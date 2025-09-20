2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
BitMine received another 15,427 ETH from Galaxy, worth $68.98 million

BitMine received another 15,427 ETH from Galaxy, worth $68.98 million

PANews reported on September 20th that Ethereum microstrategy firm BitMine acquired another 15,427 ETH worth $68.98 million from Galaxy, according to Onchain Lens monitoring. BitMine currently holds 2,141,445 ETH, valued at $9.57 billion.
Ethereum
ETH$4,176.41-2.68%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 08:40
Kongsi
Grayscale files revised S-1 to convert Dogecoin Trust into an ETF, Arca proposes amendments to its Ethereum Trust

Grayscale files revised S-1 to convert Dogecoin Trust into an ETF, Arca proposes amendments to its Ethereum Trust

PANews reported on September 20th that Grayscale has filed an amended S-1 to convert its closed-end Dogecoin Trust into an exchange-traded fund (ETF). According to the filing, Grayscale will select Coinbase as the lead broker-dealer and custodian for the Dogecoin ETF. If approved, the ETF will trade on the NYSE Arca Exchange under the ticker symbol GDOG. Previously, the NYSE Arca Exchange had submitted an application to trade the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust. Meanwhile, NYSE Arca has also submitted a proposal to amend the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF and its “mini” version so that they can trade under the recently approved “universal listing standard” that would reduce strict oversight by the U.S. SEC.
1
1$0.014747+62.00%
Union
U$0.010806-18.01%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004719-6.20%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 08:31
Kongsi
Crypto ETFs Move Beyond BTC And ETH: Pepeto Attracts Investors Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings

Crypto ETFs Move Beyond BTC And ETH: Pepeto Attracts Investors Interest After DOGE And XRP Listings

U.S. Spot ETFs For DOGE And XRP Unlock Fresh Access REX Osprey has rolled out the first U.S.-listed spot ETFs for Dogecoin (DOJE) and XRP (XRPR), giving regulated, direct exposure to these altcoins. Built under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, the funds add investor protections many crypto products lack. After launch, both DOGE and […]
Union
U$0.010806-18.01%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,382.37-1.79%
Movement
MOVE$0.1136-7.41%
Kongsi
Tronweekly2025/09/20 08:30
Kongsi
Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development

Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development

The post Ripple CLO Breaks Silence on Crypto ETFs, Hails Important Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple Chief Legal Officer Stuart Alderoty has hailed an important development for crypto ETFs. The Ripple CLO was reacting to a tweet by the National Cryptocurrency Association that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved new rules that make it easier for stock exchanges to list crypto ETFs. Exchanges like the Nasdaq and NYSE can now follow one set of standards instead of filing each ETF separately, which implies that crypto may now be accessed through familiar investment tools. Alderoty highlighted this as an important development. According to the Ripple CLO, new listing standards bring crypto ETFs further into mainstream markets, adding that regulatory clarity is not just good policy; it builds confidence for Americans. This comes in wake of the launch of the first XRP spot ETF in the U.S., with the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) also receiving approval from the SEC. Crypto ETFs launch Yesterday, digital asset manager Rex Osprey announced that XRPR and DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot XRP and Dogecoin in the U.S., have launched. XRPR got off to a hot start, trading $37.7 million on day one, which edges out IVES for the biggest day-one volume of any 2025 launch, according to Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas. Rex XRP ETF reported $24 million in volume within 90 minutes, which is 5x more than any of the XRP futures ETFs saw on day one. According to Balchunas, this increased demand might be a good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon. In positive news, the SEC has approved generic listing standards that will clear way for spot crypto ETFs to launch under the ’33 Act, as long as they have futures on Coinbase, which currently includes about 12-15 coins. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC), a spot crypto…
Union
U$0.010806-18.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08393-4.93%
Capverse
CAP$0.14073-2.75%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:29
Kongsi
A crypto fraud ring attempted to bribe X platform employees to unblock accounts, and X platform is launching a lawsuit.

A crypto fraud ring attempted to bribe X platform employees to unblock accounts, and X platform is launching a lawsuit.

PANews reported on September 20th that social media platform X revealed a bribery network targeting its employees. Suspended accounts involved in cryptocurrency scams and platform manipulation paid fees to middlemen in an attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. These perpetrators exploited social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox, and were linked to a broader criminal organization, including "The Com." X is pursuing legal action against those involved and will fully support law enforcement.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017157-1.28%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0195+1.56%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 08:21
Kongsi
FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

FTX to pay creditors an additional $1.6 billion in third bankruptcy distribution on September 30

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to The Block, FTX will pay an additional $1.6 billion to creditors as part of the third distribution of its bankruptcy estate, starting September 30th. The bankruptcy plan, finalized in October 2024, will utilize over $15 billion in recovered assets. FTX's latest payments will be made to both the exchange's convenient and non-convenient categories. The convenient category generally refers to retail traders and small creditors, who make up the majority (up to 99%) of FTX's creditor base, while the non-convenient category involves larger or more complex claims. FTX’s initial two distributions were intended to refund the exchange’s retail users approximately 120% of their balances at the time FTX declared bankruptcy in November 2022. Nonetheless, some former users expressed frustration with FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings, arguing that the cash payout from the FTX bankruptcy estate is worth far less than what their crypto assets would be worth today had they not been liquidated, given the market’s rebound since the pandemic-era bear market trough.
1
1$0.014747+62.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08393-4.93%
Particl
PART$0.1969-3.00%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/20 08:10
Kongsi
Ripple’s XRP Can Infact Surpass Bitcoin, Prominent Crypto Proponent Explains How ⋆ ZyCrypto

Ripple’s XRP Can Infact Surpass Bitcoin, Prominent Crypto Proponent Explains How ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s XRP Can Infact Surpass Bitcoin, Prominent Crypto Proponent Explains How ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Crypto influencer Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy, has stirred debate after suggesting that XRP could one day rival Bitcoin. In a video shared on X, Armstrong explored whether XRP has the potential to become the “next Bitcoin”. However, he stressed that the phrase requires careful definition. The BitBoy asked what it really means for XRP to be the next Bitcoin, noting it could refer to surpassing Bitcoin in market cap, or outpacing its speed or adoption. At present, Ripple holds 35.3 billion XRP in escrow and another 4.959 billion in liquid supply, giving the company control over more than 40% of the token’s maximum supply. While centralization is a concern, Armstrong believes utility and adoption could outweigh it. XRP’s Race Against Ethereum and Bitcoin Armstrong pointed to XRP’s shifting market position, observing that the token briefly overtook Ethereum back in 2018. XRP “is closer to Ethereum than Ethereum is to Bitcoin. So, it’s only a 3X away from Ethereum, whereas Bitcoin is a 4X away from Ethereum,” he explained, stating that those are approximate numbers. This, he said, suggests XRP could eventually overtake Ethereum on its way toward challenging Bitcoin. From an investor perspective, Armstrong was blunt: “If you told me right now that I could either own one Bitcoin or I could own the amount of XRP that it would take to be equivalent to that, I would take the XRP every time.” He pointed to the possibility of an XRP ETF as a catalyst that could push the asset further. Advertisement &nbsp Armstrong was clear that XRP is unlikely ever to match Bitcoin’s per-coin price or its degree of decentralization. However, he argued that XRP could eventually challenge Bitcoin in terms of total market capitalization. For that to happen, XRP would need…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08393-4.93%
Capverse
CAP$0.14073-2.75%
XRP
XRP$2.852-1.66%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:05
Kongsi
Groundbreaking Flora 0G Investment: $400M Boosts Decentralized AI Future

Groundbreaking Flora 0G Investment: $400M Boosts Decentralized AI Future

BitcoinWorld Groundbreaking Flora 0G Investment: $400M Boosts Decentralized AI Future The world of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence is buzzing with exciting news! Nasdaq-listed Flora (FLGC), a company pioneering decentralized AI treasury solutions, recently announced a significant financial milestone. They successfully raised a groundbreaking $400 million in a private placement, a substantial Flora 0G investment that is set to redefine its strategic direction and impact on the decentralized AI landscape. What Does This Flora 0G Investment Mean for Decentralized AI? This massive capital injection, primarily led by DeFi Development (DFDV), marks a pivotal moment for Flora. The funding comprises a substantial $370 million in 0G tokens and an additional $35 million in cash. This strategic allocation underscores Flora’s commitment to the burgeoning 0G ecosystem and its vision for the future of AI. Flora’s plans for these funds are clear and ambitious: Strategic Investments: The company intends to channel the majority of this capital into strategic initiatives within the 0G network. This could include developing new protocols, expanding infrastructure, or fostering innovation within the decentralized AI space. Corporate Transformation: In a bold move reflecting its new focus, Flora also announced its intention to change its corporate name to ZeroStack. This rebranding signifies a complete embrace of its future within the 0G ecosystem and its dedication to building a robust, decentralized AI infrastructure. Such a substantial Flora 0G investment from a prominent player like DeFi Development highlights the growing confidence in the potential of decentralized AI and the 0G network. Why is the 0G Ecosystem Attracting Such Attention? The 0G ecosystem is quickly emerging as a critical player in the decentralized AI sector. It aims to provide scalable, efficient, and secure infrastructure for AI applications, moving away from centralized models that often raise concerns about data privacy and control. The appeal of 0G lies in its promise to: Enhance Scalability: Address the computational demands of advanced AI models in a decentralized environment. Boost Security: Leverage blockchain’s inherent security features to protect AI data and models. Promote Decentralization: Empower a broader community to participate in AI development and governance, reducing single points of failure. This Flora 0G investment is a testament to the belief that decentralized AI, powered by robust platforms like 0G, will be foundational for the next generation of technological advancements. How Will ZeroStack Leverage This Funding for Future Growth? With the new name ZeroStack and a fresh capital infusion, the company is poised for significant expansion and innovation. The $400 million provides the necessary resources to accelerate development, attract top talent, and forge strategic partnerships within the decentralized AI and blockchain communities. This strategic Flora 0G investment will enable ZeroStack to: Develop Cutting-Edge AI Solutions: Invest in research and development to create novel AI applications that harness the power of decentralization. Expand Infrastructure: Build out the necessary technological backbone to support a growing ecosystem of decentralized AI services. Foster Community Engagement: Encourage developers and users to contribute to and benefit from the ZeroStack platform and the broader 0G network. The transformation into ZeroStack is more than just a name change; it represents a renewed focus and a clear strategic direction for the company in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. What Are the Broader Implications for the Crypto and AI Markets? This significant Flora 0G investment has wider implications for both the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence markets. It signals a strong institutional interest in projects that bridge these two transformative technologies. As more traditional financial entities and tech companies recognize the potential of decentralized AI, we can expect to see increased funding and innovation in this sector. Moreover, the use of 0G tokens as a primary component of the investment highlights the growing utility and acceptance of digital assets beyond speculative trading. These tokens are not just currencies; they are integral parts of the ecosystems they power, enabling governance, utility, and value transfer within decentralized networks. The success of Flora in securing such a substantial Flora 0G investment could inspire other companies to explore similar strategies, accelerating the convergence of DeFi, AI, and traditional finance. In conclusion, Flora’s $400 million private placement, spearheaded by DeFi Development, is a game-changer. This strategic Flora 0G investment not only empowers Flora to transform into ZeroStack but also underscores the immense potential and growing confidence in decentralized AI. As ZeroStack embarks on this new chapter, its efforts will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the future of AI, making it more open, secure, and accessible for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Flora (FLGC)?A1: Flora (FLGC) is a Nasdaq-listed company that operates as a decentralized AI treasury, focusing on innovative solutions within the decentralized artificial intelligence space. Q2: Who led the $400 million investment in Flora?A2: The $400 million private placement was primarily led by DeFi Development (DFDV), a significant player in the decentralized finance sector. Q3: How is the $400 million investment structured?A3: The investment is structured with $370 million in 0G tokens and $35 million in cash, demonstrating a strong commitment to the 0G ecosystem. Q4: What is the significance of Flora changing its name to ZeroStack?A4: The name change to ZeroStack signifies Flora’s strategic pivot and deep commitment to the 0G network and the development of decentralized AI infrastructure, reflecting its new core identity and focus. Q5: What is 0G and why is it important for AI?A5: 0G is an emerging ecosystem focused on providing scalable, secure, and efficient infrastructure for decentralized AI applications, aiming to address the limitations of centralized AI models. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more valuable insights into the evolving world of decentralized finance and artificial intelligence. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized AI institutional adoption. This post Groundbreaking Flora 0G Investment: $400M Boosts Decentralized AI Future first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00175966-1.18%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01472-1.99%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06975-10.47%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 07:40
Kongsi
Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline

Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline

So far, BlockDAG has raised almost $410 and sold more than 26.3 billion coins. These achievements are about more than size. The real strength comes from the people behind the numbers, and this mix gives BlockDAG an edge few projects can claim. That edge may help reshape how global crypto adoption takes place over the next cycle. The Numbers Tell a Wider Story Having 312,000 users is far more than a headline figure. It proves real reach at scale. Where most presales depend on a handful of regions with large buyers, BlockDAG shows what happens when people from everywhere join in. From early adopters in Latin America to miners in Asia and DeFi fans in Europe, the community is spread across cultures, languages, and time zones. This wide presence adds more than growth. It also creates balance. When no single region drives excitement, the effect of local market changes or new rules is less powerful. BlockDAG is not bound to one place, and that makes its progress steadier. With 26.3 billion coins already sold and momentum still strong, this global spread itself becomes a core part of the value offered. Almost $410M Raised Without Paid Hype What does almost $410 million raised look like without celebrity campaigns, viral tricks, or gimmick stunts? For BlockDAG, it shows steady trust built step by step. Weekly news updates, live previews of the explorer, dashboards, shipments of mining rigs, and the soon-to-launch Awakening Testnet all gave users clear proof of progress. The price plan also makes early entry rewarding. Batch 30 coins are set at $0.03, but there is still a limited option at $0.0013 until October 1. That equals a possible 2900% return for those who act in time. This setup mixes fairness, clarity, and urgency. Global spread, plus this pricing method, makes BlockDAG very different from most projects. It does not chase noise. It builds solid trust quietly, one country and one user at a time. Why Global Reach Builds Stronger Growth Many projects aim to go global only after launch. BlockDAG did it before launch. Having users in more than 130 nations during presale builds a base for stronger decentralization from the start. Proof-of-Engagement mining on mobile, account upgrades, and upcoming CEX listings across Europe, Asia, and North America will add to this growth soon. Starting with a global base also helps create global liquidity when exchanges list the coin. That matters because demand is already spread out before launch day. Instead of waiting for new interest after launch, BlockDAG’s worldwide users, buyers, and validators are ready. With 3 million daily users on the X1 app and 19,900 mining units already shipped, global reach is not just a plan. It is happening now. That is why many already call this presale one of the strongest and most balanced of the year. Final Thoughts Most presales chase sales totals. BlockDAG aimed for global reach and ended up with both. With 312,000 users, presence in more than 130 countries, and almost $410 million raised, it has gone beyond a strong start and built a global structure for the future. The $0.0013 entry point before October 1 gives a rare chance, while Batch 30 coins are priced at $0.03. What sets BlockDAG apart is not hype but how far it has already reached before launch. Millions are already mining on the X1 app each day, and thousands of rigs are in use, anchoring the future with steady proof. This is not a short-term story. It is about global growth shown in real numbers. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu  Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post Almost $410M Presale Momentum: 312K Users Fuel BlockDAG as $0.0013 Entry Window Nears Deadline appeared first on 36Crypto.
1
1$0.014747+62.00%
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.86%
RealLink
REAL$0.05963-3.37%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 07:00
Kongsi
Tom Lee’s Bitmine Buys Another $69M ETH, Holds Massive $8.66B Stack

Tom Lee’s Bitmine Buys Another $69M ETH, Holds Massive $8.66B Stack

Bitmine has acquired an additional $69 million in ETH, increasing its total treasury to $8.66 billion, solidifying its position as the largest corporate ETH holder, with its reserves now accounting for nearly 2% of Ethereum’s total supply.
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000281+1.07%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.55+0.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,176.41-2.68%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:46
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia