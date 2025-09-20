NY Giants, LA Chargers, Ravens Are The Plays

Not much has grounded Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert during the Chargers' 2-0 start. (AP Photo/David Becker) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The Los Angeles Chargers, not the Denver Broncos, have emerged as the primary challenger to the Kansas City Chiefs' nine-year reign as AFC West champions. The Chargers could further separate themselves this week when they host the Broncos in the best game in the AFC's game of the week. The Chargers would have an early two-game cushion over everyone in the division with a win and a Las Vegas loss at Washington. Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels, however, after Daniels did not have enough time to recover from a sprained left knee suffered in the Commanders' 27-18 loss to Green Bay nine days ago. Baltimore and Detroit, two of the three highest scoring teams in the league, will play in the showcase game of the week on Monday night. Detroit Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, CBS, 2:05 pm ET The home team has been the play in this series recently. The Chargers have won four of the last five at home, all by a field goal or more. The Broncos have won their last five at home, only one by less than a field goal. The Chargers won both last year by seven points each time. The Denver defense, expected be even better than last year after the additions of Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Huganfa, has not taken that step up. Greenlaw is out. The Colts ran up 473 yards in a 29-28 comeback win last week, and the Chargers are just as balanced. The spread: Chargers -2 1/2 The money line: Chargers -154, Broncos -130 The total: -45 1/2 The play: Chargers -2 1/2 Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants…