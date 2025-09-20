Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
PUMP drops 11% in 24 hours – How likely is further downside?
The post PUMP drops 11% in 24 hours – How likely is further downside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What triggered the recent price decline for PUMP? The price drop was primarily driven by heavy selling from whales and a negative Funding Rate, with short positions dominating the market. Could PUMP experience a rebound despite the current bearish sentiment? Yes, there is potential for a rebound if it reaches lower liquidity zones, which could serve as demand areas and push the price higher. In the past 24 hours, Pump.fun [PUMP] recorded one of the steepest outflows, with liquidity draining fast and forcing an 11% squeeze that brought its press-time value to $0.007. Market analysis revealed that derivative investors played the central role in the decline. AMBCrypto reviewed the data to uncover what is happening. Whales at the center of the decline Whales have been the main contributors to the price slump witnessed in the market over the past day, according to fresh insights from CoinGlass. Hyperliquid’s Whale Tracker shows that derivative selling volume made up the largest share of overall trading activity. Short whales represented over 52% of the market’s trading volume at the time, while longs held a smaller share of 47%, according to the report. With this imbalance, long whales now face potential liquidation as selling pressure builds and bears maintain control of the market. Source:CoinGlass One whale with an $18 million long position has already come under heavy pressure. The position still remains in profit, but it could face steep losses if PUMP continues to fall. Retail traders add to bearish sentiment The bearish mood is not limited to whales, retail investors have also turned negative on PUMP. CoinGlass data shows that the Funding Rate turned negative in the past day, dropping sharply to -0.0056, at press time. A negative Funding Rate means short traders are driving the majority of capital flows needed to…
FUN
$0.008632
-2.44%
COM
$0.017157
-1.28%
PUMP
$0.0056
-11.09%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:44
Kongsi
Hong Kong police received an ETH investment fraud case, with the victim losing HK$26.2 million
PANews reported on September 20th that according to Hong Kong media outlet Oriental Daily, Hong Kong police received a report from a 75-year-old local man who claimed to have received a call from someone claiming to be a virtual currency investment expert, who offered high returns and persuaded him to invest in the virtual currency ETH. The victim then followed the instructions and deposited approximately HK$26.2 million worth of virtual currency into six accounts on 19 occasions between July 11th and September 9th. Hong Kong police stated that the case has been classified as obtaining property by deception and is being handled by the Wan Chai District Criminal Investigation Team 9. No arrests have been made yet.
SIX
$0.02051
-6.04%
EXPERT
$0.000976
-7.66%
MAN
$0.00612
-7.41%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/20 09:34
Kongsi
BlockDAG Presale Nearly Hits $410M: Batch 30 Growth Now
The post BlockDAG Presale Nearly Hits $410M: Batch 30 Growth Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Talking about potential is easy. Proving it with real results is rare. BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing numbers that most projects cannot reach, even after years of effort and multiple launches. With nearly $410 million raised, 26.2 billion coins sold, and a strong base of over 312,000 holders, the project has already cleared barriers that others often never break. These are levels that usually take entire lifecycles to reach, yet BlockDAG has achieved them before listing. And the presale is still open. While many coins struggle for notice after going public, BlockDAG shows that powerful momentum can build early. Real traction does not need to wait for exchanges. The market is already responding. Proof Over Talk: $410M Almost Raised Before Mainnet Most presales never reach $10 million before they slow down or collapse. BlockDAG has almost secured $410 million. That alone puts it above 90% of projects, even compared to those trading live. This success is not built on whales or a few insiders. More than 312,000 everyday holders are creating the demand. The numbers tell the story clearly: 26.2 billion coins sold and an ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1. This is not blind speculation. It is confidence in something that already works. The X1 mobile app now has 3 million people using it daily, while nearly 20,000 X-series mining units are already in circulation. BlockDAG built working tools before it marketed them. Buyers are not clinging to vague hopes. They are choosing results that can be seen and tested today. For now, the presale price stays locked at $0.0013 until October 1. With Batch 30 already set at $0.03, the gap between those two rates makes this stage one of the strongest value windows on the market. Retail Power: Community Driving Growth The old idea that only giant funds…
1
$0.014747
+62.00%
REAL
$0.05964
-3.35%
MORE
$0.08394
-4.92%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:30
Kongsi
A Monumental Leap For Digital Asset Custody
The post A Monumental Leap For Digital Asset Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with significant news: a BitGo IPO filing has been submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This pivotal move, confirmed by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, marks a major step for the digital asset custodian. BitGo, a crucial player in securing digital assets for institutions, confidentially submitted its initial public offering (IPO) documents back in July. This development follows a successful August 2023 funding round where the company raised $100 million, achieving a robust valuation of $1.75 billion. For many, this moment highlights the growing maturity of the crypto industry, potentially bridging the gap between traditional finance and the evolving digital asset landscape. What Does the BitGo IPO Mean for the Crypto Ecosystem? An IPO, or Initial Public Offering, is when a private company first offers its shares to the public. For BitGo, a company deeply embedded in the digital asset space, pursuing an IPO carries immense significance beyond just raising capital. It’s about legitimizing the crypto industry further in the eyes of mainstream investors and regulators. This move introduces a new level of transparency and scrutiny to a sector often perceived as opaque. Increased Legitimacy: A successful BitGo IPO could enhance the credibility of digital assets by demonstrating that crypto companies can meet stringent public market requirements. Regulatory Scrutiny: Going public means adhering to strict SEC regulations, which can set a precedent for other crypto firms considering similar paths. Mainstream Adoption: Publicly traded crypto companies make it easier for traditional investors to gain exposure to the digital asset market without directly holding cryptocurrencies. The influx of capital from an IPO can also fuel BitGo’s expansion, allowing it to innovate further in secure digital asset custody and other services. Navigating the Path to a BitGo IPO: Challenges and Opportunities While the prospect of…
1
$0.014747
+62.00%
U
$0.010796
-18.09%
MOVE
$0.1136
-7.41%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:15
Kongsi
Is PEPENODE The Best Meme Coin For 100x Gains In 2025?
The post Is PEPENODE The Best Meme Coin For 100x Gains In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme coin enthusiasts are eagerly stockpiling PEPENODE (PEPENODE) before altseason euphoria fully kicks in. As the first Mine-to-Earn meme coin, PEPENODE is attracting a lot of attention, and has already hit the $1.3 million milestone in its recently launched presale. The project is introducing a gamified virtual mining world with real meme coin payouts. Without the need to invest in a physical mining rig, PEPENODE holders can start mining for rewards in the form of popular meme coins like Pepe (PEPE) and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN). One of the main reasons investors are now doubling down on PEPENODE is that all signs now point to an imminent altcoin season. CoinMarketCap’s altseason index recently hit 74, meaning that 74 of the top 100 cryptos have officially outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) over the past three months. Because meme coin bull cycles have historically peaked during full-fledged altcoin rallies, PEPENODE’s presale discount could provide a unique opportunity to get in at a ground-level price. You can buy PEPENODE at a presale rate of $0.001066 before the next price increase takes effect. Altseason Heats up as Smart Money Shifts to Small-Cap Coins A few critical signs typically start cropping up before altcoins undergo a parabolic rally. The first indicators of an altseason can be seen when large-cap altcoins start to outperform Bitcoin. A quick look at the numbers reveals how Ethereum (ETH) is currently up nearly 105% from its June lows, while BTC has only gained about 15% during this time. In fact, ETH also hit a new all-time high above $4,650 less than a month ago. In the next phase, investor funds begin to trickle down to lower-cap coins. Per analyst Aaron Dishner, the market has entered what he calls “Phase 4 of the altseason cycle.” 5/ Welcome to Phase 4 of the Altseason cycle XRP…
1
$0.014747
+62.00%
REAL
$0.05964
-3.35%
BTC
$112,382.36
-1.79%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:14
Kongsi
X uncovers crypto bribery ring linked to hacker group
Suspended crypto scammers tried bribing X employees through middlemen to reinstate their accounts.
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/20 09:11
Kongsi
XRP Provided Record Profits For Thai Investors
The post XRP Provided Record Profits For Thai Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new report from Thailand’s financial regulators shows that XRP is outperforming all other assets in the country. The altcoin’s $8.2 billion trade volumes were more attractive than gold and Bitcoin alike. Apparently, this trend has continued for several months, with high levels of organic retail adoption. XRP’s popularity in Thailand could drive significant retail interest in the altcoin across Southeast Asia. Why Does Thailand Love XRP? The Thai government has conducted a few experiments in the crypto industry, launching a major payments platform and tokenizing its sovereign debt bonds. This reflects a healthy appetite for crypto investment among Thailand’s people, who are apparently showing favorability towards XRP. Sponsored Sponsored According to a report from Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, XRP outperformed all major asset classes in the country, soaring 390% year-on-year in August. It outmatched leading tokens like BTC and ETH alongside traditional commodities like gold. Thailand’s appreciation for XRP is important for several reasons. It signifies a committed local market for this asset; the SEC reported that XRP was the country’s most profitable asset for nine straight months this year. Dogged Retail Enthusiasm XRP’s token value spent most of the last ten months in a slump, but this apparently didn’t deter Thailand. To be clear, there hasn’t been any major price collapse, but it’s very interesting that this loyalty remained through extended market doldrums: XRP Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko This XRP trade volume was not just a quirk of the international financial system, as retail investors made the largest share of activity in Thailand. In August, monthly trading volume rose to around $8.2 billion, and retail traders contributed to 42% of this sum. Compared to institutions, foreign investors, etc, grassroots loyalty is the dominant force. Contrast this performance to XRP in the US. Although REX-Osprey’s new XRP ETF…
T
$0.01543
-3.98%
BTC
$112,382.36
-1.79%
MORE
$0.08394
-4.92%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:03
Kongsi
Grayscale Files to Convert Dogecoin Trust to ETF
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/grayscale-dogecoin-etf-filing/
TRUST
$0.0004719
-6.25%
COM
$0.017157
-1.28%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 08:41
Kongsi
Secret Ethereum (ETH) Price Signal at $4,530, New XRP Price Range to Reveals Next Price, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Losing $0.000013
Multiple digital assets are showing signs of trend change, which might accelerate into a rapid downtrend
CHANGE
$0.00175365
-1.52%
SHIB
$0.00001206
-3.28%
XRP
$2.852
-1.66%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 08:01
Kongsi
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Could Rally 470% as MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Join Analyst Favorites
XRP is once again stirring excitement, with some analysts suggesting the token could stage a 470% rally if momentum aligns. At around $3.05, XRP has already attracted billions in whale accumulation and continues to benefit from its role in global payments. Avalanche (AVAX), trading near $37.20, is also gaining recognition for its rapid throughput and […] Continue Reading: XRP Price Prediction: Ripple Could Rally 470% as MAGACOIN FINANCE and AVAX Join Analyst Favorites
NEAR
$2.901
-2.32%
XRP
$2.852
-1.66%
TOKEN
$0.01195
-6.42%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 07:59
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia