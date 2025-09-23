What To Know About Probe Into Trump’s Border Czar

Topline Border Czar Tom Homan is under scrutiny after an FBI investigation into his possibly accepting bribes was quietly quashed by the Trump DOJ but the details released in a blockbuster report—sparking outcry from Democrats. White House Border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters near the White House on July 30 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts The FBI under the Biden administration was investigating whether Homan was accepting bribes in exchange for promising to give border security companies government contracts after Trump won the 2024 election, MSNBC first reported Saturday. In Sept. 2024, Homan allegedly accepted $50,000—in a bag from the fast-casual chain Cava—at a meeting point in Texas from FBI officials who were posing as government contractors, after the now-Trump appointee reportedly "indicated he would facilitate securing contracts for them" once Trump took office, according to reports. MSNBC wrote that the transaction was captured on video cameras, while The New York Times reports the audio was recorded, though the details of those alleged recordings have not been reported. The government did not charge Homan at the time and instead waited to see if he would grant the contracts once he took office, MSNBC reported, but after Trump's inauguration, the investigation stalled and was officially closed. The Times reports the FBI closed the probe over doubts it would be able to prove to a jury the transaction constituted bribery, but another source told the Times the investigation ended "prematurely" before officials could gather sufficient evidence, and the episode has raised concern the Trump administration intentionally ended the case because of Homan's status in the administration. The Trump administration confirmed the existence of the investigation and that it was shut down, but decried it as a politically motivated and "baseless" probe designed to harm the president and his allies,…