MetaMask’s Long-Rumored Token May Arrive Sooner Than Expected, CEO Says

The post MetaMask's Long-Rumored Token May Arrive Sooner Than Expected, CEO Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:38
Launchpad’s Incentive Misalignment: Can Traders Escape the “Suicide Squad” Dilemma?

Author: @0xuberM Compiled by Saoirse, Foresight News Editor's Note: This article analyzes the current state of Launchpad, creators, and traders through the lens of incentive mechanisms. It argues that Launchpad's focus on transaction volume, the lack of incentive for creators to prop up prices, and the resulting decline of traders into "suicide squads" have created a vicious cycle. Currently, only VCs and insiders have the incentive to drive up token prices, leaving ordinary traders in a difficult position. While this article objectively presents the current market situation and, while not offering solutions, provides important insights into the workings of the crypto market. The following is a compilation of the content: Incentive Mechanism Incentives are the core driving force of the world. If you want someone to do something, you simply need to create an environment or scenario where they can be rewarded when they complete it. This is a fundamental law of human nature. However, currently, on-chain tokens (especially those issued through Launchpad) lack incentive mechanisms to drive price increases, and this issue needs urgent attention. How Launchpad works I tweeted about this sarcastically yesterday, and I want to emphasize this point: Launchpads have no incentive to drive up the price of any particular token, except in certain special circumstances (which we’ll get to later). The operating model of such platforms is essentially similar to that of casinos, and the only important indicator for them is "trading volume". This is also the core reason why "permissionless issuance" and "binding curve" (a mechanism that adjusts the supply, demand and price relationship of assets through algorithms) have become mainstream today - just like casinos continue to launch lottery games, platforms also hope to provide as many speculative opportunities as possible, by allowing a few people to "win the jackpot" and attract more people to participate. So, how do token issuance platforms make profits? The truth is simple: they earn revenue simply by "existing." On the one hand, they provide ordinary people with a permissionless token issuance channel; on the other hand, they provide investors with speculative tools through bonding curves. To further expand, platforms must compete for market share, and there are two common methods: Conducting marketing campaigns: either spreading negative news (FUD) about competitors or emphasizing their own “differentiation,” even if their actual business is essentially the same as their competitors’; Pushing up the prices of some tokens: This is considered the “best marketing method” and can quickly attract user attention. I have observed a pattern: token issuance platforms and their teams will only fight for market share in two situations: one is when market share has been taken away by competitors and needs to be regained; the other is when they want to deliberately suppress competitors and damage their reputation. Interestingly, whenever these two scenarios occur, a small number of tokens on the platform will begin to rise in price, even reaching high valuations. They initially slow down the pace of large-scale token issuance, using "green candlestick patterns" (indicating price increases) and marketing tactics to attract users. Once users are convinced they can make money, they restart large-scale token deployment, significantly increasing trading volume. This is not criticism, but merely objective observation. Honestly, if I were a member of a token issuance platform team, I would probably adopt the same strategy. After all, the platform is essentially a commercial organization, and the core goal of a business is to make as much profit as possible. Creators' behavioral tendencies Like token issuance platforms, creators (such as livestreamers) have no incentive to drive up the price of their tokens. The current revenue mechanism for creators is highly similar to the "permissionless issuance" model—a model that benefits creators just as directly as it benefits frequent token issuers. You may often hear creators say, "Look, I can make so much money just by turning on the camera!" They use this method to attract more creators to join, and more creators mean more token issuance, which in turn generates more speculative opportunities. For creators, the profit logic is equally simple: simply exist—turn on your camera, issue a speculative token, and you'll earn income. Of course, if you want to make a lot of money, you do need to persevere for a long time, but even then, there's no guarantee of long-term success. After all, in the cryptocurrency world, user attention is fleeting, and long-term success is inherently uncertain. In this environment, it's easy for creators to be tempted to "make a quick buck," which is an inevitable consequence of the incentive structure. Traders: The “Trenches” and “Suicide Squads” of the Crypto Market What about us traders? What are our incentives? What drives us to do what? The answer is harsh: we are incentivized to "push each other." After all, the trenches of the crypto market were dug by us (never forget that). And the meaning of the terms "trench" and "suicide squad" is clear: ordinary traders like you and me are essentially "expendable cannon fodder," soldiers on the market's front lines. Since no one party has the incentive to keep the price of a particular asset class rising over the long term, we can only participate in this "game" in a more brutal way. There is no "player versus environment (PVE)" here, only competition and mutual exploitation. Because token prices have limited room for growth, we're forced to take aggressive measures to increase our chances of profit, such as pre-locking 10% of a token's supply using multiple wallets (a practice known as "multi-wallet pre-staking"). In this market, timing is crucial—you must enter early enough, otherwise you risk becoming someone else's "exit liquidity" and being ruthlessly harvested. You might ask: How can traders profit? The answer is: we must put in more effort than others. Unlike token issuance platforms and creators who enjoy "easy profits," we must continuously improve our skills, accumulate industry influence, cultivate judgment, expand our network, and stay abreast of information from multiple fields. Only by doing this can we have a chance of making money in the market. Even if we encounter a token that experiences a significant short-term surge (such as the recent CCM tokens), we won’t have the motivation to hold on to it long-term, as new “speculative opportunities” (like new lotteries) will soon appear. This market “machine” must continuously produce “lottery tickets” to keep running. Every time a new opportunity emerges, it's accompanied by a large number of traders' losses, just like the bodies of casualties piled in the trenches of reality. For example: for every account that makes a profit through the Axiom platform, there are hundreds of accounts whose portfolios have been wiped out. It may sound like I'm complaining, but I'm also a participant in this "game" myself, so to put it in a positive way, I may be a "hypocrite". Right now, I have three options: Should I adapt to the current market rules? Should I quit the game altogether? (Unfortunately, I'm not one to give up easily.) Or should I explore other areas? (Actually, I'm already doing that.) Thinking about market cycles and solutions Will this "game" go on like this forever? I don't think so. History has proven time and again that this vicious cycle will eventually end in one way: winners continue to profit, while losers are continuously eliminated. Until, at some point, there are no more new "losers" in the market, and the former winners become the new losers. And when everyone is exhausted and chooses to quit, those token issuance platforms will reappear and launch a few "high-end new lotteries" to attract everyone to join again - this is like "a snake swallowing its tail", forming an unbreakable closed loop. Speaking of this, there is an interesting phenomenon: almost all the tokens that have performed well recently are not issued through the bonding curve. Instead, they are all projects where "a large number of tokens are locked by insiders" - we even jokingly call this situation "illegal operation." Why is this happening? The core issue lies in incentives. Currently, in the cryptocurrency space, the only ones with the incentive to maintain long-term price increases are venture capital (VC) teams and project insiders. This is because only when prices rise can they sell their tokens at a higher valuation upon unlocking, resulting in massive profits. What’s even more ironic is that the traders who are currently “winning big” in the market are precisely those who buy “low-quality assets packaged by venture capital” - which is the problem that the bonding curve model originally wanted to solve. So, what’s the solution? Honestly, I’m not sure. But one thing is clear: if a project team wants their token to succeed, they can’t risk issuing it through a bonding curve—otherwise, there’s a high probability of a “17-year-old using the Axiom multi-wallet grabbing 10% of the token supply.” As an on-chain trader, I know this better than anyone: the expected return (EV) of participating in this "game" is getting lower and lower. Regardless, the market must change, and the incentives must adjust—otherwise, this cycle will only repeat itself. I don't have a ready-made solution, only some preliminary ideas, and I'm not sure if they'll actually work. I don't blame anyone for the current situation; it's simply the inevitable result of the existing incentive structure. Unless some institution or model radically disrupts the current dynamic, it's unlikely to see a substantial shift in incentives. I'm just an active trader and user of a token issuance platform, writing down these thoughts in the hope that the platform team will see them (although my hope gets a little less with each cycle, and I imagine others might feel the same way). As they say: every man for himself. Until the market truly changes (if it ever does), good luck to all the "suicide squads"—may the more experienced and professional "soldiers" emerge victorious in this game.
PANews2025/09/20 08:28
6 Altcoins Leading the Pack with The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now

The post 6 Altcoins Leading the Pack with The Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:16
Bank of Canada Urges GENIUS Act to Stay Ahead

The post Bank of Canada Urges GENIUS Act to Stay Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 08:02
X Employee Bribery Scandal Shocks Crypto Community

The post X Employee Bribery Scandal Shocks Crypto Community appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:54
MetaMask brings perpetual futures in-wallet

The post MetaMask brings perpetual futures in-wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:51
Italy Touts Stricter Oversight on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins

The post Italy Touts Stricter Oversight on Multi-Issuer Stablecoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:50
Dogecoin – Will DOGE mirror THIS pattern of past bull cycles?

Dogecoin's price action hints at a potential 17% decline on the horizon.
Coinstats2025/09/20 07:00
What is Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade? Everything You Need to Know

Over the past few weeks, one of the most talked-about topics within the crypto community has been Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade. What exactly is this upgrade, and how does it affect the Ethereum blockchain and the average crypto investor? This article will be the only explainer guide you need to understand the details of this upgrade within the Ethereum ecosystem. Why Does Ethereum Undergo Upgrades? To understand what the Fusaka upgrade will achieve, it is essential to comprehend what Ethereum’s upgrades aim to accomplish. The layer-1 Ethereum network was originally designed as a proof-of-work (PoW) blockchain. This implied that miners were actively behind the block mining process. While this consensus mechanism ensured security for the L1 blockchain, it also triggered slower transactions. The Ethereum development team unveiled a detailed roadmap, outlining various upgrades that will fix most of the network’s issues. These problems include its scalability issue, which refers to the network’s ability to process transactions faster. Currently, the Ethereum blockchain processes fewer transactions per second compared to most blockchains using the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Over the past decade, Ethereum’s developers have implemented most of these upgrades, enhancing the blockchain’s overall performance. Here is a list of the upgrades that Ethereum has undergone: Frontier: July 2015 Frontier Thawing: September 2015 Homestead: March 2016 DAO Fork: July 2016 Tangerine Whistle: October 2016 Spurious Dragon: November 2016 Byzantium: October 2017 Constantinople: February 2019 Petersburg: February 2019 Istanbul: December 2019 Muir Glacier: January 2020 Berlin: April 2021 London: August 2021 Arrow Glacier: December 2021 Gray Glacier: June 2022 The Merge: September 2022 Bellatrix: September 2022 Paris: September 2022 Shanghai: April 2023 Capella: April 2023 Dencun (Cancun-Deneb): March 2024 Pectra (Prague-Electra): May 2025 Most of these upgrades (forks) addressed various Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) geared towards driving the blockchain’s growth. For instance, the Merge enabled the transition from the PoW model to a proof of stake (PoS) algorithm. This brought staking and network validators into the Ethereum mainnet. Still, this upgrade failed to unlock the much-needed scalability. For most of Ethereum’s existence, it has housed layer-2 networks, which leverage Ethereum’s infrastructure to tackle the scalability issue. While benefiting from the L1 blockchain’s security and decentralization, these L2 networks enable users to execute lightning-fast transactions. Last year’s Dencun upgrade made transacting on layer-2 networks even easier with the introduction of proto-danksharding (EIP-4844). Poised to address the scalability issue, this upgrade introduces data blobs. You can think of these blobs as temporary, large data containers that enable cheaper, yet temporary, storage of transactions on L2 networks. The effect? It reduces gas fees, facilitating cheaper transaction costs on these L2 rollups. The Pectra upgrade, unveiled earlier this year, also included EIPs addressing the scalability issue plaguing the Ethereum ecosystem. The upcoming upgrade, Fusaka, will help the decade-old blockchain network to become more efficient by improving the blob capacity. What is Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade? Fusaka is an upgrade that addresses Ethereum’s scalability issue, thereby making the blockchain network more efficient. As mentioned earlier, Fusaka will bolster the blob capacity for layer-2 blockchains, which refers to the amount of temporary data the network can process. This will help facilitate faster transactions on these L2 scaling solutions. It is worth noting that upon Fusaka’s completion, users will be able to save more when performing transactions across layer-2 networks like Polygon, Arbitrum, and Base. The upgrade has no direct positive impact on the L1 blockchain itself. On September 18th, Christine Kim, representing Ethereum core developers, confirmed the launch date for Fusaka via an X post. Following an All Core Developers Consensus (ACDC) call, the developer announced that the Ethereum Fusaka upgrade will take place on December 3rd. Ahead of the upgrade, there will be three public testnets. Fusaka will first be deployed on Holesky around October 1st. If that goes smoothly, it will move to Sepolia on October 14th. Finally, it will be on the Hoodi testnet on October 28th. Each stage provides developers and node operators with an opportunity to identify and address bugs, run stress tests, and verify that the network can effectively handle the new features. Running through all three testnets ensures that by the time the upgrade is ready for mainnet, it will have been thoroughly tested in different environments. Crucial to the Fusaka upgrade are the Blob Parameter Only (BPO) forks, which will enhance the blob capacity without requiring end-users of the blockchain network to undergo any software changes. For several months, the Ethereum development team has been working towards unveiling the BPO-1 and BPO-2 forks. Blockchain developers have pooled resources to develop Fusaka through devnets. Following performances from devnet-5, developers within the ecosystem confirmed that the BPO upgrades will come shortly after the Fusaka mainnet debut. Approximately two weeks after the mainnet launch, on December 17th, the BPO-1 fork will increase the blob target/max from 6/9 to 10/15. Then, two weeks later, on January 7th, 2026, the BPO-2 fork is expected to expand capacity further to a metric of 14/21. Ultimately, the Fusaka upgrade would have doubled the blob capacity, marking a pivotal move for the Ethereum ecosystem. Impact on the Ethereum Ecosystem Admittedly, the Ethereum ecosystem is expected to see more developers and users join the bandwagon. With the introduction of faster and cheaper transactions, developers and business owners can explore more efficient ways to build on the L1 blockchain. This means we can see initiatives like crypto payment solutions and more decentralized finance (DeFi) projects enter the Ethereum bandwagon. Users, on the other hand, will benefit as they execute cheaper on-chain transactions. Despite the benefits from this initiative, some in the crypto community worry about the reduction in Ethereum’s gwei (the smallest unit of the Ether coin). Shortly after the Dencun upgrade, Ethereum’s median gas fee dropped to 1.7 gwei. Fast-forward to the present, and the median gas fee sits at 0.41 gwei, according to public data on Dune. This drop hints at the drastic reduction in gas fees, which could affect those staking their crypto holdings on the L1 blockchain, making it less attractive to stakers. Since the Fusaka upgrade aims to reduce the L2 network gas fee further, some observers may worry that crypto stakers will receive fewer block rewards. Time will tell if the Ethereum development team will explore new incentives for those participating in staking. Will Ether’s Price Pump? There is no guarantee that Ether (ETH) will jump following Fusaka’s launch in December. This is because the second-largest cryptocurrency saw no significant price movement during past major upgrades. According to data from CoinMarketCap, ETH sold for approximately $4,400 at the time of writing. Notably, the coin saw its current all-time high (ATH) of $4,900 roughly a month ago. The price pump was fueled by consistent Ether acquisitions by exchange-traded fund (ETF) buyers and crypto treasury firms. Source: CoinMarketCap Although these upgrades do not guarantee a surge in ETH’s price, they have a lasting impact on the underlying Ethereum blockchain. Conclusion Over the past 10 years, the Ethereum network has had no rest as it constantly ships out new upgrades to make its mainnet more scalable. The Fusaka upgrade aims to make Ethereum layer-2 networks cheaper to use. To ensure its smooth usage, several testnets are lined up. Stay tuned for updates on how Ethereum will be post-Fusaka. The post What is Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade? Everything You Need to Know appeared first on Cointab.
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:57
Solana Price News Today — Analysts Say Latest Developments Could Spark Best Altcoin to Buy Rally

The Solana blockchain is about to gain fresh visibility on Wall Street. SOL Strategies Inc. has secured approval to join the Nasdaq Global Select Market, where it will begin trading on September 9, 2025 under the ticker STKE. By moving onto Nasdaq, the firm expects to tap a broader base of investors, especially institutions seeking
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:45
