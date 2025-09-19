2025-09-23 Tuesday

Valour Debuts Bitcoin Staking ETP on LSE, Providing Investors With Annual Yield

The post Valour Debuts Bitcoin Staking ETP on LSE, Providing Investors With Annual Yield appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Valour Digital Securities, a subsidiary of DeFi Technologies (DEFT), debuted its bitcoin BTC$115,538.78 staking exchange-traded product (ETP) on the London Stock Exchange, expanding the reach of a product that started trading in Germany almost a year ago. The 1Valour Bitcoin Physical Staking (1VBS) product offers professional and institutional investors exposure to bitcoin with an additional 1.4% annual staking yield and has been available on Deutsche Börse’s Xetra platform since Nov. 5, 2024. It now trades on multiple European exchanges. Each share is backed 1:1 with bitcoin held in cold storage by Copper. The yield is added to the net asset value (NAV), which is published daily along with entitlements and indicative prices. Shares of DeFi Technologies fell 3.12% to $2.63 in early Nasdaq trading. Access to the new London-listed ETP is limited to professional investors under current U.K. rules. Retail investors will be able to access crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) on recognized investment exchanges such as the LSE starting Oct. 8, under Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) rules. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/19/valour-debuts-bitcoin-staking-etp-on-london-stock-exchange-in-move-outside-mainland-europe
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 11:35
Tickets In Demand For Politically Charged India-Pakistan Cricket Clash At Asia Cup

The post Tickets In Demand For Politically Charged India-Pakistan Cricket Clash At Asia Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India and Pakistan will clash again at the Asia Cup (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Given that cricket is clearly the most popular sport in these nuclear armed neighboring countries, where the sport is used as a political football, matches between India and Pakistan have been incredibly tense over the years. But there generally had been on-field camaraderie between the nations with such a shared love and passion for cricket. It was once seen as a rare opportunity for diplomacy, demonstrating the power of sport where for a few precious hours real world tumult could be put aside. Sadly, with cricket now increasingly a proxy for the warring governments, the toxicity has spilled on-field with relations between the playing groups of India and Pakistan at boiling point. ForbesIndia And Pakistan, Cricket’s Biggest Rivalry, Is At Boiling Point After ControversyBy Tristan Lavalette A row has erupted after their recent game at the Asia Cup, with Pakistan threatening to pull out of the lucrative continental championship as the bloodletting between the countries has overshadowed the tournament ever since. It was a tense postscript of the first game between the countries since a gun massacre of tourists in April in Kashmir pushed India and Pakistan to the brink of war. In what was a predetermined move, aligning with its right-winged government and the all-powerful BCCI cricket governing body, India’s players did not shake hands with their opponents in an unsportsmanlike act that left Pakistan fuming. Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha (R) reacts at the end of the game against India (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Pakistan Cricket Board claimed that match referee Andy Pycroft had breached the International Cricket Council’s code of conduct regulations, demanding he be removed. After an investigation, the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 11:28
Bueckers, Wilson Headline First Round of WNBA Awards

The post Bueckers, Wilson Headline First Round of WNBA Awards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 2025 WNBA awards have already produced multiple historic milestones for the: the first Co-Defensive Player of the Year honorees, Veronica Burton’s unprecedented statistical leap, and Paige Bueckers’ record-breaking rookie campaign. Golden State’s expansion debut added another layer as Natalie Nakase earned Coach of the Year. With more awards still to come, including the league’s top individual honor, the Most Improved Player award, the WNBA’s 29th season continues to deliver history-making moments. WNBA Defensive Player of the Year: A WNBA Historic First LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 02: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces drives against Alanna Smith #8 of the Minnesota Lynx in the third quarter of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Lynx defeated the Aces 111-58. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Getty Images Minnesota Lynx forward Alanna Smith and Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson were named the 2025 Kia WNBA Co-Defensive Players of the Year, marking the first time the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year honor was shared in league history. Smith and Wilson each received 29 votes from a national panel of 72 sportswriters and broadcasters. It marked Smith’s first defensive award and Wilson’s third, following wins in 2022 and 2023. A centerpiece in the Lynx’s league-best defense, Smith averaged 26.6 minutes across 42 games, finishing second in the WNBA in combined steals and blocks (135). She ranked third in blocks per game (1.9) and tied for 10th in steals (55). Minnesota secured the No. 1 playoff seed with a 97.5 defensive rating, best in the league. Wilson continued her dominance on both…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 11:04
WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025

The post WWE SmackDown Results, Winners And Grades Ahead Of Wrestlepalooza 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre will face off at WWE Wrestlepalooza. WWE WWE SmackDown advertised a live appearance by Brock Lesnar ahead of tomorrow’s WWE Wrestlepalooza, Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in a contract signing. Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown drew a massive viewership of 1.316 million. WWE SmackDown Match Card And Results Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss def. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre | WWE Women’s Tag Titles The Vision def. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker WWE SmackDown Ratings And Viewership September 12, 2025 | 1.316 million September 5, 2025 | 1.585 million August 29, 2025 | 1.147 million August 22, 2025 | 1.258 million August 15, 2025 | 1.430 million WWE SmackDown Ticket Sales WWE SmackDown Venue: Huntington Center (Toledo, OH) WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 6,719 WWE SmackDown Tickets Available: 189 WWE SmackDown Live Results And Highlights On 9/19/25 Brock Lesnar Destroys Corey Graves The show opened with Michael Cole noting he was being beckoned by Brock Lesnar. Lesnar wanted to do his scheduled interview now, and Cole went to meet Brock backstage. Midway through Cole’s long walk, Lesnar’s music hit. Brock Lesnar deadlifted Cole, draped him over his shoulder like a barrel of hay and stormed to the ring. Lesnar circled Cole like pray. Babyface announcer Corey Graves played the role of Pat McAfee in the Gunther vs. Cole feud. Brock Lesnar hit Graves with an F5. Massive heat. Brock Lesnar grabbed the video camera and screamed at Cena that he was coming for him (“It’s D-Day tomorrow, John, I’m coming for blood!) Lesnar ran off WWE officials as they tried to help Graves. Some fans changed “One more time!” Lesnar obliged and hit Graves with a second F5. Lesnar…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 11:01
Expert Who Nailed 2024 Bitcoin Top Issues New Call For $208,000

The post Expert Who Nailed 2024 Bitcoin Top Issues New Call For $208,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jake Simmons, a dedicated crypto journalist, has been passionate about Bitcoin since 2016 when he first learned about it. Through his extensive work with NewsBTC.com and Bitcoinist.com, Jake has become a trusted voice in the crypto community, guiding newcomers and seasoned enthusiasts alike towards a deeper understanding of this dynamic field. His mission is simple yet profound: to demystify Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies and make them accessible to everyone.With a professional career in the Bitcoin and crypto scene that began right after graduating with a degree in Information Systems in 2017, Jake has immersed himself in the industry. Jake joined the NewsBTC Group in late 2022. His educational background provides him with the technical prowess and analytical skills necessary to dissect complex topics and present them in an understandable format. Whether you are a casual reader curious about Bitcoin or an investor seeking to navigate the latest market trends, Jake’s insights offer valuable perspectives that bridge the gap between complex technology and everyday usage. Jake is not just a reporter on technological trends; he is a firm believer in the transformative potential of Bitcoin over traditional fiat currencies. To him, the current financial system is on the brink of chaos, propelled by unchecked government actions and flawed Keynesian economic policies. Drawing from the principles of the Austrian school of economics, Jake views Bitcoin not merely as a digital asset but as a crucial step towards rectifying a failing monetary system. His libertarian views reinforce his stance that just as the church was separated from the state, so too should money be freed from governmental control. For Jake, Bitcoin represents more than just an investment; it’s a peaceful revolution. He envisions a future where Bitcoin fosters a sustainable and responsible financial framework for generations to come. His advocacy is not about opposition…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:53
Flora, a publicly listed company, raised $401 million through PIPE.

PANews reported on September 20th that Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced it had secured $401 million in funding through a PIPE transaction, including a strategic investment of $22.88 million and 0G tokens from Defi Development Corp. The offering was led by DeFi Dev Corp. (the first DeFi Access Token (DAT) designed to accumulate and compound SOL), Hexstone Capital, and Carlsberg SE Asia PTE Ltd (CSAPL), with participation from numerous other firms, including Dao5, Abstract ventures, Dispersion Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund, and Salt. The company is expected to change its name to ZeroStack and retain the stock symbol "FLGC." It will appoint 0G co-founder Michael Heinrich as executive chairman and Daniel Reis-Faria as CEO. The company will use 0G as its primary reserve asset and hold a portion of SOL.
PANews2025/09/20 10:44
ByteDance Announcement: Will advance relevant work in accordance with Chinese legal requirements

PANews reported on September 20 that ByteDance issued an announcement in the early morning of the 20th, stating that ByteDance will advance relevant work in accordance with Chinese legal requirements and allow TikTok US to continue to serve the majority of American users.
PANews2025/09/20 10:35
Farewell to Volatility: How USDC Reshapes the On-Chain Fee Experience

How Gas Works on Arc Original author: Circle Original translation: Sleepy.txt, BlockBeats Editor's Note: Throughout the history of blockchain development, gas mechanisms have consistently been one of the most challenging issues for businesses and developers implementing applications. Unpredictable fees and a cost structure closely tied to cryptocurrency market price fluctuations have made it difficult for blockchain to be considered reliable infrastructure. Arc offers a systematic solution to this pain point: using USDC as the native gas price, combined with a fee smoothing algorithm and enterprise-grade accounting logic, it aims to transform blockchain usage costs into predictable USD pricing, similar to SaaS. In scenarios such as payments, fund management, and capital markets, this shift represents not only operational simplification but also a fundamental restructuring of financial infrastructure. This article will delve into the Arc Network's gas mechanism design and its potential implications for future applications. The following is the full text: Every type of transaction, whether swiping a credit card, sending a wire, or exchanging currency, incurs a cost for using the underlying infrastructure. These fees help cover the resources that make payments possible. Blockchains are no exception: every operation on the network requires a small transaction fee to operate. In an on-chain context, these fees are called "gas." On many major blockchains, gas fees are denominated in the blockchain's volatile native asset (e.g., ETH, SOL, etc.). The dollar cost of a transaction depends on: How many units of gas your transaction consumes: This is the fixed amount of computational work required for your transaction, based on the specific operations it performs on the blockchain. The protocol’s per-unit base fee: This is the price set by the network for each unit of gas, which can fluctuate depending on how congested the blockchain is at any given time. Market price of the native token: This refers to the USD value of the blockchain’s native Gas token on the open market, which fluctuates continuously and directly affects the actual cost of Gas. Of these factors, the token’s market price is often the most significant source of uncertainty. Its value can fluctuate dramatically between when a transaction is planned and when it actually executes—creating accounting headaches at best and levels of volatility that make blockchain impractical for many businesses at worst. Gas fee volatility can significantly complicate accounting processes and business models, making it difficult to set consistent pricing for customers. This is why finance, payments, and enterprise teams often say, "We need predictable fees we can plan for" and "Our treasury teams can't hold volatile crypto assets to pay for gas fees." Arc was purpose-built to remove this barrier. Arc’s Design: USDC as Native Gas One of Arc's most notable and important innovations is USDC, the network's native gas token. Every transaction fee is paid in USDC, a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, rather than a speculative asset. Because USDC is designed to maintain a stable value, businesses don't have to worry about their blockchain operating costs rising and falling with crypto market fluctuations. As mentioned previously, users experience fluctuations in gas fees due to changing network conditions and changes in the market price of gas tokens. These variables combined can make it nearly impossible to accurately know the dollar cost of a transaction in advance. By removing token price volatility from the equation, Arc enables predictable, USD-denominated fees—reducing accounting complexity and operational friction. How Arc keeps fees low and stable Arc doesn’t just stay in USD; it also stabilizes fees. Arc’s fee market is inspired by Ethereum’s EIP-1559, but tweaked for predictability: Fee Smoothing: Instead of adjusting the base fee on a block-by-block basis, Arc updates the base fee using an exponentially weighted moving average of block utilization, which is constrained within strict bounds. This dampens short-term spikes so that fees don’t fluctuate wildly due to brief bursts of demand. Bounded Base Fees: Guardrails limit the speed at which fees can move, further stabilizing long-term costs. Throughput and Finality: Sub-second deterministic finality (powered by the Malachite consensus engine) and high throughput provide ample block space at high speeds, reducing the potential for congestion - another driver of fees on other networks. Circle Paymaster and multi-currency support Future roadmap projects include enhancements to Circle Paymaster that allow other regulated stablecoins (such as EURC) to be used as gas through Paymaster routing (i.e., users can pay transaction fees with EURC or other assets, which are automatically routed through a built-in stablecoin FX engine and converted to USDC in the background), providing global businesses with local currency options without compromising fee predictability. Think of Arc as an enterprise-grade network where gas is just another item denominated in USD. You wouldn't accept a card processor whose fees unexpectedly jump 20% due to speculative token prices; for many important use cases, we believe blockchain shouldn't work that way either. Arc eliminates this variable, allowing you to plan, price, and scale with confidence. Here's how low and predictable gas fees denominated in USDC can benefit your business: Predictable unit economics Finance teams need to set aside additional capital to cover the risk that by the time they replenish their native gas token holdings, the USD value of those tokens may have fluctuated significantly—meaning the cost of maintaining the same level of coverage could be several times their expected expenses. Because Arc prices each transaction in USDC and uses a smoothed moving average, the fees you approve in your operations meetings should be reflected in your book, allowing budgets and forecasts to be locked into fixed dollar amounts rather than moving targets. You can model per-transaction costs just like any other SaaS or payment rail input. Cleaner accounting and compliance The accounting knock-on effects can be equally significant. Every time a business pays for gas with a volatile asset, it may record a taxable disposition and may need to calculate a mark-to-market adjustment. Arc's USDC fees are designed to be treated like USD operating expenses, with no foreign exchange conversion layer and no capital gains risk. This also aligns with how finance teams already think about costs (i.e., in USD), reducing internal friction between product, finance, and treasury management. No forced exposure to volatile assets Treasury management policies can also be simplified. Some corporate treasuries are prohibited from holding volatile crypto assets, forcing operations teams to go through brokers or exchanges every time they need native gas tokens. With Arc, the only asset you need to hold on your balance sheet is USDC, a fiat-backed stablecoin designed to fit into most cash equivalent categories, reducing regulatory friction and counterparty risk. Better customer user experience Predictable gas fees unlock a smoother end-user experience. Customers no longer need to acquire separate tokens, observe price charts, or top up their volatility balances before interacting with an app. Developers can even sponsor or completely abstract fees, deducting a few cents of USDC in the background, making the "blockchain part" of in-app payments disappear and the product feel as simple as any web or mobile service. What this unlocks for builders Arc is an open, EVM-compatible layer-one. This means teams can bring their existing tools into a familiar environment, now paired with predictable USDC gas prices. When every function call lands at a cost you can quote in USD, gas becomes less of a market risk and more of an item you can lock into your sprint budget. This provides a solid foundation for applications like: Global Payments and Disbursements: Payroll engine and marketplace hosting can provide reliable per-transaction costs from Denver to Denmark, with long-term stable fixed-fee pricing. Stablecoin FX and Programmatic Money Management: Automated rebalancing, arbitrage, and sweep operations can run 24/7 without pausing to repricing gas or letting gas volatility erode profits. Capital markets workflows: DvP/PvP trades, margin calls, and collateral movements can benefit from the combination of deterministic finality and budgetable fees, so finance teams can match blockchain transactions with their ledger entries in near real time. Because Arc is natively integrated with the broader Circle platform (such as USDC, EURC, USYC, Mint, CCTP, Gateway, Wallets, and more), enterprises can coordinate the flow of value across on-chain and off-chain systems in a single, enterprise-grade framework.
PANews2025/09/20 10:30
BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

BitcoinWorld BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1 The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and recent news from BitGo offers a compelling look into the sector’s robust growth. If you’ve been following the cryptocurrency space, you know that institutional players are increasingly seeking secure solutions for their digital holdings. This context makes the latest announcement about BitGo revenue particularly significant, revealing an astounding quadrupling of its first-half earnings. What’s Behind the Astounding BitGo Revenue Surge? Digital asset custodian BitGo has made headlines with its impressive financial performance. The company recorded a remarkable first-half revenue of $4.19 billion. This figure represents an incredible fourfold increase year-over-year, as reported by Reuters, highlighting a substantial expansion in its operations and market penetration. This dramatic growth underscores the increasing demand for secure digital asset custody solutions among institutional investors. Despite this revenue boom, it’s interesting to note that BitGo’s operating profit saw a decline, moving from $30.9 million to $12.6 million during the same period. This suggests significant reinvestment or increased operational costs associated with scaling. BitGo’s Crucial Role in Digital Asset Custody and Its Impact on BitGo Revenue As a leading digital asset custodian, BitGo plays a critical role in providing secure infrastructure for cryptocurrencies. Its services are essential for institutions looking to enter or expand their presence in the crypto market without compromising security. The surge in BitGo revenue directly reflects this growing trust and reliance on specialized custody providers. The company’s robust security measures and compliance framework attract a wide array of clients, from hedge funds to exchanges. Therefore, the significant increase in its top-line earnings is a strong indicator of broader institutional adoption of digital assets. Navigating Growth: BitGo’s Financials and Future Ambitions While the quadrupling of BitGo revenue is a clear win, the dip in operating profit warrants a closer look. This scenario is not uncommon for rapidly expanding companies that are investing heavily in infrastructure, talent, and new product development to capture market share. Such investments, while impacting short-term profitability, are often crucial for long-term sustainable growth and market leadership. Furthermore, BitGo previously submitted an S-1 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO). This move signals the company’s ambition to become a publicly traded entity, potentially seeking to raise substantial capital to fuel further expansion and solidify its market position. An IPO would also bring increased transparency and regulatory scrutiny, which could further build trust among institutional clients. What Does This BitGo Revenue Boom Mean for the Broader Crypto Market? The substantial growth in BitGo revenue is more than just a company success story; it offers valuable insights into the health and direction of the wider cryptocurrency ecosystem. It suggests a maturing market where professional and institutional money is flowing in, demanding enterprise-grade solutions for managing digital assets. This trend indicates: Increased Institutional Adoption: More traditional financial institutions are comfortable holding and managing cryptocurrencies. Demand for Security: The need for secure, compliant, and insured custody services is paramount. Market Maturation: The infrastructure supporting digital assets is becoming more sophisticated and robust. This positive indicator could encourage more cautious investors to explore digital assets, knowing that reputable custodians like BitGo are providing essential services. In conclusion, BitGo’s phenomenal quadrupling of its first-half BitGo revenue to $4.19 billion is a testament to the surging demand for institutional-grade digital asset custody. While its operating profit saw a temporary decline, this often reflects strategic investments aimed at future growth and market dominance. With an eye towards a potential IPO, BitGo is not only securing digital assets but also shaping the future landscape of cryptocurrency finance. This impressive performance underscores the ongoing institutionalization of the crypto market and highlights the critical role played by secure, reliable custodians. Frequently Asked Questions About BitGo’s Performance Here are some common questions regarding BitGo’s recent financial disclosures and its role in the digital asset space: What is BitGo, and what services does it provide? BitGo is a leading digital asset custodian that provides secure and compliant custody solutions for cryptocurrencies. It offers services like multi-signature wallets, institutional trading, and asset management for businesses and institutional investors. Why did BitGo’s operating profit decline even with a significant increase in BitGo revenue? A decline in operating profit amidst revenue growth often indicates substantial strategic investments. BitGo is likely investing heavily in expanding its infrastructure, technology, security measures, and team to meet growing demand and pursue its IPO ambitions, which can temporarily impact short-term profitability. What is the significance of BitGo’s S-1 filing with the SEC? The S-1 filing is a preliminary step for companies planning an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in the U.S. It signifies BitGo’s intention to become a publicly traded company, aiming to raise capital and enhance its market presence and transparency within the traditional financial system. How does the growth in BitGo revenue reflect on the broader cryptocurrency market? The impressive growth in BitGo revenue is a strong indicator of increasing institutional adoption and confidence in digital assets. It highlights a maturing market where professional investors are seeking robust and secure solutions for managing their crypto holdings, suggesting a positive trend for the overall ecosystem. What are the benefits of using a digital asset custodian like BitGo? Using a custodian like BitGo provides enhanced security against hacks and theft, regulatory compliance, insurance, and professional management of digital assets. This is crucial for institutions that need to meet stringent security and regulatory requirements. We hope this deep dive into BitGo’s impressive financial performance has shed light on the evolving digital asset landscape. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network on social media. Your shares help us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:25
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
