ASML Shares Soar After Morgan Stanley Upgrade
The post ASML Shares Soar After Morgan Stanley Upgrade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley has upgraded ASML Holding NV to “Overweight” from “Equal-weight,” citing a favorable shift in the semiconductor industry driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and a cyclical recovery. The bank raised its price target for the Dutch chip equipment maker to €950 from €600, implying a potential 20% upside from its last closing price. Following the upgrade, ASML shares surged on Monday. According to UBS Group AG and Arete Research reports, Morgan Stanley, an American multinational investment bank and financial services firm, secured third position among firms to upgrade ASML’s stock in a month. Following the strong support system, reports dated September 22 revealed that ASML’s stock increased by up to 3.7%, reflecting a 33% increase, the highest record this year, compared to September 2, which recorded a low point. As a result of its tremendous success, ASML solidified its position as Europe’s largest publicly traded firm this month. This was after its valuation had skyrocketed to €322 billion, worth $379 billion, outperforming that of software company SAP SE and luxury brand LVMH. ASML’s strong support system vows to take its stock price to the highest level ever Nigel van Putten, Equity Research Analyst at Morgan Stanley, and Lee Simpson, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at the firm, weighed in on the topic. In a note, they highlighted several growth opportunities extending into 2027, citing their decision to upgrade ASML to an “overweight” rating as an example. The analysts also projected that logic and memory chip maker advances will strengthen ASML’s business, positioning the company for gains over the next two years. Meanwhile, the Dutch chip giant’s upgrade has occurred swiftly, as reports reveal that recently, the firm that produces advanced chip equipment had encountered hardship in securing considerable gains from the demand for AI. Coincidentally, the upgrades from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:48