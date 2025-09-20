Michigan towards reserves in Bitcoin

The post Michigan towards reserves in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Michigan House has resumed consideration of HB 4087, the proposal that, if approved, would authorize the allocation of up to 10% of public funds – specifically from the General Fund and the Budget Stabilization Fund – in Bitcoin and other digital assets. The measure, currently in second reading, reignites the debate on a potential financial shift for Michigan, highlighting operational risks and accounting transparency. In this context, the balance between investment opportunities and risk control becomes central. According to data collected by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), public administrations must evaluate with extreme caution the direct use of cryptocurrencies in the management of reserves or treasury. Industry analysts we consulted note that the absence of unified standards on custody, reporting, and impairment significantly increases operational and reputational risk for entities with complex public budgets. In monitoring state legislative acts, it is highlighted that the quality of implementing rules will be crucial to reducing informational asymmetries and systemic risks. HB 4087: what’s really at stake The draft law, proposed by representatives Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson, would allow investing up to 10% of state public funds, an amount that in absolute terms could reach billions of dollars, with potential repercussions on the state’s budget and liquidity management (Michigan Legislature). The provision focuses on creating a reserve in Bitcoin and other selected digital assets, with the measure assigned to the Government Operations Committee for further examination and possible amendments. That said, the core of the proposal remains the construction of a reserve that is consistent with public finance constraints and the demand for transparency from stakeholders. Legislative Timeline: Steps and Next Moves The proposal, currently in its second reading, will need to go through committee work before it can return to the Chamber for the final vote. The scheduling, currently…