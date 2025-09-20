BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet
The post BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX & Best Wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 20 September 2025 | 02:00 Discover why BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet Coin lead in 2025. Explore the most promising crypto ICO pricing, working products, and updates. The money story is simple and direct. In 2025, while many crypto projects wait for listings to show their value, a select few are raising funds differently. They are receiving support directly from their communities, without relying on middlemen or exchanges. If you want to know the most promising crypto ICOs this year, four names are drawing attention. These projects are raising funds openly and delivering working products. The four coins making headlines are BlockDAG, Snorter, BlockchainFX, and Best Wallet. Let’s see why these coins are considered must-watch picks that no buyer should ignore. 1. BlockDAG: $410M Almost Raised and Batch 30 ICO Growth BlockDAG is not waiting for an exchange to prove its worth. It has already raised nearly $410 million through the ICO alone. That shows strong community trust. Over 26.2 billion coins have been sold, placing it in Batch 30. The regular price is $0.03, but here’s the surprise: a limited-time flat price of $0.0013 is live until October 1. This means late buyers can still grab a chance at a 2900% surge compared to batch one levels. This project is more than hype. BlockDAG (BDAG) is delivering nearly 20,00 mining units and already has over 312,000 unique holders worldwide. Its Awakening Testnet is launching on September 25, followed by a mega Deployment event in Singapore on October 1. On top of that, the mobile mining app has already attracted over 3 million users. With strong tech, large numbers, and real delivery, BlockDAG is leading the 2025 ICO market. 2. Snorter: From Meme Fun to Real Utility Snorter began as a meme coin but quickly gained serious…
