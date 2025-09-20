2025-09-23 Tuesday

X Takes Legal Action Against Crypto Scamming Network’s Bribery Scheme

The post X Takes Legal Action Against Crypto Scamming Network’s Bribery Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Social media platform X says it’s taking legal action against some banned accounts. The accounts in question allegedly bribed X employees to regain access to the platform. Some of the accounts in question were crypto scammers, X said. Social media platform X is taking legal action against banned users, including crypto scammers, who have tried to bribe the company’s employees to regain access to the website, the company said in an announcement Friday. The platform, formerly known as Twitter, said that the bribery network was linked to wider criminal organizations.  X added that it was working with law enforcement. The company did not reveal much else about the nature of the banned accounts. Decrypt reached out to X for comment.  “X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform,” read the announcement. “Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts.” It added: “These perpetrators exploit social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox and are linked to wider criminal organizations, including ‘The Com.'” X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform. Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploit social… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) September 19, 2025 The Federal Bureau of Investigation in July warned of “a growing and evolving online threat group known as The Com,” adding that the network was mainly made up of minors and worked to commit cyber crimes.  “The sophistication of The Com criminal activity has grown over the last four years, with subjects employing increasingly complex methods to mask their identities, hide financial transactions, and launder money,”…
2025/09/20
Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve

The post Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michigan Advances Bill To Build Crypto Reserve – Details Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/michigan-advances-bill-to-build-crypto-reserve-details/
2025/09/20
Crypto-Fueled Rekt Drinks Sells 1 Millionth Can Amid MoonPay Collab

The post Crypto-Fueled Rekt Drinks Sells 1 Millionth Can Amid MoonPay Collab appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks flavored sparkling water. The Web3 firm collaborated with payments infrastructure company MoonPay on a peach-raspberry flavor called “Moon Crush.” Rekt incentivizes purchasers of its drinks with the REKT token, which hit an all-time high market cap of $583 million in August. Web3 consumer firm Rekt Brands sold its 1 millionth can of its Rekt Drinks sparkling water on Friday, surpassing its first major milestone with the sold-out drop of its “Moon Crush” flavor—a peach raspberry-flavored collaboration with payments infrastructure firm MoonPay.  The sale follows Rekt’s previous sellout collaborations with leading Web3 brands like Solana DeFi protocol Jupiter, Ethereum layer-2 network Abstract, and Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base. Rekt has already worked with a number of crypto-native brands, but says it has been choosy when cultivating collabs. “We have received a large amount of incoming enquiries from some of crypto’s biggest brands, but it’s super important for us to be selective in order to maintain the premium feel of Rekt,” Rekt Brands co-founder and CEO Ovie Faruq told Decrypt.  (Disclosure: Ovie Faruq’s Canary Labs is an investor in DASTAN, the parent company of Decrypt.) “We look to work with brands who are able to form partnerships that we feel are truly strategic to Rekt’s goal of becoming one of the largest global beverage brands,” he added. In particular, Faruq highlighted MoonPay’s role as a “gateway” between non-crypto and crypto users as a reason the collaboration made “perfect sense.”  “We’re thrilled to bring something to life that is both delicious and deeply connected to the crypto community,” MoonPay President Keith Grossman told Decrypt. ﻿ Rekt Brands has been bridging the gap between Web3 and the real world with sales of its sparkling water since November 2024. In its first sale,…
2025/09/20
The Market’s New Obsession: MoonBull Leads as the Best Upcoming Crypto, While Cheems Evolves and SPX6900 Surges

Crypto markets shifted again recently. SPX6900 rose nearly 15% over the weekend, breaking through resistance levels while traders watched volumes […] The post The Market’s New Obsession: MoonBull Leads as the Best Upcoming Crypto, While Cheems Evolves and SPX6900 Surges appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/20
Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand

What if the decision made today determined tomorrow’s wealth? With meme coins consistently breaking barriers and outperforming expectations, the challenge lies in identifying which projects have genuine momentum versus those destined to fade away. Selecting the right token can be the difference between multiplying capital and missing the next big surge in the crypto world. […] The post Crypto Firestarters: Top 10 Meme Coins in 2025 Generating Unstoppable Demand appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/20
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $7,000 and $10,000 as Next Key Targets While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Positions for a 43x Price Pump

The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Eyes $7,000 and $10,000 as Next Key Targets While Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Positions for a 43x Price Pump  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) is on the rise, with analysts eyeing $7,000 and even $10,000 as its next big targets. But while ETH’s overall direction remains strong, the real breakout coin could possibly be Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Sold at lows of $0.035 today, MUTM waits for a potential 43x price pump, thanks to its borrowing- and lending-clad utility-based DeFi protocol.  Mutuum Finance is offering investors the type of ground-floor potential ETH investors can’t ever see again. While capital seeks the next big performer, Mutuum Finance is rapidly becoming the coin to watch. Ethereum Sees $7,000-$10,000 On Building Signs Ethereum (ETH) is priced at $4,513.78, intraday ranging between $4,429.39 and $4,535.33. Momentum indicators are indicating steady firming up, volume has constricted, and support at $4,400-$4,500 is thought to be in place. For ETH to cross $7,000 or even $10,000 in subsequent cycles, it would ideally require positive macroeconomic contexts, continuous growth in DeFi adoption, and effective use of scaling solutions.  Whereas ETH is the incumbent with a de facto place at the smart contract layer and less of a spec play than the majority of altcoins, investors believe Mutuum Finance has the potential to offer returns higher than ETH’s in 2025. MUTM Presale Momentum and FOMO  Mutuum Finance offers investors the opportunity to be some of the project’s pioneers and invest in tokens at much less than they will be after launch. Available for sale at $0.035 per MUTM in presale Phase 6, the token will be priced at $0.04 in Phase 7. The presale has been successful, with over $16 million raised and over 16,400 token holders, which indicates positive sentiment among investors and trust in the market. To add a layer of protection for security, Mutuum Finance has launched an official Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK that guarantees rewards…
2025/09/20
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Hold $0.25 While SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Market Attention?

Dogecoin (DOGE) is back under pressure as traders watch whether the meme-coin can defend the $0.25 level. Often considered a […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: Can DOGE Hold $0.25 While SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Gain Market Attention? appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/20
Grayscale GDLC ETF’s Momentous Debut: A New Era for Crypto Investments

BitcoinWorld Grayscale GDLC ETF’s Momentous Debut: A New Era for Crypto Investments The world of digital assets is constantly evolving, and a recent development has captured the attention of investors and market watchers alike: the successful debut of the Grayscale GDLC ETF. This new investment vehicle isn’t just another fund; it represents a significant step forward for cryptocurrency adoption in traditional finance. What is the Grayscale GDLC ETF and Why is it Important? Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), now converted into an exchange-traded fund (ETF), offers investors exposure to a basket of major cryptocurrencies. Unlike single-asset ETFs, the Grayscale GDLC ETF provides diversification across several prominent digital assets, aiming to mirror the performance of the broader crypto market. Its recent launch follows a crucial approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This regulatory nod is a testament to the increasing acceptance of cryptocurrencies within established financial frameworks. It opens doors for a wider range of investors, including institutions, to access the crypto market through a regulated and familiar investment product. A Strong Start: Decoding the $22 Million Volume for Grayscale GDLC ETF On its very first day of trading, the Grayscale GDLC ETF recorded an impressive $22 million in volume. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas highlighted that this figure is notably higher than the typical debut for an ETF. What does this strong initial performance tell us? High Investor Interest: The substantial volume indicates significant pent-up demand for a diversified, regulated crypto investment product. Market Confidence: It suggests growing confidence among investors regarding the stability and potential of large-cap cryptocurrencies. Institutional Engagement: While not exclusively institutional, such volumes often reflect participation from larger investment firms seeking compliant ways to enter the crypto space. This early success underscores a pivotal shift. Investors are increasingly looking for accessible and secure avenues to participate in the digital asset economy. Benefits and Challenges of Investing in the Grayscale GDLC ETF The introduction of the Grayscale GDLC ETF brings several advantages, but also highlights ongoing considerations in the crypto investment landscape. Key Benefits for Investors: Diversification: Investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of major cryptocurrencies without needing to manage individual assets. Accessibility: It allows investors to buy and sell shares through traditional brokerage accounts, simplifying the investment process. Regulatory Oversight: As an SEC-approved ETF, it operates under stringent regulatory guidelines, offering a layer of protection and transparency. Liquidity: ETFs typically offer good liquidity, allowing for easy entry and exit from positions. Potential Challenges and Considerations: Market Volatility: While diversified, the underlying assets are still subject to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. Fees: Like all ETFs, there are management fees associated with holding the fund. Limited Scope: The fund focuses on large-cap cryptocurrencies, meaning investors seeking exposure to smaller, emerging altcoins might need to look elsewhere. Understanding these aspects is crucial for making informed investment decisions. The Grayscale GDLC ETF offers a robust entry point for many, yet it’s important to align it with individual risk tolerance and investment goals. What’s Next for Crypto ETFs and Grayscale’s Pivotal Role? The successful launch of the Grayscale GDLC ETF is more than just an individual product’s triumph; it’s a significant indicator for the broader crypto ETF market. It demonstrates a clear appetite from investors and potentially paves the way for further approvals of similar diversified or single-asset crypto ETFs. Grayscale has been a pioneer in bringing crypto investment products to traditional markets. Their persistent efforts in navigating regulatory landscapes have been instrumental in bridging the gap between digital assets and mainstream finance. This latest conversion and strong debut solidify their position as a key player in shaping the future of crypto investment vehicles. The trend suggests a future where investing in cryptocurrencies becomes as straightforward and accessible as investing in stocks or bonds. This evolution could significantly accelerate institutional adoption and bring greater stability and maturity to the crypto market as a whole. Conclusion: A New Horizon for Digital Asset Investing The debut of the Grayscale GDLC ETF marks a momentous occasion for the cryptocurrency investment landscape. Its impressive trading volume on day one signals robust investor confidence and a growing demand for regulated, diversified crypto exposure. This development not only provides a new, accessible pathway for investors but also reinforces the increasing legitimization of digital assets within the traditional financial system. As Grayscale continues to innovate and regulatory bodies adapt, we can anticipate further integration of cryptocurrencies into mainstream investment portfolios. This ETF is a clear indicator that the digital asset revolution is not just ongoing, but accelerating, offering unprecedented opportunities for growth and diversification. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin and Ethereum institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Grayscale GDLC ETF? The Grayscale GDLC ETF is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with diversified exposure to a basket of large-cap cryptocurrencies, rather than just one. It was converted from Grayscale’s existing Digital Large Cap Fund, offering a regulated investment option. 2. Why was the debut trading volume of $22 million significant for the Grayscale GDLC ETF? The $22 million trading volume on its first day is considered significantly higher than the average debut for an ETF. This indicates strong investor interest and demand for a regulated, diversified cryptocurrency investment product, signaling growing market confidence. 3. How does the Grayscale GDLC ETF benefit investors? It offers benefits like diversification across major crypto assets, ease of access through traditional brokerage accounts, and regulatory oversight from the SEC, providing a more secure and transparent investment option compared to direct crypto purchases. 4. What are the potential challenges of investing in the GDLC ETF? Challenges include the inherent volatility of the underlying cryptocurrency market, associated management fees, and the fund’s focus only on large-cap cryptocurrencies, which might not suit investors looking for exposure to smaller altcoins. 5. What does the GDLC ETF’s launch mean for the future of crypto? Its successful launch suggests increasing institutional acceptance and investor demand for regulated crypto products. It could pave the way for more crypto ETF approvals and further integrate digital assets into mainstream finance, potentially leading to greater market maturity and stability. If you found this article insightful, please share it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the dynamic world of cryptocurrency. Connect with us on social media and spread the word! This post Grayscale GDLC ETF’s Momentous Debut: A New Era for Crypto Investments first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/20
PayPal’s PYUSD is about to break free from banks – Here’s how!

With help from LayerZero, the stablecoin now works across nine new blockchains.
2025/09/20
BitGo IPO: A Monumental Leap for Digital Asset Custody

BitcoinWorld BitGo IPO: A Monumental Leap for Digital Asset Custody The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news: a BitGo IPO filing has been submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This pivotal move, confirmed by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, marks a major step for the digital asset custodian. BitGo, a crucial player in securing digital assets for institutions, confidentially submitted its initial public offering (IPO) documents back in July. This development follows a successful August 2023 funding round where the company raised $100 million, achieving a robust valuation of $1.75 billion. For many, this moment highlights the growing maturity of the crypto industry, potentially bridging the gap between traditional finance and the evolving digital asset landscape. What Does the BitGo IPO Mean for the Crypto Ecosystem? An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, is when a private company first offers its shares to the public. For BitGo, a company deeply embedded in the digital asset space, pursuing an IPO carries immense significance beyond just raising capital. It’s about legitimizing the crypto industry further in the eyes of mainstream investors and regulators. This move introduces a new level of transparency and scrutiny to a sector often perceived as opaque. Increased Legitimacy: A successful BitGo IPO could enhance the credibility of digital assets by demonstrating that crypto companies can meet stringent public market requirements. Regulatory Scrutiny: Going public means adhering to strict SEC regulations, which can set a precedent for other crypto firms considering similar paths. Mainstream Adoption: Publicly traded crypto companies make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to the digital asset market without directly holding cryptocurrencies. The influx of capital from an IPO can also fuel BitGo’s expansion, allowing it to innovate further in secure digital asset custody and other services. Navigating the Path to a BitGo IPO: Challenges and Opportunities While the prospect of a BitGo IPO is exciting, the journey to becoming a publicly traded company is complex, especially in the crypto sector. The regulatory environment in the U.S. remains uncertain for digital assets, requiring BitGo to navigate carefully and ensure full compliance with all SEC requirements. This process can be demanding for any company. However, significant opportunities also lie ahead. BitGo’s established position as a leading digital asset custodian gives it a unique advantage. Institutions increasingly seek secure, regulated solutions for holding cryptocurrencies, and BitGo is well-positioned to meet this demand. The IPO could provide the necessary capital to scale its operations, enhance technology, and expand its global reach, solidifying its role as a trusted partner for institutional investors. BitGo’s Journey: From Funding Rounds to an Impending IPO BitGo’s path to this milestone has been marked by strategic growth and substantial investment. The company’s ability to raise $100 million in August 2023, securing a $1.75 billion valuation, underscores investor confidence in its business model and the growing need for robust digital asset infrastructure. This funding round demonstrated the market’s recognition of BitGo’s critical role in providing secure, compliant solutions for institutional clients. BitGo offers a comprehensive suite of services, including: Digital Asset Custody: Securely storing cryptocurrencies for institutions. Trading Solutions: Facilitating institutional-grade crypto trading. Prime Brokerage Services: Offering integrated solutions for large-scale crypto investors. These services are vital for attracting traditional financial players to the digital asset market. The impending BitGo IPO highlights the maturation of the crypto industry, moving beyond speculative trading to embrace fundamental infrastructure and regulatory compliance. In conclusion, BitGo’s submission of its IPO filing to the SEC is a truly landmark event for the cryptocurrency industry. It represents a significant stride towards greater institutional adoption, regulatory clarity, and mainstream acceptance of digital assets. As BitGo prepares to make its debut on the public markets, it paves the way for a more integrated and mature financial ecosystem where digital assets play an increasingly vital role. This is not just an IPO; it’s a testament to the enduring potential and evolving legitimacy of the digital asset space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is BitGo? BitGo is a leading digital asset custodian that provides secure and regulated solutions for institutions to store, trade, and manage cryptocurrencies. It offers services like multi-signature wallets and institutional-grade custody. 2. What is an S-1 filing? An S-1 filing is a registration form required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for U.S. companies planning to go public. It provides detailed information about the company’s business, financial condition, management, and risks to potential investors. 3. Why is BitGo’s IPO significant for the crypto industry? The BitGo IPO is significant because it enhances the legitimacy and credibility of the digital asset industry by bringing a prominent crypto company under public market scrutiny and regulatory oversight. It can also open doors for more institutional investment. 4. What are the potential risks associated with the BitGo IPO? Potential risks include regulatory uncertainties in the crypto space, market volatility of digital assets, intense competition, and the general risks associated with public market performance and investor sentiment. 5. How might a successful BitGo IPO impact institutional crypto adoption? A successful BitGo IPO could significantly boost institutional crypto adoption by demonstrating the viability and regulatory compliance of digital asset service providers. It would provide traditional financial institutions with a more familiar and trusted avenue to engage with the crypto market. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant news from the dynamic world of digital assets. Spread the word and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset institutional adoption. This post BitGo IPO: A Monumental Leap for Digital Asset Custody first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/20
