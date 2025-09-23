2025-09-23 Tuesday

Original Sin' Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series

The post Original Sin' Fans Start Petition To Save Prequel Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. "Dexter: Original Sin" partial poster featuring Michael C. Hall and Patrick Gibson. Paramount+ Premium/Showtime While Dexter: Resurrection waits for a Season 2 renewal, fans are petitioning Paramount Global to bring back Dexter: Original Sin after its cancellation over the summer. Narrated by Dexter franchise star Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Original Sin stars Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan as he starts his career at Miami Metro Police Department and begins his vigilante serial killer ways. Dexter: Original Sin, which ran for 10 episodes from Dec. 13, 2024, to Feb. 14, 2025, also stars Christian Slater as Dexter's father, Harry and Molly Brown as Dexter's sister, Debra. ForbesWhat's Next For 'Dexter: Resurrection' After Season 1?By Tim Lammers The series also stars Patrick Dempsey as Miami Metro Capt. Aaron Spencer, Reno Williams as Det. Bobby Watt and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin, the supervisor of the department's forensics unit. Dexter: Original Sin was renewed for a second season in April, but in a surprise move after the Skydance Media and Paramount Global merger in July, the series was canceled in late August. Now, in response to the cancellation of the planned second season of Dexter: Original Sin, fans have started a Change.org petition to bring it back. As of Monday, the petition has nearly 100,000 verified signatures. Forbes'Tulsa King' Season 3 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?By Tim Lammers The petition to bring back Dexter: Original Sin partially reads, "Dexter: Original Sin, a captivating series that has ignited the enthusiasm of countless fans around the world, has been unjustly cancelled. Dexter, as a franchise, has been a cultural phenomenon, and its return through "Original Sin" promised an innovative extension of its legacy. "The series had only begun to unravel its complex storyline, introduce intriguing characters, and expand upon the beloved…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:33
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:33
The Trillion-Dollar Surge Powering The Global AI Boom

The Trillion-Dollar Surge Powering The Global AI Boom

The post The Trillion-Dollar Surge Powering The Global AI Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Infrastructure: The Trillion-Dollar Surge Powering The Global AI Boom Skip to content Home AI News AI Infrastructure: The Trillion-Dollar Surge Powering the Global AI Boom
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:32
What To Know About Probe Into Trump’s Border Czar

What To Know About Probe Into Trump's Border Czar

The post What To Know About Probe Into Trump's Border Czar appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Border Czar Tom Homan is under scrutiny after an FBI investigation into his possibly accepting bribes was quietly quashed by the Trump DOJ but the details released in a blockbuster report—sparking outcry from Democrats. White House Border czar Tom Homan speaks to reporters near the White House on July 30 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts The FBI under the Biden administration was investigating whether Homan was accepting bribes in exchange for promising to give border security companies government contracts after Trump won the 2024 election, MSNBC first reported Saturday. In Sept. 2024, Homan allegedly accepted $50,000—in a bag from the fast-casual chain Cava—at a meeting point in Texas from FBI officials who were posing as government contractors, after the now-Trump appointee reportedly "indicated he would facilitate securing contracts for them" once Trump took office, according to reports. MSNBC wrote that the transaction was captured on video cameras, while The New York Times reports the audio was recorded, though the details of those alleged recordings have not been reported. The government did not charge Homan at the time and instead waited to see if he would grant the contracts once he took office, MSNBC reported, but after Trump's inauguration, the investigation stalled and was officially closed. The Times reports the FBI closed the probe over doubts it would be able to prove to a jury the transaction constituted bribery, but another source told the Times the investigation ended "prematurely" before officials could gather sufficient evidence, and the episode has raised concern the Trump administration intentionally ended the case because of Homan's status in the administration. The Trump administration confirmed the existence of the investigation and that it was shut down, but decried it as a politically motivated and "baseless" probe designed to harm the president and his allies,…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:21
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:21
South African asset management giant advises clients against over exposure to Bitcoin

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:14

South African asset management giant advises clients against over exposure to Bitcoin

The post South African asset management giant advises clients against over exposure to Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Africa's Sygnia Ltd., a $20 billion asset manager, is urging clients to avoid concentrating their portfolios in Bitcoin (BTC) despite strong demand for its recently launched crypto fund, Bloomberg News reported on Sept. 22. The Cape Town-based firm has advised investors not to commit more than 5% of their discretionary assets or retirement annuities to the Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund, which tracks the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. The company said it intervenes when clients attempt to switch their full portfolios into the product, citing the extreme volatility of the underlying asset. Bitcoin has surged 82% over the past year but slipped 2.75% on Monday to $112,100 as of press time. Although market swings have moderated compared with a decade ago, sudden price movements still pose significant risks, particularly in emerging markets such as South Africa, where the average per capita income is far below that of advanced economies. Sygnia launched its Bitcoin ETF in June and reported substantial inflows, reflecting growing enthusiasm among retail and institutional investors. The firm plans to introduce additional crypto exchange-traded products on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange once regulatory barriers are resolved, following an earlier unsuccessful attempt. While Sygnia now describes Bitcoin as a long-term investment opportunity rather than purely speculative, it continues to stress that crypto should remain a small component of a diversified strategy. The company emphasized that Bitcoin is still highly volatile and warned that overexposure could lead to significant financial losses. Bitcoin Market Data At the time of press 8:43 pm UTC on Sep. 22, 2025, Bitcoin is ranked #1 by market cap and the price is down 2.79% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion with a 24-hour trading volume of $64.12 billion. Learn more about Bitcoin › Crypto Market Summary At the…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:14
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:14
White Sox Lose Stadium Direction With MLS’ Fire Claiming ‘The 78’

White Sox Lose Stadium Direction With MLS' Fire Claiming 'The 78'

The post White Sox Lose Stadium Direction With MLS' Fire Claiming 'The 78' appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New pickleball courts and baseball and soccer fields are visible along South Wells Street in The 78, a largely vacant 62-acre former rail yard site in the South Loop, on June 1, 2025, in Chicago. The Chicago Fire plan to build a 22,000-seat stadium on the north end of the development. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) TNS More than a year and a half have passed since Jerry Reinsdorf went public with his belief the White Sox cannot remain viable at Rate Field. Little progress has been made on finding a new home in Chicago. The Sox were dealt a blow when Chicago Fire owner Joe Mansueto elbowed past Reinsdorf to put in a claim on a 62-acre tract of land in the South Loop known by its developer as The 78. Unlike the White Sox, Chicago's MLS franchise is prepared to build its stadium without seeking public funding. "It is my belief that these stadiums should be privately financed," Mansueto said in June at a news conference. "Most of the value accrues to the sports team. So it's only fair that the sports team shoulders the cost of its construction." Reinsdorf and his partners threatened a move to Florida before the state of Illinois approved funding for a stadium to replace Comiskey Park. Rate Field — formerly known as the new Comisky Park, U.S. Cellular Field and Guaranteed Rate Field — was completed in 1991 at a cost of $131 million. The White Sox have been seeking a public-private mix of funding for a new stadium at The 78, with reports placing the request from the state of Illinois at about $1 billion. Governor JB Pritzker has been opposed to public funding on stadium projects, including one for the Chicago Bears, but recently said the state…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:09
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:09
Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin in central banks’ reserves

Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin in central banks' reserves

The post Deutsche Bank sees Bitcoin in central banks' reserves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Balance shift: a new report from Deutsche Bank opens up the possibility that Bitcoin may appear among the official reserves of central banks by 2030, alongside gold as a hedge asset. While the dollar remains the core of the system, there is room for alternative assets in response to inflation and geopolitical tensions. In this context, the hypothesis moves from a niche scenario to an option monitored with greater attention; the thesis is consistent with the data on reserve compositions published by the IMF COFER, which show the persistence of the dollar's role. According to the data collected by our team of analysts and the on-chain verifications conducted in the first half of 2025, a measurable improvement in the depth of order books on regulated venues has been observed, along with a progressive average compression of spreads on institutional ETPs. Interviews with custody desks and market operators also confirm that in 2025 numerous players completed infrastructure upgrades for institutional custody, improving governance and audit processes. These field findings reinforce the interpretation of Deutsche Bank and the available official data. What the report says: coexistence with gold and decreasing volatility Analysts at Deutsche Bank consider it plausible that Bitcoin could complement gold as a reserve asset. Among the key signals are a decreasing 30-day volatility—which reached multi-year lows in August 2025—a greater market depth, and enhanced regulatory attention in major jurisdictions. It should be noted that the combination of these elements favors a progressive normalization of the asset. The hypothesized path mirrors that of gold, moving from initial skepticism to gradual acceptance, due to its scarcity, low correlation with traditional markets, and its hedging function in macroeconomic stress scenarios. That said, coexistence with gold is seen as complementary, not substitutive. Why Now: Three Adoption Drivers Diversification of reserves beyond dollar, euro,…

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:05
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:05
Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research

Bitc

The post Accelerating Decentralized Science (DeSci): A New Paradigm for Research appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 The Decentralized Science (DeSci) movement is gaining significant traction by September 2025, aiming to make scientific research more open, collaborative, and transparent. The infrastructure provided by Oraichain, Pinlink, and RSS3 offers a powerful toolkit for the DeSci community, addressing key challenges in computation, result verification, and data accessibility. Oraichain is instrumental in bringing verifiability to scientific models and results. Researchers can deploy their computational models on Oraichain’s Layer 1 to produce provably correct and reproducible results. This is a game-changer for peer review and eliminates “black box” conclusions. AI oracles can also be used to create sophisticated, on-chain experiments or to automate the verification of research data, fostering a new level of trust and transparency in the scientific process. Pinlink democratizes access to the high-performance computing essential for modern research. Scientific simulations in fields like molecular biology, climate modeling, and astrophysics require massive computational power, which is often a significant bottleneck for independent or underfunded researchers. Pinlink’s DePIN marketplace provides an affordable, on-demand alternative to traditional supercomputing centers, leveling the playing field and accelerating the pace of discovery globally. RSS3 provides the foundation for an open, queryable, and permanent repository of scientific knowledge. Researchers can publish their papers, datasets, and findings to decentralized storage, with RSS3 indexing this information and making it universally accessible. This breaks down the data silos and paywalls of traditional academic publishing. It creates a structured and comprehensive “science graph” that allows anyone to query, analyze, and build upon the collective knowledge of the global research community. Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.   Next: As Bitcoin’s sell pressure grows, are investors seeking safety in altcoins? Source: https://ambcrypto.com/accelerating-decentralized-science-desci-a-new-paradigm-for-research/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 04:04
BTC Miners Defy Odds: Network Hashrate Hits 1.091 ZH/s Despite Falling Revenues

The post BTC Miners Defy Odds: Network Hashrate Hits 1.091 ZH/s Despite Falling Revenues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Although the network’s mining difficulty cranked up 4.63% just four days ago, that bump barely ruffled the miners. The machines kept churning with wild devotion, and the protocol’s horsepower blasted its way to a shiny new all-time high of 1,091 exahash per second (EH/s). Miners Push Bitcoin Network to All-Time High Hashrate of 1.091 Zettahash […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/btc-miners-defy-odds-network-hashrate-hits-1-091-zh-s-despite-falling-revenues/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:49
What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch

The post What Time Is ‘The Voice’ On Tonight? Season 28’s New Schedule And How To Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. THE VOICE — “The Blind Auditions Season Premiere” Episode 2801 — Pictured: (l-r) Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, Michael Buble — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images) Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images NBC’s hit singing competition The Voice is gearing up for another exciting season, premiering tonight on NBC. Season 28 features an almost entirely new coaching lineup compared to last spring. Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in. Two-time winner Michael Bublé is the only coach from Season 27 returning for the next installment. Joining him are former The Voice coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg. McEntire and Snoop Dogg last coached in Season 26, while Horan returns after a three-season hiatus. Bublé faces fierce competition this fall, as Horan was the first judge to win two consecutive seasons of The Voice (Seasons 23 and 24). McEntire also has one win under her belt (Season 25), while Snoop Dogg is still eyeing his first victory. ForbesWho Won ‘The Voice’ Season 27? The Winning Singer Rewards Coach’s FaithBy Monica Mercuri Back in May, Coach Bublé’s Adam David was crowned the winner of Season 27. The 34-year-old singer from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., made history as the first winner to advance from an instant save. Jaelen Johnston finished in second place, followed by Renzo in third. Lucia Flores-Wiseman took fourth place, while Jadyn Cree rounded out the top five. Keep scrolling to learn everything to know about The Voice Season 28, including what time it starts, which days it will air, how to watch and the big scheduling change from last season. What Time Is The Voice Season 28 Premiere? THE VOICE — “Blind Auditions” — Pictured: (l-r) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 03:45
Bitcoin, Ethereum, And XRP In Freefall: What’s Driving The Current Crypto Slump?

The cryptocurrency market began the week with a notable downturn, as total sector capitalization dipped toward $3.8 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency, experienced a significant correction, trading as low as $112,700.  CoinGecko data shows that this decline had a ripple effect, causing major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) to register losses of 7%, 5%, 7%, and 10%, respectively. S&P 500 Rises While Crypto Market Slumps The selloff also impacted crypto-related stocks. Bitcoin investment firm Strategy (MSTR) saw a decline of 2.6%, while US-based crypto asset exchange Coinbase fell by 3.4% during afternoon trading. In contrast, the benchmark S&P 500 index managed to gain 0.4%, positioning itself for another potential all-time high. Related Reading: Ethereum Slides 6% as Bulls Lose Grip on $4,500 Resistance; $4,000 Incoming? Analysts suggest that the recent market slump can be attributed to a buildup of excess leverage following last Thursday’s Federal Reserve (Fed) decision to cut interest rates.  Adam Morgan McCarthy, head of research at Kaiko, indicated that funding rates have risen since the Fed meeting, pointing to speculative trading that may have occurred in the wake of the rate cut.  He noted that the combination of excess leverage from speculative bets and an earlier price decline triggered a wave of liquidations, further exacerbating the market downturn. Deutsche Bank Predicts Bitcoin Recovery  The Fed’s decision to lower borrowing costs by a quarter point marked its first rate cut of 2025. However, as Barron’s reported on Monday, Chair Jerome Powell characterized this move as a “risk-management cut,” implying a cautious approach rather than a wholesale easing of monetary policy. Related Reading: Bitcoin Stuck In Neutral While Markets Roar — Analyst Explains Why Despite the immediate challenges facing the cryptocurrency market, the longer-term outlook appears optimistic. Deutsche Bank strategist Marion Laboure expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s recovery, predicting it could surpass $120,000 by the end of 2025. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/09/23 03:19
