Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT

The post Cardano Could Be Overtaken by Layer Brett in 2026 as Viral Attention Turns to $LBRETT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:10 Fresh XRP updates are keeping traders focused as XRP trades near key levels, but there’s another narrative brewing in the altcoin market — and it could shake up the rankings. Analysts are now suggesting that Cardano (ADA), one of the top Layer 1 blockchains, could be overtaken in market cap by Layer Brett ($LBRETT) by 2026 if its viral growth continues. With XRP preparing for its next breakout, some investors are rotating profits into presales like $LBRETT to capture higher upside. XRP price prediction: Preparing for the next move XRP has been consolidating, with analysts targeting a breakout above $3.50 that could lead to a run toward $4 in the coming months. Some XRP price prediction models are even more aggressive, suggesting $5–$7 during the next bull cycle as institutional adoption grows. Traders are also eyeing potential ETF approvals or major partnerships that could inject new liquidity and spark a rally. However, XRP’s market cap means that while returns may be steady, they are unlikely to match the multiples that smaller tokens can deliver. Cardano’s challenge: Losing ground to newcomers Cardano remains a favorite among long-term holders thanks to its peer reviewed approach and strong developer community. But ADA’s growth has slowed compared to competitors, and its price has been ranging for months. Analysts warn that without a major catalyst, Cardano could lose market share and potentially slip in the rankings as new projects gain traction. This is where Layer Brett enters the picture — an Ethereum Layer 2 project combining meme coin virality with real utility. Its early success and explosive community growth have led some analysts to claim that $LBRETT could rival ADA’s market cap in the coming years, creating one of the most exciting upsets in crypto. Why Layer Brett…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:28
Michigan towards reserves in Bitcoin

The post Michigan towards reserves in Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Michigan House has resumed consideration of HB 4087, the proposal that, if approved, would authorize the allocation of up to 10% of public funds – specifically from the General Fund and the Budget Stabilization Fund – in Bitcoin and other digital assets. The measure, currently in second reading, reignites the debate on a potential financial shift for Michigan, highlighting operational risks and accounting transparency. In this context, the balance between investment opportunities and risk control becomes central. According to data collected by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), public administrations must evaluate with extreme caution the direct use of cryptocurrencies in the management of reserves or treasury. Industry analysts we consulted note that the absence of unified standards on custody, reporting, and impairment significantly increases operational and reputational risk for entities with complex public budgets. In monitoring state legislative acts, it is highlighted that the quality of implementing rules will be crucial to reducing informational asymmetries and systemic risks. HB 4087: what’s really at stake The draft law, proposed by representatives Bryan Posthumus and Ron Robinson, would allow investing up to 10% of state public funds, an amount that in absolute terms could reach billions of dollars, with potential repercussions on the state’s budget and liquidity management (Michigan Legislature). The provision focuses on creating a reserve in Bitcoin and other selected digital assets, with the measure assigned to the Government Operations Committee for further examination and possible amendments. That said, the core of the proposal remains the construction of a reserve that is consistent with public finance constraints and the demand for transparency from stakeholders. Legislative Timeline: Steps and Next Moves The proposal, currently in its second reading, will need to go through committee work before it can return to the Chamber for the final vote. The scheduling, currently…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:24
Ex-Disney CEO Eisner Blasts Disney And Trump Over Kimmel’s Removal

The post Ex-Disney CEO Eisner Blasts Disney And Trump Over Kimmel’s Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner seemed to blast successor Bob Iger in a tweet Friday, calling out those who aren’t “standing up to bullies” amid government threats to the First Amendment, after Disney’s ABC seemed to cave to threats by the Trump administration by removing talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, following a monologue in which Kimmel made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk that criticized both MAGA supporters and President Trump. Eisner made the comments in a tweet posted Friday. (Photo by JC Olivera/Sportico via Getty Images) Sportico via Getty Images Key Facts Eisner said Kimmel’s indefinite suspension “immediately after” FCC chairman Brendan Carr made threats against ABC “ is yet another example of out-of-control intimidation.” Eisner seemed to refer to comments Carr made in an appearance on a right-wing podcast on Wednesday, when the FCC chair noted remarks Kimmel made about Kirk and said, “These companies can find ways to take action on Kimmel or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.” Hours after Carr’s comments, ABC announced “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” would be pulled off the air. Eisner, who mentioned the Trump administration’s attacks against higher education, law firms and major corporations, asked, “Where has all the leadership gone?” a seeming jab at Iger. Forbes has reached out to Disney for comment. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/ex-disney-chief-blasts-current-leadership-and-fcc-for-out-of-control-intimidation-after-kimmels-removal/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:22
Could Quantum Computing Break Bitcoin Sooner Than We Think?

The post Could Quantum Computing Break Bitcoin Sooner Than We Think? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 20 September 2025 | 02:05 The crypto industry is divided over how urgently Bitcoin should prepare for a post-quantum future. At a recent tech summit, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko shook up the conversation by suggesting that the breakthrough many thought was decades away could be just around the corner. Yakovenko argued that the pace of innovation in emerging fields like artificial intelligence shows how quickly theoretical research can leap into practice. In his view, the odds of a meaningful quantum advance within the next five years are high enough that Bitcoin cannot afford to wait. His prescription: transition to quantum-resistant cryptography before the threat becomes real. Why It Matters Bitcoin’s security today rests on elliptic curve cryptography, which is considered unbreakable for conventional machines. Quantum computers, however, may one day solve these mathematical puzzles with relative ease, exposing private keys and undermining the entire system. Some cybersecurity researchers, such as Naoris Protocol’s David Carvalho, warn that this scenario could arrive faster than most anticipate. The technical fix is clear but politically messy. Shifting Bitcoin to post-quantum defenses would require a hard fork, a process that historically has divided communities and sparked fierce resistance from purists who fear fragmentation. Not everyone shares Yakovenko’s sense of urgency. Adam Back of Blockstream has argued that practical quantum threats are likely decades away — closer to 20 years than five. Samson Mow of Jan3 has voiced a similar stance, acknowledging the risk but predicting Bitcoin will outlast most other systems long before quantum machines can crack it. Bigger Picture The disagreement highlights more than just a difference in timelines. It exposes a tension at the heart of Bitcoin: whether the community should proactively upgrade for hypothetical risks or preserve stability until a threat is undeniable. For Yakovenko, waiting is reckless. For Bitcoin traditionalists,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:19
BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet

The post BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover why BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet Coin lead in 2025. Explore the most promising crypto ICO pricing, working products, and updates. The money story is simple and direct. In 2025, while many crypto projects wait for listings to show their value, a select few are raising funds differently. They are receiving support directly from their communities, without relying on middlemen or exchanges. If you want to know the most promising crypto ICOs this year, four names are drawing attention. These projects are raising funds openly and delivering working products. The four coins making headlines are BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet. Let’s see why these coins are considered must-watch picks that no buyer should ignore. 1. BlockDAG: $410M Almost Raised and Batch 30 ICO Growth BlockDAG is not waiting for an exchange to prove its worth. It has already raised nearly $410 million through the ICO alone. That shows strong community trust. Over 26.2 billion coins have been sold, placing it in Batch 30. The regular price is $0.03, but here’s the surprise: a limited-time flat price of $0.0013 is live until October 1. This means late buyers can still grab a chance at a 2900% surge compared to batch one levels. This project is more than hype. BlockDAG (BDAG) is delivering nearly 20,00 mining units and already has over 312,000 unique holders worldwide. Its Awakening Testnet is launching on September 25, followed by a mega Deployment event in Singapore on October 1. On top of that, the mobile mining app has already attracted over 3 million users. With strong tech, large numbers, and real delivery, BlockDAG is leading the 2025 ICO market. 2. Snorter: From Meme Fun to Real Utility Snorter began as a meme coin but quickly gained serious…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:16
Optimism Schedules Superchain 16a Upgrade; Dev-Friendly Toggles, No User Impact Expected

The post Optimism Schedules Superchain 16a Upgrade; Dev-Friendly Toggles, No User Impact Expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum layer two (L2), Optimism, plans to roll out its Sepolia Superchain Upgrade 16a to testnet on Sept. 22 and mainnet on Oct. 2, pending governance approval, tightening safety screws without touching end users. Optimism Superchain 16a Targets Oct. 2 Mainnet With Code Pruning, Flex Controls Billed as a maintenance release, Optimism’s 16a removes […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/optimism-schedules-superchain-16a-upgrade-dev-friendly-toggles-no-user-impact-expected/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 07:11
Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Reboot Is Getting A Massive Investment From Amazon

The post Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Reboot Is Getting A Massive Investment From Amazon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael B. Jordan is working on a reboot of ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images ) Getty Images Amazon has revealed that it has thrown millions of Dollars of support behind Black Panther superstar Michael B. Jordan’s next movie project in an attempt to make him the new face of the studio. Called The Thomas Crown Affair, it is the second remake of the 1968 classic romantic heist movie starring Steve McQueen as a bored millionaire who plans robberies for thrills and ends up falling for an insurance investigator pursuing him played by Faye Dunaway. In 1999 the movie was remade with Rene Russo and Pierce Brosnan, fresh off his success playing James Bond. Despite grossing a respectable $124.3 million it remained a ‘one and done’ though it wasn’t for want of trying. The original starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images) Getty Images In February 2016, following the success of Rocky spinoff Creed, Jordan reportedly approached MGM to pitch a new adaptation of The Thomas Crown Affair with the hope of starring in the title role. He wasn’t the only one who was thinking about the movie as it came to light in April 2019 that Anthony Russo and Joe Russo wanted to remake it through their AGBO production company. The turning point came in March 2022 when Amazon paid $8.5 billion for MGM in a bid to become a Hollywood giant. Just over a year later it announced that The Thomas Crown Affair reboot would be one of its star attractions and last year revealed that Jordan would direct and produce it, alongside AGBO, with a script written by Drew Pearce who penned Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation, Iron Man 3 and The Fall Guy. It is Jordan’s second directorial role…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:58
An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says

The post An H1-B Visa Will Soon Cost $100,000 Because Of Trump, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump is expected to implement a new $100,000 fee for the H1-B visa program, Bloomberg reported—his latest move to increase immigration-related fees. President Donald Trump at a press conference at Chequers in the U.K. at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Trump is expected to sign an order as soon as Friday to try and require the payment for the visa program designed for specialty workers, typically in the technology field. The existing program fees include $215 to register for the lottery and $780 for the petition, known as an I-29, filed by an employer sponsor, according to Bloomberg. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/19/trump-will-charge-100000-fee-for-h1-b-visas-report-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:52
Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Be Valued At $200 Billion After Latest Funding Round

The post Musk’s xAI Will Reportedly Be Valued At $200 Billion After Latest Funding Round appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence firm xAI will hold a funding round valuing the company at $200 billion, according to CNBC, keeping up with or nearing massive valuations from competitors like Anthropic and OpenAI. The funding round was first reported by CNBC. (Photo by VINCENT FEURAY/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images Key Facts xAI will raise $10 billion in the funding round, CNBC reported, citing unnamed sources who spoke with “Squawk on the Street” co-anchor David Faber. The fundraise follows a $5 billion debt raise that was part of a larger, $10 billion debt and equity round directed by Morgan Stanley, bringing xAI’s valuation to roughly $150 billion, CNBC added. A $200 billion valuation would bring xAI above Anthropic’s $183 billion valuation secured this month. However, Musk’s startup will still trail behind Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which held a funding round earlier this year valuing it at $300 billion and is now eyeing a secondary share selloff that could value it at $500 billion. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/19/elon-musks-xai-could-be-valued-at-200-billion-after-10-billion-funding-round-report-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 06:46
Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold

 The Rouanet Project categorizes the Amazon NFT initiative and halts its progress in the face of criticism. Major cultural financing is still pending in Brazil. The program of the Rouanet Project, managed by the Ministry of Culture (MinC) in Brazil, has listed the program of the NFTs of the Amazon –Blockchain, Art and Youth, and […] The post Rouanet Project Puts Amazon NFT Plan on Hold appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/20 06:00
