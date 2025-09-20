2025-09-23 Tuesday

XRP Holders Alert: REX-Osprey’s 40s Act Loophole May Bring Big Capital

TLDR Ripple Van Winkle claims REX-Osprey has discovered a faster ETF approval route for digital assets like XRP. REX-Osprey’s strategy uses the Investment Company Act of 1940 to bypass typical SEC delays. XRP holders may see increased institutional investment due to faster ETF approvals. ETFs provide a regulated framework that can attract large institutional capital [...] The post XRP Holders Alert: REX-Osprey’s 40s Act Loophole May Bring Big Capital appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/20 07:44
WLFI Rises as Trump-Backed World Liberty Plans to Buy Back and Burn Tokens

The post WLFI Rises as Trump-Backed World Liberty Plans to Buy Back and Burn Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief WLFI token holders passed a proposal to buy back and burn the token using earned fees. Fees earned will buy used to buy WLFI from the open market and effectively remove them from the circulating supply. WLFI is currently up 6% on the day and more than 13% in the last week. The WLFI token of the Trump-backed DeFi protocol World Liberty Financial is rising amid news that the protocol intends to buy back and burn the token with fees it earns from providing liquidity.  WLFI has risen over 6% in the last 24 hours and more than 13% in the last week, now changing hands at $0.236. The firm’s buyback and burn program plans were officially approved via a governance vote in which WLFI token holders overwhelmingly voted in favor of the proposition with 99.84% “for.”  “This proposal directs all fees earned by WLFI’s protocol-owned liquidity (POL) to be used for buying WLFI on the open market and permanently burning it,” it reads.  ﻿ In other words, all the fees earned by World Liberty Financial for providing liquidity with its treasury funds will purchase tokens, which will subsequently be burned—or effectively destroyed and removed from the supply.  World Liberty currently earns fees from trading on the Ethereum, Solana, and BNB Chain.  The proposal also considered alternative uses for the fees, like keeping them in the treasury for operations or splitting with a burn program, but ultimately believed that the “community preference” was to burn 100% of fees earned.  The WLFI token debuted for trading in early September, quickly jumping to more than $0.26—greater than a 1,700% gain for allowlisted buyers of the token who were able to purchase it for just more than a penny. The token peaked above a price of $0.33 on the day that…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:30
What’s the Smartest Move With $100 in Crypto Today?

The post What’s the Smartest Move With $100 in Crypto Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For new investors, buying into crypto can be intimidating when you have a modest sum of money. With Bitcoin trading at over $111,000 and Ethereum closer to $4,250, compared with that psychology, putting $100 to work may not seem like too much. However, smart allocation is not the possession of an entire coin; it is positioning early on in assets that have the potential to grow. Whether this be through exchange-traded funds based on the performance of bitcoin or investment into upcoming altcoins, even small amounts can add up to meaningful profits as well. The key lies in not being tempted by chasing after meme tokens and instead looking at things with proven or growing credibility. Alongside Bitcoin and its ETFs, newer players, such as MAGACOIN FINANCE, are proving that $100 can make a difference in the right hands. Bitcoin: The Foundation Allocation Despite volatility, Bitcoin has been the core of crypto investing. It makes up almost 60% of the total market value and is typically the first asset built up by institutions. Its track record is quite superior: for the last ten years, no other asset has equated its long-term growth. Buying $100 of Bitcoin directly on an exchange might only give you about 0.0009 BTC, but that’s a part of a proven store of value. More importantly, it gives you exposure to what many analysts think could reach $1m within five years. That kind of upside potential makes Bitcoin a logical place to start, regardless of the size of the investment. The Case for Bitcoin ETFs For those investors who are anxious about the idea of exchanges and wallets, Bitcoin ETFs have provided a simple, regulated way to gain market access. Products such as the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), and Ark…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:25
Flare Network Introduces XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Enhancing Liquidity

TLDR Flare Network has launched the first-ever stablecoin backed by XRP, boosting its utility in decentralized finance. The new stablecoin is built on Enosys Liquity V2 and uses XRP as collateral with Wrapped Flare tokens backing it. Users can lock their XRP in a Collateralized Debt Position and mint stablecoins, unlocking liquidity in the process. [...] The post Flare Network Introduces XRP-Backed Stablecoin, Enhancing Liquidity appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/20 07:14
Veteran Crypto Trader Faces $6.5 Million Hack; Questions on Wallet Security Stir Up

One of the major issues that has put a setback on crypto adoption across the world is the number of attacks and phishing individual crypto investors and big platforms have faced. Earlier in the month, Tronweekly covered an article that recorded the increase in platform hacks for the month of August, and the data shared […]
Tronweekly2025/09/20 07:01
Institutional Ethereum Staking On The Horizon As Grayscale Prepares Move — Details

Institutional staking may soon receive a significant boost as reports emerge that Grayscale is preparing to stake its substantial Ethereum holdings. This move would mark a pivotal shift for one of the world’s largest crypto asset managers, bringing billions of dollars worth of ETH into active network participation. In an X post, on-chain analyst CryptoGoos has brought to light a significant development in the institutional crypto space. Grayscale is reportedly preparing to stake its massive Ethereum holdings. Although not yet confirmed, such a move, which was flagged by on-chain data following a transfer of over 40,000 ETH, is a significant signal of Grayscale’s evolving strategy and a potential game-changer for the ETH market. Why The Grayscale Move Could Accelerate Mainstream Adoption According to the data, Grayscale’s alleged transfer of a large sum of ETH is consistent with preparatory steps for staking. The firm, which holds approximately 1.5 million ETH in its various trusts, is now positioning a portion of that vast holding to earn staking rewards. Related Reading: Ethereum Staking Hits Record 36 Million ETH, Driving Structural Supply Shock If this is indeed the case, it would be a historic moment. Grayscale would become the first US-based ETH ETF sponsor to offer staking in the market, a feature that has been a point of contention with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). While reports suggest Grayscale is preparing to stake ETH, market analyst TheKingfisher has issued a significant warning based on the ETH GEX+ chart, which he states is flashing a strong negative signal. This analysis centers on a key options metric known as Gamma Exposure (GEX), an indicator that provides insight into how professional traders, or dealers, are positioned in the market. The dealers are short gamma at the current implied volatility (IV) of 61 and an index price of $4,593.  This dynamic is where volatility is likely to be amplified. Instead of a market that moves slowly and predictably, the ETH GEX+ signal suggests that price swings could be sudden and extreme, catching most retail traders off guard with the speed of moves. However, smart money considers the development a rare opportunity to capitalize on aggressive dealer hedging. In the meantime, this environment demands tight risk management. The Gateway To Price Discovery Ethereum price is at a pivotal point, currently consolidating between the $4,000 support level and its previous all-time high. MilkRoadDaily has also revealed that the next crucial step for ETH is a weekly close above its all-time high, which would put the asset into a phase of price discovery, where history shows the biggest moves have happened. Related Reading: Ethereum Gears Up For $10,000: Charts Flash Parabolic Rally Signals Drawing on this historical pattern, MilkRoadDaily suggests that in the previous market cycle, ETH cleared its old highs with a parabolic run, ripping an additional 240%. If this historical pattern were to repeat itself, a similar move from its current position could project a new price target of around $16,500. Featured image from iStock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/20 07:00
Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take

The post Vitalik Buterin Opposes Ethereum State Expiry Innovation, Shares New Take appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his views on the ongoing debate about how to reduce the blockchain’s bloated data storage. Buterin’s view came as a response to support for a thread on X supporting state expiry. Vitalik Buterin rejects expiry, proposes partial node solution For context, “Ethereum’s state” refers to all the data needed to keep track of account balances, token ownership, smart contract storage and the rest. Over the years, the state has grown with the creation of more accounts and contracts. The amount of resources required to maintain the state continues to soar, and it is causing serious challenges for the network’s stability. It will also impact the scaling of the network as data storage continues to grow. According to a state expiry advocate, approximately 80% of these data are stale but still take up space. Hence, state expiry supporters propose that the old and unused part of the state should be removed after a period of time. This, they believe, would help Ethereum scale. Don’t do state expiry, do partial state nodes imo They’re functionally similar, but the latter does not require any consensus-layer logic and is much more flexible. — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) September 19, 2025 However, Buterin has kicked against this proposal. He suggests that instead of enforcing expiry at the consensus level, the system should allow nodes to choose to store only part of the state. The Ethereum founder noted that state expiry will affect the whole network, but “partial nodes” do not. Yet, the network maintains the full state, which is more flexible and does not require Ethereum to change its core rules. Ethereum’s long-term roadmap aligns with Buterin’s view Vitalik Buterin has also recently shared his long-term vision for the blockchain, with emphasis on simplifying the ecosystem. He stressed that building a secure, future-proof…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:53
Ethereum Developers Lock in December 3 for Major Fusaka Upgrade

Ethereum core developers have set December 3, 2025, as the official launch date for the network's next major upgrade called Fusaka. The announcement came during the All Core Developers Consensus call (ACDC 165) on September 18, marking a significant step forward in Ethereum's scaling roadmap.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/20 06:48
FTX Recovery Trust to unlock $1.6B for creditors in September disbursement

The distribution marks the third payout to creditors of the former exchange as it continues dispensing up to $16.5 billion in funds. The FTX Recovery Trust, the entity overseeing the distribution of funds from the bankrupt crypto exchange, announced a third tranche of distributions to creditors, worth about $1.6 billion. According to a Friday announcement, the distribution is scheduled for Sept. 30, and creditors should receive the funds in their accounts within three business days of the payment date.The third distribution includes a 6% payout for Dotcom Customer claims, a 40% distribution for US Customer Entitlement Claims and a 24% distribution for General Unsecured Claims and Digital Asset Loan Claims. Convenience claims will receive a 120% reimbursement as part of September’s payout.Read more
Coinstats2025/09/20 05:51
The HackerNoon Newsletter: New frontiers in Human AI Interface (9/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Smiley Emoticon Created by Fahlman in 1982, US-led Invasion Restores Democracy to Haiti in 1994, New Zealand Grants Women's Suffrage in 1893, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space to New frontiers in Human AI Interface, let’s dive right in. Spacecraft From the 90s, or Why Humanity Uses Last Centurys Technology in Space By @nftbro [ 9 Min read ] In “small space”, the priorities are different: low cost, rapid iteration, and the use of CubeSats on Raspberry Pi and Linux containers. Read More. New frontiers in Human AI Interface By @zbruceli [ 12 Min read ] Recent tech advances are breaking free from 20 years of 5-inch screen limits, unlocking full human senses in computing through AI interfaces and wearables. Read More. Microsoft’s LinkedIn Still Sucks, But Outsmarting Its Algorithm Is Hilariously Easy By @frankmorgan [ 3 Min read ] A cheeky experiment uses ChatGPT to slip LinkedIn’s walled garden, proving off-platform links still win—and why MS’s Dismal Platform must pivot or die. Read More. AI Startup Surge Risks Repeating Tech’s Last Funding Mania By @youcefhq [ 4 Min read ] The AI startup frenzy and FOMO are inflating round sizes and valuations. But too much capital too early often leads to mediocre outcomes. Remake of 2020–22? Read More. Passive Income in Crypto: Why Waiting for Altseason Is a Bad Strategy By @MichaelJerlis [ 4 Min read ] Discover the most reliable passive income strategies in crypto for 2025 — from tokenized treasuries to staking, lending, farming, and more. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/20 00:02
