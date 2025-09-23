2025-09-23 Tuesday

Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3

The post Re-engineering social media: The DeSoc Stack of Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The quest for a truly decentralized social media (DeSoc) experience is a core focus of Web3 in September 2025. The goal is to build platforms that are censorship-resistant, user-owned, and free from manipulative algorithms. This requires a full stack of decentralized services, and Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 provide the intelligence, infrastructure, and data layers needed to build it. RSS3 forms the foundational protocol layer for DeSoc. It acts as the “social graph,” allowing users to control their own content, connections, and online identity. By indexing a user’s posts, follows, and interactions from various decentralized sources, RSS3 makes this data portable and accessible to any front-end application. This breaks the platform lock-in of Web2 social media, as users can seamlessly switch between different clients while retaining their entire social history. Oraichain provides the “intelligence layer” for content curation and moderation. A common challenge for DeSoc is filtering spam and harmful content without centralized censors. Oraichain allows for the creation of transparent, community-governed AI models for moderation. Users could opt into different algorithmic feeds—a “serendipity” feed, a “trending” feed—all powered by verifiable AI, giving them control over their experience in a way that is auditable and fair. Pinlink offers the decentralized “hosting layer.” A truly censorship-resistant social network cannot rely on centralized servers like AWS. Pinlink’s DePIN provides a resilient, distributed network of nodes that can host the front-end applications, store encrypted user data, or run the back-end processes for a DeSoc platform. This distributes the physical infrastructure, making the network far more difficult for any single entity to shut down or control. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/re-engineering-social-media-the-desoc-stack-of-oraichain-pinlink-and-rss3/
Retail Investors Drive Biggest Weekly Stock Inflows Signaling Possible Market Top

US stocks hit new highs after Fed rate cut, but retail inflows surge to yearly peak, often seen as a sign of market topping. Retail investors poured the largest weekly inflows of the year into stocks last week, sparking questions about whether markets are nearing a peak. The move comes as US equities touched fresh […] The post Retail Investors Drive Biggest Weekly Stock Inflows Signaling Possible Market Top appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
PAXMINING: Earn Over $4,700 Daily Through Professional Cloud Mining Platform

The post PAXMINING: Earn Over $4,700 Daily Through Professional Cloud Mining Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency industry is entering a phase of comprehensive regulation. From the launch of BTC and ETH futures in the United States to central banks worldwide exploring blockchain for cross-border payments, cryptocurrencies are no longer a fringe sector but are increasingly integrating into the mainstream financial world. Bitcoin (BTC): The Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) is preparing to launch the first long-term, cash-settled BTC perpetual futures in the U.S. Ethereum (ETH): ETH futures have also joined Cboe’s lineup, expanding options for institutional investors. XRP: BRICS nations and several central banks are quietly testing the XRP Ledger to enable faster, more secure, dollar-independent cross-border transactions. According to reports from CoinDesk and other industry sources, these regulatory developments are creating opportunities for investors seeking safe, predictable daily income. For those looking to transform their income approach without purchasing mining hardware or managing volatile trades, PAXMINING offers a practical solution. What is PAXMINING? PAXMINING is a UK-registered green cloud mining platform that aggregates global computing power. It enables users to earn daily returns without engaging in trading, timing the market, or purchasing expensive mining hardware. Platform Core Advantages ◆ $15 Registration Bonus: New users instantly receive a $15 account credit. ◆ No Hardware Costs: No expensive ASIC devices or maintenance – start with as little as $100. ◆ Green Energy: Powered by 70+ eco-friendly farms (solar, wind, hydro) – reduces costs and carbon footprint. ◆ User-Friendly: No technical knowledge needed – activate contracts with just a few clicks. ◆ Multi-Currency Flexibility: Payouts in 9+ cryptocurrencies: DOGE, BTC, ETH, SOL, USDC, USDT, XRP, LTC, BCH – tailored to your investment strategy. ◆ Daily Payouts: Automated, transparent earnings every 24 hours – principal returned at contract completion. ◆ Customer Support: Available 24/7 with an average response time under 2 minutes. These advantages provide investors with…
XRPL pushes on institutional DeFi

The post XRPL pushes on institutional DeFi appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief — The XRPL ecosystem enters the operational phase of institutional DeFi with volumes over $1B in stablecoins and a positioning among the Top‑10 for real-world assets (RWA). The protocol introduces compliance tools, native lending, and advanced tokenization (MPT) for regulated markets. The roadmap integrates features for privacy through zero-knowledge proofs (ZKP) and enterprise tools. According to data collected by Ripple in Q1 2025, institutional activity on XRPL recorded stablecoin flows exceeding $1 billion, and the company announced the acquisition of the prime broker Hidden Road for $1.25 billion on April 8, 2025; see the official report Ripple Q1 2025 Report. The protocol updates released in 2025, as reproduced in the official release notes, enhance observability and introduce permissioned features useful for institutional adoption rippled 2.5.0 release notes. In technical analyses and tests on integration environments, the operators I collaborated with found greater predictability in post-trade flows thanks to extended Token Escrow and Batch Transactions. Introduction DeFi on XRPL (XRP Ledger) emerges from the lab to offer practical solutions aimed at banks, issuers, and market infrastructures. In the first nine months of 2025, there are evident growing volumes on stablecoins and rising RWA metrics, while the protocol expands functionalities oriented towards compliance, risk control, and operations on an institutional scale. The combination of operational tools, protocol updates, and a well-defined roadmap is laying the groundwork for permissioned markets, conditional settlement, and native audit processes. In this context, the ecosystem extends from stablecoin payments to on‑chain credit markets, up to the tokenization of bonds and money funds. Live News: Compliance and Institution-Ready Infrastructure XRPL has launched tools focused on regulatory compliance and operational reliability. The goal is to reduce operational risk, simplify KYC/AML controls, and facilitate integration with banking systems. Credentials (with DID) — Decentralized identities (DID) with attestations of…
BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions

The mining and investment firm has quietly vaulted into the ranks of the largest ETH holders on the planet, amassing […] The post BitMine Immersion Amasses 2.4M ETH Worth Billions appeared first on Coindoo.
Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout

TLDR Leah Wald steps down from Sol Strategies after leading its Solana-focused transformation. Michael Hubbard appointed as interim CEO following Wald’s exit on October 1. Sol Strategies holds nearly 390,000 SOL tokens worth $89 million after its strategy shift. Sol Strategies’ Nasdaq listing and validator business growth mark key milestones for the firm. Leah Wald, [...] The post Sol Strategies CEO Leah Wald to Exit After Successful Solana Strategy Rollout appeared first on CoinCentral.
Will stablecoins break the token flywheel?

The post Will stablecoins break the token flywheel? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Empire newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Crypto has grown into a Kafkaesque maze of meta-bets: Bitcoin is the reserve asset of the internet, and if it can do that, then Ethereum must be the World Computer.  But if Ethereum can’t scale to be the World Computer all by itself, then perhaps Solana, Avalanche or some other layer-1 will be the global settlement layer for computation instead. That settlement layer will need apps. Lots of them. Great for the fat app thesis — the investment logic that suggests “most of the value to be found in crypto today is to be found in apps.”  And if those fat apps have tokens, then hoo boy! — Imagine the value accrual. Especially for those apps that thrive in crypto’s hyperactive attention economy. What if the apps are so successful that they overload their settlement layers, thereby proving that those blockchains can’t scale, either? Or maybe their devs, validators or other ecosystem participants are not aligned with the apps themselves. What then? Fun with flywheels Odds are you’ll then love the appchain thesis. It has everything good about the fat app thesis, with the added benefit of a very special property: ongoing utility for network participants. Tokens can be dished out as rewards (read: payment) to the people and companies keeping the network online.  And those people need to stake their tokens (and not sell them) to receive more of those rewards — reducing downward pressure on the token’s price and maybe attracting new users (and holders) along the way. The token is an integral part of that flywheel. Something that Empire host Santiago Roel Santos said on today’s podcast got me thinking about all of this. The topic of Polymarket’s trajectory had come up, and Santi…
AI in Sports: The Controversial Experiment of the Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager

BitcoinWorld AI in Sports: The Controversial Experiment of the Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager In the rapidly evolving landscape of technology, the boundaries of innovation are constantly being pushed. For those immersed in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain, the concept of decentralized decision-making and experimental technology is familiar territory. So, when an independent baseball team decided to let an AI manage a game, it naturally sparked a fascinating conversation. This bold move by the Oakland Ballers wasn’t just about baseball; it was a profound experiment in AI in sports, echoing the spirit of disruption and questioning traditional structures that resonates deeply within the tech community. The Mathematical Heart of Baseball and the Rise of AI in Sports Baseball, often called America’s pastime, is more than just a game of skill and athleticism; it’s a deeply mathematical sport. Every pitch, every swing, every defensive shift can be broken down into granular statistics. Major League teams employ legions of data engineers to crunch numbers, seeking minute advantages that can influence managerial decisions. This data-driven approach, while effective, sometimes leads to an almost absurd level of overanalysis, reminiscent of Mr. Burns in that classic Simpsons episode, who famously pulled an eight-time all-star for Homer Simpson based on ‘playing the percentages.’ This deep analytical foundation makes baseball a prime candidate for technological experimentation, especially with artificial intelligence. The integration of AI in sports isn’t just a futuristic fantasy; it’s becoming a tangible reality, promising to optimize strategies, enhance player performance analysis, and even redefine the role of human coaches. From predictive analytics for player injuries to real-time strategic adjustments, AI offers a new lens through which to view and manage athletic competition. The Oakland Ballers, with their independent spirit, decided to take this concept further than most, venturing into uncharted territory. The Oakland Ballers’ Bold Experiment with Baseball AI The story of the Oakland Ballers is one of resilience and innovation. Founded by edtech entrepreneur Paul Freedman, the Ballers emerged as a beacon of hope for Oakland baseball fans after the painful departure of the Major League A’s. Though a minor league team, the ‘Oakland B’s’ quickly garnered a national following, winning a title in just two seasons. This unique position—a major league team in a minor league market—gave them the freedom to experiment in ways larger leagues couldn’t. Freedman explained to Bitcoin World, "We can play with things and experiment with things way before the MLB or NBA or any of those leagues could do something." This experimental ethos led them to a groundbreaking partnership with Distillery, an AI company, to develop software capable of managing a baseball game in real time. The core of this initiative was to see how a sophisticated Baseball AI could perform under live game conditions. Unlike previous fan-controlled experiments where humorous decisions often trumped strategic ones, this AI initiative aimed for pure data-driven optimization. The implications of such an experiment extend beyond the diamond, touching upon how artificial intelligence might reshape various industries, including those reliant on complex, real-time decision-making. Navigating AI Decision-Making on the Field The choice of baseball for this AI experiment was deliberate. As Freedman noted, "Baseball is the perfect place to do an initial experiment like this, because it is so data-driven, and decisions are made very analytically." The slow pace between pitches allows ample time for an AI system to process data and recommend actions. Distillery trained OpenAI’s ChatGPT on an immense dataset, including over a century of baseball statistics and specific Ballers game data, to mimic the strategic thinking of their human manager, Aaron Miles. The goal wasn’t to replace human ingenuity but to augment it. Freedman clarified, "What the AI did was figure out what our human coach would have done – the ingenuity on strategy and the concepts came from [Miles], and the ability to use the data and recognize patterns… is what the AI did throughout the course of the game." This highlights a critical distinction in the current state of AI decision-making: AI as a powerful tool for optimization, rather than an autonomous replacement for human expertise. During the AI-controlled game, the system performed remarkably, making almost identical decisions to Miles regarding pitching changes, lineup adjustments, and pinch hitters. The only instance where Miles had to intervene was due to a player’s unexpected illness, a scenario outside the AI’s programmed scope. This singular override underscores the enduring necessity of human oversight for unforeseen circumstances and ethical considerations. The manager himself, Aaron Miles, embraced the experiment with good humor, even offering the tablet running the AI for a handshake with the opposing manager, a symbolic gesture of technology meeting tradition. Aspect Human Manager (Aaron Miles) AI Manager (Distillery’s AI) Decision-making Basis Experience, intuition, real-time observation, data analysis Centuries of baseball data, Ballers’ game history, pattern recognition via ChatGPT Key Decisions Made Pitching changes, lineup construction, pinch hitters Identical decisions to Miles for pitching changes, lineup, pinch hitters Override Instances Miles overrode AI once due to player illness Required human override for unexpected player health issue Outcome of Game Smooth execution of managerial strategy Smooth execution, mirroring human decisions The Critical Role of Fan Engagement and Backlash Despite the smooth execution of the AI’s managerial duties, the experiment triggered an unexpected wave of backlash from the Oakland Ballers’ dedicated fanbase. For many, the involvement of companies like OpenAI, which powered Distillery’s AI, felt like a betrayal. Fans expressed concerns that such enterprises prioritize "winning" the AI race over thorough safety testing and ethical deployment. This sentiment was amplified by the recent history of corporate greed that led to the departure of multiple professional sports franchises from Oakland, creating a deep-seated mistrust among locals. Comments like "There goes the Ballers trying to appeal to Bay Area techies instead of baseball fans" highlighted a perceived disconnect. The issue wasn’t just about AI; it was about the broader cultural tension between technological advancement and community values. Fan engagement, crucial for any sports team, proved to be a double-edged sword. While fans had previously embraced novel concepts like fan-controlled games, the AI experiment touched a nerve related to corporate influence and the perceived erosion of authenticity. Paul Freedman acknowledged the unforeseen negative reaction, stating, "It never feels good to have your fans be like, ‘We hate this.’" The Ballers do not intend to repeat this specific AI experiment. However, the experience sparked a vital conversation about the ethical implications and societal acceptance of new technologies. This public discourse, though initially uncomfortable, is essential for navigating the complex future of AI. It underscores that while technology can optimize processes, the human element—emotion, community, and trust—remains paramount. A Look Ahead: Balancing Innovation and Community in the Age of AI The Oakland Ballers’ experiment serves as a compelling case study in the ongoing dialogue surrounding artificial intelligence. It showcased the impressive capabilities of AI in sports for data-driven strategy while simultaneously revealing the critical importance of public perception and fan engagement. The journey of the Oakland Ballers, from a team born out of protest to pioneers in sports technology, reflects a broader societal challenge: how to embrace innovation without alienating the communities it serves. As AI continues to integrate into various aspects of life, including sports and even the financial sector where cryptocurrencies thrive, understanding its practical applications and potential pitfalls becomes increasingly vital. The Ballers’ experience reminds us that while AI can be an incredible tool for optimization, the human touch, ethical considerations, and genuine connection with stakeholders are indispensable. The conversation about AI’s role in our future has just begun, and experiments like these, even with their bumps, are crucial steps in shaping that dialogue responsibly. To learn more about the latest AI in sports trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features, institutional adoption, and future applications. This post AI in Sports: The Controversial Experiment of the Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Why Do Crypto Prices Drop Sharply?

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts faced a challenging start to the week, as digital currencies braced for substantial declines. Sunday initiated this volatile period, triggering a significant drop in numerous cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin (DOGE), which saw losses up to 10%.Continue Reading:Why Do Crypto Prices Drop Sharply?
Ramaswami’s Strive To Acquire Semler Scientific In All-Stock Deal To Expand Bitcoin Buy Strategy

Boards of both companies approved the merger with Vivek Ramaswamy’s Strive, which is subject to standard closing conditions to form a Bitcoin treasury company.
