2025-09-23 Tuesday

The cross-chain data problem: A unified solution from Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

The cross-chain data problem: A unified solution from Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

The Web3 landscape of September 2025 is a vibrant, multi-chain ecosystem, but this fragmentation creates a significant challenge: data is siloed on different networks. For Web3 to function as a seamless, integrated internet, it needs infrastructure that can communicate, compute across, and aggregate information from all these disparate environments. Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 collectively provide a powerful solution to this cross-chain data problem. RSS3 acts as the universal aggregator, the "lingua franca" for cross-chain data. Its protocol is designed to be chain-agnostic, indexing activities, assets, and identities from a multitude of Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks. It harmonizes this fragmented data into a single, structured, and easily queryable feed. This allows developers to build applications that reflect a user's total Web3 presence, without needing to integrate dozens of separate blockchain APIs. Oraichain serves as the cross-chain intelligence and verification layer. Through its universal oracle services, it can not only pull data from different chains but also perform complex, verifiable computations on that aggregated data. For example, an Oraichain AI model could calculate a user's DeFi reputation score by analyzing their activities on Ethereum, Solana, and Cosmos, and then deliver that verifiable result to an application on a fourth chain, enabling true cross-chain logic. Pinlink provides chain-agnostic computational resources. The AI and rendering power needed by DApps is not specific to any single blockchain. Pinlink's DePIN marketplace is a neutral ground where developers from any ecosystem can rent the GPU power they need. This means a Solana-based gaming metaverse and an Ethereum-based AI art project can both source their compute from the same decentralized network, making high-performance hardware a shared, cross-chain utility for the entire Web3 space.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:44
A Decisive Step Towards Recovery And Enhanced Security

A Decisive Step Towards Recovery And Enhanced Security

UXLink Frozen Assets: A Decisive Step Towards Recovery And Enhanced Security
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:39
Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network

Roam Joins KBW2025 IMPACT as Sponsor and Shares Vision for a Global Open Wireless Network

Seoul, South Korea, September 23rd, 2025, Chainwire Roam, the global open wireless network, is taking centre stage at Korea Blockchain Week 2025 (KBW2025). As a silver sponsor of the main conference, IMPACT, Roam is showcasing how it connects OpenRoaming WiFi, smart global eSIM, and blockchain-based IDs to deliver seamless, secure, and community-driven internet access. From the very beginning, Roam's ultimate goal has been to make WiFi access as seamless as possible through decentralized solutions that empower individuals. Its success lies in delivering real-world services that anyone can use—welcomed not only by crypto enthusiasts but also by everyday users who simply want simpler, cheaper connectivity. Why This Message Connects in Korea Korea already leads in telecom metrics—fast broadband, widespread mobile access, and one of the highest rates of international travel per person. According to Roam Explorer data, the country also ranks among the world's leaders in Roam WiFi hotspot density, and Korean users form one of Roam's most active community. According to Roam Explorer, Korea ranks among the top regions for Roam WiFi hotspot density, with brighter map colors showing stronger coverage. Roam's eSIM lineup—Global, Premium, Enterprise, and Partner eSIM—fits naturally with these habits. All plans feature zero roaming fees, instant activation, and data that never expires. A standout advantage is that Roam eSIM charges at local rates across 160+ countries, helping travellers cut monthly communication costs by up to 80 %. Flexible payment options—from credit and debit cards to stablecoins and the $ROAM token—make staying connected simple for both Web2 and Web3 users. Roam also provides two WiFi 6 routers—the Rainier MAX60 and Baker MAX30—for people who want to help build the network itself. These routers strengthen local OpenRoaming coverage, support more devices at higher speeds, and connect directly to the Roam ecosystem.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:22
Revolutionary Move By South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians

Revolutionary Move By South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians

Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move By South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:12
Winners And Losers For September 22, 2025

Winners And Losers For September 22, 2025

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 22: Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in ring with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rolins during Monday Night RAW at Ford Center on September 22, 2025 in Evansville, Indiana. The dust has barely settled from Wrestlepalooza, but WWE Raw wasted no time pushing stories forward on its Sept. 22 episode. Coming out of WWE's ESPN debut, the spotlight shifted from spectacle back to storyline, as the red brand set the tone for the fall stretch leading into Crown Jewel on Oct. 11. Not every big name showed up. John Cena, Brock Lesnar, and CM Punk were absent, but Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins appeared, while Rhea Ripley and Asuka dazzled in a star-studded main event. With major names rising and others struggling, here's a look at the biggest winners and losers from Raw. Winners: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins We're packing both Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins into one because, with a single opening promo, they sold their match for Crown Jewel. Rhodes and Rollins, as the men's world champions, will go head-to-head for the Crown Jewel ring on Oct. 11 in Perth, Australia. The last time they crossed paths in a storyline, both were babyfaces, with the Architect helping the American Nightmare on his quest to finish the story for the Undisputed WWE Championship. They went from foes to allies and now back to rivals, so WWE needed to create tension and give fans a reason to care beyond this just being another international showcase match. It's not only about the best of the best clashing to prove who's superior, but also about how Rollins shaped Rhodes' second WWE run, and how this bout gives Rollins a chance to prove his greatness apart from his
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:07
Romania scales back digital IDs as Costa Rica unveils new app

Romania scales back digital IDs as Costa Rica unveils new app

Romanian authorities have announced plans to reduce the number of digital identity cards previously intended for free distribution amid the European nation's fiscal crisis. Romania will reduce the distribution of free digital IDs from 5 million to 3.5 million. The move follows a budget cut of $24.6 million from the original $82 million earmarked for the ambitious digitization project, with the Ministry of Interior aiming to "streamline the use of funds." Under the memorandum published by the ministry, authorities disclosed that the budget cuts are justifiable in the face of the country's "systemic fiscal risk." They added that the move stems from low public interest in receiving the free digital ID. Early in the year, Romania began issuing digital IDs to citizens with support from the European Union's Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). Details of the agreement stated that Romania will have to issue five million digital IDs to its citizens for free before June 2026, a milestone unlikely to be met following the budget cuts. Since launch, the country has issued a total of 436,674 digital IDs to citizens, a far cry from its original targets. Apart from distributing free digital IDs, Romania is expected to develop and roll out 11 online public services and launch a national awareness campaign. However, only four of the 11 online public services have been completed, with the remaining seven still in the works, with no clear date for mainstream launch. Following the delays, Romania may face a €264 million ($310 million) penalty from the European Commission if it fails to meet its digital ID targets. Industry experts say the fine may exacerbate the current fiscal crisis faced by the country while the government mulls solutions
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:03
China Tells Brokerages to Pause RWA Tokenization in Hong Kong: Report

China Tells Brokerages to Pause RWA Tokenization in Hong Kong: Report

China tightens its grip on offshore tokenization as booming Hong Kong digital asset deals spark a fresh wave of regulatory caution and market frenzy. China Regulator Advises Firms to Suspend RWA Tokenization in Hong Kong China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) reportedly asked some local brokerages on Sept. 22 to pause their real-world asset (RWA) tokenization
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 11:02
Violence Rises: Crypto Holders Face 170% Surge In Physical Attacks

Violence Rises: Crypto Holders Face 170% Surge In Physical Attacks

According to a Forbes report, physical attacks tied to cryptocurrency holdings rose by almost 170% over a six months span. That figure comes alongside a broader tally of 48 violent incidents recorded globally, a level that exceeds last year's totals. Around 35 of those incidents
Bitcoinist 2025/09/23 11:00
Uptick Network Equips Upward Wallet to Unlock Web3 with ERC-20 Token Creation

Uptick Network Equips Upward Wallet to Unlock Web3 with ERC-20 Token Creation

Uptick Network upgrades Upward Wallet with ERC-20 token creation and gifting tools in order to make Web3 simpler, engaging, and community-driven.
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/23 11:00
Plasma Bank Launches DeFi Card with 4% Cashback and 10% Yield on Stablecoins

Plasma Bank Launches DeFi Card with 4% Cashback and 10% Yield on Stablecoins

Plasma Bank has officially rolled out its highly anticipated Plasma One banking card, designed to bridge the gap between decentralized finance (DeFi) and traditional payments. The launch follows the mainnet release of its stablecoin blockchain, signaling a major leap toward financial inclusion and global digital payments. Plasma's Vision for Stablecoin Accessibility The Plasma One card
Coinstats 2025/09/23 10:21
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia