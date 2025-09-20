Bursa MEXC
Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics
The post Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in Tampa just shut down President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the entire thing “decidedly improper and impermissible,” according to a court ruling reviewed Friday. The case, which was thrown out less than a week after it was filed, isn’t completely dead yet — the judge gave Trump four weeks to come back with a shorter and more focused complaint. But Judge Steven Merryday made it very clear: cut the noise or don’t come back at all. The lawsuit, which was supposed to target alleged defamation, instead ballooned into an 85-page rant. Judge Merryday pointed out that only the final pages actually mentioned the legal claims, while the bulk of it was filled with praise for Trump and attacks on his enemies. “Superfluous allegations” was the phrase he used. The court didn’t waste time ripping the case apart, saying it read more like a speech at a rally than a serious legal document. Judge blasts filing and demands a professional rewrite Steven, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, didn’t hold back in his order. He said the court is not a stage for venting frustrations. “As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Steven wrote in the decision. He also said, “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.” Trump’s legal team had named four New York Times reporters and Penguin Random House as defendants. Penguin got dragged in because of a book they published, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:37
Flare launches first XRP-backed stablecoin
The post Flare launches first XRP-backed stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first-ever stablecoin backed by XRP has been announced by Flare Network, created in collaboration with Enosys Loans, to be powered by Liquity V2. This is a huge milestone for the XRP ecosystem, further cementing its position in DeFi and driving utility beyond remittances. Under the new system, XRP holders can borrow stablecoins without selling their tokens. Its model operates under a Collateralized Debt Position (CDP) scheme, wherein users lock FXRP (wrapped XRP) or Flare’s native token wFLR as collateral. In return, they create a stablecoin class of cryptocurrency tied closely to the dollar. The model would allow investors to maintain long-term XRP exposure and enjoy liquidity for everyday purchases. In this way, they can use stablecoins to trade, lend, or make payments within DeFi. Flare’s Time Series Oracle (FTSO) feeds the price for collateral and stablecoins. This decentralized oracle provides transparency and stability, guaranteeing the smooth functioning of the market. The borrowing system is also accompanied by a stability pool, which keeps track of the stablecoin peg and covers liquidations. Users participating in the pool receive rewards from fees, liquidations, and interest payments. This incentive forms a self-regulating equilibrium between risk and rewards in the network. After launch, collateral is issued with FXRP and wFLR, which will soon change and support stXRP, adding to collateral flexibility. That means token holders can stake their XRP for yield, yet still use those staked assets as collateral for stablecoin loans. Users gain rewards and utility Enosys Loans goes beyond creating a stablecoin by introducing a broader incentive model within the Flare ecosystem. Borrowers and stability providers can earn reward Flare tokens (rFLR), which adds another layer of motivation for users to engage with and adopt the platform. Another distinctive feature is the ability for borrowers to set their own borrowing rate, but…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:34
Miran’s Bold Outlook For Future Economic Growth
The post Miran’s Bold Outlook For Future Economic Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fed Rate Cuts: Miran’s Bold Outlook For Future Economic Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News Fed Rate Cuts: Miran’s Bold Outlook for Future Economic Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/fed-rate-cuts-miran/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:33
Apple’s iOS 26 brings Liquid Glass: Here is everything you need to know about it
The post Apple’s iOS 26 brings Liquid Glass: Here is everything you need to know about it appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apple has rolled out iOS 26, a major upgrade to its operating system that landed the same week it introduced the new iPhone lineup, including the iPhone Air, its thinnest model yet. The company said the update is available to download now, and according to Apple, it delivers a completely redesigned look called Liquid Glass, plus new tools like live translation, updated Messages effects, and a feature that saves your spot in line when you’re put on hold. Apple Intelligence also gained new abilities, but the much-talked-about smarter Siri is still not here. The software had been tested since June in beta form. Testers noted from the start that Liquid Glass would be the most obvious change, with the interface replacing flat designs with transparent, glass-like surfaces. Every feature in the new system was fine-tuned over the months leading up to release, and Apple is presenting iOS 26 as one of the most significant visual updates in years. Apple releases Liquid Glass design Liquid Glass alters the way menus, icons, and backgrounds appear. Menus now shine with a transparent window effect, while app icons have been turned into frosted tiles with faint colors. Even third-party apps had their logos reshaped into this design. Apple showed the way Liquid Glass reacts when touched. In Apple Music, a droplet moves between tabs as users tap them. Scrolling bends and twists the background image behind the menus, producing a refracted look. Users can make icons fully transparent, which allows wallpapers to show clearly. This Clear option is accessible by holding down on the home screen, tapping Edit, then Customize. Clear is available in both Light and Dark modes. Apple tested different versions of Liquid Glass during the beta, sometimes brightening the effect, sometimes making it more subtle. The company settled on a balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:28
Token Unlock Wave Highlights Supply Overhang for Traders
The post Token Unlock Wave Highlights Supply Overhang for Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins 20 September 2025 | 04:17 Crypto traders are facing a steady drip of new supply this month, as project teams and early backers release fresh tokens into circulation. What looks like small percentages on paper is building into meaningful selling pressure across multiple ecosystems. Unlocks Becoming a Market Theme According to an analytics tracker, the past week alone saw millions of dollars’ worth of new coins enter the market from projects such as AltLayer, Blast, Avail, Venom, and Parti. AltLayer added roughly $3.5 million in tokens, while Blast introduced more than $2.3 million. In both cases, the amount represented less than 3% of circulating supply — yet the inflows still weighed heavily on trading sentiment. More Supply Ahead The trend is far from over. Another round of unlocks is scheduled for the week of September 22–28, with AltLayer once again leading the pack. By the time its next batch goes live, over 42% of its total supply will have been released. Other names, including KARRAT, XMW, and Yield Guild Games (YGG), will also add to the flow with their own token distributions. Unlocks matter because they create a constant overhang. Even if each release looks minor, stacked together week after week, they erode the balance between supply and demand. AltLayer’s back-to-back schedule makes this clear: the market isn’t just dealing with isolated events but with a pipeline of tokens waiting to be sold. Bigger Picture For traders, that means strategy has to adjust. Pricing these unlocks into positions becomes just as important as monitoring macro conditions or ETF inflows. While unlocks don’t guarantee downward pressure, the compounding effect is already a defining feature of September’s market — one that could shape trading dynamics well into the fourth quarter. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:22
Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand
The post Bitcoin Long-Term Price Prediction — $200K in Play as Analysts Highlight Institutional Demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored article. Bitcoinsistemi.com is not responsible for any damages or negativities that may arise from the above information or any product or service mentioned in the article. Bitcoinsistemi.com advises readers to do individual research about the company mentioned in the article and reminds them that all responsibility belongs to the individual. Bitcoin is back in the spotlight with bold predictions placing it between $150,000 and $200,000 in the coming months. While institutional demand fuels Bitcoin’s climb, many traders are also eyeing MAGACOIN FINANCE as the best crypto to buy after BTC, thanks to its affordability and faster growth curve. Bitcoin Analysts See $150K by Christmas Michael Saylor, Chairman of MicroStrategy, shared on CNBC’s Squawk Box that most equity analysts expect Bitcoin to cross $150,000 by Christmas. With Bitcoin trading at $112,210, this would mean a climb of more than 30% in just three months. Saylor explained that adoption is the main driver. As more companies add Bitcoin to their balance sheets and more individuals learn about it, demand continues to build against a limited supply. He stressed that Bitcoin’s fixed supply means every surge in interest directly impacts price, potentially lifting BTC toward the $150K mark. The forecast aligns with industry voices who see Bitcoin’s role expanding in corporate finance and institutional strategy. Each new entry builds confidence that Bitcoin could soon break into six-figure territory, making it the centerpiece of crypto market forecasts this season. Tom Lee’s $200K Target for Bitcoin Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global believes Bitcoin won’t stop at $150K. In his view, the upcoming Federal Reserve rate cuts could push BTC even higher, setting the stage for a rally toward $200,000 by Christmas 2025. Lee pointed out that Bitcoin traditionally performs well in the fourth quarter. He also noted that broader…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:17
$0.25 Support Tested as New Tokens Gain Attention
The post $0.25 Support Tested as New Tokens Gain Attention appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 04:00 Dogecoin struggles to hold $0.25 while SHIB rallies, but investor attention is shifting toward fresh projects with stronger upside potential and a blend of hype and transparency. Dogecoin (DOGE) is back under pressure as traders watch whether the meme-coin can defend the $0.25 level. Often considered a barometer of retail speculation, DOGE has seen renewed volatility with social media trends fueling swings in sentiment. SHIB (Shiba Inu), another household meme token, is also rallying as its ecosystem grows, trading at fractions of a cent but still commanding billions in market cap. Yet the biggest surprise has been the growing attention around MAGACOIN FINANCE—an emerging project some analysts say could bridge the gap between meme-driven hype and institutional-grade credibility. DOGE at the $0.25 Line Dogecoin’s price is once again at a make-or-break level. Currently hovering near $0.25, DOGE has repeatedly tested this zone over the past month, each time attracting heavy retail activity. For DOGE holders, $0.25 represents both a psychological and technical support. If it fails, analysts warn the token could retrace toward $0.20. The coin continues to thrive on social media buzz and high-profile endorsements. Elon Musk’s occasional references still spark rallies, though the effect is less dramatic than in past years. Transaction volumes on the Dogecoin blockchain remain healthy, but the lack of significant technological upgrades has left DOGE more dependent on community hype than fundamental growth. SHIB’s Parallel Rise Shiba Inu (SHIB) has followed a similar trajectory, benefiting from retail excitement and meme power. It remains one of the most actively traded tokens, with new developments like its Shibarium Layer-2 network giving it additional credibility. Despite this, SHIB is still primarily viewed as a speculative play, reliant on community strength rather than enterprise adoption. Its market capitalization remains massive compared…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:01
A Crucial Check On Big AI Companies
The post A Crucial Check On Big AI Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. California’s Bold SB 53: A Crucial Check On Big AI Companies Skip to content Home AI News California’s Bold SB 53: A Crucial Check on Big AI Companies Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/california-ai-safety-bill/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:54
Solana Co-Founder Warns: Bitcoin Faces Quantum Risk if Developers Fail to Act by 2030
The post Solana Co-Founder Warns: Bitcoin Faces Quantum Risk if Developers Fail to Act by 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warned at the All-In Summit 2025 that rapid advances in quantum computing could force Bitcoin to migrate to new cryptography by 2030 or risk security failures. Yakovenko: Watch Apple and Google for the Signal, It’s Time to Harden Bitcoin Yakovenko, an engineer by training, said at the All-In Summit, there’s “a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-co-founder-warns-bitcoin-faces-quantum-risk-if-developers-fail-to-act-by-2030/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 08:47
A whale traded ETH and made another $1.13 million, bringing its total profit to $76.05 million.
PANews reported on September 20th that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin, [a whale/institution that has already profited $76.05 million through ETH swing trading] has made another $1.13 million in profits. The whale bought 18,000 ETH at $4,487 the day before yesterday, sold 10,000 ETH at $4,600 yesterday, and bought another 16,569 ETH ($74.29 million) at $4,484 early this morning. This series of operations has resulted in another $1.13 million in profits, bringing the total profit to $76.05 million.
PANews
2025/09/20 08:45
