SerlingFest Hails Rod Serling With ‘The X-Files’ Alum Frank Spotnitz

LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 23: Rod Serling at home with his Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Image dated December 23, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images The residents of upstate New York will enter the fifth dimension — otherwise known as that eerie plane of sight, sound, and mind — this weekend with the eighth annual SerlingFest. As its name suggests, the yearly event serves as an all-out celebration of the one and only Rod Serling, who grew up in the city of Binghamton (where SerlingFest has been held since 2017) prior to changing the very face of television with The Twilight Zone. "Rod Serling is the patron saint of television to me," this year's keynote speaker, Frank Spotnitz (a former writer on The X-Files and creator of Amazon's The Man in the High Castle series), tells me over Zoom. "He's singular. I can't think of anybody else that occupies a place even remotely close to his … For any TV writer, this is the guy." While he can't give too much of his speech away, Spotnitz teases a rumination on the enduring legacy of the groundbreaking anthology known for its weighty themes, plane-wrecking gremlins, alien cookbooks, and patented twist endings. "Rod Serling and The Twilight Zone are things that remain forever relevant," he says. "It's kind of astonishing how a show that premiered 1959 still works [in 2025]. It's still part of the cultural conversation. I want to talk about that. I also want to not just look back, but look forward … because I think that's the real achievement of the show, is that it is timeless. "It rose above the level of politics. It's not red or blue, as we would say today. It's human, and it speaks to everyone. That's…