Solana Founder Urges Bitcoin to Prepare for Quantum Threat by 2030
TLDR Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko urges the Bitcoin community to act quickly against quantum computing threats. Yakovenko predicts a quantum computing breakthrough could happen within the next five years. Bitcoin needs to transition to a quantum-resistant signature scheme to safeguard its security. A hard fork may be necessary to upgrade Bitcoin’s cryptography to quantum-resistant standards. [...] The post Solana Founder Urges Bitcoin to Prepare for Quantum Threat by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/20 07:29
Kongsi
X Crypto Accounts Reinstatement Scheme Exposed
The post X Crypto Accounts Reinstatement Scheme Exposed appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking Scandal: X Crypto Accounts Reinstatement Scheme Exposed Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking Scandal: X Crypto Accounts Reinstatement Scheme Exposed Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/x-crypto-accounts-scandal/
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:48
Kongsi
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
China’s homegrown ChatGPT alternative, DeepSeek AI, predict that XRP, Dogecoin, and Pi Network could post substantial gains for investors before the year’s end.The broader crypto market seems to be laying the groundwork for such a move. Just last month, Bitcoin reached a fresh record high of $124,128, beating the prior peak of $122,838 set only […] The post China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Dogecoin and Pi Coin by the End of 2025 appeared first on Cryptonews.
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 06:30
Kongsi
MetaMask Introduces Perpetual Trading via Hyperliquid Integration
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/metamask-perpetual-trading-hyperliquid-integration/
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 06:11
Kongsi
Remilia Launching Milady Social Media Network to Serve '4chan Diaspora'
The Milady community will get its own social media network, as the Remilia Corporation believes the modern internet is broken.
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 06:01
Kongsi
BlockDAG Presale Surges Near $410M With 26.2B Coins Sold; $0.0013 Offer Marks Final Chance
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdag-presale-nearly-hits-410m-batch-30-growth-now/
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 06:00
Kongsi
Public Keys: Alt Autumn Arrives, Kindly Investors Leave Bitcoin Stock, and Here Comes the SOL
Crypto ETFs rush to market while Solana gets its first $1 billion treasury company in a week of major digital asset moves.
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:53
Kongsi
Tether’s Uruguay Mining Plans Hit Setback Amid Energy Dispute
Tether’s push to expand Bitcoin mining in Uruguay has stalled after the state utility cut power to its local partner. UTE, the national electricity provider, halted supply in late July over unpaid bills totaling nearly $5 million. The dispute also froze expansion efforts in the country’s Flores and Florida regions. Tether’s LATAM Bitcoin Mining Expansion Plan Hits Major Roadblock The USDT stablecoin operator entered Uruguay in 2023, promising renewable-powered Bitcoin mining. Uruguay’s abundant wind and hydro capacity made it a prime site for sustainable energy projects. Tether partnered with a licensed operator, Microfin, to build facilities and secure long-term electricity deals. However, tension grew as costs and guarantees mounted. UTE required large deposits to secure the energy contracts, while Microfin sought tariff adjustments. Negotiations led to a memorandum of understanding in June, but arrears remained unresolved. The failure to settle debts triggered the shutdown. Crypto Twitter Criticizing Tether’s Uruguay Backtrack. Source: X Tether had announced broader plans to control about 1% of the global Bitcoin network. The firm pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in South American mining projects, including sites in Paraguay. The Uruguayan expansion was meant to anchor those ambitions. The company has emphasized that USDT reserves remain separate from its operational ventures. Mining revenue and energy assets are intended to diversify Tether’s business beyond stablecoin issuance. Earlier this year, it also acquired a stake in Latin American agribusiness to link stablecoin use to commodity trade. The setback in Uruguay raises questions about the viability of energy-intensive mining in high-cost markets. While Paraguay and Texas have attracted miners with cheaper electricity, Uruguay’s grid is stricter on guarantees. For now, Tether’s talks with UTE continue, but the timeline for restarting operations is unclear. Overall, this highlights the risks in tying stablecoin companies to volatile mining ventures. Tether has not confirmed whether it will scale back or abandon its Uruguay expansion.
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:51
Kongsi
Bitcoin Hyper Community Discovers XRP Tundra’s Revolutionary Dual-Token Presale Model
Bitcoin Hyper’s $16M presale draws whales and retail buyers, but community members are also exploring XRP Tundra’s dual-token presale at $0.01 with staking and audits.
Kongsi
Cryptodaily
2025/09/20 00:13
Kongsi
Michigan Advances Long-Delayed Crypto Reserve Bill
Michigan has taken another step toward creating a state crypto reserve, with House Bill 4087 moving to a second reading on Thursday after a seven-month [...]
Kongsi
Insidebitcoins
2025/09/19 23:33
Kongsi
