, MoonBull is a rare chance to lock…
SHIB
HYPE
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:26
Musk: XAI will raise funds in the next few months, but not now
PANews reported on September 20 that according to Cailianshe, Musk said that XAI will certainly raise funds in the next few months, but not now.
NOT
NOW
PANews
2025/09/20 11:25
Here’s How Much Dogecoin Whales Bought In Only One Week
The post Here’s How Much Dogecoin Whales Bought In Only One Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Here’s How Much Dogecoin Whales Bought In Only One Week | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/how-much-dogecoin-whales-bought/
COM
SIGN
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:11
NBA Star Kevin Durant Reclaims Old Bitcoin, Ending Years of Coinbase Lockout
The post NBA Star Kevin Durant Reclaims Old Bitcoin, Ending Years of Coinbase Lockout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NBA star Kevin Durant’s long-lost bitcoin stash is finally recovered, amplifying Coinbase’s customer service rebound and spotlighting bitcoin’s explosive growth since the early days of adoption. NBA Star Kevin Durant Breaks Silence on Lost Bitcoin National Basketball Association (NBA) star Kevin Durant had his Coinbase account restored after being locked out for years, according to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nba-star-kevin-durant-reclaims-old-bitcoin-ending-years-of-coinbase-lockout/
STAR
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 11:02
PayPal Expands PYUSD Stablecoin To 9 More Blockchains With LayerZero
PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD is now available on nine more blockchains, thanks to integration with LayerZero’s interoperability protocol. PayPal’s Stablecoin Now On Tron, Avalanche, & Seven Other Networks As announced by LayerZero in a blog post, PayPal USD (PYUSD) is getting a major expansion through integration with its Stargate Hydra system, allowing users to move the stablecoin […]
MOVE
MAJOR
Bitcoinist
2025/09/20 11:00
BNB Chain DeFi Ecosystem Expands with $9.87B Locked Across Projects
BNB Chain is now once again established as a leader in decentralized finance, and the most recent figures indicate a total value locked (TVL) of $9.87 billion.
DEFI
NOW
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/20 11:00
Cardi B Asks ‘Am I The Drama?’ On New Album
The post Cardi B Asks ‘Am I The Drama?’ On New Album appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardi B Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD After the release of her Grammy-winning debut album Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B fans waited with bated breath for the rapper’s next move. The Bronx-bred MC released several singles over the subsequent years, and now, seven years after her first LP, Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama? is finally here. Am I the Drama?’s release arrives days after Cardi announced her pregnancy with NFL player Stefon Diggs. The past year has been filled with ups and downs in the rapper’s personal life, from her filing for divorce from rapper Offset last summer and the birth of her third child last September to her growing relationship with Diggs this year. Unsurprisingly, Cardi takes aim at her soon-to-be-ex-husband – as well as other rappers – on the new album. Cardi offers emotions ranging from anger to sadness in her lyrics addressing Offset on songs like “Man of Your Word,” “Shower Tears,” “What’s Goin’ On,” and “Magnet.” “Magnet” in particular is a blistering track where the hit-making rapper takes no prisoners, alluding to feuds with fellow women in hip-hop like JT and Ice Spice, speaking more directly to BIA on “Pretty & Petty.” Along the way, she collaborates with stars like Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, and Summer Walker; she even samples Janet Jackson’s hit “The Pleasure Principle” on “Principal,” marking the music icon’s first-ever feature on a woman artist’s album. The album is a long-welcome return to the top of the hip-hop heap for Cardi, demonstrating that she wasn’t a one-album wonder despite seven years passing since her debut LP. In fact, she’s been laying in wait the whole time, perfecting the project and ensuring that her comeback is as impactful as possible. Case in point: the rapper, about halfway through her current…
T
MORE
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 10:58
Dogecoin and Turbo Make Waves — Yet BullZilla Shines as the Best Meme Coin Presale to Join in September 2025
Meme coins no longer live on the fringes of crypto markets. They dominate headlines, drive community-led innovation, and, in many cases, outperform traditional assets. September 2025 has been particularly charged with presale activity, attracting both curious newcomers and seasoned traders. Among the best meme coin presale to join in September 2025, BullZilla ($BZIL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and […]
TURBO
LIVE
Coinstats
2025/09/20 10:15
