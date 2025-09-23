Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
More Than 6 In 10 Use Crypto For Passive Income
The post More Than 6 In 10 Use Crypto For Passive Income appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
STUFF
$0.00423
+0.71%
MODE
$0.001397
-7.78%
PLAY
$0.03935
-6.01%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:37
Kongsi
Index Declines 5.4% as All Constituents Trade Lower
The post Index Declines 5.4% as All Constituents Trade Lower appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4042.07, down 5.4% (-229.32) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. None of the 20 assets is trading higher. Leaders: BTC (-2.3%) and BCH (-5.1%). Laggards: UNI (-10.4%) and AAVE (-10.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/22/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-declines-5-4-as-all-constituents-trade-lower
BCH
$561.1
-4.42%
1
$0.014963
+63.67%
M
$2.57983
+4.90%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 03:34
Kongsi
Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Stock: Plunges Despite 850 BTC Acquisition
TLDR Strategy Inc. buys 850 BTC for $99.7M, now holding 639,835 coins total. Stock dips 2.49% as Strategy boosts BTC stash to 639,835 worth $72B. Firm raises funds via ATM equity & preferred shares to fuel BTC buys. Strategy’s “42/42” plan targets $84B to grow Bitcoin reserves by 2027. Four preferred stock classes power company’s [...] The post Strategy Inc. (MSTR) Stock: Plunges Despite 850 BTC Acquisition appeared first on CoinCentral.
BTC
$112,432.58
-1.73%
GROW
$0.0326
-34.80%
FUEL
$0.00565
-3.08%
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/23 03:05
Kongsi
XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid
Lawyer Bill Morgan says XRP price stagnation isn’t due to the lawsuit, as CEO confirms Ripple’s $125M settlement has been paid. XRP price stagnation can no longer be attributed to its lengthy legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), according to crypto lawyer Bill Morgan. With the lawsuit officially settled and Ripple’s […] The post XRP Price Stagnation Not Lawsuit-Driven, Lawyer Claims; CEO Confirms Settlement Paid appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
T
$0.01541
-3.92%
U
$0.010895
-17.23%
XRP
$2.8539
-1.50%
Kongsi
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/23 03:00
Kongsi
Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rate Amid Inflation Concerns
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/federal-reserve-interest-rate-cut-3/
COM
$0.017189
-1.20%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:40
Kongsi
From Smartphone to Bitcoin Earnings: How BAY Miner Mobile Mining Changes Returns
BAY Miner’s mobile app lets users earn Bitcoin directly from their smartphones. With BTC trading above $118,000 and institutional demand surging, mobile cloud mining is emerging as a reliable income model. Launched globally in 2025, BAY Miner transforms smartphones into Bitcoin mining hubs, removing the need for expensive hardware or technical setup. The platform combines […]
BTC
$112,432.58
-1.73%
MOBILE
$0.0003098
-2.54%
CLOUD
$0.1115
-12.94%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:34
Kongsi
With the help of Trump’s policies and interest rate cuts, sjmine has become a hot trend.
In the digital asset ecosystem, cloud mining is the best investment method. Its emergence can bring daily returns of $7,777 USD, and interestingly, all you need is a smartphone to earn cryptocurrency income. Bitcoin, the familiar cryptocurrency, still holds the largest position in the digital asset world. The rising Ethereum is also gradually gaining recognition.
TRUMP
$7.598
-7.65%
CLOUD
$0.1115
-12.94%
HOT
$0.0008629
-4.70%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:30
Kongsi
Bitcoin traders target downside liquidity after key price supports crumble: Is $107K next?
Bitcoin slips under $111,500 as $280 million in leverage long positions are liquidated, but key support levels may decide if BTC rebounds or risks a deeper breakdown. Key takeaways:Bitcoin dipped below $111,500, testing a major daily demand zone.Spot demand remains strong, keeping the market structure broadly in favor of bulls.Read more
BTC
$112,432.58
-1.73%
MORE
$0.08379
-4.91%
MAY
$0.03974
-6.58%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:30
Kongsi
Ripple Talks Crypto at British PM’s Residence
Downing Street has hosted Ripple and other major crypto firms for US-UK blockchain roundtable
MAJOR
$0.13246
-15.75%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:26
Kongsi
Helius Stock Dives After First Solana Treasury Buy for $168 Million in SOL
The medical device firm’s stock has fallen double-digits after it announced the first acquisition of Solana for its new SOL treasury.
SOL
$215.93
-6.80%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/23 02:20
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Trump’s Tactics Reignite Crypto’s SEC Dialogue
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000