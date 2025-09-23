2025-09-23 Tuesday

Trump Prepares Autism Announcement: Here’s What to Know

The post Trump Prepares Autism Announcement: Here's What to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is preparing to link Tylenol use during pregnancy with increased risk for children developing autism—despite lacking definitive scientific evidence that's true—according to multiple reports citing people familiar with the plans. The Trump administration will reportedly tie acetaminophen use during pregnancy to an increased risk for autism. Getty Images Key Facts Trump administration officials will likely tie the use of acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol and other painkillers—during pregnancy to increased risk for autism, according to multiple reports. The administration is also expected to announce that leucovorin, a folinic acid, might be effective at treating autism in children, the Washington Post reported. Leucovorin is typically used to mitigate the side effects from certain cancer drugs, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is also used to treat some types of anemia and alongside other drugs for colon cancer. While speaking at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed on a Utah college campus earlier this month, Trump said Monday's announcement would be "one of the biggest announcements, medically, I think, in the history of our country," later adding, "I think we found an answer to autism." When asked directly by reporters after the speech if the administration planned to link Tylenol to increased risk for autism, Trump said "well, you're going to see tomorrow, we're going to do it tomorrow, but I think it's a very big factor." When Will Trump's Announcement Happen? Trump is scheduled to make the announcement on "Significant Medical and Scientific Findings for America's Children" in the Oval Office at 4 p.m. EST. How Have The Makers Of Tylenol Responded? Tylenol is owned by McNeil Consumer Healthcare, which is a subsidiary of healthcare company Kenvue. "We believe independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism," said…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:33
ETHZilla raises $350M in new debenture, boosts convertible debt to $500M

ETHZilla raises $350M in new debenture, boosts convertible debt to $500M

The post ETHZilla raises $350M in new debenture, boosts convertible debt to $500M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways ETHZilla raised $350 million through a new convertible debenture, raising its total convertible debt to $500 million. The raised funds will be allocated towards Ethereum blockchain protocol investments and asset tokenization initiatives. ETHZilla, a company specializing in Ethereum ecosystem investments, raised $350 million through a new convertible debenture today, bringing its total convertible debt to $500 million. The financing will support the company’s investments in blockchain protocols and asset tokenization initiatives across the Ethereum network. Convertible debentures function as debt with the option to convert into company equity at a later date, providing flexibility for both investors and the issuing company. The Ethereum ecosystem evolved from hosting initial coin offerings in 2017 to becoming a hub for programmable money and decentralized collateral, now underpinning a multi-trillion-dollar digital asset market. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethzilla-raises-350m-convertible-debt-ethereum-asset-tokenization/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:32
$11.3M Suspicious Transaction Triggers 40% Plunge

$11.3M Suspicious Transaction Triggers 40% Plunge

The post $11.3M Suspicious Transaction Triggers 40% Plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent UXLINK Security Alert: $11.3M Suspicious Transaction Triggers 40% Plunge Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent UXLINK Security Alert: $11.3M Suspicious Transaction Triggers 40% Plunge Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/uxlink-security-alert-plunge/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:20
Canada Raw Material Price Index came in at -0.6%, below expectations (1.2%) in August

Canada Raw Material Price Index came in at -0.6%, below expectations (1.2%) in August

The post Canada Raw Material Price Index came in at -0.6%, below expectations (1.2%) in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:15
New York Climate Week Begins With Over 1,000 Events Across The City

New York Climate Week Begins With Over 1,000 Events Across The City

The post New York Climate Week Begins With Over 1,000 Events Across The City appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Climate Week delivers events in Manhattan and other boroughs in New York City, United States. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images New York Climate Week 2025 has officially started. With more than 1,000 events happening across the city, this year is the most ambitious edition yet. The Big Apple is marking its 400th anniversary while the United States is preparing for its 250th. The theme of this year’s event is “Power On for Climate Action.” It is visible everywhere, from large-scale policy gatherings to street-level music and art. NYC Tourism lit the city skyline green to mark the kickoff and published a Green NYC guide that showcases sustainable panels, rooftop gardens, eco-markets, and public installations. One of the opening highlights was AY Young’s Battery Tour concert in Times Square. Powered entirely by clean energy, the performance marked his 961st show on the Road to 1000 concert series. The tour is part of his official Guinness World Record attempt for the most renewable-powered shows. Global Leaders Headline This Year’s Climate Week The speaker list includes Ed Miliband (Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change of the United Kingdom), Simon Stiell (Executive Secretary, UNFCCC), H.E. Gaston Browne (Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda), Damilola Ogunbiyi (Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All), Ana Toni (COP30 CEO), André Correa do Lago (President-Designate, COP30), Chris Bowen MP (Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy), and more. They are joined by a broad group of funders, climate innovators, and nonprofit leaders. Live streaming, real-time blog coverage, and social updates on LinkedIn and Instagram offer multiple ways to follow the week. The opening ceremony included a look back at progress since the Paris Agreement. Ten years ago, some worst-case scenarios projected global temperatures could rise…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:06
Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin

Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin

The post Polkadot DeFi project Hydration debuts decentralized stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hydration, the largest DeFi protocol on Polkadot, has launched HOLLAR, its native stablecoin, designed to maintain a $1 peg through a blend of over-collateralization and advanced stability mechanisms. Unlike algorithmic stablecoins that rely solely on market dynamics, HOLLAR is backed by user-deposited collateral including DOT, ETH, wrapped BTC variants, and stablecoins such as USDT and USDC. Built on the framework of Aave’s GHO stablecoin, HOLLAR integrates proven features for collateral management and liquidation. A distinctive element is Hydration’s Stability Module, which provides asymmetric price support: It caps HOLLAR’s ceiling by allowing users to mint at predictable rates while applying intelligent buybacks when the token trades below $1. This approach is designed to prevent manipulation while sustaining the peg. Hydration also introduces partial, automated liquidations that occur at the start of each block. Rather than wiping out an entire position, the protocol restores health factors incrementally, reducing user losses during volatility. Borrowers currently pay a 5.12% annual interest rate when minting HOLLAR, with revenues flowing back into yield strategies. As a Polkadot-native, app-specific blockchain, Hydration can embed features at the runtime level, allowing deeper integrations than smart contract-only systems. This enables HOLLAR to provide advanced arbitrage opportunities, seamless interoperability across Hydration products, and additional yield generation for token holders. While HOLLAR positions itself as a decentralized alternative to USDC and USDT, risks remain. Peg stability could be tested under extreme conditions, and the Stability Module introduces new smart contract vectors despite its GHO-inspired architecture. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/hydration-decentralized-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 03:05
U.S. and U.K. Team Up to Shape Global Crypto Rules

U.S. and U.K. Team Up to Shape Global Crypto Rules

The United States and the United Kingdom have created a new transatlantic task force designed to align how both countries […] The post U.S. and U.K. Team Up to Shape Global Crypto Rules appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo 2025/09/23 03:00
Ripple unveils institutional-focused roadmap for XRPL with native lending protocol and ZKP features

Ripple unveils institutional-focused roadmap for XRPL with native lending protocol and ZKP features

The post Ripple unveils institutional-focused roadmap for XRPL with native lending protocol and ZKP features appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple unveiled a roadmap for the XRP Ledger (XRPL) on Sept. 22 that introduces protocol-level lending, zero-knowledge privacy features, and expanded tokenization standards. The roadmap centers on three core announcements: a native lending protocol scheduled for Version 3.0, confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens arriving in the first quarter of next year, and the immediate availability of compliance tools, including Credentials, Deep Freeze, and transaction simulation capabilities. The native lending protocol will enable pooled lending and underwritten credit to be directly executed at the ledger level through Single-Asset Vaults, which aggregate liquidity and issue transferable vault shares. The system automates loan lifecycle management, including issuance, repayment tracking, and reconciliation, while maintaining off-chain risk assessment where institutions operate established models. Zero-knowledge privacy integration XRPL’s zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) implementation represents the roadmap’s privacy initiative. Confidential Multi-Purpose Tokens, scheduled for release next year, will support privacy-preserving collateral management while maintaining the compliance and auditability standards required by regulated institutions. The ZKP integration will enable proving KYC compliance without revealing personal details, allowing auditors to verify activity while protecting counterparty transaction data, and supporting proof-of-reserves without disclosing sensitive wallet information. These capabilities address institutional requirements for confidential yet compliant on-chain operations. The roadmap also introduced the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, launching in October, which enables complex financial instruments to carry essential metadata, including maturity dates, tranches, and transfer restrictions, without requiring smart contracts. MPTs allow bonds, money market funds, and structured products to be represented and traded natively on XRPL with full DEX integration planned for seamless trading and AMM liquidity pools. Compliance infrastructure The roadmap also mentioned three features to expand institutional adoption capabilities. The first is credentials linked to Decentralized Identifiers, which enable trusted issuers to attest KYC status and regulatory permissions. The second is Deep Freeze, allowing token issuers to halt transfers from flagged…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 02:59
Short-term holders offload 15,700 Bitcoin amidst renewed panic

Short-term holders offload 15,700 Bitcoin amidst renewed panic

The post Short-term holders offload 15,700 Bitcoin amidst renewed panic appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Short-term Bitcoin holders sold 15,700 BTC amid renewed market panic. These investors tend to react quickly to price drops, amplifying downward pressure. Short-term holders, Bitcoin investors who have held their assets for less than 155 days, offloaded 15,700 Bitcoin today amid renewed market panic. The sell-off reflects heightened fear as these more reactive investors typically respond quickly to price fluctuations. The selling pressure comes as Bitcoin holders demonstrate familiar patterns of capitulation during market stress. Short-term holders often move their assets to exchanges during downturns, creating additional downward pressure on prices. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/short-term-holders-offload-15700-btc-renewed-panic/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 02:56
Markets Panic: Argentina’s Milei Mulls Dollarization as the Peso Gets Obliterated

Markets Panic: Argentina’s Milei Mulls Dollarization as the Peso Gets Obliterated

The post Markets Panic: Argentina’s Milei Mulls Dollarization as the Peso Gets Obliterated appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. President Javier Milei has again raised the prospect of dollarizing Argentina — a key plank of his political campaign. Milei, who touts dollarization as a solution to inflation, said it could be implemented only if the Argentine people vote for it. President Javier Milei Consider Dollarization as Argentine Peso Sinks After seemingly having controlled the […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/milei-dollarization-peso-political-panic/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/23 02:52
