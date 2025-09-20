Bursa MEXC
Litecoin Struggles, Solana Stalls, Pepeto Emerges As 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy
The project has already raised more than $6.7 million in presale and offers an entry at $0.000000154. Analysts and high-volume […] The post Litecoin Struggles, Solana Stalls, Pepeto Emerges As 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
$0.08377
-5.00%
Coindoo
2025/09/20 06:35
BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, And ADA: SEC Approves Multi-Crypto ETP As Pepeto Stands Out As The Best Crypto Investment
SEC Clears First U.S. Multi-Crypto ETP The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has approved Many Digital Large Cap Fund, marking the first multi asset crypto ETP that includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. The decision uses new “generic listing standards” designed to speed how quickly crypto products can list on major venues like Nasdaq, NYSE […]
U
$0.010813
-17.84%
SOL
$215.9
-6.78%
BTC
$112,392.06
-1.77%
Tronweekly
2025/09/20 06:30
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF News & Could Layer Brett See an ETF Approval in Years to come?
With rumors swirling about the possibility of a DOGE ETF in the future, excitement is building around what could be […] The post Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE ETF News & Could Layer Brett See an ETF Approval in Years to come? appeared first on Coindoo.
LAYER
$0.4487
-11.42%
DOGE
$0.24001
-3.56%
FUTURE
$0.13259
-7.97%
Coindoo
2025/09/20 06:10
Circle Mints 250 Million USDC on Solana Network
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-mints-usdc-solana-network-2/
USDC
$0.999
-0.03%
COM
$0.017168
-1.33%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:41
Cryptos To Buy This Week: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Remittix, Maxi Doge – Which Presale Will Be First to Hit $1?
This week’s presale spotlight shines brightly on three projects: BlockchainFX ($BFX), Remittix, and Maxi Doge. Each coin has its unique appeal, but only one looks positioned to capture the kind of growth investors dream of. While Remittix builds toward utility in remittances and Maxi Doge leans on meme-driven energy, BlockchainFX is making waves by rewriting
1
$0.014893
+63.13%
WAVES
$1.0006
-5.00%
LOOKS
$0.013811
-0.02%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:30
MetaMask Ethereum Token: Traders Bet on Timing as Joe Lubin Hints at Imminent Drop
After years of speculation, Consensys CEO Joe Lubin says MetaMask’s token is coming “sooner than you would expect.” Prediction markets remain cautious.
TOKEN
$0.01193
-6.35%
JOE
$0.187
+5.70%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:23
X Uncovers Bribery Ring Tied to Crypto Scam Accounts
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/x-uncovers-bribery-ring-tied-to-crypto/
COM
$0.017168
-1.33%
SCAM
$0.000019
+2.70%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:16
Catch the MoonBull Wave Before Q4 2025 Ends: Grab Easy Wins with $15K Presale Giveaway as Cheems and Brett Blast Off
Are traders missing out on the next big crypto bull run? The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with opportunities as coins like MoonBull, Cheems, and Brett attract attention from enthusiasts seeking explosive gains. Investors who want a strategic advantage need to understand how exclusive access and early opportunities can shape potential returns. Meme coins have grown […] Continue Reading: Catch the MoonBull Wave Before Q4 2025 Ends: Grab Easy Wins with $15K Presale Giveaway as Cheems and Brett Blast Off
CATCH
$0.0246
-24.77%
LIKE
$0.008274
+4.24%
GAINS
$0.02354
-4.30%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:15
Long-Time Analyst Makes Prediction for Bitcoin Two Days Ahead – Here’s the Forecast
Cryptocurrency analyst Timothy Peterson shared a prediction he thinks is important for Bitcoin in his statement. Continue Reading: Long-Time Analyst Makes Prediction for Bitcoin Two Days Ahead – Here’s the Forecast
HERE
$0.00021
+5.00%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:07
Pepe Price Prediction: Bounce Confirmed, Charts Screaming 350% Upside – Will PEPE Deliver the Next Meme Explosion?
Pepe has confirmed a historically significant level of support – Pepe price prediction now eyes a 350% run with newfound footing.
PEPE
$0.00000957
-5.15%
MEME
$0.002329
-6.98%
NOW
$0.0054
+0.37%
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:05
Berita Sohor Kini
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia