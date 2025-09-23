Bursa MEXC
NVIDIA to invest $100b in OpenAI, Worldcoin price eyes bounce
OpenAI and Nvidia have announced a blockbuster collaboration, with the global chipmaker committing to a $100 billion investment in the artificial intelligence company, whose chief executive officer, Sam Altman, is a co-founder of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency project. Worldcoin mirrored the…
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 03:38
BREAKING: Hacking Claims Surround a Major Exchange-Listed Altcoin – Experienced a Significant Drop
The post BREAKING: Hacking Claims Surround a Major Exchange-Listed Altcoin – Experienced a Significant Drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to breaking news, blockchain security platform Cyvers Alerts announced that it detected a total of $11.3 million in suspicious transactions linked to UXLINK. According to the report, an Ethereum address removed its administrator role by executing a delegateCall operation, then calling the “addOwnerWithThreshold” function. This address then transferred approximately 4 million USDT, 500,000 USDC, 3.7 WBTC, and 25 ETH. All USDC and USDT holdings were converted to DAI on the Ethereum network, while USDT on Arbitrum was converted to ETH and bridged to the Ethereum network. Chart showing the decline in UXLINK price. A few minutes later, a different address reportedly received around 10 million UXLINK tokens (approximately $3 million) and began swapping, but $2.2 million in assets still remain unswapped. Cyvers stated that the operations are still ongoing and warned the community to be careful. UPDATE UXLINK provided the following update on the matter: Urgent Security Notification. We have detected a security breach in our multi-signature wallet. As a result of this breach, a significant amount of cryptocurrency was illicitly transferred to both centralized cryptocurrency exchanges (CEX) and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges (DEX). Our team is working around the clock with internal and external security experts to identify the root cause of the issue and bring the situation under control. We have reached out to major CEXs and DEXs to immediately freeze suspicious UXLINK deposits and are working closely with them to prevent further movement of funds. The incident has been reported to the police and relevant authorities to expedite legal action and recovery efforts. We are fully committed to transparency and will continue to provide timely updates to the community as new developments emerge. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/breaking-hacking-claims-surround-a-major-exchange-listed-altcoin-experienced-a-significant-drop/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:25
Ethereum Price at Crossroads: $4K Retest Could Define Q4
Ethereum trades near $4,200 after testing $4K support. Analysts track $3,860 downside risk and potential upside toward $12,000.
CryptoPotato
2025/09/23 03:23
UXLINK scrambles to contain $11.3m hack, turns to police for action
UXLINK admitted its wallet was compromised when attackers stripped admin rights and rerouted tokens across Ethereum and Arbitrum. The Web3 social platform is now working simultaneously with central exchanges to freeze the stolen funds and with law enforcement to initiate…
Crypto.news
2025/09/23 02:54
Bitcoin's $1 Billion Liquidation Tsunami: Just Another Dip Or Is The Bull Run Over?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has plunged by over $10,000 since its all-time high in July, leaving traders divided on whether the market has one more significant leg up left.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:40
SOL Strategies CEO Leah Wald, who led transition into a Solana holding company, to step down
Leah Wald is stepping down after joining the firm in July 2024 and leading its transition to become one of the first Solana treasury firms.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:40
Crypto.com CEO Denies Alleged 2023 Hack as CRO Faces Price Drop
Key HighlightsCrypto.com CEO dismisses breach cover-up claims, stresses quick containment measures CRO token drops 6% in 24h, extending weekly losses after security concerns emerged Trump Media deal and IPO prospects position Crypto.com for stronger Q4 performanceCrypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek has spoken about allegations of a data breach in 2023 that appears to have impacted the exchange. The claims were that teenage hackers managed to get into the account of an employee where limited user information was revealed. Despite widespread speculation, Marszalek insisted that no customer funds were in jeopardy and that the breach was quickly contained.The controversy began after a Bloomberg investigation linked the attack to the Scattered Spider hacking group, highlighting 18-year-old Noah Urban of Florida as a key figure. The report suggested the hackers used phishing techniques to access internal systems. However, Crypto.com officials confirmed the exposure involved only a very small number of users and partial personal information.CEO Refutes Allegations of SilenceMarszalek took to social media to respond, describing claims of a cover-up as misinformation. He explained that Crypto.com had reported the incident in a 2023 NMLS filing and to relevant regulators. The CEO stressed that the platform maintains a “security-first culture” and holds more security certifications than any competitor. He also reiterated that the phishing attempt was contained within hours and that customer funds remained entirely safe.Moreover, blockchain investigator ZachXBT alleged that there were various breaches, which Marszalek denied directly. The CEO emphasized that Crypto.com continuously enhances its systems and passes through strict security tests. He positioned the incident as a contained event, which shows the strength of the platform, as opposed to its weakness.CRO Price Dips Amid Market TurbulenceFollowing the reports, Cronos (CRO) experienced a notable price drop. CRO as of press time trades at $0.2091 with a 24-hour volume of $89.7 million. The token has declined almost 6% in the past day and over 8% across the last week. Market observers noted the correction follows a brief surge tied to a high-profile partnership with Trump Media & Technology Group.Earlier this month, Crypto.com finalized an agreement with Trump Media to establish a CRO treasury. The companies also intend to introduce a range of ETFs and ETPs in the near future. Even though the prices have been fluctuating lately, Marszalek is optimistic in Q4 performance. He is allegedly pursuing IPO prospects and strengthening alliances and stability of high turnover.Supported by a 1.5 billion yearly revenue and 1 billion gross profit, Crypto.com remains one of the most lucrative crypto exchanges. Experts propose that the proactive security measures and the growing institutional collaboration of the platform may enhance investor confidence in the future.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:37
Bakkt stock jumps over 40% after naming crypto vet Mike Alfred to board
Alfred is well known across the digital assets sector as founder and managing partner of Alpine Fox and co-founder of Digital Assets Data.
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:36
Three Top-Level FED Members Made Critical Statements About Interest Rates and the US Economy
The top three FED officials, Hammack, Barkin and Milan, made statements on the state of the US economy. Continue Reading: Three Top-Level FED Members Made Critical Statements About Interest Rates and the US Economy
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:32
Barunson And Story To Launch nPLUG, A Blockchain-Based Platform For Remixable Cultural IP
Barunson, the acclaimed studio behind the Academy Award-winning film Parasite, has partnered with the Story Foundation to introduce nPLUG, a blockchain-powered platform designed to enable fans to remix cultural and entertainment IP legally. Developed with the support of Story’s Web3 division, Nproject, the initiative marks a significant step toward reshaping how intellectual property is shared, […]
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:17
