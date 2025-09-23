2025-09-23 Tuesday

The post Crucial Drop Signals Market Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Are you keeping an eye on the cryptocurrency market? If so, you’ve probably heard about the buzz surrounding the Altcoin Season Index. This key indicator, which helps gauge the market’s sentiment towards altcoins versus Bitcoin, has recently experienced a notable drop. Understanding this movement is crucial for any investor looking to navigate the volatile world of digital assets. Decoding the Altcoin Season Index: What Does 64 Mean? The Altcoin Season Index, provided by CoinMarketCap, is a widely referenced metric that offers insights into market trends. It measures whether we are currently in an ‘altcoin season’ or a ‘Bitcoin season’. The index operates on a simple premise: An altcoin season is considered underway if 75% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies (excluding stablecoins and wrapped tokens) have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days. A reading closer to 100 suggests a strong altcoin season, indicating that a broad range of altcoins are seeing significant gains relative to Bitcoin. Conversely, a lower reading, especially below 50, points towards a ‘Bitcoin season,’ where Bitcoin’s performance is generally superior. Recently, the Altcoin Season Index decreased to 64, a six-point drop from the previous day. While still above the ‘Bitcoin season’ threshold, this decline suggests a weakening momentum for altcoins compared to Bitcoin. It signals that fewer altcoins are currently outperforming Bitcoin, prompting investors to re-evaluate their strategies. Why This Altcoin Season Index Shift is Crucial for Investors A downward movement in the Altcoin Season Index carries significant implications for your investment portfolio. When the index drops, it often means that Bitcoin is beginning to reclaim market dominance or that the capital flowing into altcoins is slowing down. This shift can present both challenges and opportunities: Challenges for Altcoin Holders: If your portfolio is heavily weighted towards altcoins, you might see underperformance compared to Bitcoin. This…
The post South African Fund Manager Urges Caution on Bitcoin ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Africa-based Sygnia Ltd., a $20 billion asset management firm, advises investors to limit their exposure to Bitcoin, despite robust inflows into its new crypto fund. Sygnia launched its Bitcoin ETF, the Sygnia Life Bitcoin Plus fund, in June. The firm has explicitly recommended that clients allocate no more than 5% of their discretionary or retirement annuity assets to the fund, which tracks the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF. Sponsored Sponsored Fund Manager Advises Prudence Shortly After Product Launch As demand for digital assets rises in South Africa, signaling growing interest from both retail and institutional investors, the firm has issued guidance. It also actively reaches out to clients attempting to allocate their entire portfolios to the fund, warning of the asset’s extreme volatility. The company also reiterated that investors should not exceed the recommended 5% allocation of discretionary or retirement annuity assets to the fund. This is because bitcoin has posted substantial gains over the past year, climbing more than 80%, but prices remain volatile, dropping over 2.4% over the past week. “Our role is to prevent investors from taking on disproportionate risk,” said Magda Wierzycka, Sygnia’s CEO, in an interview with Bloomberg TV on September 22. “Bitcoin is exciting, but it’s not a guaranteed path to wealth. It needs careful management within a diversified portfolio.” Emerging Markets May Face Greater Volatility South Africa’s financial landscape will shift significantly as new Bitcoin ETFs await regulatory approval. These offerings will likely boost the country’s digital asset adoption, but analysts urge investor discipline. Analysts warn that emerging markets like South Africa may face heightened volatility. Sponsored Sponsored The fund manager plans to introduce additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange once regulatory approval comes through. The caution stems from the inherent vulnerability of these markets to sudden price swings, a reality…
The post CleanSpark (CLSK) Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity. The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday. The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release. Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines. “Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark’s capital strategy,” said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark’s CFO. “Our ‘Infrastructure First’ strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities.” The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn’t surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers. Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/22/cleanspark-shares-rise-after-getting-usd100m-bitcoin-backed-credit-from-coinbase-prime
The post $180 Billion XRP Faces Its Biggest Upgrade Yet With New Ripple DeFi Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s new roadmap makes it clear that XRP, already valued at $180 billion, is being promoted as an institutional DeFi asset at a time when the sector is demonstrating its true size: $161.8 billion is locked in protocols, $292.8 billion in stablecoins, $15.6 billion is traded daily on DEXes and there is $23 billion in perpetuals volume, according to DefiLlama.  The message is clear: XRPL is evolving beyond payments to encompass the compliance, credit and tokenized markets, where billions are already changing hands daily. 1/ Institutional DeFi is here and the XRP Ledger has solidified its position as the trusted open source settlement layer for global institutions. The next phase of the roadmap starts now. Explore it below and read the full blog for details 🧵⬇️ https://t.co/YLQ9Po8xMQ — RippleX (@RippleXDev) September 22, 2025 Upgrades are now live, with on-chain proof of regulatory status, freeze controls for issuers and simulation tools for reducing errors. These features address regulators’ concerns, contributing to the growth of XRPL’s stablecoin, which recently surpassed $1 billion in a single month, and its position in the top 10 real-world asset chains, valued at $15.6 billion in DeFi. XRP’s role as a settlement asset within this system continues to expand. Source: DefiLlama The bigger shift will come with version 3.0. A protocol-level lending system will pool liquidity and issue loans natively under KYC/AML standards, creating cheaper institutional credit and direct yield opportunities. The Multi-Purpose Token standard, due in October, will allow bonds and structured products to be issued and traded directly on XRPL.  Bottom line These are not side experiments but are ways of pulling regulated money into markets where XRP is both the collateral and the liquidity rail. Privacy is next. Zero-knowledge proofs are being developed to enable institutions to transact and collateralize positions without revealing details while…
PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain music platform Coop Records has completed two rounds of funding, totaling $4.5 million. This round was led by 1kx and Nascent, with participation from 1confirmation and CB Ventures through the Base Ecosystem Fund. The funds will be used to advance the development of Coop Records' music launch platform.
PANews reported on September 23rd that on-chain data showed that hackers allegedly issued an additional 1 billion UXLINK tokens on-chain, increasing the total token supply to 1.995 billion. Following the issuance, the hackers then continuously sold the tokens via Cow Protocol in batches of 1 million UXLINK at a time.
The crypto market lost altitude on Tuesday, slipping 2% to about $3.9 trillion as Bitcoin fell toward $112,000 and erased the week’s gains, with roughly $1.7 billion in liquidations accelerating the sell-off as leveraged positions unwound. Bitcoin was last down about 1.8% near $112,561, while Ethereum fell 3.3% to $41,197, BNB dropped 4% to $991.3, and Solana slid 6.2% to $219.03. In the past 24 hours, about $1.7b of mostly long positions were wiped out, the largest long liquidation event this year, Coinglass said. Macro Boost Meets Micro Headwinds, FTX Cash Returns And Sentiment Sours Flows into crypto funds remained a bright spot last week. Spot Ethereum ETFs recorded $556m in net inflows, lifting total net assets to $29.6b, according to SoSoValue. Over the same period, spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $886.6m, taking total net assets to $152.31b. Macro signals set the stage. The Federal Reserve cut rates by 25 basis points last week to a target range of 4.00% to 4.25%, and signaled two more possible cuts this year. That first move initially buoyed altcoins, which rallied into the weekend. Momentum faded on Monday. Sentiment cooled shortly after the defunct crypto exchange FTX said it will begin its third distribution on Sept. 30, returning about $1.6b to holders of allowed claims as part of its Chapter 11 process. Social gauges turned more cautious. Analysts at Santiment noted on Sunday that more traders are now “betting that the price of Bitcoin will go down, as opposed to betting that Bitcoin’s price will go up,” and said they were seeing a “much more negative narrative forming across social media.” Liquidation Spike Signals Possible Local Low As Funding Turns Negative Positioning also shifted. 10X Research said that sharp liquidation spikes often mark local lows and can raise the odds of a rebound, a view supported by negative funding rates that show faster traders are net short. The note urged traders to weigh positioning, technical signals and how the market is priced into October before buying dips. Industry executives framed the sell-off as a leverage flush rather than a fundamental break. Maja Vujinovic, CEO and co-founder of Digital Assets at FG Nexus, said, “Roughly $1.7B in liquidations reflects excess leverage, not failing fundamentals. Overheated funding post-Fed left traders exposed; once Bitcoin rolled over, forced unwinds hit ETH and alt-books hard.” “But history shows that these ‘leverage washes’ often mark a healthier base. With spot demand, ETF flows, and stablecoin rails intact, we’re more likely heading into consolidation than capitulation and that typically precedes the next sustained leg higher,” she added. Liquidations Drive ‘Margin Call Avalanche,’ Traders See Healthy Reset Traders echoed that view on market structure. Doug Colkitt, initial contributor to Fogo, said, “This is crypto’s version of a margin call avalanche. When Bitcoin sneezes, the entire market catches leverage flu. $1.7B in liquidations isn’t fundamentals breaking—it’s over-levered traders getting rinsed. Leverage is always highest at the top, and when prices roll over, the cascade feeds on itself.” “These flushes are brutal, but they’re also healthy. They reset leverage, shake out weak hands, and clear the runway for the next leg. If you’ve been around crypto long enough, then you already know the cold hard truth: liquidations are the feature, not the bug,” he said. Others pointed to Bitcoin’s relative resilience. Mike Maloney, CEO at Incyt, said, “The $1B+ liquidation wave was driven by long liquidations. The exuberance following an ATH, the anemic Fed cut, and a mismatch of reporting and risk creates a breakdown. The real capture here is that BTC is still the king of crypto markets: despite weathering the worst liquidation, BTC decline and volatility are a fraction of other assets. This suggests to me that the market will bounce up strongly on the back of BTC’s liquidity.” As September draws to a close, traders are watching funding, ETF flows, and the pace of redemptions from bankruptcy estates. For now, the market has reset leverage and attention turns to whether dip buyers step in ahead of October
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/ena-treasury-withdrawals-43-million/
BitcoinWorld Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move by South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians The digital finance landscape is buzzing with innovation, and South Korea is now taking a bold step forward. Leading e-payment companies KG Inicis and KG Mobilians have made headlines by filing a trademark for a won-pegged stablecoin. This move signals a significant push into the realm of digital currency, potentially reshaping how transactions are conducted in the nation. What is a Won-Pegged Stablecoin and Why Does it Matter? At its core, a stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a stable value, typically by pegging it to a fiat currency like the US dollar or, in this case, the South Korean Won. Unlike volatile cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, a won-pegged stablecoin aims to offer the best of both worlds: the speed and efficiency of blockchain technology combined with the stability of traditional money. According to reports from the Electronic Times, KG Inicis and KG Mobilians are not just filing paperwork. They have reportedly formed a joint task force. This dedicated team is focused on developing both the underlying technology and a viable business model for this ambitious project. This collaborative effort highlights the seriousness of their intent to establish a strong presence in the nascent stablecoin market. Why Are South Korean Giants Venturing into a Won-Pegged Stablecoin Now? The timing of this trademark filing is particularly strategic. Industry observers suggest that this proactive step is a clear attempt to secure an early position in the market. This foresight is crucial, especially as future legislation governing digital assets is anticipated. By getting ahead, KG Inicis and KG Mobilians could influence the development of the regulatory framework and ensure their offerings are compliant from the outset. The potential benefits of a won-pegged stablecoin are multifaceted: Stability: It mitigates the price volatility often associated with other cryptocurrencies, making it suitable for everyday transactions and long-term savings. Efficiency: Blockchain technology can enable faster and cheaper transactions, particularly for cross-border payments, bypassing traditional banking hours and fees. Accessibility: It could offer easier access to digital finance for a broader population, integrating seamlessly with existing e-payment infrastructures. Innovation: This development could foster further innovation in South Korea’s financial technology sector, attracting more investment and talent. This initiative positions South Korea at the forefront of digital currency adoption, building on its already advanced digital economy. What Challenges and Opportunities Lie Ahead for a Won-Pegged Stablecoin? While the prospects are exciting, the journey to widespread adoption for a won-pegged stablecoin will undoubtedly face challenges. Regulatory clarity remains a key factor. Governments worldwide are grappling with how to classify and regulate stablecoins, balancing innovation with consumer protection and financial stability. KG Inicis and KG Mobilians will need to navigate this evolving landscape carefully. Furthermore, consumer trust and education will be vital. For a stablecoin to succeed, users must feel confident in its stability and security. The companies will need to clearly communicate the benefits and address any concerns about digital asset risks. However, the existing robust e-payment infrastructure in South Korea, spearheaded by companies like KG Inicis and KG Mobilians, provides a strong foundation for integrating such a digital currency. The global trend towards central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) also provides context. While a private won-pegged stablecoin differs from a government-issued digital won, both reflect a broader shift towards digitized national currencies. This move by the South Korean payment giants could serve as a valuable precursor or complement to future government initiatives, offering practical insights into market demand and operational mechanics. In conclusion, the trademark filing by KG Inicis and KG Mobilians for a won-pegged stablecoin marks a pivotal moment for South Korea’s financial technology sector. It signifies a proactive and strategic embrace of digital currency, aiming to secure a leading position in a rapidly evolving market. As the world moves towards a more digitized economy, such initiatives are crucial for national competitiveness and financial innovation. This development promises to be an exciting space to watch, offering a glimpse into the future of payments and digital assets in the region. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What exactly is a won-pegged stablecoin?A1: A won-pegged stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency whose value is designed to remain stable by being directly tied, or ‘pegged,’ to the South Korean Won. This means one unit of the stablecoin would typically be worth one South Korean Won. Q2: Who are KG Inicis and KG Mobilians?A2: KG Inicis and KG Mobilians are prominent e-payment companies in South Korea. They provide various online payment processing services, facilitating digital transactions for businesses and consumers across the country. Q3: Why are these companies developing a won-pegged stablecoin?A3: They are developing it to secure an early market position in anticipation of future digital asset legislation. This strategic move aims to leverage their existing payment infrastructure and contribute to the evolution of digital finance in South Korea. Q4: What are the main benefits of using a won-pegged stablecoin?A4: Key benefits include price stability (avoiding crypto volatility), faster and cheaper transactions, enhanced accessibility for digital payments, and fostering innovation within the financial technology sector. Q5: What challenges might a won-pegged stablecoin face?A5: Challenges could include navigating complex and evolving regulatory landscapes, building widespread consumer trust and adoption, and ensuring robust technological security and infrastructure. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the exciting developments in South Korea’s digital finance space! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin institutional adoption. This post Won-Pegged Stablecoin: Revolutionary Move by South Korean Giants KG Inicis & Mobilians first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
