2025-09-23

Economy is near full employment

Economy is near full employment

The post Economy is near full employment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem explained on Monday that he backed last week’s rate cut, describing it as a precaution to safeguard the job market. At the same time, he cautioned that with inflation still running above the Fed’s 2% goal, there might not be much room left for further cuts. Key Quotes He supported a quarter-point cut as a precautionary move to help the labour market but sees limited room for further easing. Monetary policy must continue to lean against inflation that remains above target. Overemphasis on the labour market could lead to policy that is too loose and does more harm than good. Tariffs are adding to inflation, and the impact on prices has not yet been fully felt. Economy is near full employment, and the recent cut should help maintain that. Loose financial conditions and other factors mean the Fed should move cautiously on further cuts. Would support further cuts if more signs of labour market weakness emerge, provided risks of persistent inflation and rising inflation expectations have not increased. Inflation FAQs Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
XRP Price Stagnation No Longer Linked to Ripple SEC Lawsuit

TLDR XRP price stagnation is no longer justified by the SEC lawsuit, says lawyer Bill Morgan. Ripple’s $125 million fine has been paid, removing one of the major legal hurdles. XRP’s market price struggles despite the launch of its first U.S. ETF. Adoption continues to grow, yet XRP’s price remains flat, prompting fresh questions. XRP’s [...] The post XRP Price Stagnation No Longer Linked to Ripple SEC Lawsuit appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/23
Plasma Unveils First Stablecoin-Native Neobank, Targeting Emerging Markets

The post Plasma Unveils First Stablecoin-Native Neobank, Targeting Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Plasma has launched Plasma One, the first neobank built entirely around stablecoins, aiming to make saving, spending, and earning in digital dollars seamless, the company said in a press release Monday. The platform is designed to fix what the company calls a broken user experience for stablecoin holders, who often face clunky interfaces, limited local options, and friction when converting to cash. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to another asset, such as the U.S. dollar or gold. They play a major role in cryptocurrency markets, providing a payment infrastructure, and are also used to transfer money internationally. “The dollar is the product, and most of the world is desperate to access it,” said Plasma CEO Paul Faecks. “Plasma One is our answer to the distribution problem as it puts us directly in the hands of people who face financial exclusion, delivering permissionless access to saving, spending, earning, and sending digital dollars,” Faecks added. Plasma One offers card payments with rewards, zero-fee USDT transfers, and fast onboarding, all built on Plasma’s own blockchain and payments stack. The company is focusing on emerging markets where dollar access is most critical, using local teams and peer-to-peer cash networks to drive adoption. The rollout comes ahead of Plasma’s mainnet beta launch on Sept. 25, with access set to expand in stages. Read more: Plasma to Launch Mainnet Beta Blockchain for Stablecoins Next Week Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/22/plasma-unveils-first-stablecoin-native-neobank-targeting-emerging-markets
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
From Speculation to Everyday Spending

The post From Speculation to Everyday Spending appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency is evolving beyond its speculative origins and becoming what it was initially designed to be: a medium of exchange. From buying coffee to booking international travel, cryptocurrency is quietly but significantly moving into everyday transactions. This shift is among the most consequential developments in global finance today. As of early 2025, more than 560 million people worldwide hold cryptocurrency. Growth is accelerating in Latin America, Africa, and Southeast Asia, where traditional financial infrastructure often leaves gaps that crypto helps fill. This broader adoption reflects a transition from passive ownership to active use, signaling the asset class’s growing utility. Users are increasingly turning to digital currencies not only for convenience, but also for autonomy and access. Crypto payments are now catering to real-world needs, from remittances to retail purchases, and the ecosystem is beginning to reflect this shift. Changing expectations, real use In the United States alone, nearly 55 million adults own crypto, and over a third have already used it to make purchases. The focus has moved from speculation to utility. These users want crypto to work like any mainstream payment method: fast, low-cost, and dependable. However, friction, whether in the form of fees, delays, or a lack of support, can discourage its use. As adoption grows, expectations rise. Users now demand platforms with real-time tracking, integrated wallets, customer support, and secure, low-latency performance. Sponsored Sponsored Meeting these expectations requires infrastructure that mirrors traditional finance in terms of speed, security, and reliability, while still delivering the benefits of decentralization and flexibility. Business response to a real shift As user behavior evolves, businesses are adapting. The demand for cryptocurrency payment options is increasing across e-commerce, online services, and digital platforms. However, enabling crypto transactions requires more than simply flipping a switch. It requires a strategic approach to integration, compliance, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle

The post ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising. This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google’s trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape. DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors. The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions. Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years. The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google’s dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google’s auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market. They will also explain how Google’s policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
Solana (SOL) Price Could Easily Double in 2025, But Investors Are Doubling Down on This DeFi Altcoin for 43x Returns

Solana (SOL) is still one of the best-performing blue-chip altcoins, with analysts opining that its price can easily double during the next leg of the bull rally. While SOL’s scalability and ecosystem expansion justify this optimism, its enormous market cap significantly limits the magnitude of its gains. On the other hand, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is […]
Cryptopolitan 2025/09/23
CEA Industries (BNC) Stock: Dips 21% as $500M PIPE Filing Sparks Volatility

TLDR BNC stock plunges 21% as $500M PIPE filing sparks dilution fears. CEA Industries’ $500M PIPE triggers sharp selloff, stock falls to $7.64. Investors dump BNC after $500M PIPE and $750M warrants disclosure. BNC slumps 21% as PIPE offering and dilution concerns grip markets. CEA’s treasury shift toward BNB hits shares after massive PIPE filing. [...] The post CEA Industries (BNC) Stock: Dips 21% as $500M PIPE Filing Sparks Volatility appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/23
Little reason to cut rates further for now – WSJ

The post Little reason to cut rates further for now – WSJ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Atlanta Federal Reserve (Fed) President Raphael Bostic told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that he sees little reason to cut rates further for now, per Reuters. Key takeaways “Penciled in only one rate cut for all of 2025 at Federal Reserve’s meeting last week.” “I am concerned about the inflation that has been too high for a long time.” “The current moment is one of the most difficult periods for policymakers because both risks are rising.” “I don’t project inflation returning to the Fed’s 2% goal until 2028.” Market reaction These comments received a hawkish score of 7.2 from FXStreet Fed Speech Tracker. Nevertheless, the FXStreet Fed Sentiment Index remains in the dovish territory, well below 100. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays under modest bearish pressure and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 97.42. Fed FAQs Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback. The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23
New Pentagon Rules Threaten Press Access for Unauthorized Leaks

TLDR Pentagon warns journalists that unauthorized disclosures could lead to revoked access. Press organizations criticize Pentagon’s new restrictions on media freedom. Pentagon’s new policy aims to protect national security and sensitive information. The memo requires journalists to avoid unauthorized access or disclosure of classified data. The Pentagon has announced new restrictions that could lead to [...] The post New Pentagon Rules Threaten Press Access for Unauthorized Leaks appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/09/23
US Lawmakers Urge SEC To Allow Crypto Investments In 401(k) Plans

A group of US lawmakers, led by House Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill, have reached out to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins to express their support for Executive Order 14330, which seeks to democratize access to crypto assets for 401(k) investors. Crypto Inclusion In Retirement Savings In a letter addressed […]
Bitcoinist 2025/09/23
