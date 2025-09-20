‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Is Overflowing With Mental Health Mysteries, Says EP

BRILLIANT MINDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, Duke Davis Roberts as Tommy. (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC) "We love our medical mysteries. We love leaning into those. We love the humor and wit, and then the third thing that's really important to us is showing people feeling their emotions," says Michael Grassi, creator and showrunner of Brilliant Minds, as he talks about season two of the series. Brilliant Minds follows Dr. Oliver Wolf, an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition who leads a team of interns as they explore the human mind, while also struggling with their own relationships and mental health. Zachary Quinto headlines the series as Dr. Wolf, which also stars Tamberla Perry, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. "Last season, was focused on Wolf's past and his relationship with his father and his mother, and how that contributed to making him the doctor he is today, and that was so valuable, because we really got a window into his life and why he practices medicine the way he does.," says Grassi. "This season, we wanted to really continue that story, but in a brand new way, using 'flash forward' scenes, in which we see Oliver in this very specific situation where he's in a psychiatric facility, and we're really excited to tell a nuanced story about what it's like to enter one of these facilities and get care, whether you want to be there or not." Grassi has just touched on one of the mysteries that will be explored this season on the series, as the opening scene finds Dr. Wolf not working as a physician but rather as a patient…