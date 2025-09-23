Bitcoin Price Falls Abruptly. Did Strive Just Deploy Warren Buffett’s Elephant Gun?

Warren Buffett, America's most beloved investor and part-time Bitcoin hater, sometimes talks about Berkshire Hathaway's massive cash pile as an "elephant gun." The company's assets are huge and it sits on hundreds of billions in cash, which means that for Buffett to meaningfully move the needle for his company's investments, acquisitions have to be supersized. The bitcoin treasury company sphere is coming around to a similar observation: Go big or go home, even when the bitcoin price falls and makes life difficult for the BTCTCs. To make a meaningful dent in the race to most corporate bitcoin -slash- carve out a nice chunk of this future financial world we think Bitcoinizing finance will produce, you need a lot of bitcoin: Even Nakamoto's $679-million purchase only got them some 5,000 BTC. Buffett's problem is that in the supersized class, most things are efficiently priced and so you can't readily outperform by acquiring businesses there. The bitcoin treasury scene isn't very efficient (yet?). Why a pot of bitcoin listed on a stock exchange trades at anything other than its bitcoin market value makes little sense to me (yes, yes, I get it: discounted future banking opportunities, and ability to keep financially engineer yourself into a larger pile). Thus, our beloved BTCTCs have the same problem Buffett has. "Every day I wake up thinking, 'crap, I gotta get to work because the Metaplanet people will outpace me'" – Michael Saylor, Sept 17, New York City In Bitcoinland, we like to keep things interesting. From macro news this morning, we saw gold reach all-time highs, while Metaplanet, Strategy and Capital ₿ announced poorly timed massive gobblings of coins as the bitcoin price abruptly fell some 5% amid the largest liquidation event for crypto this year. And we saw the first of many predictable acquisitions…