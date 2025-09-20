2025-09-23 Tuesday

Warsaw Stock Exchange’s First Bitcoin ETF Combines Crypto with FX Hedge

TLDR The Warsaw Stock Exchange has listed its first Bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Bitcoin BETA ETF tracks Bitcoin futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The ETF provides regulated exposure to Bitcoin through futures contracts rather than direct ownership. The fund includes an FX hedge to manage currency risks between the U.S. dollar and the [...] The post Warsaw Stock Exchange’s First Bitcoin ETF Combines Crypto with FX Hedge appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/20
Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett

The Solana price has been trending higher in recent weeks, giving investors plenty to talk about. At the same time, the surge of the Pump token has sparked curiosity among traders searching for similar high-return opportunities. That’s where Layer Brett (LBRETT) comes in. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it blends memecoin culture with real blockchain […] The post Solana Price Today: PUMP Token Holders Looking For Similar Returns As This Week Back Layer Brett appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/20
Space and Time Adds USDC Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency

Space and Time incorporates USDC stablecoin on ZK queries, increasing developer convenience and stable payments on-chain. Space and Time, a blockchain infrastructure project, has incorporated payments in USDC stablecoin in its zero-knowledge (ZK) coprocessing network.  This will enable developers to purchase verifiable on-chain queries with USDC, which the system automatically converts into Space and Time’s […] The post Space and Time Adds USDC Payments to Boost Developer Efficiency appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/20
Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Trump’s Executive Order is Significantly Beneficial for Bitcoin Holders‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Robert Kiyosaki Reveals Trump’s Executive Order is Significantly Beneficial for Bitcoin Holders‬ ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Robert Kiyosaki, best-selling author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has welcomed a new executive order from President Donald Trump that could reshape retirement investing. In a post on X, Kiyosaki said the move makes his favored assets (gold, silver, and Bitcoin) “more valuable” by opening up access to alternative investments for millions of Americans. Signed on August 7, 2025, the order titled “DEMOCRATIZING ACCESS TO ALTERNATIVE ASSETS FOR 401(K) INVESTORS” directs the Department of Labor to revise existing rules and reduce litigation risks that have long restricted fiduciaries from adding alternative assets to retirement plans. This includes real estate, private equity, commodities, digital assets, and precious metals. Kiyosaki, who has consistently urged investors to seek value outside traditional markets, praised the move as a sign that investors are finally being treated like “adults.” He argued that while mutual funds and ETFs remain an option, the order allows “smarter, more sophisticated investors” to diversify with assets that were previously out of reach. Broader access to crypto and alternatives The executive order highlights how U.S. retirement savers have historically been limited compared to institutional and public pension funds, which already enjoy significant exposure to private markets and alternative investments. Advertisement &nbsp By easing restrictions, the White House says it aims to improve long-term risk-adjusted returns and help Americans secure “a dignified, comfortable retirement.” For Kiyosaki, the impact is clear. He believes the policy change directly benefits those holding Bitcoin and other alternative assets, given their new legitimacy within retirement accounts. However, he also cautioned that this freedom comes with responsibility, urging everyday investors to “study” and “do their homework” before venturing into complex markets. The Department of Labor had 180 days from the date of the Executive Order to reexamine past guidance under the Employee Retirement Income…
2025/09/20
LINK’s 2025 Price Forecast and TON Adoption Growth Drive Interest as BullZilla Leads the Top New Presales in September 2025

Discover why Chainlink, BullZilla, and Toncoin are the top new presales in September 2025. Explore Chainlink price forecasts, Toncoin adoption growth, and the robust meme coin presale ecosystem, which offers substantial staking rewards.
2025/09/20
Coinbase Launches USDC Lending With Morpho Offering 10.8%

The post Coinbase Launches USDC Lending With Morpho Offering 10.8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase’s new USDC lending with Morpho lets users earn up to 10.8% yearly. USDC deposits go into vaults for lending, with no lockups and instant withdrawals. Paired with Bitcoin-backed loans worth $900 million, this setup blends Coinbase’s app with Morpho’s smart contracts for easy, safe investing. Coinbase, a top US crypto exchange, just launched a new way for users to earn money on their USDC stablecoin by teaming up with DeFi platform Morpho. This lets customers make returns without leaving the Coinbase app. New Lending Opportunities for USDC Holders The exchange shared that USDC deposits go into special vaults managed by Steakhouse Financial using Morpho’s smart contracts. When you put in USDC, it’s lent out to borrowers, including those using Coinbase’s crypto backed loans. You earn interest from what borrowers pay, with no lockup periods, instant withdrawals, and interest that adds up automatically. As of September 18, 2025, users can earn up to 10.8% yearly on USDC, with standard rates at 4.1% or 4.5% for Coinbase One members. This is available in the US, except New York, plus Bermuda and other countries. Coinbase also tied this to its Bitcoin-backed loan service, started earlier this year, which has already given out $900 million. Users can borrow up to $100,000 in USDC using their bitcoin as collateral, with flexible repayments and changing interest rates. There’s no need to sell bitcoin, but loans can be closed if the collateral’s value drops. They call this setup the DeFi mullet, blending Coinbase’s easy app with Morpho’s open smart contracts. It’s a clean system where folks can lend and borrow in one spot, growing their money easily while keeping things safe and flexible. Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/coinbase-launches-usdc-lending-with-morpho-offering-up-to-10-8-yields/
2025/09/20
We Can Fix The Web Without Regulation

The post We Can Fix The Web Without Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sir Tim Berners-Lee, computer scientist, inventor of the web and an all-round good guy, wrote some words in The Evening Standard earlier this week, arguing that polarization, conspiracy and mental health crises online stem from design flaws that must be corrected — even if that requires regulation.  The piece draws directly from chapter 13, “Design Issues,” of his recently released book “This Is for Everyone: The Unfinished Story of the World Wide Web,” which I encourage everyone to read. I agree with Berners-Lee’s diagnosis. But regulation is not the cure. The web’s decline is not merely a design failure; it is also an economic one. Design choices follow incentives, and those incentives have been distorted by fiat money and the advertising model it props up. Cheap credit from the fiat-fuelled venture capital system pushed Silicon Valley away from hacker-led engineering and toward surveillance-driven profit extraction. To fix the web, we need open source protocols and open source money.  The internet can be fixed without regulation. But we cannot engineer a solution while ignoring the monetary headwinds that shape design. The economic system — quarterly shareholder primacy and fiat inflation — pressures companies to prioritize engagement, outrage and surveillance advertising. Bitcoin changes this equation. It removes inflationary pressure, potentially breaks the ad model by enabling new forms of monetization that align with user interests rather than exploit them. Combined with open protocols, Bitcoin is the enabler of a freer, more ethical web. What Went Wrong With World Wide Web Berners-Lee highlights two main symptoms: polarization and mental health damage. He’s right.  1. Polarization and Collapse of Shared Reality  Berners-Lee says: “The most egregious symptom is polarisation. Social media, as currently built, leads users to take extreme political positions and demonise the opposing side. This makes constructive engagement difficult, allows outlandish conspiracy theories…
2025/09/20
X Exposes Massive Bribe Scandal to Restore Suspended Crypto Accounts

X’s Global Government Affairs team announced on September 19, 2025, that it had uncovered a bribery network attempting to reinstate accounts suspended for crypto scams and platform manipulation. According to the company, middlemen were used to approach employees with bribe offers on behalf of scammers whose accounts had previously been banned. The announcement comes after a year marked by rising crypto-related phishing attacks and more than $2.1 billion in losses recorded in early 2025. X also reported suspending over 335 million abusive accounts in late 2024, indicating the scale of efforts to combat misuse of the platform. Users responded positively to the latest crackdown, though many called for greater transparency and stronger protections against manipulation. X Says Global Crime Ring Tried to Corrupt Employees In its official statement, X said the bribery scheme extended beyond its own ecosystem. The same actors were also targeting other social platforms and gaming communities, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Minecraft, and Roblox. The company identified links to a wider cybercriminal network known as “The Com,” which law enforcement agencies have connected to scams, SIM-swapping, and ransomware activity. “X has exposed and is taking strong action against a bribery network targeting our platform,” the Global Government Affairs account posted. “Suspended accounts involved in crypto scams and platform manipulation paid middlemen to attempt to bribe employees to reinstate their suspended accounts. Legal proceedings are underway against participants, and we’re fully supporting law enforcement. Our commitment to ensuring our platform’s integrity is absolute.” The company did not confirm whether any employees had accepted bribes but stressed that the network operated through intermediaries, suggesting a structured and organized scheme. X confirmed that it is pursuing legal action against those involved, in coordination with international authorities. The scandal highlights the ongoing challenges faced by X, formerly known as Twitter, which remains a central hub for the crypto community and one of the most widely used platforms for promotion and discussion. Despite multiple enforcement actions, the prevalence of scams on social media continues to undermine trust and raise questions about how effectively platforms can contain coordinated abuse. While Elon Musk, the company’s owner, has not publicly addressed the bribery revelations, the announcement signals X’s attempt to reinforce confidence in its integrity at a time of heightened scrutiny over crypto crime. The company emphasized that its enforcement measures will continue, with legal and technical steps aimed at shutting down attempts to manipulate the platform. Crypto Theft at Core of Cybercrime Ecosystem Exposed by X Probe The bribery network exposed by X has drawn renewed attention to “The Com,” an international cybercriminal ecosystem identified by law enforcement as a major driver of online fraud. In July, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a public warning about one of its subgroups, Hacker Com, describing it as a technically skilled community engaged in a wide range of cyber offenses, including phishing, ransomware, SIM swapping, and cryptocurrency theft. The FBI noted that many of the group’s members are minors and often operate across multiple platforms. Hacker Com actors are known to sell services, steal funds to finance further crimes, and even target one another in disputes over cryptocurrency balances or status. Investigators have linked the group to high-profile attacks, with some subgroups extending into real-world violence and extortion. Cryptocurrency theft remains the primary motivator, frequently involving the use of malware, spoofing technology, and encrypted communications to hide identities and cash out stolen funds. The revelations come at a time when X is preparing to expand into financial services through X Money, its upcoming digital wallet in partnership with Visa. While the company pursues legal action against those involved in the bribery plot, regulators are likely to scrutinize its growing role in online finance and security
2025/09/20
CFTC adds crypto leaders to digital asset group, JPMorgan exec tapped for co-chair

Uniswap, Aptos, BNY, Chainlink, JP Morgan and Franklin Templeton executives join CFTC’s Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee under Acting Chair Pham. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and subcommittees, adding several crypto industry leaders to the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS) — a move that underscores the regulator’s continued engagement with the sector. CFTC Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham named four new DAMS members: Katherine Minarik, chief legal officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and chief technology officer of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, managing director and head of structure innovation at BNY; and Ben Sherwin, general counsel at Chainlink Labs.In addition, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was appointed co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, executive vice president at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, who previously served as co-chair.Read more
2025/09/20
California’s Bold SB 53: A Crucial Check on Big AI Companies

BitcoinWorld California’s Bold SB 53: A Crucial Check on Big AI Companies In the rapidly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence, the push for effective regulation is becoming a global imperative. For those tracking the broader tech industry, including the cryptocurrency space which often grapples with its own regulatory challenges, understanding how governments are approaching AI governance is vital. California, a global hub for technological innovation, is once again at the forefront with its latest legislative effort, Senate Bill 53 (SB 53). This proposed AI safety bill, currently awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature, represents a potentially significant step towards reining in the power of the largest AI developers. Why Does California’s AI Safety Bill Matter? The recent approval of SB 53 by the California state senate has sparked considerable discussion. While Governor Newsom vetoed a similar bill last year, SB 53 is strategically narrower, focusing its regulatory scope primarily on big AI companies. This targeted approach aims to mitigate the risks posed by powerful AI models without stifling the nascent startup ecosystem. As discussed on Bitcoin World’s flagship podcast, Equity, with my colleagues Max Zeff and Kirsten Korosec, this bill could be a critical development in tech regulation. Max Zeff emphasized the profound impact of this legislation, stating, “We’re entering this era where AI companies are becoming the most powerful companies in the world, and this is going to be potentially one of the few checks on their power.” What Are the Core Provisions of SB 53? Unlike its broader predecessor, SB 1047, SB 53 hones in on specific, actionable requirements for qualifying AI developers. These include: Mandatory Safety Reports: AI labs would be compelled to publish comprehensive safety reports for their advanced models, increasing transparency and accountability. Incident Reporting: In the event of an AI-related incident, companies would be required to report it to the government, allowing for quicker response and analysis. Whistleblower Protections: Crucially, the bill establishes a channel for employees at these labs to report concerns to the government without fear of retaliation from their employers, even if they have signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs). This provision addresses a significant power imbalance within the industry. These measures are designed to provide a meaningful check on tech companies’ power, a level of oversight that has been largely absent in recent decades. The Strategic Importance of California AI Regulation Kirsten Korosec highlighted why California’s involvement is so pivotal for state-level AI regulation. “It’s important to think about the fact that it’s California. Every major AI company is pretty much, if not based here, it has a major footprint in this state.” The Golden State’s unique position as a global tech epicenter means that regulations enacted here often set precedents or influence policy across the nation and even internationally. A regulatory framework established in California can compel companies to adopt similar standards across their global operations, creating a de facto national or even international benchmark. Navigating the Nuances: Big AI Companies vs. Startups One of the primary criticisms of earlier legislative attempts was the potential for stifling innovation among smaller startups. SB 53 addresses this by explicitly targeting larger entities. As Max clarified, “This bill specifically applies to AI developers that are [generating] more than $500 million [from] their AI models.” This distinction is crucial, as it aims to regulate giants like OpenAI and Google DeepMind without overburdening nascent ventures that are still developing their foundational technologies. While smaller startups still have to share some safety information, the requirements are significantly less stringent, fostering a balanced approach to AI governance. The Broader Landscape of AI Governance: Federal vs. State The push for AI safety bills at the state level is not occurring in a vacuum. The federal administration’s stance on AI regulation, as Anthony Ha pointed out, has leaned towards a “no regulation” approach, with some attempts to prevent states from enacting their own rules. This creates a potential fault line, particularly between a future Trump administration and “blue states” like California, which are more inclined to legislate in this space. The ongoing tension between federal preemption and state autonomy could define the future of AI regulation in the United States, making California’s actions even more significant. The Crucial Role of Whistleblowers in AI Safety The inclusion of whistleblower protections within SB 53 is a landmark feature. In an industry often shrouded in proprietary secrecy and non-disclosure agreements, giving employees a secure channel to report concerns about AI models is invaluable. This empowers those closest to the technology to flag potential risks without jeopardizing their careers. Such provisions are not just about compliance; they are about fostering a culture of internal accountability and ethical development, which is paramount for long-term AI safety bill effectiveness. Conclusion: A New Era of Accountability for Big AI California’s SB 53 represents a pivotal moment in the discourse around AI regulation. By focusing on big AI companies and incorporating crucial elements like safety reports, incident reporting, and whistleblower protections, it offers a pragmatic yet powerful framework for AI governance. While challenges remain, particularly concerning the interplay between state-level AI efforts and potential federal opposition, this bill underscores a growing global consensus that the immense power of AI must be met with robust and thoughtful oversight. Should Governor Newsom sign it into law, California will once again lead the way, setting a benchmark for responsible AI development and offering a meaningful check on the most powerful technological forces of our time. To learn more about the latest AI governance trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models features. This post California’s Bold SB 53: A Crucial Check on Big AI Companies first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
2025/09/20
