2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Canary Capital CaConfirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight

Canary Capital CaConfirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight

TLDR Canary Capital’s HBAR Spot ETF comes with a 1.95% management fee, one of the highest for crypto ETFs. HBAR trading volume surged 152% despite a 7% price drop, showing strong investor interest. The approval chances for altcoin ETFs like HBAR have risen to 90% due to regulatory changes. Canary’s HBAR ETF offers investors exposure [...] The post Canary Capital CaConfirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.014883+63.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.008277+4.29%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/23 05:40
Kongsi
Canary Capital Confirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight

Canary Capital Confirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight

TLDR Canary Capital’s HBAR Spot ETF comes with a 1.95% management fee, one of the highest for crypto ETFs. HBAR trading volume surged 152% despite a 7% price drop, showing strong investor interest. The approval chances for altcoin ETFs like HBAR have risen to 90% due to regulatory changes. Canary’s HBAR ETF offers investors exposure [...] The post Canary Capital Confirms 1.95% Fee for HBAR Spot ETF with Approval in Sight appeared first on CoinCentral.
1
1$0.014883+63.49%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.96%
Wink
LIKE$0.008277+4.29%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/23 05:33
Kongsi
SEC Urged to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans After Trump’s Order

SEC Urged to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans After Trump’s Order

TLDR House Republicans urge the SEC to quickly implement President Trump’s executive order on 401(k) retirement plans. The executive order aims to allow Bitcoin and other alternative assets in retirement savings accounts. Lawmakers emphasize the need for the SEC to update regulations and expand investment options for Americans. The policy could democratize access to Bitcoin [...] The post SEC Urged to Allow Bitcoin in 401(k) Plans After Trump’s Order appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sidekick
K$0.1775+1.89%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.591-7.85%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008967-16.32%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/23 05:27
Kongsi
Coinbase launches U.S. futures contract for equities and crypto ETFs

Coinbase launches U.S. futures contract for equities and crypto ETFs

The post Coinbase launches U.S. futures contract for equities and crypto ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Coinbase Institutional introduced the Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, a contract on Coinbase Derivatives blending exposure to major tech stocks (Magnificent 7) and crypto ETFs. This allows institutional investors to trade a diversified basket of high-profile equities and crypto assets via regulated futures, rather than buying each asset individually. Coinbase Institutional today launched its Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures, a new contract that bundles exposure to major technology stocks and crypto assets into a single tradable product on Coinbase Derivatives, the company’s regulated futures exchange. The product combines the Magnificent 7 tech stocks with crypto exchange-traded funds, allowing investors to gain diversified exposure without directly holding the underlying assets. The Mag7 group represents about 30% of the S&P 500’s market capitalization as of 2025. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/coinbase-mag7-crypto-index-futures-launch/
Union
U$0.010796-18.09%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.109+0.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:23
Kongsi
ETHZilla raised $350 million via new convertible debentures to buy more ETH

ETHZilla raised $350 million via new convertible debentures to buy more ETH

ETHZilla Corporation, the Nasdaq-listed decentralized finance technology firm, has raised a further $350 million through convertible debentures as part of a bid to expand its Ethereum-focused treasury strategy and also increase its investment in the tokenization of real-world assets to boost cash flow in the network.  The move comes as so-called digital asset treasuries (DATs) […]
CreatorBid
BID$0.08232-12.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-3.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08393-4.93%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 05:10
Kongsi
XRP Yield Innovation or Risk? Midas & Interop Labs Face Mixed Response

XRP Yield Innovation or Risk? Midas & Interop Labs Face Mixed Response

Some community members see nothing wrong with other protocols creating new use cases for XRP, while others believe such moves are shifting activity and developer focus from the XRPL.
XRP
XRP$2.8514-1.68%
Kongsi
CryptoPotato2025/09/23 05:08
Kongsi
Developers of This Altcoin Announced They Have Repurchased a Large Amount of Tokens, Leading to a Price Increase

Developers of This Altcoin Announced They Have Repurchased a Large Amount of Tokens, Leading to a Price Increase

The post Developers of This Altcoin Announced They Have Repurchased a Large Amount of Tokens, Leading to a Price Increase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The LayerZero (ZRO) Foundation announced the buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors. This transaction represents 5% of the total supply. In addition to its a16z Crypto investment in April, the Foundation has repurchased over $150 million in ZRO this year. The statement noted that Stargate revenues will be the primary source of future buybacks, but this latest acquisition is a completely independent and separate transaction. The LayerZero Foundation also noted that further buybacks may be made if similarly attractive opportunities arise. In recent months, the Stargate community endorsed the LayerZero Foundation’s takeover bid. Snapshot data showed that over 15,100 addresses participated in the vote, with approximately 95% of the voting power supporting the deal. However, further analysis revealed that over half of the votes came from just two addresses. This was striking compared to the Stargate DAO’s past voting dynamics. With the agreement, Stargate, valued at approximately $110 million, returned to the control of its original developer and the Stargate DAO was dissolved. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/developers-of-this-altcoin-announced-they-have-repurchased-a-large-amount-of-tokens-leading-to-a-price-increase/
CreatorBid
BID$0.08232-12.18%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:07
Kongsi
Metaplanet Snaps Up 5,419 BTC, Becomes 5th Largest Corporate Holder

Metaplanet Snaps Up 5,419 BTC, Becomes 5th Largest Corporate Holder

Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 Bitcoin in a single purchase and climbed into the ranks of the world’s largest corporate holders. Related Reading: Ripple CTO Drops Bombshell: XRP At The Core Of Trillions In Banking Future According to reports, the buy pushed its total holdings to 25,555 BTC. That move now places the firm among the top five corporate Bitcoin treasuries. Large Purchase And New Ranking Reports have disclosed the purchase cost around $632.5 million, at an average price of about $116,724 per Bitcoin. Market watchers noticed the company surpassed exchange-backed treasuries to claim the fifth spot. The company’s average cost basis across all holdings is said to be roughly $106,000 per BTC. The scale is significant, and the shift in ranking was immediate. Metaplanet’s leap drew attention because the company did not make the purchase quietly. Based on reports, it has been raising capital specifically to buy more Bitcoin. The Japanese firm has announced plans to raise around $1.4 billion through share and warrant issuances and other offerings. Those funds are earmarked for additional accumulation.   The target gives a sense of their appetite: they aim to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, a figure that would amount to roughly one percent of all Bitcoin expected to exist. Metaplanet has acquired 5419 BTC for ~$632.53 million at ~$116,724 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 395.1% YTD 2025. As of 9/22/2025, we hold 25,555 $BTC acquired for ~$2.71 billion at ~$106,065 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/CBhZi2X9lE — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) September 22, 2025 Funding Moves And Strategy According to reports, the company is using equity sales to fund accumulation, including special share offerings. That approach shifts the balance of risk onto shareholders when Bitcoin swings widely. Some investors welcome the bold plan. Others worry about dilution and how repeated capital rounds could affect existing holders. The strategy is straightforward: raise money, buy Bitcoin, repeat. Some actions were passive at first, then became aggressive as the company accelerated purchases. Market response has been mixed. Stock traders reacted with volatility. The company’s share price saw both gains and pullbacks after the announcement. Some analysts flagged the obvious tradeoff—large Bitcoin exposure can deliver big upside when BTC rallies, but it also amplifies losses during sharp declines. Still, Metaplanet has posted strong headline gains: one source reported a year-to-date yield near 395% tied to the move into Bitcoin, though that figure depends heavily on Bitcoin’s performance over the same period. Related Reading: Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor Ambitious Targets And Risks Market watchers say reaching 210,000 BTC by 2027 would require continued capital raises and big market buys. Such a plan would keep Metaplanet in the headlines for months and years ahead. If Bitcoin stumbles, the company’s balance sheet and shareholder returns would be tested. Regulatory shifts could also change the calculus, especially in Japan and other major markets. Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView
NEAR
NEAR$2.898-2.42%
1
1$0.014883+63.49%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175365-1.52%
Kongsi
NewsBTC2025/09/23 05:00
Kongsi
CZ's Hyperliquid Competitor Sees Its ASTER Token Surge 1500%

CZ's Hyperliquid Competitor Sees Its ASTER Token Surge 1500%

AsterDEX's $ASTER surged 1,500% post-launch, igniting token prices for perp dexes as traders bet on similar success.
1
1$0.014883+63.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01194-6.49%
Aster
ASTER$1.5984+8.23%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:35
Kongsi
Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML to “Overweight” and raised its price target to €950

Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML to “Overweight” and raised its price target to €950

Morgan Stanley upgraded ASML to “Overweight” and raised its price target to €950, citing AI demand and a semiconductor recovery.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1236-10.56%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 03:45
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia