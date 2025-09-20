BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, & Pepescape
The post BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, & Pepescape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not every early sale manages to build momentum, but four presales in 2025 are showing strong traction and clear utility. If you’re looking for the top presale crypto to track this year, BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, and Pepescape each offer different paths to growth. BlockDAG is closing in on a major technical launch that could prove its system live. BlockchainFX is racing forward with AI-driven tools for traders. Nexchain is shaping a DePIN model with working hardware, while Pepescape is blending meme culture with game mechanics and burn features. Together, they represent four distinct approaches in crypto, each one pulling in early traction. Let’s break down why these names stand out among the most talked-about presales right now. 1. BlockDAG: Almost $410M Raised and Batch 30 Price Lock BlockDAG is entering a defining stage with its Awakening Testnet launching on September 25. This event is more than a symbolic update. It will run live checks on core features like UTXO removal, miner hardware links, account abstraction, and groundwork for EIP-4337. The structure is already complete, and the team is now preparing to prove it in action. The progress so far is impressive. BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised almost $410 million, sold 26.3 billion coins, and already built a base of more than 3 million users on its X1 miner app. On top of that, 19,900 physical miners are in the hands of the community. These figures show it is more than just early buzz. Holders who entered early have already seen gains of 2,900%. Batch 30 is live at a price of $0.03, but BlockDAG has locked a special rate of $0.0013 for a limited period, giving new buyers a rare entry point. With that lock, the project is offering a return window that most presales can’t match. The closer we get…
