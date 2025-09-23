How Luigi Montanini Became F1’s First Chef
"Pasticcino" Luigi Montanini, the first F1 Chef Barilla Group Now in his 70s, Luigi Montanini has finally been recognized for his seminal role in Italian pasta history. This year, Barilla, the world's largest pasta producer, announced a new multi-year partnership with Formula 1 (F1) acknowledging Montanini's contributions by making him the face of its most recent ad campaign, Tastes Like Family. About fifty years ago, long before major sporting events like the U.S. Tennis Open and NFL Super Bowl were celebrated for creative culinary drawing foodie fans to stadiums, Luigi Montanini became the accidental chef of a Formula 1 racing team. Affectionately known as Pasticcino (a nickname from his youth), Montanini began serving pasta—a cherished staple of Italian cuisine whose origins trace back to the Etruscans—to the drivers, mechanics, and engineers in the paddocks. He never dreamed he would be cementing his humble culinary legacy in the world of racing. The Making Of An Accidental F1 Chef Entrance to the Ferrari museum in Maranello, Italy getty The town of Maranello, which lies just south of Modena in the region of Emilia Romagna, is the home of automotive giant Ferrari. Also, the birthplace of its legendary founder, Enzo Ferrari, it is home to the Musei Ferrari, where racing fans can view Formula 1 cars up close. In the past, cold sandwiches had traditionally fueled most racing teams. But Enzo Ferrari believed that "technicians work well if they eat well." So Ferrari asked Pasticcino, a pastry maker from Modena, to follow and feed his team, Scuderia Ferrari, now considered the oldest and most successful F1 racing team in history. For twelve years, cooking with only a handful of pots on a two-burner camping stove, the chef prepared simple hot pasta dishes paired with his wife Ada's home-cooked sauce. The setting was makeshift,…
