2025-09-23 Tuesday

After Wrestlepalooza, What's Next for John Cena's WWE Farewell?



The post After Wrestlepalooza, What’s Next for John Cena’s WWE Farewell? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 20: John Cena makes his entrance during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images) WWE via Getty Images Suplex after suplex, F5 after F5. Brock Lesnar flattened John Cena within minutes. No, that’s not just the story of their SummerSlam 2014 clash, but exactly what played out at Wrestlepalooza to open WWE’s ESPN era. When the Leader of the Cenation’s retirement tour kicked off in January, few could have predicted most of what’s followed, outside of him clinching the recognized WWE world title reign record. A heel turn once thought impossible, an odd WrestleMania 41 alliance with Travis Scott that’ll go down in infamy, a clash with Logan Paul, and now another showdown with Lesnar. Most of these detours haven’t landed. They’ve lacked creativity or left fans questioning whether someone else might have been better suited for the spotlight, especially given Cena’s limited schedule. That sentiment only grew louder after this latest match with the Beast at Wrestlepalooza. And time is running out. Where Does Cena’s Story Go From Here? The 17-time champ has just five scheduled appearances left. Unless his farewell tour is extended, opportunities are scarce, with two dates reserved for Premium Live Events and one for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13, which could well be his curtain call. There’s still no indication of who he’ll face. The most logical path, given how far this story has already gone, is one last showdown with Lesnar. It would give Cena the chance to finally topple his greatest foe before the clock runs out. A crisis of confidence, a pep talk from someone like Ron “The Truth” Killings, and a final quest to conquer the Beast could close the book on both men,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 05:15
Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam



The post Steam Users Lost $150,000 From a Crypto Gaming Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Online gaming storefront Steam unknowingly hosted crypto malware through one of its games. “Block Blasters,” the fake game in question, enabled at least $150,000 in token thefts. Steam removed this game after popular crypto sleuths amplified news of the hack. Still, the incident represents a major security breach for this venerable software platform. Steam Hosted Crypto Malware Part of the ongoing crypto crime wave has involved increasingly sophisticated malware operations, which use new vectors to steal tokens. Sponsored Sponsored Nonetheless, this newest scamming method is particularly unsettling. Steam is the gold standard for online gaming storefronts, and it directly hosted crypto malware: You clowns allow malware on your platform that has resulted in $150K+ stolen from victims (fake game has been available to download for more than a month) pic.twitter.com/886rO1PbDP — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) September 21, 2025 Specifically, Steam hosted sales of “Block Blasters,” a fake game containing dangerous malware. For over one month, this game was live, running secret executables that would target players’ wallets. In this way, it stole at least $150,000 in various cryptoassets, but the total theft quantity may be much higher. Cracking The Case ZachXBT, a famous crypto sleuth, didn’t necessarily spearhead this malware investigation, but he used his large platform to alert Steam. To its credit, the platform quickly removed the game after his notification. Nonetheless, it never should’ve survived on the storefront for several weeks. The investigators who unraveled this scheme uncovered several disturbing trends. First of all, the malware itself showed telltale fingerprints of AI-generated code, which allowed white hats to dissect it comprehensively. This may explain how they were able to confront the hackers directly. Essentially, this Steam crypto malware investigation began after a terminally ill cancer patient was defrauded of $32,000. The criminals showed zero remorse when confronted, claiming that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:44
consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028



The post consultation begins, crypto data exchange from 2028 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United Arab Emirates enters the operational phase of the OECD framework on crypto: the Ministry of Finance (MOF) has signed the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement related to the Crypto‑Asset Reporting Framework (CARF) (MOF UAE) and adheres to the standards outlined by the OECD for reporting and automatic exchange of tax information (OECD), while simultaneously initiating a public consultation. The goal is to ensure greater transparency, traceability, and interoperability with foreign tax authorities. According to data collected by analysts from our tax desk, between April 2024 and September 2025 we monitored over 30 exchanges that announced or initiated concrete plans to comply with CARF requirements. Industry analysts observe that most of the technical interventions focus on KYC/TIN collection, balance reconciliation, and implementation of the XML formats required for automatic exchange. As of September 22, 2025, the consultation is open and the contributions collected could influence the implementing acts and technical tests planned in the roadmap. Agreement Signed and Schedule: What Happens Now The UAE MOF has signed the multilateral agreement for reporting and, according to the official roadmap, implementation is scheduled for 2027 with the first automatic data exchange planned for 2028. In this context, the UAE aligns with the OECD standard, already adopted or announced in over 50 jurisdictions; the next step will be to define processes, controls, and technical flows with intermediaries. CARF Timeline in the Emirates: Key Milestones Public consultation: September 15, 2025 – November 8, 2025 (consultation currently open) Implementing rules: publication and technical tests in 2026 (expected) Domestic go-live: 2027 (data collection and transmission to partners) First international exchange: 2028 Why it matters: objectives and scope of the CARF The CARF introduces the automatic and standardized exchange of tax information on digital assets among participating administrations. The measure reduces tax arbitrage, strengthens compliance, and provides…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:41
Over 200 leaders and Nobel Prize winners urge binding international limits on dangerous AI uses by 2026



The campaign to push governments to agree on binding international limits to curtail the abuse of AI technology has been escalated to the UN level, as more than 200 leading politicians, scientists, and thought leaders, including 10 Nobel Prize winners, have issued a warning about the risks of the technology. The statement, released Monday at […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 04:30
How AI, Crypto, and ESG Redefine Money



The post How AI, Crypto, and ESG Redefine Money appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The wealth management industry is going through a major reset. Investors are moving away from passive investing and vague sustainability promises. Instead, they want better risk transparency and access to new asset classes. At the same time, financial technology is undergoing rapid transformation. Crypto is moving into the portfolio mainstream, no longer a fringe allocation. Similarly, artificial intelligence has become a critical tool rather than an experiment. And ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards are shifting from marketing talk to legal and ethical requirements. Related: Trump Policies Could Extend Asset Rally, Arthur Hayes Says as BTC Steadies Industry analysts are calling this moment the “wealth reset of 2025, ” a convergence of digital assets, AI-driven advisory, and verified ESG strategies that will shape how money is managed for years to come. Global Investor Shift The Avaloq Wealth Insights 2025 survey shows how far investor behavior has changed since the post-2022 scandals. Nearly one in four investors now access crypto through their bank or wealth manager, double the previous year. This shows that trust in mainstream finance is making a comeback. Meanwhile, ESG has hit critical mass. About 41% of global investors now use ESG strategies, with Asia leading the way. The focus is no longer if ESG matters, but how well firms can deliver on it. Investors today are less patient. Almost 4 in 10 expect faster reactions to market changes—using AI tools, instant communication, or real-time portfolio updates. The old model of meeting once a quarter is quickly becoming outdated. Crypto’s Role in Wealth Management For hedge funds, digital assets are no longer an experiment; they are a reality. The PwC/AIMA 6th Global Crypto Hedge Fund Report shows: 47% of traditional hedge funds now hold digital assets (vs. 29% in 2023). Spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs have generated over…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:23
Helius buys $167m in Solana amid corporate treasury shift



Helius Medical Technologies has joined an exclusive club. Its acquisition of 760,190 SOL, worth $167 million, places the Pantera-backed firm among the largest public-company holders of the asset, signaling its aggressive shift in treasury strategy. According to a press release…
Crypto.news2025/09/23 04:18
Bitcoin Dips Below $113K, TD Sequential Signals Buy Now



Bitcoin declines to under 113K with TD Sequential buy signs. The colossal BTC amassing strategy is very confident. The price of bitcoin plummeted to below the 113,000 value. This action provoked the TD Sequential indicator to give a powerful buying signal. The trend indicates that investors have an opportunity to buy the dips and rise […] The post Bitcoin Dips Below $113K, TD Sequential Signals Buy Now appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 04:00
Why Are Major Whales Selling Off Their HYPE? Profit or Insider Move?



HYPE, the native token for Hyperliquid (a decentralized trading platform that aims at providing better trading executions through high speed and deep liquidity for traders), is currently under fire as the token is facing serious selling pressure from major whales and backlash from analysts. According to research published by Arthur Hayes’s family office fund, Maelstrom […]
Tronweekly2025/09/23 04:00
Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It's Undervalued Below $0.003



Today, early investors are turning their attention to Little Pepe (LILPEPE). Trading under $0.003, this Layer-2 meme-native token is being […] The post Big Pepe Coin Holders See This Token as PEPE 2.0 and Are Buying While It’s Undervalued Below $0.003 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 03:51
XRPL pushes on institutional DeFi: $1B and RWA in Top‑10



The XRPL ecosystem enters the operational phase of institutional DeFi with volumes over $1B in stablecoins, all the details.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:46
