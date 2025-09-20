2025-09-23 Tuesday

Roblox's 'Italian Brainrot' Trend, Explained

The post Roblox’s ‘Italian Brainrot’ Trend, Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian Brainrot characters Tralalero Tralala (created by @eZburger401) and Tung Tung Tung Sahur (created by Noxa) Noxa/@eZburger401 Roblox’s Steal a Brainrot, based on “Italian Brainrot” memes, has become a breakout hit—the Roblox and Fortnite game recently hit almost 24 million players in a single day. To put this in perspective, the most popular game on Steam, Counter-Strike 2, averages a daily peak of a million and a half—recent viral hit Silksong, the much-anticipated sequel to Hollow Knight, peaks at just under half a million. Roblox is the gaming hub of choice for younger players, meaning that Gen Alpha memes are a major source of creative inspiration for the platform’s biggest games. Steal a Brainrot has adapted the absurd Italian Brainrot meme into a Pokemon-like game, as players are tasked with collecting Brainrots, with the stressful possibility of their most valuable creatures being stolen by other players. Like many Roblox games, Steal a Brainrot is riddled with in-app purchases and copyright controversies, but is wildly popular with children. The Italian Brainrot trend is all over Roblox, YouTube and TikTok—videos of the creatures often rack up many millions of views. So, what is the bizarre Brainrot trend, and why is it so popular? The Italian Brainrot Meme, Explained Italian Brainrot is a semi-ironic trend popularized by Gen Alpha, using AI image generators to spew out an absurd, nonsensical cast of characters. The internet has always enjoyed photoshopping weird animal hybrids, like Strawberry Elephant and Cat Smurf, but those creatures were created with Photoshop—generative AI tools allow anyone to effortlessly create their own. Brainrot characters emerged in 2025, some generated anonymously, and some tied to specific content creators. Popular characters include Tralalero Tralala, a three-legged shark wearing sneakers, Bombardiro Crocodilo, a crocodile spliced with a bomber jet, and Tung Tung Tung Sahur, a…
'Brilliant Minds' Season 2 Is Overflowing With Mental Health Mysteries, Says EP

The post ‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 Is Overflowing With Mental Health Mysteries, Says EP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BRILLIANT MINDS — Pictured: (l-r) Ashleigh LaThrop as Dr. Ericka Kinney, Aury Krebs as Dr. Dana Dang, Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, John Clarence Stewart as Dr. Anthony Thorne, Duke Davis Roberts as Tommy. (Photo by: Pief Weyman/NBC) “We love our medical mysteries. We love leaning into those. We love the humor and wit, and then the third thing that’s really important to us is showing people feeling their emotions,” says Michael Grassi, creator and showrunner of Brilliant Minds, as he talks about season two of the series. Brilliant Minds follows Dr. Oliver Wolf, an eccentric but incredibly gifted neurologist who suffers from a rare condition who leads a team of interns as they explore the human mind, while also struggling with their own relationships and mental health. Zachary Quinto headlines the series as Dr. Wolf, which also stars Tamberla Perry, Teddy Sears, and Donna Murphy. “Last season, was focused on Wolf’s past and his relationship with his father and his mother, and how that contributed to making him the doctor he is today, and that was so valuable, because we really got a window into his life and why he practices medicine the way he does.,” says Grassi. “This season, we wanted to really continue that story, but in a brand new way, using ‘flash forward’ scenes, in which we see Oliver in this very specific situation where he’s in a psychiatric facility, and we’re really excited to tell a nuanced story about what it’s like to enter one of these facilities and get care, whether you want to be there or not.” Grassi has just touched on one of the mysteries that will be explored this season on the series, as the opening scene finds Dr. Wolf not working as a physician but rather as a patient…
Bank of Japan Holds Rate Steady, Yen Strengthens Post-Decision

The post Bank of Japan Holds Rate Steady, Yen Strengthens Post-Decision appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BoJ maintains interest rate at 0.50%, mixed committee votes signal future hike. Yen surges against dollar; market anticipates rate changes. Minimal immediate impact on Japanese crypto assets and institutions. The Bank of Japan held its policy interest rate at 0.50% in a 7-2 vote, signaling potential future adjustments amid economic uncertainties. The yen appreciated post-decision, reflecting market anticipation of possible rate hikes, impacting currency pairs and Japanese bond markets. BoJ’s Split Vote Signals Potential Rate Shift The Bank of Japan’s decision involved a 7-2 voting majority, reflecting internal differences among committee members. Takeda Hajime and Tamura Naoki diverged, advocating a 25 basis point increase. The official policy statement expressed concerns about economic risks, indicating a cautious yet data-driven policy approach. According to Kazuo Ueda, Governor of the Bank of Japan, “flexible, data-driven approach” underlines their strategy, further elaborated in the BoJ Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes. Uncertainty in global trade policies and economic conditions influenced the decision. The BoJ emphasized emerging risks, considering both domestic and international financial conditions. Market observers noted the statement as indicative of a possible rate hike later in the year. Following the decision, the yen appreciated, reaching 147.28 against the US dollar. Market interpretations suggest an anticipation of future monetary tightening. The yen’s strong performance led it to outpace other G10 currencies during the Tokyo trading session. Yen’s Surge and Its Limited Impact on Crypto Did you know? Japan has maintained ultra-low interest rates to support economic growth for nearly two decades, with recent committee dissent hinting at potential changes ahead. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price stands at $115,305.08, with a market cap of $2.30 trillion. The past 24 hours saw a 1.79% price decrease, and the cryptocurrency experienced a 12.64% rise over 90 days, indicating ongoing market volatility. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot…
Bill Morgan Addresses Inflation Concerns & XRP's Stagnant Price

The post Bill Morgan Addresses Inflation Concerns & XRP’s Stagnant Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite the recent positive announcements, none of them have yet translated into a big price increase, as XRP is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours Bill Morgan pointed out that after the final XRP tokens are released from escrow, the supply could become inflationary As of mid-2025, about 35.9 billion XRP tokens remain in escrow under Ripple’s release schedule, meaning that nearly 40% of the total supply is locked in escrow There have been discussions and observations regarding several recent positive developments for XRP, such as the announcement of an XRP ETF and options on XRP futures. However, none of this has yet translated into a big price increase, as the cryptocurrency is still hovering at about $3.03, which is approximately 3% decrease in the last 24 hours. Some pointed out that because the circulating supply is increasing over time (since not all of the maximum supply of 100 billion XRP has been distributed yet), this makes $XRP inflationary, which might dilute the price. Related: XRPR’s Hybrid 1940 Act Debut Delivers $37.7 Million, Beating All Altcoin ETF Starts Bill Morgan, a lawyer who supports the crypto industry, acknowledged that to be true. He emphasizes that XRP is a finite asset. Once all XRP has been released from escrow, mechanisms like token burns could be implemented to permanently remove tokens from the supply, making it either deflationary or, at a minimum, non-inflationary. In the past, Morgan also defended Ripple’s system of holding back a large amount of XRP and releasing it in a steady, planned way each month. He said this is good for the market because it makes things predictable, arguing that this kind of planned release is not the same as uncontrolled inflation, where the supply grows unexpectedly. XRP supply,…
BitGo files S-1 form for IPO, revealing $3B revenue in 2024

The post BitGo files S-1 form for IPO, revealing $3B revenue in 2024 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitGo published its S-1 registration statement on Sept. 19, confirming plans for an initial public offering while revealing over $3 billion in revenue for 2024. Financial data shared by Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart revealed a preliminary prospectus with significant revenue growth, from $926 million in 2023 to over $3 billion in 2024, representing more than 200% year-over-year expansion. Six-month figures show revenue acceleration continuing into 2025, demonstrating sustained momentum in institutional crypto adoption. Additionally, the filing confirms confidential paperwork submitted to the SEC on July 21 as the crypto custody firm prepares for a public market debut. BitGo Holdings plans to list Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “BTGO.” The company will maintain a dual-class structure, with Class A shares carrying one vote per share and Class B shares holding fifteen votes each. Financial performance and platform growth The filing reveals BitGo’s return to profitability, with a $156.5 million net income in 2024 compared to a $2.1 million loss in 2023. Key business metrics demonstrate substantial platform expansion, with Assets on Platform reaching $89.9 billion in 2024, nearly tripling from $30.8 billion in 2023. Client growth accelerated to 2,615 from 1,367 year-over-year, while assets staked surged to $31.8 billion from $6 billion. The user base expanded to 1.04 million from 959,813, reflecting growing institutional and retail adoption. Six-month 2025 data shows continued momentum with $90.3 billion in assets on the platform and 4,621 clients, indicating accelerating market penetration. Operating expenses totaled $3.09 billion in 2024, primarily driven by $2.53 billion in digital asset sales costs. Market position and regulatory strategy BitGo specializes in institutional crypto custody solutions and trading platform infrastructure, positioning itself as regulatory frameworks mature. The company recently obtained approval under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework, enabling pan-European custody services…
BitGo files S-1 for potential IPO

The post BitGo files S-1 for potential IPO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BitGo has filed an S-1 registration with the SEC for a possible initial public offering (IPO). The company specializes in digital asset custody, focusing on institutions and stablecoins. BitGo, a digital asset custody and security firm, today filed an S-1 registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The filing represents a significant step toward public markets for the institutional-focused crypto company, which specializes in custody services for cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitgo-files-s-1-for-potential-ipo/
DOGE ETF News & Could Layer Brett See an ETF Approval in Years to come?

The post DOGE ETF News & Could Layer Brett See an ETF Approval in Years to come? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 01:10 The latest Dogecoin updates have traders buzzing as DOGE continues to hold its ground above key support levels. With rumors swirling about the possibility of a DOGE ETF in the future, excitement is building around what could be a major milestone for the original meme coin. If approved, analysts believe a DOGE ETF could send prices surging, potentially revisiting previous highs or even setting new ones. But the conversation doesn’t end there — investors are also asking if future ETF approvals could one day include rising stars like Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Dogecoin price prediction: ETF speculation builds Dogecoin has long been one of the most community-driven cryptos, and an ETF would represent institutional validation for the meme coin sector. Current Dogecoin price prediction models show moderate gains in the short term, with analysts targeting 20–30% upside if sentiment remains strong. Some market commentators suggest that a DOGE ETF could bring a wave of institutional money into the space, pushing liquidity and trading volumes to levels not seen since 2021. That said, DOGE’s massive market cap means it is unlikely to see the type of explosive multiples that newer projects can still achieve. This is why some traders are splitting their bets — holding DOGE for stability while hunting for higher risk–reward plays elsewhere. Could Layer Brett be the next meme coin ETF candidate? Layer Brett is quickly becoming the name on everyone’s lips in the meme coin sector. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, $LBRETT combines viral meme energy with real blockchain utility, offering lightning-fast transactions and low fees. While an ETF for $LBRETT is still a distant conversation, analysts believe its growing community, capped 10B supply, and staking mechanics make it a strong candidate for mainstream adoption in the coming years. If meme…
XRP Fund Notches Biggest ETF Debut of 2025—and Dogecoin Wasn't Far Behind

The post XRP Fund Notches Biggest ETF Debut of 2025—and Dogecoin Wasn’t Far Behind appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The Rex-Osprey XRP ETF and DOJE ETF debuted Thursday. Analysts were surprised at the trading volume of both ETFs. The price of both XRP and Dogecoin has dipped following the funds’ listing. The first exchange-traded fund giving U.S. investors exposure to XRP had a roaring debut Thursday, bringing in close to $38 million in inflows in the best ETF launch of this year.  Rex Shares and Osprey Funds’ XRP ETF surpassed expectations as investors rushed to get exposure to the cryptocurrency.  The issuers’ DOJE ETF, the first Dogecoin ETF to trade in U.S. markets, generated a strong $17 million in its inaugural day.  The two funds’ success indicated pent-up demand for altcoin exposure, Bloomberg Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas said, writing on X that it was a “good sign” for the long-list of funds the SEC has lined up for  approval.  Wall Street’s regulator on Wednesday signed off on new generic listing standards for commodity-based trusts which could make it easier for crypto ETFs to hit markets.  The price of XRP recently stood at $3.01 after losing more than 3% of its value over a 24-hour period, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko. Dogecoin’s price stood at nearly $0.27 after dropping 6% over the same time period.   Following the massive success of the Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs the SEC approved last year, issuers have been eager to address the increasing appetite for crypto-focused investment products. The SEC has received more than 90 applications for funds based on altcoins and combinations of tokens and strategies. BTC and ETH ETFs have generated about $57 billion and $14 billion, respectively.  $XRPR traded $37.7m on Day One, which edges out $IVES for the biggest day one (natural) $ volume of any 2025 launch. $DOJE is no slouch at $17m, which would be…
Best Crypto to Buy 19 September – XRP, Shiba Inu, Pepe

With the vast number of choices available, deciding which crypto is the best to buy right now is far from straightforward. Lingering concerns around inflation, US policy, and global tensions have kept market growth in check, although Bitcoin managed to hit a new all-time high of $124,128 just last month. Beyond Bitcoin, investor interest remains […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 19 September – XRP, Shiba Inu, Pepe  appeared first on Cryptonews.
NBA star Kevin Durant recovers Coinbase account after nearly 10 years

Nearly a decade after losing access to his Coinbase account, NBA star Kevin Durant is once again in control of his Bitcoin holdings, according to the exchange CEO. Nearly 10 years after buying Bitcoin on Coinbase, NBA superstar Kevin Durant has regained access to his holdings thanks to a completed account recovery.The news was announced via an X post by Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong on Thursday evening. “We got this fixed. Account recovery complete!,” Armstrong wrote. Durant, a 15-time NBA All-Star who will suit up for the Houston Rockets this season, shared the story of his lost Bitcoin (BTC) on Tuesday at the annual Gameplan Summit in Santa Monica.Read more
