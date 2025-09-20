Bursa MEXC
Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid
The post Leaked code shows Metamask eyeing in-wallet perps via Hyperliquid appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MetaMask is preparing to embed perpetual futures trading into its interface through an integration with Hyperliquid, according to newly surfaced code leaks on social media. Updates on MetaMask’s public GitHub repository revealed a dedicated “Perps” tab and deposit flows for USDC, signaling the addition of leveraged trading features typically found on centralized exchanges. The new functionality would let users open and manage perpetual positions via Hyperliquid without ever leaving the wallet. Potential rollout The code includes details such as minimum deposit thresholds, gas fee previews, slippage checks, and confirmation messages. Testing notes describe the ability to start deposits inside MetaMask and receive real-time status updates until settlement. While no formal launch has been announced, developer comments indicate the feature could go live within weeks. Many in the community expect MetaMask may unveil the integration at Token2049 in Singapore, where Hyperliquid is scheduled to host an event. Expanding market share Hyperliquid has quickly become a heavyweight in derivatives since its launch last year. According to DefiLlama data, the platform recorded $383 billion in monthly trading volume and $106 million in revenue in August, a 23% increase from the prior month. Its annualized revenue now exceeds $1.16 billion, with total perpetuals trading surpassing $2.5 trillion. Built on its own Layer 1 blockchain, Hyperliquid’s infrastructure claims capacity for more than 200,000 orders per second. The system features gas-free transactions and fully on-chain settlement, designed to offer centralized exchange-level performance while retaining transparency. The decentralized perpetuals exchange has also cultivated institutional ties, including custody services with Anchorage Digital and a partnership with Circle to deploy the USDC stablecoin natively on the network. Hyperliquid has used lower fees and automation to rapidly expand its market presence. As of September, it controls an estimated 70% share of decentralized perpetuals. Mentioned in this article Source: https://cryptoslate.com/leaked-code-shows-metamask-eyeing-in-wallet-perps-via-hyperliquid/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:36
Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts
The post Vietnam Closes Another 86 Million Bank Accounts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam is planning to close 86 million unverified bank accounts by the end of the year under biometric laws. Vietnam is preparing to close 86 million bank accounts that fail to meet biometric verification standards. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that the move will take effect by September. The decision comes as part of an effort to secure the country’s financial system, curb fraud and push toward a cashless economy. Why 86 Million Bank Accounts Will Be Closed Vietnam had around 200 million bank accounts as of last year. However, after biometric checks, only 113 million personal and 711,000 organisational accounts were found to have been valid. This means that those who fail to update records will be shut down permanently. Vietnam just froze 86m bank accounts because account holders didn’t comply with new biometrics laws that require a face scan or fingerprint for account verification. If users don’t comply by the 30th they’ll lose their money. This is why we bitcoin. https://t.co/hIK30vn1XR — Marty Bent (@MartyBent) September 18, 2025 The SBV said accounts without verified biometric data are highly vulnerable to scams. In other words, closing them is necessary to protect users and prevent abuse by fraud rings. Recent police reports showed cases where AI-driven facial spoofing helped criminals launder money through fake accounts. Account holders are now facing stricter requirements. They must provide facial biometric scans not only to register accounts but also for online transfers above 10 million VND (about $379). Transactions over 20 million VND (or $758) require extra checks. Vietnam’s Push Toward a Cashless Economy The closures are part of Vietnam’s plan to promote digital payments. The SBV said non-cash transactions hit $11.57 trillion last year, which is more than 26 times the national GDP. Mobile banking and QR code payments saw growth…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:23
Stellar’s Flagship Meridian Conference Focused on RWAs and Emerging Markets
The post Stellar’s Flagship Meridian Conference Focused on RWAs and Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Meridian conference by Stellar was held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18. Stellar, an OG Layer 1 founded in 2014, just wrapped up its flagship annual conference, where the focus was on growing its decentralized finance (DeFi) and real-world assets (RWA) ecosystems. The Meridian conference by Stellar held in Rio de Janeiro Sept. 17-18, came on the heels of the chain’s Protocol 23 upgrade, also known as “whisk.” The technical upgrade, which is aimed at making the chain cheaper and faster, was shipped a year after Stellar’s Soroban upgrade, which added smart contracts. Armed with smart contracts and improved scalability, the Stellar ecosystem is tackling the industry’s most pressing use cases, with stablecoin adoption, real-world asset tokenization, and blockchain-based solutions to address real-life problems. These were the themes at the forefront of the panel conversations and hallway chatter at the Copacabana Palace, where the confernece took place. Stellar Development Foundation (SDF) CEO Denelle Dixon kicked off the event, unveiling Meridian Pay, an open-source smart wallet. The application features smart contracts invisible to users while maintaining open-source accessibility for developers. Conference attendees received $100 worth of XLM tokens to test Meridian Pay by purchasing merchandise offered at the venue. Enterprise Partnerships Drive Network Growth Multiple companies confirmed Stellar integrations during the conference. Ondo Finance’s Chief Strategy Officer confirmed USDY launch on Stellar, calling the network’s DeFi ecosystem a “perfect fit” for the tokenized Treasury product. Etherfuse CEO Dave Taylor unveiled TESOURO, a “stablebond” based on Brazilian central bank bonds offering 13% APY, in BRL terms. LayerZero’s VP of Business Development, Simon Baksys, also announced Stellar will be integrated into the messaging protocol during a fireside chat titled “A Vision for Universal Interoperability.” MoneyGram Chairman and CEO Anthony Soohoo confirmed users can hold USDC on Stellar through the company’s updated application.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:18
PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains
TLDR PayPal expands its PYUSD stablecoin to eight new blockchains including Tron and Avalanche. The integration uses LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge for improved interoperability. Berachain and Flow’s existing versions will upgrade to the new PYUSD0 token. PayPal’s PYUSD stablecoin is now available on Stellar, targeting users in developing countries. PYUSD continues to grow despite competition [...] The post PYUSD Stablecoin Now on Tron, Avalanche, and Six Other Chains appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/20 06:09
SerlingFest Hails Rod Serling With ‘The X-Files’ Alum Frank Spotnitz
The post SerlingFest Hails Rod Serling With ‘The X-Files’ Alum Frank Spotnitz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES – DECEMBER 23: Rod Serling at home with his Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Image dated December 23, 1964. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images) CBS via Getty Images The residents of upstate New York will enter the fifth dimension — otherwise known as that eerie plane of sight, sound, and mind — this weekend with the eighth annual SerlingFest. As its name suggests, the yearly event serves as an all-out celebration of the one and only Rod Serling, who grew up in the city of Binghamton (where SerlingFest has been held since 2017) prior to changing the very face of television with The Twilight Zone. “Rod Serling is the patron saint of television to me,” this year’s keynote speaker, Frank Spotnitz (a former writer on The X-Files and creator of Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle series), tells me over Zoom. “He’s singular. I can’t think of anybody else that occupies a place even remotely close to his … For any TV writer, this is the guy.” While he can’t give too much of his speech away, Spotnitz teases a rumination on the enduring legacy of the groundbreaking anthology known for its weighty themes, plane-wrecking gremlins, alien cookbooks, and patented twist endings. “Rod Serling and The Twilight Zone are things that remain forever relevant,” he says. “It’s kind of astonishing how a show that premiered 1959 still works [in 2025]. It’s still part of the cultural conversation. I want to talk about that. I also want to not just look back, but look forward … because I think that’s the real achievement of the show, is that it is timeless. “It rose above the level of politics. It’s not red or blue, as we would say today. It’s human, and it speaks to everyone. That’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 06:01
Judge Dismisses Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against The New York Times
The post Judge Dismisses Trump’s $15 Billion Lawsuit Against The New York Times appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times was thrown out Friday, with a federal judge finding the complaint to be too long for the two counts of defamation it sought to prove. The judge’s decision was issued Friday. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts District Judge Steven Merryday wrote the lawsuit “stands unmistakably and inexcusably athwart the requirements of Rule 8,” which calls for complaints to have “simple, concise, and direct” allegations that offer a “short and plain statement of the claim.” The lawsuit, which is 85 pages in length, alleges one count of defamation on page 80 and another count on page 83, Merryday wrote, noting, “Even under the most generous and lenient application of Rule 8, the complaint is decidedly improper and impermissible.” The judge said the reader of the complaint must “labor through” and “endure” multiple allegations, one of which claimed the president’s old reality TV show “The Apprentice,” portrayed “the cultural magnitude of President Trump’s singular brilliance, which captured the [Z]eitgeist of our time.” Merryday said the claim about “The Apprentice” was “one of many, often repetitive, and laudatory (toward President Trump) but superfluous allegations.” Merryday added legal complaints are “not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.” Trump can re-file a lawsuit within 28 days, Merryday wrote, requiring the complaint to be under 40 pages in length. Forbes has reached out to the White House for comment. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Exactly Did Trump Accuse The New York Times Of?…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 05:55
Pi Network Drops Massive Update – Every Pioneer Must See This
The newly introduced feature supports Pi’s broader vision of building "an accessible, utility-driven digital ecosystem powered by verified real users."
CryptoPotato
2025/09/20 05:49
US Treasury opens second round of comments on Genius Act implementation
The bill to establish rules for payment stablecoins was signed into law by US President Donald Trump in July and awaits final regulations before implementation. The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday opened a second period of public comment on the implementation of the GENIUS Act, legislation aimed at regulating stablecoin payments in the US that was signed into law by US President Donald Trump. In a Thursday notice, the Treasury said that, though the advance notice of proposed rulemaking was not required to implement the GENIUS Act, it invited the public to comment on the stablecoin law, saying it would build upon its work.The Treasury officially opened up comment in August, giving the public until Oct. 17 to submit concerns or feedback related to illicit activity. The Thursday notice provides a 31-day window for comments.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:45
Trump and New Fed Member Milan Make Key Remarks
US President Donald Trump and newly appointed Fed member Stephen Milan made important statements simultaneously. Continue Reading: Trump and New Fed Member Milan Make Key Remarks
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:19
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates Amid Employment Concerns, Impacting Crypto Markets
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-lowers-interest-rates-employment/
Coinstats
2025/09/20 05:10
