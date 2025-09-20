2025-09-23 Tuesday

Grayscale’s ETF offering ADA and XRP captures $22M trading volume in market debut

The post Grayscale’s ETF offering ADA and XRP captures $22M trading volume in market debut appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC) recorded nearly $22 million in trading volume during its Sept. 19 debut, with 381,298 shares changing hands as the multi-token basket fund launched on NYSE Arca. The debut volume is aligned with recent crypto ETF launches, including the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF that captured $6 million during its Sept. 18 opening hour. Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas previously noted that most ETFs typically see less than $1 million in debut volume, making GDLC’s performance particularly strong for a new crypto product. GDLC provides varying exposure to five major digital assets through a single regulated vehicle, comprising 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano. The fund manages over $931 million in assets, making it one of the largest diversified crypto investment products available to US investors. Regulatory path to launch The ETF conversion required navigating complex regulatory approval processes after the SEC initially imposed a stay order following July approval. The regulator lifted restrictions only after the SEC revealed generic listing standards on Sept. 18, designed to streamline future crypto ETF approvals across Nasdaq, Cboe, and NYSE. The new framework eliminates the need for individual Rule 19b-4 filings for each product, instead requiring only Form S-1 submissions with 75-day review periods. The standards aim to reduce delays while maintaining threshold requirements for market capitalization, trading volume, and liquidity that not all products will immediately satisfy. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg credited the SEC’s crypto task force for providing “regulatory clarity our industry deserves,” signaling improved cooperation between industry participants and regulators after years of contentious review processes. Basket-style crypto ETFs Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart projected that basket-style crypto ETFs could evolve into the second- or third-largest category of digital asset products, following single-asset Bitcoin funds that now manage over $100 billion. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:33
Why the US Treasury Isn’t Rushing to Implement GENIUS Act

The post Why the US Treasury Isn’t Rushing to Implement GENIUS Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury is continuing to prepare for the GENIUS Act, opening a second window for public comment. This will allow stakeholders to give feedback on possible implementation plans. After regulators finalize a plan to effectuate this law, a speedy deadline will immediately begin. Therefore, this is another non-binding step to give officials and stablecoin issuers maximum flexibility. Will Treasury Implement GENIUS Soon? Since President Trump signed the GENIUS Act, a key piece of US stablecoin regulation, the industry has been wondering about its potential impact. The US Treasury has two deadlines to implement the GENIUS Act: either 18 months after the signing or 120 days after finalizing a concrete plan. Sponsored Sponsored Apparently Treasury is taking some meaningful steps towards this plan, opening a window for public comment on this implementation. This will allow community stakeholders to offer their feedback: “Today, the US Department of the Treasury issued an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM), seeking public comment related to Treasury’s implementation of the GENIUS Act. The ANPRM…offers the public an opportunity to contribute to the implementation of this law,” the press release claimed. This isn’t the first time that the US Treasury has solicited feedback on GENIUS Act implementation, opening a similar window last month. The previous request focused on security enforcement considerations, while the new one is more general. Both are set to wrap up in mid-October. Looming Deadlines Explained On one hand, this is further progress from Treasury on effectuating the GENIUS Act. Nonetheless, it’s still a non-binding step: Treasury is under no obligation to implement any of this feedback. Technically speaking, there’s no guarantee that regulators will release this action plan any time soon. After they release this action plan, a speedier deadline will be set. This is an ambiguous situation, but one that can…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:27
Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO

The post Over 9,400 investors Invested in the First DEX On XRPL: DeXRP Raised $6.5 Million in ICO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 19, 2025 The crypto market in 2025 is facing one of its strongest bull runs in years. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading at new ATHs, while institutional interest in blockchain adoption is accelerating at an unprecedented pace. But perhaps the most surprising narrative of this cycle is the explosive resurgence of XRP and XRPL. Once underestimated, the XRP Ledger has evolved into a powerful blockchain ecosystem, boasting ultra-fast settlement speeds, near-zero fees, growing enterprise integrations, and over 300% growth for last year.  XRPL is quickly becoming a serious competitor to Ethereum and Solana in the DeFi space, and DeXRP, the first-ever DEX on XRPL, will become a trading hub for institutional investors, ordinary traders, and new DeFi ecosystems.  DeXRP Listing Announcement  In just two months, DeXRP has already raised almost $6.5 million and attracted over 9,300 unique investors. This makes it one of the largest presales ever launched on XRPL, which the team views as a sign of strong investor confidence in the project’s vision and utility. The quick rise of DeXRP has not gone unnoticed. Forbes, one of the most powerful business media in the world, has featured the project and acknowledged it as one of the major up-and-coming participants in the XRPL DeFi ecosystem.  DeXRP is preparing to launch trading with liquidity support and announced tier-one partnerships. The team has already confirmed collaborations with WOW Earn and Micro3 and has become an official sponsor of the WOW Summit in Hong Kong, a leading blockchain industry event. The presale allocation is nearly sold out, and the listing price has been set at $0.35 per token. The current token price is $0.14015, and investors can purchase $DXP through Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, XRP Ledger, Bitcoin, or USDT on compatible networks. DXP Tokenomics and Utility  To provide stable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:23
FTX Creditors Set For Crucial $1.6B Payout Starting September 30

The post FTX Creditors Set For Crucial $1.6B Payout Starting September 30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. FTX Creditors Set For Crucial $1.6B Payout Starting September 30 Skip to content Home Crypto News FTX Creditors Set for Crucial $1.6B Payout Starting September 30 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ftx-creditors-payout-begins/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:18
Best Altcoins Under $1 — ADA, XLM and DOT Named Undervalued Analyst Favorites

As Bitcoin consolidates near major resistance levels, investors are exploring undervalued altcoins priced under $1. Analysts are highlighting Cardano (ADA), Stellar (XLM), and Polkadot (DOT) as tokens whose valuations do not reflect the progress being made in their ecosystems. Each combines low entry price with technical and adoption tailwinds that could set up sharp moves [...] The post Best Altcoins Under $1 — ADA, XLM and DOT Named Undervalued Analyst Favorites appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/20 07:00
Trump-linked WLFI Passes Token Buyback Proposal

The post Trump-linked WLFI Passes Token Buyback Proposal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US President Donald Trump-backed crypto project World Liberty Financial passed a governance proposal to reduce the supply and boost the value of its native cryptocurrency following its disappointing price performance since launch. On Thursday, the Trump family-backed platform passed a governance vote that seeks to use 100% of the project’s treasury’s liquidity fees for World Liberty Financial (WLFI) token buybacks and burns, meaning permanently removing the tokens from circulation. The vote passed with a 99.8% majority, while only 0.06% of the community voted against the proposal, which will serve as the “foundation” of the platform’s token buyback strategy, according to data from WorldLibertyFinancial.com. Similar mechanisms seek to reduce the circulating supply of a token and create more demand through buybacks. “This program removes tokens from circulation held by participants not committed to WLFI’s long-term growth and direction, effectively increasing relative weight for committed long-term holders,” the governance proposal stated. Proposal to use 100% of WLFI treasury liquidity fees for buybacks and burns. Source: WorldLibertyFinancial.com After the proposal, WLFI will collect its liquidity positions on Ethereum, BNB Chain and Solana, which will be used to buy back WLFI tokens on the open market. Purchased tokens are sent to a burn address for permanent removal from circulation. However, the proposal still lacks estimates on the amount of fees generated by the platform, making it difficult to estimate the potential market impact of the buybacks. The governance vote was passed nearly three weeks after the official launch of the WLFI token on Sept. 1, which resulted in a 40% price decline within the first three days of its launch, causing millions of dollars of losses for whales, Cointelegraph reported on Sept. 4. The decline occurred despite the WLFI platform burning 47 million tokens on Sept. 3, a move that could not halt the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:59
Grvt Raises $19M to Bring Privacy and Scale to Onchain Finance

The post Grvt Raises $19M to Bring Privacy and Scale to Onchain Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grvt (pronounced “gravity”), a decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on privacy in on-chain finance, has raised $19 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by ZKsync, its foundational technology partner, along with Further Ventures, EigenCloud (formerly EigenLayer) and 500 Global, the company announced via email on Thursday. Built on the ZKsync Validium L2, Grvt uses zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to ensure transactions inherit Ethereum-level security while keeping trade details private and settlement costs low. The company says this architecture addresses long-standing barriers to mainstream adoption of on-chain finance: privacy, scalability and accessibility. ZK technology is a cryptographic method in which one party can demonstrate to another that a certain piece of information is true, without revealing anything about said information. This is an important facet of blockchain-based finance as it allows users to verify transactions and transfers without revealing anything about the sender, receiver, amount. “Privacy is uncompromising for the future of on-chain trading and investing,” said co-founder and CEO Hong Yea, adding that Grvt aims to set the standard for how zero-knowledge cryptography powers financial markets. The raise comes amid a resurgence in Ethereum activity, with August’s on-chain volume topping $320 billion, its highest since mid-2021. Backers see Grvt as a potential liquidity hub for a trillion-dollar on-chain finance market, with applications spanning cross-exchange vaults, cross-chain interoperability, real-world assets, and structured options, according to the announcement. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/19/grvt-raises-usd19m-to-bring-privacy-and-scale-to-on-chain-finance
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:56
FTX to Dispense $1.6 Billion in Bankruptcy Repayments This Month

The third wave of payments will occur on September 30.
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:01
Immutable [IMX] surges 17%, hits 8-month high: Is $1 in sight?

How did Immutable surge to an 8-month-high?
Coinstats2025/09/20 06:00
Is Black Chip Poker Legit? Everything You Need To Know Before Playing

Black Chip Poker is one of the most popular poker rooms in the world today, with daily peak player traffic between 1,000 and 2,000. The impressive daily stats come as no surprise, considering it shares the same player pool with Americas Cardroom and other prominent poker sites in the Winning Poker Network.  Combined with several […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/20 05:45
