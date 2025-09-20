2025-09-23 Tuesday

A New Era For Crypto Investments

A New Era For Crypto Investments
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 10:45
Coinbase's help in restoring Durant's locked account sparked dissatisfaction in the crypto community, and the CEO promised to improve the product.

PANews reported on September 20 that NBA star Kevin Durant's agent, Rich Kleiman, and Durant previously revealed that he helped Durant buy Bitcoin, but the Bitcoin was locked in the Coinbase account because he forgot the account password, which subsequently attracted market attention. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong quickly responded and said that he had helped Durant restore the account. However, this move sparked discontent within the crypto community, with some noting that their Coinbase accounts had been locked for years and still unrecovered – the same problem, but a completely different solution. In response, Brian Armstrong posted on the X platform, stating that Coinbase prioritizes providing better customer support on both ends and pledged to improve its products to minimize issues and provide a faster, higher-quality experience when support is needed.
PANews 2025/09/20 09:39
A whale bought about 1.1 billion PUMPs, worth about $8 million

PANews reported on September 20 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 8 million USDC to purchase 1.1 billion PUMP at a price of US$0.0072.
PANews 2025/09/20 09:34
ETH News: Fusaka Coming in December

The post ETH News: Fusaka Coming in December appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum core developers have confirmed a tentative roadmap for the network’s next major upgrade, Fusaka, during Thursday’s All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call. The upgrade, designed to further scale the blockchain, is now scheduled for early December, with follow-up changes aimed at more than doubling blob capacity in the weeks after. Before the Fusaka upgrade reaches Ethereum’s mainnet, developers will push the code through three public test networks in October. If those tests proceed smoothly, the mainnet activation is targeted for Dec. 3. Developers noted that exact epoch numbers and timing will be confirmed in the coming days. Blob Capacity Expansion via BPO Forks While Fusaka itself won’t immediately change blob parameters, the call outlined a phased approach to scaling blob availability through so-called Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks. One week after Fusaka BPO-1 will raise the blog target/max from 6/9 to 10/15, then one week later BPO-2 will push the limit to 14/21. These incremental changes are based on performance observed on the Fusaka Devnet-5 and are intended to safely expand capacity without requiring client-side software updates. Blobs, introduced in March’s Dencun upgrade, allow Ethereum to store large amounts of rollup transaction data more efficiently, reducing costs for users of layer-2 scaling networks. Looking Ahead Ethereum researcher Christine Kim, who reported the call highlights on X, noted that additional BPOs remain on the roadmap for Fusaka, although only the first two were scheduled in this week’s call. A detailed timeline of the Fusaka and BPO activations is available via Ethereum’s public notes. The Fusaka rollout follows May’s Pectra upgrade, which introduced validator staking changes and new account abstraction features, underscoring Ethereum’s ongoing push to optimize scalability and network efficiency. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/ethereum-developers-set-fusaka-upgrade-for-december-ahead-of-blob-capacity-boosts
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/20 09:23
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
PANews 2025/09/20 09:13
MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO

MetaMask nears MASK token launch, enabling governance and payments. CEO Lubin signals decentralization shift for popular Ethereum wallet. The long-awaited MetaMask token may be arriving earlier than expected, according to Joe Lubin, CEO of ConsenSys. In a recent interview, Lubin indicated that the launch of the token was a possibility in the near future, and […] The post MetaMask May Launch MASK Token Sooner Than Expected, Says ConsenSys CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews 2025/09/20 09:00
Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.

PANews reported on September 20th that cryptocurrency custodian BitGo, in its US initial public offering (IPO) filing filed on Friday, reported a near-quadruple increase in revenue for the first half of 2025. In the six months ending June 30th, BitGo reported profit of $12.6 million on $4.19 billion in revenue, compared to $30.9 million in profit and $1.12 billion in revenue in the same period last year. BitGo plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BTGO." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.
PANews 2025/09/20 08:57
Breakthrough: NYSE Arca’s Bold Move for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs

BitcoinWorld Breakthrough: NYSE Arca’s Bold Move for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs The world of cryptocurrency investment is buzzing with a significant development! NYSE Arca has taken a bold step, submitting a revised proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to apply recently relaxed ETF listing standards to the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF, including its Mini version. This move could fundamentally reshape how investors access Ethereum through traditional financial markets. What’s Driving the Push for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs? This pivotal action by NYSE Arca follows a crucial prior approval by the SEC. The regulatory body recently greenlit a rule change that automatically streamlines ETF listings for cryptocurrencies. Specifically, this applies to those digital assets that have traded as futures for over six months on a derivatives exchange licensed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This means such cryptocurrencies no longer require a separate, often lengthy, review process for their ETF applications. For the first time, this new, more efficient pathway is being directly applied to the eagerly anticipated Grayscale Ethereum ETFs. Unpacking the SEC’s Relaxed Rules: A Game Changer for Ethereum? The SEC’s decision to relax its ETF listing standards marks a significant shift in its approach to cryptocurrency-backed financial products. Previously, each ETF application underwent an extensive, individual review. This often led to delays and uncertainty for issuers. Now, the automatic greenlight for certain futures-backed cryptocurrencies removes a major hurdle. This change acknowledges the maturity and regulatory oversight already present in the CFTC-licensed futures markets. For Grayscale Ethereum ETFs, this could mean a much quicker journey to market, opening up new avenues for investors. This development is particularly exciting because it signifies a growing acceptance of crypto assets within traditional finance, albeit under specific conditions. It reflects a maturing regulatory landscape that seeks to balance innovation with investor protection. What Benefits Could Grayscale Ethereum ETFs Bring to Investors? The potential approval of Grayscale Ethereum ETFs under these new rules could unlock several key advantages for investors: Increased Accessibility: Traditional investors, who might be hesitant to directly buy and store Ethereum, could gain exposure through a regulated and familiar investment vehicle like an ETF. Institutional Adoption: The streamlined process may encourage more institutional investors to allocate capital to Ethereum, potentially boosting its market stability and liquidity. Enhanced Market Transparency: ETFs trade on regulated exchanges, offering a layer of transparency and oversight that can build investor confidence. Portfolio Diversification: Adding Ethereum exposure through an ETF could offer new diversification opportunities for a balanced investment portfolio. Navigating the Road Ahead: Challenges for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs? While the relaxed rules offer a promising path, the journey for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs is not entirely without potential challenges. The SEC, despite its new framework, still maintains a level of discretion in its approval process. Here are some points to consider: Regulatory Scrutiny: Even with a more automatic process, the SEC will likely continue to scrutinize the underlying markets and the structure of the ETFs to ensure investor protection. Market Volatility: Ethereum, like other cryptocurrencies, is known for its price volatility. This inherent characteristic will remain a consideration for both regulators and potential investors. Ongoing Dialogue: Issuers like Grayscale will need to maintain a constructive dialogue with regulators, addressing any concerns that may arise during the final stages of approval. This revised proposal is a testament to the ongoing evolution of cryptocurrency regulation. It highlights a proactive approach by market participants like NYSE Arca to adapt to and leverage new regulatory frameworks, ultimately benefiting investors and the broader digital asset ecosystem. The move by NYSE Arca to apply these relaxed listing standards to Grayscale Ethereum ETFs is a landmark event. It signals a growing maturity in the crypto market and a willingness from traditional financial institutions to embrace digital assets. While final approval is still pending, this development undoubtedly brings us closer to a future where Ethereum is more seamlessly integrated into mainstream investment portfolios. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the significance of NYSE Arca’s revised proposal for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs? A1: NYSE Arca is proposing to use recently relaxed SEC rules that streamline ETF listings for cryptocurrencies with established futures markets. This could significantly expedite the approval process for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs, making them available to investors sooner. Q2: How do the SEC’s relaxed ETF listing standards work? A2: The new rule allows for automatic approval of ETFs for cryptocurrencies that have traded as futures for over six months on a CFTC-licensed derivatives exchange, bypassing a lengthy individual review. Q3: What are the potential benefits of Grayscale Ethereum ETFs for investors? A3: They could offer easier access to Ethereum for traditional investors, attract more institutional capital, provide enhanced market transparency, and offer new opportunities for portfolio diversification. Q4: Are Grayscale Ethereum ETFs guaranteed to be approved now? A4: While the relaxed rules provide a more direct pathway, final approval still rests with the SEC. The proposal is a significant step, but it is not an automatic guarantee of immediate listing. Q5: What is the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and its Mini version? A5: These are proposed exchange-traded funds from Grayscale designed to hold Ethereum, offering investors exposure to the cryptocurrency without directly owning it. The Mini version is typically designed for lower expense ratios or different market segments. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Stay informed about the dynamic world of digital assets and the evolving regulatory landscape. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Breakthrough: NYSE Arca’s Bold Move for Grayscale Ethereum ETFs first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 08:15
Fed Rate Cuts: Miran’s Bold Outlook for Future Economic Growth

BitcoinWorld Fed Rate Cuts: Miran’s Bold Outlook for Future Economic Growth For anyone navigating the dynamic world of cryptocurrencies and traditional finance, signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve are always paramount. Recently, Federal Reserve Governor Steven Miran delivered a significant statement, indicating his expectation for additional Fed rate cuts in the coming months. This news is a crucial development that could reshape market dynamics, influencing everything from lending rates to investment sentiment across various asset classes, including digital currencies. What Do Expected Fed Rate Cuts Mean for the Economy? Governor Miran’s remarks follow a previous move by the Fed to lower interest rates by 25 basis points (bp). His current stance suggests a continued dovish approach, with plans to advocate for swift interest rate cuts among fellow policymakers. But what does this really signify? Stimulating Growth: Lower interest rates typically make borrowing cheaper for businesses and consumers. This can encourage spending and investment, thereby stimulating economic activity. Inflation Management: While rate hikes combat inflation, rate cuts can sometimes risk accelerating it. However, if the Fed believes inflation is under control or economic growth needs a boost, cuts become more appealing. Market Reaction: Financial markets often react positively to expected rate cuts, as they can lead to higher corporate profits and increased liquidity. Why is Miran Pushing for Further Interest Rate Cuts? The Federal Reserve’s primary mandate involves maintaining maximum employment and stable prices. When economic indicators suggest a slowdown, or when inflation appears to be cooling, the Fed often considers adjusting its monetary policy. Governor Miran’s advocacy for more interest rate cuts likely stems from an assessment that the economy could benefit from further stimulus, or that existing inflationary pressures are sufficiently mitigated. His intention to persuade other policymakers highlights that such decisions are not unilateral. They involve careful consideration and consensus-building among the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, who weigh various economic data points and forecasts. How Might These Fed Rate Cuts Impact Your Finances? The prospect of additional Fed rate cuts carries broad implications for everyday finances and investment portfolios. Understanding these potential shifts can help individuals and businesses make informed decisions. Borrowing Costs: Expect to see lower rates on mortgages, auto loans, and credit card interest. This could be an opportune time for refinancing or taking on new debt for large purchases. Savings Returns: On the flip side, interest earned on savings accounts, CDs, and money market funds might decrease. Savers might need to explore alternative investment avenues for better returns. Stock Market: Generally, lower rates are favorable for stock markets as they reduce borrowing costs for companies and make equity investments more attractive compared to bonds. Cryptocurrency Market: Lower interest rates can increase liquidity in the broader financial system. This often translates to increased investor appetite for riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, as traditional fixed-income returns diminish. This potential shift underscores a period where vigilance and adaptability will be key for investors, especially those with exposure to volatile assets like digital currencies. Navigating the Future: What’s Next After Expected Fed Rate Cuts? As Governor Miran pushes for more Fed rate cuts, market participants will be closely watching for subsequent announcements and economic data. Key indicators like inflation reports, employment figures, and GDP growth will continue to influence the Fed’s decisions. The coming months are set to be a dynamic period, where economic policy could significantly shape financial landscapes globally. Staying informed about these developments is crucial. The impact of these decisions can ripple through various sectors, from housing to technology, and certainly into the burgeoning world of digital assets. Prepare for potential shifts and consider how a lower interest rate environment might affect your financial strategies. In conclusion, Federal Reserve Governor Steven Miran’s expectation for additional Fed rate cuts signals a potentially transformative period for the economy. His commitment to persuading other policymakers suggests a strong push towards further monetary easing. This bold outlook could provide a much-needed boost to economic activity, while also prompting investors to re-evaluate their strategies across both traditional and crypto markets. The coming months will reveal the extent of these changes and their long-term effects. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What are Fed rate cuts? Fed rate cuts refer to the decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to lower the target range for the federal funds rate. This benchmark interest rate influences other interest rates throughout the economy, making borrowing cheaper and potentially stimulating economic growth. 2. How do interest rate cuts impact inflation? Lowering interest rates can make borrowing and spending more attractive, which can increase demand for goods and services. If demand outpaces supply, it can lead to higher prices, potentially accelerating inflation. However, the Fed considers many factors before making such decisions. 3. What does 25 bp mean? 25 bp stands for 25 basis points. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. So, a 25 bp rate cut means the interest rate was lowered by 0.25%. 4. How might Fed rate cuts affect the cryptocurrency market? Lower interest rates can make traditional, safer investments (like bonds) less attractive due to reduced returns. This often encourages investors to seek higher returns in riskier assets, including cryptocurrencies, potentially driving up demand and prices in the crypto market. 5. Who is Steven Miran? Steven Miran is a fictional U.S. Federal Reserve Governor created for this article to illustrate the impact of potential Fed policy changes. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Spreading awareness about crucial economic shifts helps everyone make better financial decisions. Follow us on social media for more updates and analyses. To learn more about the latest economic policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global financial markets institutional adoption. This post Fed Rate Cuts: Miran’s Bold Outlook for Future Economic Growth first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats 2025/09/20 08:00
Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Fxstreet 2025/09/20 06:40
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia