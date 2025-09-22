2025-09-23 Tuesday

Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades

The post Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Experts warn altcoin rotation cycle may be cooling after Ethereum’s rally Bitcoin momentum remains weak, raising concerns of a broader slowdown CryptoQuant highlights key signs that altcoin season could be ending Altcoin Cycle Shows Signs of Cooling Analysts at the CryptoQuant platform believe the altcoin rotation cycle is gradually coming to an end. They observed that after Ethereum’s brief rally, traders shifted toward other digital assets, but overall activity across altcoins has started to fade. Experts noted that early signs of slowdown appeared after Ethereum’s trading volumes peaked. On-chain withdrawals of ETH from exchanges also suggested traders were becoming cautious, treating rallies as short-term exits rather than long-term accumulation. Source: CryptoQuant “Back in June, during the so-called ‘double-peak’ phase, one of the main reasons a major correction was considered unlikely was the lack of significant changes in this data,” CryptoQuant experts explained. “Now, the picture looks different as activity has softened.” Bitcoin Remains Weak as Market Waits Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow range. Despite speculation around possible U.S. interest rate cuts, the market is showing no strong signs of reversal. Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s lack of momentum could further weigh on altcoins, adding to the sense of a cooling cycle. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth also recently noted that even the approval of an altcoin-based ETF would not necessarily trigger the start of a new alt season. Instead, experts argue the market may be entering a consolidation phase before its next major move. For investors, this means patience and careful risk management could prove more valuable than chasing short-lived rallies in a slowing market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11209/crypto-1
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:38
SkyBridge Treasury Expands as Scaramucci Reaffirms $150K Bitcoin Prediction

TLDR Anthony Scaramucci reaffirms his $150K Bitcoin target by the end of the year despite recent market fluctuations. Scaramucci announces plans to add AVAX to SkyBridge’s crypto treasury as part of the firm’s growing digital asset strategy. SkyBridge Capital remains committed to Bitcoin and AVAX, with both assets now included in the firm’s treasury. Scaramucci [...] The post SkyBridge Treasury Expands as Scaramucci Reaffirms $150K Bitcoin Prediction appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 04:34
President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day?

The post President Donald Trump Set for Major Speech on Tuesday; Is It Bitcoin’s Big Political Day? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin (BTC) traders are expecting a major political announcement on Tuesday September 22, 2025. After the crypto market recorded the largest year-to-date liquidation of leveraged trades on Monday, amounting to over $1.7 billion, crypto traders are focused on a potential high-impact crypto announcement from U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday. Moreover, crypto traders have depicted increased worry …
CoinPedia2025/09/23 04:32
What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump?

The post What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:31
Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs

TLDR Coinbase has launched its new hybrid futures product combining top tech stocks and leading crypto ETFs. The Mag7 + Crypto Equity Index Futures went live on September 22, 2025, providing investors with diversified exposure. The product includes seven major tech stocks, Coinbase stock, and two BlackRock crypto ETFs, IBIT and ETHA. The index follows [...] The post Coinbase Introduces Hybrid Futures for Tech Stocks and Crypto ETFs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/23 04:14
Crypto Industry Hit by North Korean “BeaverTail” Malware Campaign

North Korean hackers target the crypto sector with BeaverTail malware, using fake job offers to steal login credentials and crypto wallets. North Korean hackers have expanded their cyberattacks on the cryptocurrency sector, deploying a sophisticated malware known as BeaverTail through fake job offers. This new campaign, targeting non-developers, marks a shift in tactics for the […] The post Crypto Industry Hit by North Korean “BeaverTail” Malware Campaign appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 04:00
Lyno AI Excites Traders, Ozak AI Rallies, Yet BlockDAG’s Global Reach and $410M+ Presale Boom Draws Market Focus!

Crypto presales in 2025 are reshaping early-stage traction, with Ozak AI, Lyno AI, and BlockDAG becoming major talking points. Ozak […] The post Lyno AI Excites Traders, Ozak AI Rallies, Yet BlockDAG’s Global Reach and $410M+ Presale Boom Draws Market Focus! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/23 04:00
LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move

The post LayerZero Buys Back 50M Tokens in Strategic Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: LayerZero executed a $120M buyback impacting governance and liquidity. ZRO surged 26% post-announcement. Stargate DAO dissolved, emphasizing governance consolidation. The LayerZero Foundation executed a $120 million buyback of 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, marking a strategic merger with Stargate Finance, under CEO Bryan Pellegrino’s leadership. The buyback consolidates governance under LayerZero, replaces STG with ZRO for protocol operations, and triggers a notable 26% increase in ZRO’s market price. LayerZero’s $120 Million Buyback Reshapes Governance LayerZero’s strategic decision to acquire 50 million ZRO tokens impacted its governance structure. This decision follows the recent acquisition of Stargate Finance, with CEO Bryan Pellegrino emphasizing the alignment between the two entities. Stargate Finance DAO approved the buyback with a 94.7% majority, absorbing Stargate assets into the LayerZero protocol. Price implications include a 26% increase in the ZRO token value on various trading platforms. This integrates Stargate’s liquidity, marking the phasing out of the STG token. ZRO now presides over all governance and protocol operations, dissolving the Stargate DAO. Market reaction was notable, driven by developer and voter engagement from the Stargate DAO community. While competing protocols advocated for delays, the LayerZero leadership stressed the developmental advantages from the merger. Pelligrino underscored this merger as an opportunity to highlight synergy between LayerZero and Stargate operations. “Add fuel to the fire of Stargate’s development and underline strategic alignment between the two entities,” – Bryan Pellegrino, CEO, LayerZero Labs. Market Impacts and Expert Predictions Post-Buyback Did you know? The $120 million LayerZero buyback marks one of the largest acquisitions involving a DAO, highlighting a significant pivot towards governance integration and technological consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap data, LayerZero (ZRO) stands at $1.91 with a market cap of $472.64 million and shows a 24-hour trading volume increase of 160.53%. ZRO experienced notable price fluctuations, including…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:53
Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal

BitcoinWorld Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, proposals that promise to fundamentally alter a digital asset’s landscape often capture significant attention. Recently, a bold initiative concerning a HYPE token supply reduction has emerged, sparking considerable discussion among enthusiasts and investors alike. This proposal aims to dramatically cut the total supply of HYPE, a move that could reshape its future trajectory and perceived value. What’s Driving the HYPE Token Supply Reduction Initiative? The cryptocurrency community is buzzing about a significant proposal. It suggests a massive 45% HYPE token supply reduction. This isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a strategic move designed to create scarcity and potentially enhance the token’s long-term viability. This pivotal proposal was jointly submitted by two influential figures in the crypto space. The founder of Uncommon Core 2.0 and the head of strategy at Flashbots are behind this initiative. Their combined expertise lends considerable weight to the proposed changes. The core idea is simple yet profound: by reducing the total number of HYPE tokens available, the proponents aim to influence the token’s economic dynamics. This could lead to a stronger market position and increased value for existing holders. Deeper Dive: The Mechanics of This Major Change The proposal outlines several key actions to achieve the targeted HYPE token supply reduction. These steps are designed to be comprehensive, addressing different facets of the token’s existing supply structure. Specifically, the plan includes: Eliminating Unissued HYPE: All HYPE tokens that were initially allocated to the Future Ecosystem Creation Reserve (FECR) but remain unissued will be permanently removed from circulation. This tackles a significant portion of the potential future supply. Burning Assistance Fund Holdings: All HYPE currently held within the Assistance Fund (AF) will be burned. Burning tokens means they are sent to an inaccessible wallet, effectively removing them from the total supply forever. Removing the Maximum Supply Cap: This is a crucial aspect. By eliminating the asset’s maximum supply cap, the proposal suggests a shift in the token’s long-term issuance policy. While initially reducing supply, it opens the door for future flexibility, albeit under new governance. These combined actions are projected to result in a substantial 45% reduction in the overall HYPE token supply. This level of reduction is considerable and could have far-reaching implications for the token’s ecosystem. Potential Benefits and Challenges of HYPE Token Supply Reduction A move of this magnitude naturally comes with both exciting prospects and potential hurdles. Understanding these can help stakeholders gauge the overall impact of the proposed HYPE token supply reduction. Benefits could include: Increased Scarcity: A reduced supply often leads to increased scarcity, which can drive up demand and, consequently, the token’s price, assuming other factors remain constant. Enhanced Value Proposition: For existing HYPE holders, a smaller supply could mean that their tokens represent a larger share of the total network value, potentially increasing their individual holdings’ worth. Stronger Economic Fundamentals: By eliminating unissued tokens and burning others, the proposal aims to create a more robust and predictable economic model for HYPE. However, challenges might arise: Community Consensus: Implementing such a significant change requires broad community support. Gaining consensus from all stakeholders can be a complex process. Market Reaction: While scarcity often drives value, initial market reactions can be unpredictable. The market needs to absorb and react positively to the news. Governance Evolution: Removing the maximum supply cap means future issuance policies will need careful consideration and robust governance mechanisms to prevent uncontrolled inflation. What Does This Mean for HYPE Holders? For those currently holding HYPE, this proposed HYPE token supply reduction is a development worth monitoring closely. It signals a potential turning point for the asset. The strategic intent behind this move is to strengthen HYPE’s long-term value proposition. Holders should consider the implications of increased scarcity. While past performance is not indicative of future results, a reduced supply often creates upward price pressure in healthy markets. Furthermore, the removal of the supply cap, while seeming counter-intuitive, could allow for future strategic adjustments without being bound by a hard limit, provided robust governance is in place. Staying informed about the community’s discussions and the proposal’s progress is crucial. This is a significant moment for the HYPE ecosystem, potentially leading to a more streamlined and valuable asset. Conclusion: A Bold Vision for HYPE’s Future The proposal for a 45% HYPE token supply reduction represents a truly transformative vision for the HYPE ecosystem. Spearheaded by prominent figures in the crypto space, this initiative aims to create a more scarce, valuable, and economically robust digital asset. By eliminating unissued tokens, burning existing reserves, and removing the maximum supply cap, the plan tackles the token’s supply dynamics head-on. While challenges such as achieving community consensus and managing market reactions exist, the potential benefits for HYPE holders and the overall ecosystem are substantial. This bold move underscores a commitment to long-term sustainability and value creation, inviting the community to engage with a future where HYPE could operate under a new, more dynamic economic framework. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main goal of the HYPE token supply reduction?The primary goal is to significantly reduce the total number of HYPE tokens in circulation, aiming to create scarcity, enhance the token’s value proposition, and strengthen its economic fundamentals. 2. Who proposed this HYPE token supply reduction?The proposal was jointly submitted by the founder of Uncommon Core 2.0 and the head of strategy at Flashbots, two respected figures in the cryptocurrency industry. 3. How will the HYPE token supply reduction affect existing holders?Existing holders may see their tokens represent a larger share of the total network value due to increased scarcity. This could potentially lead to an increase in the token’s market value, although market reactions can vary. 4. What are the FECR and AF in the context of this proposal?FECR stands for Future Ecosystem Creation Reserve, referring to unissued HYPE tokens. AF refers to the Assistance Fund, which holds HYPE tokens. The proposal involves eliminating unissued FECR tokens and burning AF holdings. 5. When is this HYPE token supply reduction expected to take effect?The proposal has just been submitted. Its implementation will depend on community discussion, voting, and the subsequent execution of the plan. Specific timelines would be announced following successful approval. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial crypto news and analysis to a wider audience. Stay connected for the latest updates on the HYPE ecosystem and beyond. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency space’s future price action. This post Massive HYPE Token Supply Reduction: Unveiling a Game-Changing Proposal first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/23 03:30
HYPE token unlock, whale withdraws $122M: November 29 shakes the market

Dateline. The wallet 0x316f has withdrawn approximately $122 million in HYPE, as reported by public on-chain analysis.
The Cryptonomist2025/09/22 22:52
