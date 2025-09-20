2025-09-23 Tuesday

BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, & Pepescape

The post BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, & Pepescape appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not every early sale manages to build momentum, but four presales in 2025 are showing strong traction and clear utility. If you’re looking for the top presale crypto to track this year, BlockDAG, BlockchainFX, Nexchain, and Pepescape each offer different paths to growth. BlockDAG is closing in on a major technical launch that could prove its system live. BlockchainFX is racing forward with AI-driven tools for traders. Nexchain is shaping a DePIN model with working hardware, while Pepescape is blending meme culture with game mechanics and burn features. Together, they represent four distinct approaches in crypto, each one pulling in early traction. Let’s break down why these names stand out among the most talked-about presales right now. 1. BlockDAG: Almost $410M Raised and Batch 30 Price Lock BlockDAG is entering a defining stage with its Awakening Testnet launching on September 25. This event is more than a symbolic update. It will run live checks on core features like UTXO removal, miner hardware links, account abstraction, and groundwork for EIP-4337. The structure is already complete, and the team is now preparing to prove it in action. The progress so far is impressive. BlockDAG (BDAG) has raised almost $410 million, sold 26.3 billion coins, and already built a base of more than 3 million users on its X1 miner app. On top of that, 19,900 physical miners are in the hands of the community. These figures show it is more than just early buzz. Holders who entered early have already seen gains of 2,900%. Batch 30 is live at a price of $0.03, but BlockDAG has locked a special rate of $0.0013 for a limited period, giving new buyers a rare entry point. With that lock, the project is offering a return window that most presales can’t match. The closer we get…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:42
REX-Osprey’s Bold Move To Unleash 1.5x Dogecoin Exposure

The post REX-Osprey’s Bold Move To Unleash 1.5x Dogecoin Exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leveraged DOGE ETF: REX-Osprey’s Bold Move To Unleash 1.5x Dogecoin Exposure Skip to content Home Crypto News Leveraged DOGE ETF: REX-Osprey’s Bold Move to Unleash 1.5x Dogecoin Exposure Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/leveraged-doge-etf-filing/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:27
Tether’s Uruguay Bitcoin Mining Plans Could Be Over

The post Tether’s Uruguay Bitcoin Mining Plans Could Be Over appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s push to expand Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has stalled after the state utility cut power to its local partner.  UTE, the national electricity provider, halted supply in late July over unpaid bills totaling nearly $5 million. The dispute also froze expansion efforts in the country’s Flores and Florida regions. Tether’s LATAM Bitcoin Mining Expansion Plan Hits Major Roadblock The USDT stablecoin operator entered Uruguay in 2023, promising renewable-powered Bitcoin mining. Uruguay’s abundant wind and hydro capacity made it a prime site for sustainable energy projects.  Sponsored Sponsored Tether partnered with a licensed operator, Microfin, to build facilities and secure long-term electricity deals. However, tension grew as costs and guarantees mounted. UTE required large deposits to secure the energy contracts, while Microfin sought tariff adjustments.  Negotiations led to a memorandum of understanding in June, but arrears remained unresolved. The failure to settle debts triggered the shutdown. Crypto Twitter Criticizing Tether’s Uruguay Backtrack. Source: X Tether had announced broader plans to control about 1% of the global Bitcoin network. The firm pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in South American mining projects, including sites in Paraguay.  The Uruguayan expansion was meant to anchor those ambitions. The company has emphasized that USDT reserves remain separate from its operational ventures. Mining revenue and energy assets are intended to diversify Tether’s business beyond stablecoin issuance.  Earlier this year, it also acquired a stake in Latin American agribusiness to link stablecoin use to commodity trade. The setback in Uruguay raises questions about the viability of energy-intensive mining in high-cost markets. While Paraguay and Texas have attracted miners with cheaper electricity, Uruguay’s grid is stricter on guarantees.  For now, Tether’s talks with UTE continue, but the timeline for restarting operations is unclear. Overall, this highlights the risks in tying stablecoin companies to volatile mining ventures. Tether…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:15
Index Drops 2% as Nearly All Constituents Trade Lower

The post Index Drops 2% as Nearly All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4324.62, down 2.0% (-88.55) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. One of 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: NEAR (+0.1%) and AVAX (-1.0%) Laggards: SUI (-5.6%) and BCH (-4.7%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-drops-2-as-nearly-all-constituents-trade-lower
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:05
Tron Founder Justin Sun Demoted? Here’s What We Know

The post Tron Founder Justin Sun Demoted? Here’s What We Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Justin Sun, Tron founder and crypto billionaire, has revealed his new role, and it looks like a demotion. In a post on X, Sun announced that he will be taking on the role of “chief customer support.” This marks a significant shift from his daily role as the creator of the Tron blockchain. Justin Sun invites feedback as chief support agent Notably, the chief customer support role is for SunPerp, a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform. SunPerp makes its public beta debut today, and to ensure a seamless transition while handling any issues that might arise, Sun will provide customer support. The Tron founder is known for unconventionally promoting his projects. His “demotion” to chief customer support might just be a strategy to draw attention to SunPerp and get it off on a sound footing. Today https://t.co/FrvjQXSUCy is rotating its chief customer support role, and I’ll be taking it on for a day. Sunperp has just entered public beta, so feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way. @SunPerp_DEX — H.E. Justin Sun 👨‍🚀 (Astronaut Version) (@justinsuntron) September 19, 2025 Although SunPerp is still being tested and undergoing fine-tuning, Sun’s post could be a way to create awareness so users will try it out. The goal is to subject it to real-world scenario tests and see how it will perform when it fully launches. This period of public beta launch will allow SunPerp to gather feedback from users that could improve the functionality of the decentralized exchange. Tron’s founder, now acting as chief customer support, has encouraged users to try out SunPerp while welcoming feedback.  “Feel free to use it as you like. If you run into any issues, just throw them my way ” he wrote. Sun is assuring…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:02
What’s Up With the Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue That Was in Washington DC?

The post What’s Up With the Golden Trump Bitcoin Statue That Was in Washington DC? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief A 12-foot gold statue of Trump holding a Bitcoin was unveiled outside the U.S. Capitol on the day the Fed cut interest rates by a quarter-point. Funded by a group of meme coin creators, the installation is meant to provoke a conversation about government currency and digital financial innovation. Reactions are split: supporters see it as tribute and symbolism; critics call it spectacle over substance. Washington got a new monument this week: A 12-foot golden tribute to President Donald Trump, clutching a Bitcoin like a holy relic, glowed outside the Capitol Wednesday just as the Fed trimmed interest rates, turning a monetary policy day into a mash-up of political theater and crypto spectacle. Launched by the team behind a Solana meme coin called DJTGST—which briefly pumped to a peak market cap of about $2.4 million on Wednesday—the statue reinforced how deeply intertwined Trump has become with Bitcoin over the last year, particularly since his White House return in January. The creators described the statue as a bridge between “modern politics and financial innovation.” Project representative Hichem Zaghdoudi said the piece functions as a symbolic “thank you” to Trump, who they believe has helped accelerate public adoption of Bitcoin. “The installation is designed to ignite conversation about the future of government-issued currency and is a symbol of the intersection between modern politics and financial innovation,” Zaghdoudi told ABC. Unsurprisingly, reactions to the stunt have persisted days after the statue was removed. To its backers, it’s a tribute: a shiny, over-the-top thank you for what they view as Trump’s pro-Bitcoin leadership. To others, it’s a spectacle that trivializes complex financial and political issues. Cultural commentators have likened the golden statue to religious iconography, while critics argue that the stunt prioritizes visuals and buzz over policy substance—suggesting that public memory may…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:00
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Tesla wins Arizona approval to test robotaxis with safety monitor onboard

Tesla just got clearance to start testing autonomous cars in Arizona. A safety driver will sit in the front seat while the cars run on their own. This move shows Tesla is getting ready to take its robotaxi program beyond Austin. The company told Arizona officials it wants to start in the Phoenix area. It […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 09:55
NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays

The post NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers’ 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs’ nine-year reign as AFC West champions. The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC’s game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington. Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders’ 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago. Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night. Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal. The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out. The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced. The spread: Chargers -2 1/2 The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130 The total: -45 1/2 The play: Chargers -2 1/2 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 09:52
FTX Recovery Trust Unlocks $1.6B for Creditors This Month — Major Payouts

The FTX Recovery Trust has announced a significant third distribution of approximately $1.6 billion to creditors, marking another step in the ongoing efforts to settle claims stemming from the collapse of the major cryptocurrency exchange. According to the official statement, the distribution is scheduled for September 30, with funds expected to reach creditors’ accounts within [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/20 09:46
