2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Peso in Freefall: U.S. Lifeline While Argentina Turns to Crypto

Argentina’s economic storm shows no signs of easing. The peso is in a tailspin, investor confidence is evaporating, and President Javier Milei’s credibility is fraying after a bruising election setback. Into this crisis steps Washington, offering a financial backstop. But while Wall Street might breathe easier, the Bitcoin crowd isn’t buying it.
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.92%
Union
U$0.010895-17.23%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01559-1.64%
Kongsi
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 03:30
Kongsi
Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4

Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4

As fresh Shiba Inu news and Dogecoin price predictions make headlines, the race for meme coin dominance is back in the spotlight. Yet while these tokens continue to battle for cultural relevance, a more significant trend is emerging.  A new wave of Payment Finance (PayFi) projects is stepping into the market, with one contender, Remittix, […] The post Shiba Inu News; Dogecoin Price Prediction & Why PayFi Remittix Could Storm Into The Lead In Q4 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08374-4.97%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01559-1.64%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000057-6.55%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:30
Kongsi
Empery Digital Boosts Bitcoin Per Share with $25.9M Buyback

Empery Digital Boosts Bitcoin Per Share with $25.9M Buyback

Empery Digital finishes its 25.9M buyback of 3.52M shares to increase Bitcoin per share to pursue its 100M repurchase program. Empery Digital has also increased its share repurchase program of $100 million by repurchasing 3.52million shares worth 25.9 million dollars.  This action aims at boosting the amount of Bitcoin per share to the investors under […] The post Empery Digital Boosts Bitcoin Per Share with $25.9M Buyback appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-3.12%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:30
Kongsi
XRP Gets Perpetual Buyer: Axelar’s mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype

XRP Gets Perpetual Buyer: Axelar’s mXRP Sparks ‘Money Glitch’ Hype

Axelar used the XRP Seoul 2025 stage on September 21 to tease what promoters framed as an “infinite buying power” flywheel for XRP, centered on a new yield-bearing token called mXRP that is designed to become a structural, programmatic buyer of the underlying asset. The pitch—splashed across slides with “The Infinite Money Glitch” tagline—sketched a […]
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.46-7.24%
XRP
XRP$2.8542-1.49%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01193-6.57%
Kongsi
Bitcoinist2025/09/23 03:00
Kongsi
Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg

Bloomberg exposes Crypto.com’s 2023 user data leak. The perpetrators used phishing to access employee accounts, compromising privacy. A data breach that occurred in 2023 at Crypto.com compromised the personal information of its users, according to a disclosure by Bloomberg.  The hacking was planned by a well-known hacker organization known as Scattered Spider.  This team was […] The post Crypto.com Data Leak Revealed: Hidden Attack Exposed by Bloomberg appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017183-1.24%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-3.12%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000573-5.28%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 03:00
Kongsi
BREAKING: UXLINK Hack Exposes Multi-Sig Flaw, Are Your Funds Safe?

BREAKING: UXLINK Hack Exposes Multi-Sig Flaw, Are Your Funds Safe?

UXLINK suffers $11.3M hack after multi-sig wallet exploit. Learn how the attack happened and what it means for user fund safety. A serious security breach has hit UXLINK, exposing a major vulnerability in its multi-signature wallet system. The hack resulted in the unauthorized transfer of $11.3 million worth of crypto assets, raising urgent concerns for […] The post BREAKING: UXLINK Hack Exposes Multi-Sig Flaw, Are Your Funds Safe? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01473-1.86%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3775-7.11%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01863-3.12%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/23 02:58
Kongsi
Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury with Semler Acquisition in Stock Deal

Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury with Semler Acquisition in Stock Deal

TLDR Strive acquires Semler Scientific in an all-stock transaction, creating a combined Bitcoin treasury of over 10,900 BTC. Each Semler share will convert into 21.05 Strive Class A shares, offering a 210% premium at the current market price. Strive recently added 5,816 BTC to its balance sheet, bringing its total holdings to 5,886 BTC valued [...] The post Strive Expands Bitcoin Treasury with Semler Acquisition in Stock Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,412.89-1.75%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/23 02:57
Kongsi
US & UK Authorities Launch Digital Asset Task Force to Boost Crypto Oversight

US & UK Authorities Launch Digital Asset Task Force to Boost Crypto Oversight

In a move to foster closer cooperation on digital assets, authorities from the United States and the United Kingdom have announced the launch of a new transatlantic task force dedicated to exploring collaboration on cryptocurrency regulation and innovative digital markets. Both the US Treasury Department and HM Treasury disclosed the initiative via official notices on [...]
Movement
MOVE$0.1136-7.41%
Boost
BOOST$0.10154+1.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0151-1.94%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/23 02:53
Kongsi
Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA

ETH is one of the worst-hit cryptocurrencies by the latest massive selloffs. It registered one of its biggest losses, dropping to levels not seen in over a month, and has yet to fully recover. ETH recent price action revealed that investors panicked, resulting in increased trading volume due to selling pressure. The asset experienced a nearly 200% increase in trading volume over the last 24 hours.  The fear and greed index shows that the week is kicking off on a bearish note as the metric retraced, down one point from the previous day. Additionally, calls for altseason are being drowned out as the index is at 60, down a few points from its peak last week. Nonetheless, the global cryptocurrency market cap retraced from $3.96 trillion to $3.78 trillion. Although the value has slightly improved, it is still down by almost 3% over the last 17 hours. However, indicators on the 1-day chart paint a grim picture of the next price action.  The moving average convergence divergence displays a bearish crossover, suggesting further price decline this week.  A review of the economic calendar reveals two major events that could significantly impact the market. However, in the event they come out positive, they may not cause an extended hike. Nonetheless, some assets are pulling back some of the losses. Let’s see how some of the top 10 assets perform in the coming days. BTC/USD Bitcoin is trading at $112,671 following its retracement from $115,435. Although it slipped lower a few hours ago, prices are lingering above $112k, suggesting it trades within a small accumulation pocket.  The 4-hour chart effectively captures the range-bound movement, noting that it began in the session at 8:00 UTC. Its last two candles show the price moving between $112,300 and $113,500, and it continues within the same bounds during the current candle. However, the relative strength index dropped below 30 at the height of the selloffs. The metric remains below the mark at the time, indicating that the apex coin is oversold and may see a buyback soon. Readings from RSI suggest impending recovery. If this happens, BTC may surge, breaking above $114k. Previous price movement indicates that the coin is currently trading at a level with significant demand concentration, affirming the possibility of an uptrend afterward. ETH/USD Ethereum experienced its largest decline of the day in the session starting at 4:00 UTC. It dropped from $4,308 to $4,058 but slightly recovered, ending the session at $4,195. Nonetheless, the next two candles after this significant move showed a drop in volatility. The trend of low volatility persists, and the altcoin shows no signs of a change in its price trajectory.  A look at the relative strength index indicates that ETH is poised to rebound. The metric dropped to a low of 18 a few hours ago, indicating that the asset is oversold. Additionally, readings from the bollinger bands reveal that the coin is trading outside the bands. Both indicators support the assertion of an impending surge in upward momentum. If this holds, ETH will surge, reclaiming the short-term support at $4,281. It may continue to rise, reaching $4,400 in the coming days. XRP/USD XRP is seeing a significant pullback following its recent decline to $2.69. It dropped from $2.90 and ended the session with losses exceeding 3% amid notable buyback. Nonetheless, the following candles after this event have been green.  The trend is ongoing at the time of writing, and the asset is trading at $2.86. Its recent price suggests a rise in buying pressure over the last 12 hours. The relative strength index is rising in response to the unfolding trend. Similar to ETH, the metric dropped below 30 but is currently at 32. RSI points to an increased likelihood of a further upward climb. The coin will reclaim $2.95, a critical mark. BNB/USD The 4-hour chart reveals that BNB has been in decline since the start of the day. It has printed no green candle during this period, dropping from $1,051 to a low of $985.  Nonetheless, the chart suggests further retracements as the coin is yet to find support. It broke below bollinger’s middle band and is edging closer to the lower band. Additionally, the relative strength index shows room for further retracement. A closer look at the chart shows notable demand concentration at $975. The coin has previously rebounded and seen notable accumulation around this mark. It may halt its downtrend at this mark. SOL/USD Solana is trading at $221 after its latest drop to $218. It currently prints a doji on the 4-hour chart but indicates slight improvement. It remains stagnant mainly after the event, starting at 4:00 UTC, when the coin retraced from $232 to $213 but rebounded. Nonetheless, RSI indicates that, like ETH, SOL is oversold. The principle guiding this metric suggests a high likelihood of further upward movement. If this plays out, the coin must decisively flip $222. Previous price movements indicate that the altcoin surged higher after breaking this level. Additionally, it may reclaim $230 afterward. DOGE/USD DOGE is trading at $0.240 at the time of writing. It previously retraced from $0.250 to $0.230, indicating that its recent price represents a significant buyback after it fell to its low. Nonetheless, a look at trading actions over the last eight hours has been largely stagnant. The memecoin has yet to experience any significant pullback since the events that occurred during the session starting at 4:00 UTC. Additionally, the asset is trading close to bollinger’s middle band, suggesting an impending recovery. A closer look at the chart shows that the coin is trading at a level with significant demand concentration. The bulls may attempt to stage a rally from this mark to $0.250. ADA/USD The 4-hour chart shows the ADA grappling with notable selling pressure at $0.82. The latest trend follows two consecutive sessions with notable retracement. The asset lost nearly 8% in eight hours, despite rebounding to $0.78. Nonetheless, it dropped below the bollinger bands a during that period and is yet to recover. The last two candles show no notable change in values, and the trend continues, as evidenced by a doji at the time of writing. A closer look at the chart shows that the coin is trading at a level with significant demand concentration. The bulls may stage an attempt at $0.85 from this mark. The post Price Predictions 9/22: BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB, SOL, DOGE, ADA appeared first on Cointab.
1
1$0.014963+63.67%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.2436-12.68%
Solana
SOL$215.93-6.80%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 02:33
Kongsi
Üç Üst Düzey FED Üyesi, Faiz Oranları ve ABD Ekonomisi Hakkında Kritik Açıklamalar Yaptı!

Üç Üst Düzey FED Üyesi, Faiz Oranları ve ABD Ekonomisi Hakkında Kritik Açıklamalar Yaptı!

FED yetkilileri, işgücü piyasası ve para politikası görünümüne ilişkin önemli değerlendirmelerde bulundu. Fed Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi Beth M. Hammack, mevcut işsizlik oranının %4.3 ile tam istihdama yakın olduğunu ancak önümüzdeki dönemde hafif bir artış görülebileceğini söyledi. Hammack, işten çıkarma sinyallerinin istikrarlı olduğunu, ancak işgücü piyasasında kırılganlık emareleri bulunduğunu ve istihdam verilerinin zayıflık işaretleri verdiğini savundu. […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
MemeCore
M$2.58126+4.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017183-1.24%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 02:30
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue

Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet

South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base

UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.

The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000