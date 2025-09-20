Mind Reading: Tay And Taylor Lautner Are Growing Their Mental Health Platform

The post Mind Reading: Tay And Taylor Lautner Are Growing Their Mental Health Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Lautners on the set of their podcast The Squeeze Chanelle Whitacre When life gave them lemons, Tay and Taylor Lautner decided to double down on mental health aid. The couple—one who’s spent the lion’s share of his life in the celebrity spotlight and the other who was working as a hospital nurse at the outset of Covid—realized their shared passion for destigmatizing and supporting mental health during the pandemic through their own personal experiences. “Obviously Taylor has been in the spotlight for a very long time and Covid was the time for him to sit and think. And we both kindof were dealing with our mental health at the same time, even though at completely different ends of the spectrum. I think it’s really cool that we got to do it together because we’ve really learned how to rely on the other,” Tay Lautner says. “I went through a few months of just becoming kindof a shell of a human and not realizing it because there’s no time to think about yourself when there are people who are dying. It didn’t really hit me until one day Taylor pointed it out to me. He was like, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, you know, I just worked three nights in a row and I’m tired but I’m fine.’ And he said, ‘No, are you really doing OK though?’ That was the first time I had ever been asked that or ever really thought about checking in with myself.” After a difficult decision to leave her position when round-the-clock immersion in crisis and a bout with Covid took a significant toll on her mental health, Lautner says she knew she’d found a new calling. The result? Her founding of The Lemons Foundation, the pair launching a podcast…